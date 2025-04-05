Tottenham v Southampton: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton.
The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 6 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
TOTTENHAM
SOUTHAMPTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|14th
|Tottenham
|30
|34
|+11
|WLDLL
|20th
|Southampton
|30
|10
|-49
|LLLLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):