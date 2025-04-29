67
Frisking the Fixtures April 29

Which teams have the best remaining fixtures in FPL?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have four Gameweeks left to make or break their season, and the fixtures will ultimately have a big part to play.

Our latest Frisk of the Fixtures sees us assess the Premier League clubs with the strongest runs of matches – in theory, at least.

Our colour-coded Season Ticker is the primary source for this piece; using this tool as a Premium Member, you can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential or find budget rotation pairings.

You can even set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with our own.

GAMEWEEK 35-38: SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW

Firstly, there are still a few unknowns with the schedule.

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City v Bournemouth can’t go ahead on the weekend of Gameweek 37.

That’s because the FA Cup final between Palace and Man City takes place on Saturday 17 May, which is the same weekend.

So, where do the two ‘postponed’ fixtures go?

There are two options for Palace v Wolves and Man City v Bournemouth:

a) They get pushed back to the midweek after Gameweek 37, meaning no blanks or doubles.
b) They get brought forward to the midweek after Gameweek 36, creating a Double Gameweek 36 and Blank Gameweek 37.

It’s likely we’ll find out either way ahead of the Gameweek 35 deadline this Friday.

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur may yet have a Double Gameweek to come, too, even though Unai Emery’s side don’t want one.

Fixture difficulty remains the same regardless, however, so let’s take a look at which teams have the strongest runs of matches.

BEST FIXTURES

MANCHESTER CITY

Man City have a kind fixture list in Gameweeks 35 to 38.

They are also attempting to secure UEFA Champions League (UCL) qualification, so motivation shouldn’t be an issue for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Given the schedule, they look well placed to secure that UCL spot.

City host Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth on either side of a trip to already-relegated Southampton. All of those teams are bottom-half material for expected goals conceded (xGC) since the turn of the year.

Their season then concludes against a Fulham side who have struggled for consistency of late.

From a Fantasy perspective, the only downside to City’s schedule is the FA Cup final, particularly if the Bournemouth clash ends up preceding next month’s trip to Wembley.

City, who went unbeaten through April in all competitions, have several assets who merit attention, with Josko Gvardiol (£6.3m) and Omar Marmoush (£7.6m) undoubtedly the pick of the bunch.

Gvardiol has recently been deployed at centre-half, curbing his attacking instincts, but he still carries a threat at set pieces, having nodded in Marmoush’s corner to double the Cityzens’ lead against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Marmoush, meanwhile, has produced four attacking returns in his last six matches.

Also, a quick word on Erling Haaland (£14.8m). @FPLMaineRoad has reported the Norwegian is back in training as of Saturday, although it remains to be see how long it is before he’s back up to speed.

BRENTFORD

Brentford’s immediate fixtures carry appeal, with games against Manchester United and already-relegated Ipswich Town.

Ruben Amorim’s men have UEFA Europa League semi-finals on either side of Gameweek 35, so it’s highly likely we’ll see a rotated team at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

Then it’s Ipswich, who have failed to keep a clean sheet since December.

Both clashes carry significant appeal for Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.6m). The duo have registered a combined 33 Premier League goals this season. They also have the fifth and sixth best rates of expected goal involvement (xGI) respectively.

Fulham and Wolves could prove trickier, but with Thomas Frank’s side still in contention for European qualification, it’s all to play for, at least for now.

Defensively, Mark Flekken (£4.4m) and Nathan Collins (£4.5m) are the two standout picks. The latter has served up eight attacking returns over the season, with two goals and six assists.

EVERTON

Everton are fourth on our Season Ticker in Gameweeks 35 to 38.

But in terms of clean sheet potential, the Toffees’ defence looks to have the best next three fixtures in the division.

Ipswich and Southampton both visit Goodison Park, and without stating the obvious, neither pose much of a threat.

Jordan Pickford (£5.1m) and Jake O’Brien (£4.5m) immediately stand out, then.

Pickford is the second-highest scoring goalkeeper in FPL this season, thanks to 10 clean sheets and 22 save points, while O’Brien was deployed at centre-half on Saturday and carries a threat from set pieces.

The loss of James Tarkowski (£4.9m) to injury is, of course, a blow, but there is still enough quality in this Everton backline to deliver.

Further forward, it gets much trickier, with none of the strikers particularly secure for minutes. Dwight McNeil (£5.1m), meanwhile, is still yet to start a match since returning from injury, arguably leaving Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.1m) as the best bet in the middle of the park.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nottingham Forest can move back up to third on Thursday, provided they can beat Brentford at the City Ground.

Fixtures against Leicester City and West Ham United follow, two of the most out-of-form sides in the division.

Above image from SoccerSTATS

In addition, there is a trip to a Crystal Palace side who have shipped 12 goals across their previous four league outings.

The toughest match, at least on paper, is therefore a potentially seismic clash with Chelsea in Gameweek 38, which could be a UCL decider.

The issue for Forest is that their defensive unit has faltered recently, having kept just one clean sheet in their last five matches. To counter that, however, there is clear shut-out potential against Leicester and West Ham, who both rank among the worst four teams for xG in 2025.

With Ola Aina (£5.2m) currently sidelined, Matz Sels (£5.1m) and Nikola Milenkovic (£5.2m) could be decent pickups, with Neco Williams (£4.5m) an option for those with less budget to splurge.

Further forward, Chris Wood (£7.0m) is the clear standout, with 19 goals across 30 Premier League starts this season.

WEST HAM UNITED

West Ham United have a decent run in the next two Gameweeks, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United prioritising UEFA Europa League semi-finals.

It should ensure a degree of rotation, particularly this weekend’s clash against Spurs.

There is a trip to Ipswich to look forward to on the final day of the season, too.

Crucially, all three of those sides are in the bottom seven for xGC since the turn of the year, having conceded a combined 90 goals between them.

While the Hammers have struggled in attack under Graham Potter, Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) has served up eight attacking returns in 11 appearances since returning from injury, averaging 5.8 points per match.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.4m) has caught the eye, too, having created four big chances in 2025 – only Pedro Porro (£5.3m), Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.0m) and Daniel Munoz (£5.3m) have registered more among defenders.

ALSO CONSIDER

Ipswich and Leicester are hard to get excited about, but both enjoy decent-ish four-match runs to finish the season.

The defences are best avoided, but if you are tempted by a low-owned attacker, Julio Enciso (£5.4m), Liam Delap (£5.6m) and Jamie Vardy (£5.3m) probably carry the most potential.

Enciso has three attacking returns in his last five matches, despite facing a tricky run of opponents.

Finally, Aston Villa have home clashes with Fulham and Bournemouth coming up, who themselves are chasing European qualification.

However, Unai Emery’s side face Tottenham in Gameweek 37, who could have a UEFA Europa League final a few days later. Manchester United may have a hangover in Gameweek 38, too.

With Marcus Rashford (£6.7m) potentially out injured for the season, Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) minutes now look much more secure.

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.