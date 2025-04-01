Liverpool v Everton: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Liverpool and Everton.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 20:00 BST on Wednesday 2 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
LIVERPOOL
EVERTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Liverpool
|29
|70
|+42
|WDWWW
|15th
|Everton
|29
|34
|-4
|WDDDD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):