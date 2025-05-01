That’s very likely your lot for Blank and Double Gameweeks in 2024/25 – there are no more scheduled after Gameweek 34 draws to a close on Thursday night.

That’s because Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City v Bournemouth will stay in Gameweek 37.

Those two fixtures can no longer go ahead on the weekend of Gameweek 37 due to the involvement of City and Palace in the FA Cup final on Saturday 17 May.

But they’ve merely been pushed back a few days into the following midweek and not brought forward into Gameweek 36.

NO MENTION OF VILLA v SPURS

It’s worth noting that the Premier League’s article on Thursday does not mention Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs had been looking to get their Gameweek 37 clash with the Villans moved to an earlier date (ie the Thursday after Gameweek 36), although the Villans are reportedly against the request.

Perhaps there’s simply nothing to mention, and that the moving of the fixture is a complete non-starter.

FIXTURE OUTLOOK FOR THE REMAINING FOUR GAMEWEEKS

So, then, a rare instance of four standard 10-match Gameweeks to end the season – providing Spurs are unsuccessful with their request.

Tom Freeman had a look at the teams with the best remaining fixtures in an article earlier this week, which thankfully is still relevant after today’s announcement.

Lateriser also identified the best players and teams to target in the last month in his latest article on Thursday.

HEADACHE FOR THOSE WITH CHIPS REMAINING

For anyone who has a chip (or two/three/four) left in their back pocket, today’s announcement is a bit of a blow.

That goes especially so for those with Assistant Manager and Triple Captain chips, given the high upside of a head coach/captain with a Double Gameweek.

Those with a Free Hit remaining would have no doubt been hoping for maximum fixture carnage, too, as they’d have been able to negotiate the transition from Double Gameweek 36 to Blank Gameweek 37 with more ease than those without.

Remaining Bench Boosts would have mostly featured single Gameweek players anyway, so there’s perhaps not as much damage done there.

We’ll return with a follow-up article later in the day looking at the best windows to use the above chips, now that we know there are likely no more blanks/doubles.



