Crystal Palace v Brighton: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 5 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CRYSTAL PALACE

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 8th Brighton 30 47 +3 WWWDL 12th Crystal Palace 29 40 +3 LWWWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



