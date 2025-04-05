Tottenham v Southampton: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 6 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

TOTTENHAM

SOUTHAMPTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 14th Tottenham 30 34 +11 WLDLL 20th Southampton 30 10 -49 LLLLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



