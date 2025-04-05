0
Man United v Man City: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Manchester United and Manchester City.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 6 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN UNITED

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
5thMan City3051+17LWLDW
13thMan United3037-4DWDWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

