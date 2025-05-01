162
Fixtures May 1

Confirmed: No more FPL Blank or Double Gameweeks scheduled

That’s very likely your lot for Blank and Double Gameweeks in 2024/25 – there are no more scheduled after Gameweek 34 draws to a close on Thursday night.

That’s because Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City v Bournemouth will stay in Gameweek 37.

Those two fixtures can no longer go ahead on the weekend of Gameweek 37 due to the involvement of City and Palace in the FA Cup final on Saturday 17 May.

But they’ve merely been pushed back a few days into the following midweek and not brought forward into Gameweek 36.

NO MENTION OF VILLA v SPURS

It’s worth noting that the Premier League’s article on Thursday does not mention Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs had been looking to get their Gameweek 37 clash with the Villans moved to an earlier date (ie the Thursday after Gameweek 36), although the Villans are reportedly against the request.

Perhaps there’s simply nothing to mention, and that the moving of the fixture is a complete non-starter.

FIXTURE OUTLOOK FOR THE REMAINING FOUR GAMEWEEKS

So, then, a rare instance of four standard 10-match Gameweeks to end the season – providing Spurs are unsuccessful with their request.

Tom Freeman had a look at the teams with the best remaining fixtures in an article earlier this week, which thankfully is still relevant after today’s announcement.

Lateriser also identified the best players and teams to target in the last month in his latest article on Thursday.

HEADACHE FOR THOSE WITH CHIPS REMAINING

How do you use the Free Hit chip? 4

For anyone who has a chip (or two/three/four) left in their back pocket, today’s announcement is a bit of a blow.

That goes especially so for those with Assistant Manager and Triple Captain chips, given the high upside of a head coach/captain with a Double Gameweek.

Those with a Free Hit remaining would have no doubt been hoping for maximum fixture carnage, too, as they’d have been able to negotiate the transition from Double Gameweek 36 to Blank Gameweek 37 with more ease than those without.

Remaining Bench Boosts would have mostly featured single Gameweek players anyway, so there’s perhaps not as much damage done there.

We’ll return with a follow-up article later in the day looking at the best windows to use the above chips, now that we know there are likely no more blanks/doubles.

  1. Junks
    • 3 Years
    57 mins ago

    Best managers left for the AM chip?

    Open Controls
    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Check comments on previous page. Good info there.

      Open Controls
  2. Sun God Nika
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Anyone interested in elanga?

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yep. Just means no double up on Bournmouth attack in 38 though.

      Open Controls
  3. theshazly
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    Martinez ( Raya )
    Gvardi Murillo Kiwior ( Konate / Munoz )
    Salah Saka Rogers Sarr ( Rashford )
    Isak Wood Marmoush

    1 FT / 0.6 ITB

    Thinking of Saka > Mbuemo

    Any suggestions ?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Can’t afford Rashford to Mbeumo?

      Open Controls
      1. theshazly
        • 2 Years
        just now

        If I can, ofcourse i would have done it!

        Open Controls
  4. DagheMunegu
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    A) Savinho & Mateta to Mbuemo & Wissa -4
    B) Saka to Mbuemo

    Open Controls
  5. The 12th Man
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    Current team. 1FT. 0.8m
    Raya
    Gvardiol,Munoz,Konsa
    Salah(c),KDB,Saka,Asensio
    Isak,Marmoush,Mateta

    Areola,Kiwior,Sarr,Livramento

    GW35 ~ Saka > Mbuemo
    GW36 ~ Roll FT
    GW37 ~ Mateta > Watkins
    GW38 ~ Sarr,Marmoush > Kliuvert,Evanilson
    Easy as that.

    Open Controls
    1. bobicek92
        48 mins ago

        Not interested in Cunha for 36-38?

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Of course, and Wood but only 4 FT’s.
          Can’t have them all.

          Open Controls
        2. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Could always do Mateta > Cunha in 36 then Marmoush > Watkins in 37.

          Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      Which option:

      A) Mateta to Watkins
      B) Eze to Mbeumo

      Watkins definitely has more to play for.

