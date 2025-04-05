Leicester v Newcastle: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Leicester City and Newcastle United.
The match at King Power Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 7 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
LEICESTER
NEWCASTLE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Newcastle
|29
|50
|+10
|LWLWW
|19th
|Leicester
|30
|17
|-42
|LLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):