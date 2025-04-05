Everton v Arsenal: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Everton and Arsenal.
The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 5 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
EVERTON
ARSENAL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Arsenal
|30
|61
|+30
|LDDWW
|15th
|Everton
|30
|34
|-5
|DDDDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):