Everton v Arsenal: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Everton and Arsenal.

The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 5 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

EVERTON

ARSENAL

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
2ndArsenal3061+30LDDWW
15thEverton3034-5DDDDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