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      Currently transfer thoughts:

      Leaning towards keeping Saka this GW as I can afford Savinho/Sarr to Mbeumo.

      Undecided with the 2nd FT. Couple of options:
      - Mateta to Wissa
      - Savinho/Sarr to Bowen

      (AM24-26, WC31, TC32, BB33, FH34)
      2FT 2.8ITB
      Raya
      Munoz Gvardiol Saliba
      Salah Rogers Sarr Savinho
      Isak Marmoush Mateta
      (Areola Saka Livramento Konsa )

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Actually can't afford Savinho/Sarr to Bowen after buying Mbeumo.

        It'll have to be Saka to Bowen

        Open Controls
    4. Yozzer
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      Palace Vs NFO tb
      Everton Vs Fulham tb
      Everton Vs Southampton

      Could be nice AM option. Or just start with Everton Vs Ipswich

      Open Controls
      1. Seaman
        • 1 Year
        35 mins ago

        If Everton wins in GW35 (and city beats Wolves) think no TB with Fulham,

        TB Wolves Vs Brighton GW36

        Open Controls
        1. Yozzer
          • 7 Years
          32 mins ago

          Ah Damnit. Wolves Vs Brighton isn't TB as it stands mate

          Open Controls
          1. Seaman
            • 1 Year
            just now

            I suppose that City beats Wolves and Everton beats Ipswich.
            Everton and Wolves on 39 points. EVE vs WOL 4-0 & 1-1
            If BOU don't win ARS and BRE beats MUN (no matter what happens in the Brighton game) then we will have tb at the game WOL vs BHA.

            AM
            GW35 Glasner tb
            GW36 Pereira tb
            GW37 Pereira vs a depleted CRY or another manager if you have a transfer to give.

            I will do it.

            GL

            Open Controls
    5. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      47 mins ago

      Plan to do Saka to Bowen or Mbeumo, with Moyes as AM cause I have 3 City. Should I start Martinez in goal?

      Reya (Martinez)
      Gvardiol, Saliba, Ruben, Munoz (Milenkovic)
      Salah, Mbeumo, Rogers (c) (Sarr, Rashford)
      Isak, Marmoush, Mateta

      Open Controls
    6. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      I'm doing Sarr to Mbeumo, and I need to free up 0.2 with my other FT.

      A. Saka to Bowen
      B. Ruben/Muñoz to Ait-Nouri
      C. Mateta to Cunha

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 15 Years
        just now

        A

        Saka surely won't start with a must win game on Wednesday

        Open Controls
    7. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      Time to offload Crystal Palace assets now that it's confirmed that there are no doubles?

      Open Controls
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        i mean they still play spurs so expect goals galore

        Open Controls
      2. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Not sure, their next few fixtures look alright to me

        Open Controls
    8. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      would you get rid of Gibbs White or Palmer to get bowen in ?

      Palmer terrible form is such a spanner int the works

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 15 Years
        5 mins ago

        Palmer. The guy is a ghost

        Open Controls
        1. Sun God Nika
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          yeah it does seem to feel that way

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Sell Palmer. Hold MGW for LEI (H) in 36

        Open Controls
    9. Steevo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Saka, Savinho -> Mbeumo, Bowen (-4) worth it?

      Wondering Savinho's chances of starting vs. WOL...

      Open Controls
    10. MrMartini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      Prepping for a now less exciting BB in GW36

      Over next 2 weeks do Bowen and Mbuemo outscore Diaz and Saka to justify a -4 this week?

      Logic being ill then have some cash spare to get in some Notts Forest Gk/Def in GW36 v Lei and Bowen and Mbuemo have better fixtures in GW36 than Saka and Diaz as Liverpool play Arsenal.

      Open Controls
    11. Skout
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      This news seems like a win for people that have used all their chips already?

