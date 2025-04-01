Liverpool v Everton: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Liverpool and Everton.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 20:00 BST on Wednesday 2 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

LIVERPOOL

EVERTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Liverpool 29 70 +42 WDWWW 15th Everton 29 34 -4 WDDDD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



