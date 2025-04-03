Chelsea v Spurs team news: Palmer + Jackson start

Gameweek 30 comes to a close this evening at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur gets underway at 20:00 BST.

For the hosts, it is a chance to move into the top four, while Spurs are desperate for a win, with just three in their last 13 league matches.

Chelsea are bolstered by the return of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson.

Those two are among four changes made by Enzo Maresca, who has also brought in Trevoh Chalobah and Malo Gusto.

Wesley Fofana misses out, while Benoit Badiashile, Reece James and Christopher Nkunku drop to the bench.

Noni Madueke is also named among the substitutes.

Ange Postecoglou, meanwhile, makes five changes from the side that lost 2-0 to Fulham prior to the international break.

Micky van de Ven, Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison, Wilson Odobert and Son Heung-min come in for Ben Davies, Yves Bissouma, Archie Gray, Brennan Johnson and Mathys Tel.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Neto, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Acheampong, James, Dewsbury-Hall, Madueke, George, Nkunku

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Spence, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bergvall, Bentancur, Odobert, Maddison, Son, Solanke

Subs: Kinsky, Porro, Davies, Gray, Bissouma, Sarr, Moore, Johnson, Tel

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.