      Open Controls
      1. Sloopy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        This ^

        Open Controls
    12. KeanosMagic
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      I'll get Saka in 38, but am I missing anyone obvious here? Would be a -8, and then no more transfers until 38

      Allison Sels
      Saliba Gvardiol Munoz Milenkovic Burn
      Salah Bowen Mbuemo KDB Rogers
      Isak Watkins Wissa

      Open Controls
    13. SPFC
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      A- Start Rogers (FUL)
      B- Start Evanilson (ars)
      C- Buy Bowen for Rogers and start Bowen (TOT)

      Open Controls
      1. In sane in de bruyne
        • 8 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    14. The Mighty One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      23 mins ago

      I still have the FH and I think I must decide today on which week to use it. I held it for 36 since I was already pretty strong for 34.

      Now I am considering FH in 37: EVE home to sou, Villa home to tot, CHE home to mun.

      My moves this week should be based upon the 3 GWs where I exclude the FH week.

      Anyone care to add more strategy to that? Cheers all. Best of luck down the stretch.

      Open Controls
      1. KeanosMagic
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        What does your team look like in 37 without FH?
        I used my FH last year in 38 and you can get good upside in the week due to potential team leaks and usually 38 has more goals

        Open Controls
    15. SPFC
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Best use for Assistant Manager?

      A- Guardiola in GW35 (WOL, sou and BOU)
      B- Pereira in GW36 (BHA and Table Bonus, cpl and possible Table Bonus, BRE and Table Bônus)

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        A for me

        Open Controls
      2. Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Pereira for sure, that's way too good to ignore, even if Palace don't have table bonus it will be right after the FA Cup final

        Open Controls
    16. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      Best move here? 1.8m ITB

      A. Saka -> Mbeumo
      B. Saka/Sarr -> Mbeumo/Bowen -4
      C. Sarr/Mateta -> Mbeumo/Cunha -4

      Raya
      Munoz Gvardiol Milenkovic
      Salah Saka KDB Murphy
      Mateta Marmoush Isak

      Areola Sarr Konsa Kerkez

      Open Controls
    17. FDMS All Starz
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Current front 8:
      Salah Palmer Eze Sarr Murphy
      Isak Mateta Wood

      2FTs, would you do Mateta to Watkins? Or anymore? Still have TC (not sure when to use)

      Open Controls
    18. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Best defence to invest for the next 3?
      a) NFO vs cry,LEI,whu
      or
      b) EVE vs IPS,ful,SOU

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Everton. Two home fixtures against the bottom 3 sides.

        Open Controls
        1. Shark Team
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Forest have more to play for though... and Sels going for golden glove but I see ur point

          Open Controls
    19. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Hey all. My rank is a disgrace this season so what do you all think. 2FT 3.4ITB

      Raya
      Gvardiol, Munoz, Konsa
      Salah, Saka, Sarr, Murphy
      Isak, Marmoush, Mateta
      Areola, Savinho, Williams, Livramento

      A) Roll
      B) Savinho to Mbuemo
      C) B and Saka to KDB

      A - gives more info for DGW and BGW.
      B - Even with a double Savinho has been a poor pick and probably will only play one fixture
      C - May mean I have too many BGW players and no transfers to deal with it but Saka probably won't play anyway.

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Get Mbeumo imo, but don't sell Savinho, at least till he plays southampton. I would sell Saka first

        Open Controls
        1. Bucket Man
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Thank you. Will he even play though. KDB I'd expect will have more chance of starting that fixture.

          Open Controls
    20. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Wissa for a -4 likely to pay off Vs Mateta minutes risk over the next few weeks, right?

      Open Controls
    21. Manani
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      BB?

      Sels Milenkovic Sarr Ruben

      (also got Munoz/Mateta I am playing)

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        What's the bench in 36 when Forest/City/Palace have favorable fixtures?

        Open Controls
        1. Manani
          • 13 Years
          just now

          got Raya/Saliba/Munoz/(Sarr/Mateta)

          can transfer out Raya/Saliba though

          Open Controls
    22. Kane Train
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Is Watkins nailed?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Rashford likely out for the season

        Open Controls

