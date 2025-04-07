Fantasy EFL: highest-averaging scorers

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 35 has 19 fixtures left, as all Championship, 10 League One, and two League Two sides play twice this Gameweek. Within this article, we’ve looked at the highest-averaging scorers across the EFL and who they face for the remainder of the season.

Although this list could slightly shift tonight, it will be marginal. Please note: only two players have averaged over nine points, but have played just twice and once, so they will be discounted. All players on this list have played at least five games for their side [and are still featuring], including some January window signings

For news and tips, check out our Gameweek Guide for all the latest info.

1. Mickey Demetriou

Unsurprisingly, one of the legends that will go down in Fantasy EFL folklore in the inaugural season, Crewe Alexandra’s Mickey Demetriou (D) is the highest-averaging player in the game.

In 32 appearances, he’s averaging 8.2 points. Following an injury which saw him miss Gameweeks 27-32, he returned with a double-digit haul. In just four matches, he’s banked 40 points, taking his total to 261. He’s helped the Railwaymen to 12 clean sheets (+60), 40 tackles, 54 blocks, and 317 clearances – the eighth-most in the EFL. Moreover, in front of goal, he’s also scored two goals (+14) and provided two assists (+6), and looks back to his best. His schedule is as follows:

GW36: Cheltenham Town (H)

GW37: Colchester United (A), MK Dons (H)

GW38: Tranmere Rovers (A)

GW49: Walsall (H)

2. Ed Turns

The 22-year-old has been excellent for Exeter City since signing in February from Brighton & Hove Albion, and blanked for the first time last time out in their 0-2 loss against Stockport County (H).

Nevertheless, the centre-back is averaging eight points, and has helped them to four shutouts in eight matches. Moreover, he’s made 12 tackles, 11 blocks, and 62 clearances, and has scored four 10+ returns for his owners. With just 0.1% ownership, Turns is likely to be a top differential as the season draws to a close. Here’s the remaining schedule:

GW35: Wigan Athletic (H)

GW36: Bristol Rovers (A)

GW37: Burton Albion (H), Crawley Town (A)

GW38: Huddersfield (H)

GW39: Mansfield Town (A)

3. Macauley Gillesphey

Charlton Athletic’s number three is the leading-scorer in the game, and became the first player last time out to score 300+ points, taking his total to 310 in 40.

In 40 appearances, he has recorded an impressive 17 clean sheets, alongside 67 tackles, 21 blocks, and 298 clearances. Remarkably, he’s also contributed offensively with five goals and three assists, making him the third-most attacking player for Nathan Jones’ side. His consistency is highlighted by 16 double-digit point hauls, averaging 7.8 points per game. With five matches remaining, he’s logically on track for over 350 points.

GW36: Cambridge United (A)

GW37: Northampton Town (H), Wycombe Wanderers (A)

GW38: Wrexham (A)

GW39: Burton Albion (H)

4. Lloyd Jones

One of Gillesphey’s defensive teammates, Lloyd Jones (D), has scored 254 points in 33, and is averaging 7.7 points for the Addicks.

Nevertheless, he’s still kept 17 shutouts, 47 tackles, 25 blocks, and 259 clearances, and is the second-highest scoring asset for Charlton currently. He has nailed 11 double-digit scores, and also has two goals and two assists in that time. However, he picked up a minor calf injury and has missed the previous two games. He also missed Gameweeks 11-16, but there is hope he’ll be involved as they cement their place in the League One Play-Off spots.

They currently have 73 points in 41, translating into 225 on Fantasy, sitting fifth in the table, eight clear of seventh-placed Reading.

5. Oliver Casey

Blackpool’s number 20 has been their shining light in Fantasy EFL, nailing 285 points in 38 matches, and is averaging 7.5 points.

Despite only managing 12 clean sheets, the Seasiders’ centre-back has been a defensive rock. He boasts impressive stats with 72 tackles, 45 blocks, and the EFL’s third-highest 343 clearances. Remarkably consistent, he hasn’t blanked in 27 games and has accumulated twelve 10+ point hauls, including three in his last five. This includes an 18-point performance against Reading (H) in 34, where he contributed defensively (+9) with a goal, his third of the season. He also has one assist to his name.

With just five matches remaining, the Seasiders are six points adrift of the Play-Offs. However, Steve Bruce’s side will blank in 36 due to re-arranged fixtures:

GW37: Stevenage (A), Wrexham (H)

GW38: Wigan Athletic (A), Birmingham City (H)

GW39: Bristol Rovers (H)

7.4 club

Two players are currently averaging 7.4 points: Oxford United’s Michal Helik (D), and Wrexham’s Eoghan O’Connell (D).

