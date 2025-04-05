Leicester v Newcastle: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Leicester City and Newcastle United.

The match at King Power Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 7 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

LEICESTER

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Newcastle 29 50 +10 LWLWW 19th Leicester 30 17 -42 LLLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



