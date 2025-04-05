Man United v Man City: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Manchester United and Manchester City.
The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 6 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
MAN UNITED
MAN CITY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Man City
|30
|51
|+17
|LWLDW
|13th
|Man United
|30
|37
|-4
|DWDWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):