Oxford’s number 47 has been in outstanding form since his January move from Huddersfield Town. In 14 appearances for the U’s, he’s averaged 7.8 points and has hit double figures six times, including a remarkable run of four consecutive double-digit scores. He’s also chipped in with three goals for Gary Rowett’s side. Defensively, he’s made a significant impact with 35 tackles, 28 blocks, and 227 clearances [season total], contributing to four clean sheets. Although his season average across both clubs is 7.4 points (31 games), his recent performances have been vital in the U’s fight to stay up, as they sit five points clear of relegation with six games left.

GW35: QPR (H)

GW36: Sheffield Wednesday (A)

GW37: Leeds United (H), Cardiff City (A)

GW38: Sunderland (H)

GW39: Swansea City (A)

A cornerstone of Wrexham’s remarkable League One journey, their number five has been instrumental in their second-place standing with 81 points from 41 games – 243 total. His defensive contributions are significant, with 20 clean sheets in 37 matches, 64 tackles, 25 blocks, and 283 clearances. Offensively, despite just two assists, he’s been a consistent scorer, hitting double figures in seven of his last 10 games. Missing only four matches, he’s a key player for Phil Parkinson’s in-form team, currently on a five-game unbeaten streak. Their remaining schedule is as follows:

GW36: Wigan Athletic (A)

GW37: Bristol Rovers (H), Blackpool (A)

GW38: Charlton (H)

GW39: Lincoln City (A)

7.3 club

Next up, we have two players averaging 7.3 points: Burnley’s CJ Egan-Riley (D), and Bromley’s Ayodeji Elerewe (D).

The Clarets’ number six has flown under the radar on Fantasy EFL, and is currently backed by just 1.3%, over 7% less than Maxime Esteve (V) and 15% less than James Trafford (G). Nevertheless, he’s scored 257 points in 35, keeping 25 clean sheets, 57 tackles, 24 blocks and 157 tackles. He has one goal to his name and has scored the majority of his points through the remarkable shutouts. Scott Parker’s currently lead the Championship with 84 points in 40 games, and are unbeaten in 27 matches, without loss since early November. Their remaining schedule, as they march towards the title and multiple defensive records, is as follows:

GW35: Derby County (A)

GW36: Norwich City (H)

GW37: Watford (A), Sheffield United (H)

GW38: QPR (H)

GW39: Millwall (H)

Despite only featuring in 14 games for the Ravens this season, Elerewe has consistently delivered a monumental impact. The number three has been instrumental in their seven shutouts, contributing 18 tackles, 11 blocks, and 97 clearances, while also scoring once. Even with injury setbacks throughout their impressive EFL debut campaign, his presence has been key, and he now faces:

GW36: Port Vale (A)

GW37: Morecambe (H), Swindon Town (A)

GW38: Barrow (A)

GW39: Cheltenham Town (H)

7.2 club

Finally, three players are averaging 7.2 points: Wrexham’s Max Cleworth (D), Burnley’s Maxime Esteve (D), Plymouth Argyle’s Nikola Katic (D), and Peterborough’s Kwame Poku (M).

Cleworth has made 58 tackles, 17 blocks, and 144 clearances, alongside more impressively, has scored seven goals and provided one assist, as the Red Dragons look to get promoted. Totalling 268 points, the Welshman is in great form and has five remaining games.

Similarly, Esteve is in great form for the Clarets. He’s made 40 tackles, 186 clearances, and 31 blocks, and has been involved in all 40 games for Scott Parker’s side. He hasn’t blanked in 19, and opened his goalscoring account in Gameweek 30. Six games remain for Scott Parker’s side.

Katic’s arrival in the January window has proven transformative for the Championship’s Pilgrims. The FC Zurich loanee hasn’t missed a beat in his 11 appearances, becoming a defensive linchpin for Miron Muslic despite only one clean sheet. Though the team sits at the bottom, four points adrift, Katic’s impact is undeniable, coinciding with two wins in their last four games and a goal in his second outing. He’s made 16 tackles, 13 blocks, and 138 clearances. Their fight for survival continues with the following matches:

GW35: Swansea City (A)

GW36: Sheffield United (H)

GW37: Middlesbrough (A), Coventry City (H)

GW38: PNE (A)

GW39: Leeds United (H)

Finally, Posh’s number 11 has been outstanding, despite missing 17 League One games due to an injury. He’s scored 11 goals (+66), provided eight assists, and made six interceptions in 23, totalling 166 points. Since returning from action in 31, he has four goal contributions in six, and is vital in their impressive attack:

GW35: Birmingham City (H)

GW37: Stockport County (H), Barnsley (A)

GW38: Bolton Wanderers (H), Mansfield Town (A)

GW39: Rotherham United (A)



