Ipswich v Wolves: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The match at Portman Road kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 5 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
IPSWICH
WOLVES
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|17th
|Wolves
|30
|29
|-17
|WLDWW
|18th
|Ipswich
|30
|20
|-33
|LLLLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):