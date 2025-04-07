Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 35: Scout Notes

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 35 has seen 103 goals scored in the first 36 matches, across three divisions. Here are the main notes so far, though we’ll learn plenty more during the next 48 hours.

All Championship, 10 League One and two League Two sides face off on Tuesday and Wednesday.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 35 SCOUT NOTES: CHAMPIONSHIP

TITLE RACE HEATS UP

Burnley at the summit

The Clarets reached 27 unbeaten Championship games when defeating playoff hopefuls Coventry City 2-1, securing nine points for 3.9%.

Haji Wright (F) opened the scoring (+5) for the hosts after some controversy regarding an offside. Nonetheless, it was his 11th goal of the season in just 21. However, Jaidon Anthony (F) proved to be the hero, scoring a brace and making further attacking returns, banking 14 points for 0.1% – credit to those who selected him.

He has four goal contributions in five and helped Scott Parker’s side go top of the Championship with 84 points. Although James Trafford (G) failed to keep another shutout, CJ Egan-Riley (D) and Maxime Esteve (D) both scored six points for defensive efforts.

The Sky Blues next face Portsmouth (H), while Burnley continue their travels to Derby County.

Leeds and Sheffield United fail to deliver

The Whites have now drawn three games in a row after being held by relegation-threatened Luton Town. Daniel James (M) scored (+6) his 11th goal of the season, making it 24 goal contributions in 34.

Despite not keeping a clean sheet, Junior Firpo (D) made 16 clearances (+5) and five tackles (+2), while Luton’s Mark McGuinness (D) and Jack Clark (D) also made defensive returns, to score nine points. In an end-to-end game, neither side could find a winner. As a club pick, they returned three points for 2.4%.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United suffered a 1-0 defeat at Oxford United, who celebrated their 10th home victory from 20. Siriki Dembele’s (M) close-range goal was the difference, his second in three outings.

Defensive trio Ciaron Brown (D), Michal Helik (D) and Ben Nelson (D) were outstanding, each earning 12 points. Despite dominating possession with over 70%, the Blades couldn’t break through, ending their unbeaten streak. Anel Ahmedhodzic (D) blanked for 14% and Gustavo Hamer (M) returned just four points, backed by 12%.

The Clarets are now in pole position heading into the midweek games. Leeds face Middlesbrough (A), while the Blades take on Millwall (H).

PLAY-OFF TWISTS AND TURNS

Boro and Bristol City win big

Middlesbrough secured a 2-0 victory at Blackburn Rovers on Friday night, marking their hosts’ fifth consecutive defeat. A swift double from Tommy Conway (F) and Samuel Iling-Junior (F) within the first 10 minutes sealed the three points. Crucial performances came from Anfernee Dijksteel (D), who made key defensive contributions, and Kelechi Iheanacho (F), who provided both assists. Middlesbrough are now unbeaten in their last four games and have accumulated 60 points.

Bristol City claimed a significant 2-1 victory over promotion contenders Watford, also reaching 60 points and moving into sixth place. Ross McCrorie (D) scored the opening goal (+7) and earned 14 points before being substituted, with Mamadou Doumbia (F) later scoring for Watford in the 80th minute.

Nakhi Wells (F) extended Bristol City’s lead. Imran Louza (M) provided the assist for Watford’s consolation goal and also made three interceptions (+6). Bristol City’s next match is at home against WBA, while Watford will host Hull City.

The gap between fifth and 10th-placed Watford is just seven points – the race remains wide open!

RELEGATION RACE

Derby can’t make it 5 in a row

Despite achieving four consecutive wins, Derby were unable to secure a fifth, losing 1-0 away to Swansea City. Ben Cabango (D) delivered an excellent performance, earning 13 points for 1.9% ownership through numerous defensive contributions.

Harry Darling (D) and Joshua Key (D) both secured 11 points, while substitute Eom Ji-Sung (F) netted the decisive goal late in the second half.

Derby’s upcoming match against the Clarets will be challenging, as they currently sit 21st in the table.

Bottom-three all pick up points

Cardiff City continued their recent good form, securing a valuable point away against QPR and extending their unbeaten run to three matches. Defender Will Fish (D) contributed significantly with double-digit points, while QPR’s Jimmy Dunne (D) also impressed defensively, earning 11 points for 1.6% of managers – his seventh double-figure score of the season.

However, QPR’s winless streak now stretches to seven games. Although the R’s sit 16th with 46 points, they are just five points above the drop.

Furthermore, as predicted on our podcast, Plymouth Argyle impressively defeated Norwich City 2-1 at home. It marks their second win in four games, fuelled by a rapid-fire brace from Ryan Hardie (F), who delivered 13 points for just 0.1% of managers. This takes his goal contributions to 14 in 31 appearances.

Defensively, Nikola Katic (D) also stood out for Plymouth, remarkably avoiding a blank in 11 games despite only one clean sheet, earning seven points for 0.2% ownership. Josh Sargent (F) scored a consolation goal for Norwich, highlighting his prolific form as the EFL’s top scorer in 2025 with 10 goals. This crucial win puts Plymouth Argyle within four points of safety.

