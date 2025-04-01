Nott’m Forest v Man United: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 20:00 BST on Tuesday 1 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NOTT’M FOREST

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Nott’m Forest 29 54 +14 LLDWW 13th Man United 29 37 -3 LDWDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



