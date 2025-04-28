47
Scout Picks - Bus Team April 28

FPL Gameweek 35 early Scout Picks: Brentford triple-up

We’ve put together our early Scout Picks for Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this selection, we choose a first draft of our regular picks. We will then finalise and publish them much closer to Friday’s deadline.

ABOUT THE SCOUT PICKS ‘BUS TEAM’

FPL notes: Isak finally gets his goal, Murphy + Barnes haul

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations and midweek fixtures, as well as the pre-match press conferences, will help shape those finalised Scout Picks.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 35 FIXTURES

Above: The Gameweek 35 fixtures sorted by difficulty on our Season Ticker

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL notes: Mbeumo haul, “magician” Damsgaard + awful Leicester

With Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in UEFA Europa League semi-final action on either side of Gameweek 35, both teams will likely rotate.

Tottenham HotspurManchester United
Thursday 1 May – Europa League semi-finals: Bodo/Glimt (a)Thursday 1 May – Europa League semi-finals: Athletic Club (a)
Sunday 4 May – Gameweek 35: West Ham (a)Sunday 4 May – Gameweek 35: Brentford (a)
Thursday 8 May – Europa League semi-finals: Bodo/Glimt (h)Thursday 8 May – Europa League semi-finals: Athletic Club (h)
Sunday 11 May – Gameweek 36: Crystal Palace (h)Sunday 11 May – Gameweek 36: West Ham (h)

Spurs conceded five goals to Liverpool on Sunday, and their starting XI will presumably be weaker still for the trip to the London Stadium.

West Ham are winless in their last seven Premier League games and capitulated against Brighton and Hove Albion last time out, but Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) continues to tick along, having served up four goals and four assists in 11 appearances since returning from injury. Only four FPL midfielders have had more shots in the box (20) than Bowen during that run.

There’ll be plenty of shouts for at least one Brentford attacker too, with Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.6m) the obvious frontrunners. The Bees pair are on 18 and 15 goals respectively this season, and, across the campaign, have the fifth and sixth best rates of expected goal involvement (xGI).

Elsewhere, with relegated Ipswich Town failing to score in the last two matches, there is an argument for a Jordan Pickford (£5.1m) and Jake O’Brien (£4.5m) double-up.  That said, the expectation is that Everton will be weaker defensively without the injured James Tarkowski (£4.9m), so it’s just O’Brien who gets the nod for now, having moved to centre-half at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Omar Marmoush (£7.6m), FPL’s joint-top scoring forward since Gameweek 25, will also surely be a consensus Scout Squad pick. Opponents Wolverhampton Wanderers recorded their sixth straight Premier League win on Saturday, but have significantly outperformed the expected goals (xG) data in that timeframe, conceding four from 7.93 xG.

Mohamed Salah (£13.8m), meanwhile, has a decent shot at breaking Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s Premier League record for the most goal involvements in a season. He’s currently on 46 goals and assists, just one off the top spot, and has the opportunity to surpass them both at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Chelsea will have been in UEFA Conference League semi-final action on Thursday, too.

IN CONTENTION

FPL Gameweek 33 round-up: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

On the subject of Manchester City, Josko Gvardiol (£6.3m), who scored from a set-piece situation at Wembley on Sunday, Ruben Dias (£5.4m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£9.4m) are other potential inclusions. De Bruyne is fifth among midfielders for shots (11) and sixth for chances created (10) over his last four matches, but was omitted from Pep Guardiola’s FA Cup teamsheet, which has spooked us a little.

Marcus Rashford’s (£6.7m) injury suddenly boosts Ollie Watkins’ (£8.9m) game-time prospects, meanwhile, with Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) and Morgan Rogers (£5.7m) other shouts under consideration at Villa Park. Despite limited minutes, Watkins has plundered three goals and one assist across his last six league appearances.

With Marmoush and Wissa nailed-on up top, Watkins is in direct competition with Alexander Isak (£9.6m) for the third forward spot. Newcastle United’s opponents, Brighton and Hove Albion, have conceded at least two goals in each of their last six matches, so if Watkins does eventually win out, we’ll try and accommodate either Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) or Jacob Murphy (£5.3m).

Above: Teams sorted by goals conceded in Gameweeks 29-34

Cheap enablers like Alphonse Areola (£4.2m), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.4m), Mark Flekken (£4.4m) and Nathan Collins (£4.5m) also merit mentions at the back.

Given his recent injury, Bukayo Saka (£10.5m) is a concern, given that Saturday’s home meeting with Bournemouth is sandwiched in between two UEFA Champions League semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain. It certainly makes the England international a rotation risk in Gameweek 35, which is why, for now, we’ve landed on Leandro Trossard (£6.7m), who has produced four goals in his last four games. Ethan Nwaneri (£4.4m) shouldn’t be overlooked, either.

From a defensive perspective, Arsenal’s David Raya (£5.6m) and Jakub Kiwior (£4.8m) will surely gain plenty of attention in Scout Squad, too.

Attacking representation from Everton is also an option, so Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.1m) and Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) – who is surely on the cusp of a start after injury – could enter the Scout Picks conversation. They hardly set the pulse racing, but no team has conceded more goals (41), shots (272) or attempts from set plays (79) than Ipswich since the turn of the year.

