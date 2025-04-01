0
Home Page Exclusions April 1

Nott’m Forest v Man United: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

0 Comments
Share

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 20:00 BST on Tuesday 1 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NOTT’M FOREST

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
3rdNott’m Forest2954+14LLDWW
13thMan United2937-3LDWDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

0 Comments Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.