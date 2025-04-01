Nott’m Forest v Man United: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.
The match at City Ground kicks off at 20:00 BST on Tuesday 1 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
NOTT’M FOREST
MAN UNITED
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Nott’m Forest
|29
|54
|+14
|LLDWW
|13th
|Man United
|29
|37
|-3
|LDWDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):