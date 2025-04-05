Crystal Palace v Brighton: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion.
The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 5 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS
CRYSTAL PALACE
BRIGHTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Brighton
|30
|47
|+3
|WWWDL
|12th
|Crystal Palace
|29
|40
|+3
|LWWWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):