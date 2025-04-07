0
When will Double Gameweek 36 + Blank Gameweek 37 be confirmed?

The Blank/Double Gameweek picture is now known for the rest of April.

  • Two teams (Crystal Palace and Newcastle United) will double in Gameweek 32
  • Four teams (Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Manchester City) will double in Gameweek 33
  • The same four teams (Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Manchester City) will blank in Gameweek 34

But there is the likelihood of another Double Gameweek and another Blank Gameweek further down the track.

POSSIBLE BLANK GAMEWEEK 37

Gameweek 37 (the weekend of May 17/18) clashes with the FA Cup final.

Any sides making the final will have their Gameweek 37 fixtures postponed.

There’ll be a maximum of two matches called off:

GW37 Premier League fixtureStatus
Arsenal v Newcastle UnitedOn
Aston Villa v Tottenham HotspurPostponed if Aston Villa beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals
Brentford v FulhamOn
Brighton and Hove Albion v LiverpoolOn
Chelsea v Manchester UnitedOn
Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton WanderersPostponed if Crystal Palace beat Aston Villa in the FA Cup semi-finals
Everton v SouthamptonOn
Leicester City v Ipswich TownOn
Manchester City v BournemouthPostponed if Manchester City beat Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semi-finals
West Ham United v Nottingham ForestPostponed if Nottingham Forest beat Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals

It could be that the postponed matches are simply moved back to the midweek after Gameweek 37. That would mean that there’s no Blank Gameweek at all.

The one fixture where that would be problematic is Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur. That’s because if Spurs make the final of the UEFA Europa League, they would already be in action on Wednesday 21 May (ie the midweek after Gameweek 37).

POSSIBLE DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 36?

So, then, the Premier League would have to move that fixture back to the midweek after Gameweek 36 if Villa make the FA Cup final.

The fixture-makers may do that regardless, not just with Villa v Spurs but with the other postponed Gameweek 37 matches.

The West Ham United website, for instance, has already hinted at Gameweek 36 as a new date for their clash with Nottingham Forest should it need to be rearranged.

WHEN WILL WE KNOW FOR SURE?

Blank Gameweek 37 FA Cup

The FA Cup semi-finals take place on the weekend of Gameweek 34.

We will know by the evening of Sunday 28 April, therefore, which two Gameweek 37 fixtures are postponed.

It’s expected that new dates for those matches will be announced in the days after that, very likely before the Gameweek 35 deadline.

