Man United v Man City: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Manchester United and Manchester City.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 6 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

MAN UNITED

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Man City 30 51 +17 LWLDW 13th Man United 30 37 -4 DWDWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



