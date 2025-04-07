The Blank/Double Gameweek picture is now known for the rest of April.

Two teams ( Crystal Palace and Newcastle United ) will double in Gameweek 32

and ) will double in Gameweek 32 Four teams ( Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Manchester City ) will double in Gameweek 33

and ) will double in Gameweek 33 The same four teams (Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Manchester City) will blank in Gameweek 34

But there is the likelihood of another Double Gameweek and another Blank Gameweek further down the track.

POSSIBLE BLANK GAMEWEEK 37

Gameweek 37 (the weekend of May 17/18) clashes with the FA Cup final.

Any sides making the final will have their Gameweek 37 fixtures postponed.

There’ll be a maximum of two matches called off:

GW37 Premier League fixture Status Arsenal v Newcastle United On Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur Postponed if Aston Villa beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals Brentford v Fulham On Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool On Chelsea v Manchester United On Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers Postponed if Crystal Palace beat Aston Villa in the FA Cup semi-finals Everton v Southampton On Leicester City v Ipswich Town On Manchester City v Bournemouth Postponed if Manchester City beat Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semi-finals West Ham United v Nottingham Forest Postponed if Nottingham Forest beat Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals

It could be that the postponed matches are simply moved back to the midweek after Gameweek 37. That would mean that there’s no Blank Gameweek at all.

The one fixture where that would be problematic is Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur. That’s because if Spurs make the final of the UEFA Europa League, they would already be in action on Wednesday 21 May (ie the midweek after Gameweek 37).

POSSIBLE DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 36?

So, then, the Premier League would have to move that fixture back to the midweek after Gameweek 36 if Villa make the FA Cup final.

The fixture-makers may do that regardless, not just with Villa v Spurs but with the other postponed Gameweek 37 matches.

The West Ham United website, for instance, has already hinted at Gameweek 36 as a new date for their clash with Nottingham Forest should it need to be rearranged.

WHEN WILL WE KNOW FOR SURE?

The FA Cup semi-finals take place on the weekend of Gameweek 34.

We will know by the evening of Sunday 28 April, therefore, which two Gameweek 37 fixtures are postponed.

It’s expected that new dates for those matches will be announced in the days after that, very likely before the Gameweek 35 deadline.