Cardiff next travel to Preston North End, while Plymouth take on Swansea.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 35 SCOUT NOTES: LEAGUE ONE

Birmingham stuff the Tykes

The Blues made it six games unbeaten and won their 18th game in 21 at St. Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park, remaining undefeated in front of their home faithful.

Things took a decisive turn early on when Mael de Gevigney (D) received a red card in the fourth minute. Jay Stansfield (F) capitalised with a penalty for 4.4%, but Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) equalised for the Tykes – he has 15 goals in 40 appearances.

The second half was a goal fest, featuring six of them. Alfie May (F), a first-half substitute for Willum Willumsson (M), was the star, scoring two and assisting two, returning 19 points for 24.1%. Differential Kieran Dowell (M), backed in our Captaincy Poll, also found the net for the fifth goal, scoring 10 points for 0.1%.

They scored seven points for 3.7%, and face Peterborough United (A) on Tuesday.

Wycombe could be out of auto spots

Meanwhile, Reading are continuing their run towards the playoff spots, defeating Wycombe 1-0 (H).

Although the Chairboys registered 17 shots and exceeded one xG, it was Harvey Knibbs (F) who proved decisive, converting a late penalty to earn the Royals victory. Tyler Bindon (D) made a successful comeback from injury, scoring 10 points and continuing his impressive run of not blanking in 25 appearances for the Royals.

Lewis Wing (M), in 4.9% of teams, delivered seven points, while Richard Kone (F) – owned by 2.4% – failed to score for the third game in a row.

Wycombe are now six points behind second-placed Wrexham and visit Huddersfield Town on Tuesday. Reading, meanwhile, are just one point off sixth and will meet last-placed Shrewsbury Town.

Bolton defeat the Gas

Speaking of the playoffs, Bolton won their second game on the spin, defeating Bristol Rovers 1-0 (H).

Continuing his strong form, George Johnston (D) earned 12 points for his defensive contributions, despite being selected by only 0.2% of teams. Fellow defender Chris Forino (D) also impressed, scoring 11 points.

Aaron Collins (F) secured the victory with his 11th goal in 39 appearances. Aaron Morley (M), in 2.3% of lineups, managed just three points in his 72 minutes on the pitch.

Looking ahead, they host Rotherham United on Tuesday. In contrast, Rovers are struggling, having lost their last five matches and now sit just three points above the relegation zone. Their next fixture is at home against Exeter City.

Rotherham defeat the Seasiders

The Millers continued their bounce following Steve Evans’ departure, beating Blackpool 2-1 (H).

Hakeem Odoffin’s (D) fifth goal of the season put Rotherham ahead, but Sonny Carey (M) equalised with a penalty, continuing his strong form with three goals in two games for Steve Bruce’s side. Jake Beesley’s (D) late red card proved to be crucial, as Joe Rafferty (D) secured a last-minute victory for the home team. Oliver Casey also contributed defensively, earning six points for 0.7% of players and maintaining a 27-game streak without a blank.

Rotherham travel to Bolton on Tuesday, while Blackpool face Stevenage (A) in 37 and are six points off the Play-Offs.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 35 SCOUT NOTES: LEAGUE TWO

Thriller at The Peninsula Stadium

A four-goal thriller in the first 25 minutes saw Salford City draw 2-2 with Gillingham, who have now tied six games in a row.

Backed by just 0.8% of players, Max Clark (D) provided the assist for the opening goal and earned nine points, continuing his strong attacking form. Cole Stockton (F) and Kelly N’Mai (M) scored twice for the hosts within a 10-minute spell, before Remeao Hutton (D) equalised. The second half was significantly quieter.

The Gills face off against Chesterfield (A) on Tuesday.

Chesterfield get hammered

Cameron Norman (D) was outstanding for Tranmere Rovers, achieving his second 16-point return in three matches during their emphatic 4-0 win against Chesterfield. Sam Finley (M) contributed 11 points – scoring two – and Regan Hendry (M) also scored. This strong performance lifts Tranmere six points away from the relegation zone, while halting Chesterfield’s unbeaten run at six games.

GAMEWEEK 35 SCOUT NOTES: SINGLE GAMEWEEK

Macauley Gillesphey (D) became the first player to score 300+ points, returning 16 points for 3.4% in Charlton’s 2-2 draw against Lincoln City (H). It was his 16th double-digit haul, and he now has 310 points.

As mentioned earlier, Wrexham moved six clear into the League One automatic spots, defeating Burton Albion 3-0. Sam Smith (F) provided two goal contributions, taking his season tally to 22 in 38.

Finally, Bradford City beat Crewe Alexandra 2-0 (H), courtesy of goals from Bobby Pointon (M) and Calum Kavanagh (F). They now have 73 points and are top of League Two, replacing Walsall.

The Sadlers, despite going 2-1 up against promotion rivals Port Vale (H) in the first 11 minutes, lost 2-3 and have just two wins in 16.