THE LONGER SHOTS    

FPL notes: Why Robinson missed out + "committed" Cunha

Leicester City’s clash against Southampton is worthy of note, with both sides without a clean sheet in 2025. Despite this fact, it’s still a long shot that Jamie Vardy (£5.3m), Bilal El Khannouss (£4.8m) or Mateus Fernandes (£5.0m) get into the Scout Picks running, given the appealing candidates elsewhere.

Cole Palmer’s (£10.6m) struggles mean that he’ll likely find it tough to get a look-in, even though Liverpool have wrapped up the title. Trips to the Etihad and Emirates Stadiums mean that Matheus Cunha (£7.0m), Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) and Justin Kluivert (£6.0m) are probably in ‘long shot’ territory.

Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest assets will be low down the priority list, too, with Monday’s clash at Selhurst Park a tricky-to-call affair.

GAMEWEEK 35: EARLY SCOUT PICKS

  1. how now brown cow
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    First world problems, but need to use my WC and current team looks a lot like the scout bus team.

    I guess I need to plan for BB when fixtures are known, and hope for a double.

    1. TOLV TUMS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Personally, and based on recent experience, I would worry less about doubles and more about solid game weeks for everyone in your squad for bb - as we learned in 33, doubles are absolutely no guarantee of performance

  2. bobicek92
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      I see lot of people considering Wood as Mateta replacement. Is anyone thinking about Cunha for GWs 36-38?

      1. In Klopp ITrust
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Cunha for me! He’s in great form, fixtures are reasonable, and Nottingham forest has lost a little bit of steam in their engines.

      2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        The "I've got Wood" jokes are the only joy I have left to look forward to in this godforsaken season.

      3. lilmessipran
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Meesa think Weesa is the best option

    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      If Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton weren't half as sh*te they are, spurs and ManU would be struggling to stay alive this season imo.

      1. Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Such a shame that the only time they would probably have ever gone down is the one with the 3 worst 3 teams I can ever remember keeping them up

      2. Wolverine
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        If 13 other teams weren't better, man utd would be close to winning the title IMO

      3. lilmessipran
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Dont be useful, be useless. So nobody can use you - Sun Tzu

    • Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      8.1k rank with no chips left
      My best ever finish is 12k lets see...

      1. lilmessipran
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Nice, good luck

    • lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Where DGW and BGW?

      1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Wales? They sound Welsh.

    • Boz
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      What to do with Savio?

      A) Hold
      B) Move to Mbuowen

      1. lilmessipran
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        You can get two mids for Savio? Which chip is this?

        1. Boz
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Haha one or the other. Likely Bryan

          1. lilmessipran
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Buemo easy move, best mid to own for the last 4

    • TAnderson
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Check injuries and bans pre-weekend https://www.premierleagueinjuries.com/

        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Did this had the Conor Bradley injury last week?

      • Buck The Trent
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        I am tempted to use AM chip on Pep but already have 3 City.

        Assuming Marmoush is a keep, would you retain KdB or Gvardiol?

        1. snow pea in repose
          • 4 Years
          18 mins ago

          Moyes, GW35-37?

          1. snow pea in repose
            • 4 Years
            17 mins ago

            MCI have a good run in and could still double, I'd rather have the players over Pep

          2. Buck The Trent
            • 13 Years
            4 mins ago

            Currently behind ML leader by 35 points, so needs to be almost perfect with the chip. Pep AM can at least give the safety floors of win/goals points vs WOL & sou. I like EVE fixtures but their form seems to be more erratic?

      • BlzE_94
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Is this team GTG? Any changes?

        Raya
        Saliba Gvardiol Munoz
        Salah KDB Mbeumo Rogers
        Isak Mateta Marmoush

        Martinez Sarr Konsa Livramento

        1. One for All
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Gtg

      • It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Anyone else feel the game has become boring without premium options?

        A big part of FPL used to be TV and puzzling to get 3 maybe 4 premiums in the front 8. As of right now there are two valid +9m options. Without it a big strategic dimension of the game is gone.

      • andymck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Savinho and Mateta > Mbeumo and Wissa worth a hit?

        1. In sane in de bruyne
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yes

      • Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Who is your bus team captain? I'm on Marmoush atm.

        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          KdB

      • It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        50 mins ago

        GTG?

        Areola
        Saliba Tripps Gvardiol
        Salah Sarr KdB(c) Rogers Mbeumo
        Marmoush Isak

        Bench: Raya Mateta Konsa Munoz
        0 FT, 2.6m ITB

      • In sane in de bruyne
        • 8 Years
        42 mins ago

        Who to drop for KDB?

        A) Palmer (LIV)
        B) Bruno (bre)

        The one who stays will be on the bench

        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Palmer

      • basilfawlty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        38 mins ago

        No moves jumping out to me, except maybe some Brentford coverage?

        Saka to Mbeumo?

        Martinez
        Kiwior Gvardiol Munoz
        Salah Saka Rogers Bowen
        Isak Marmoush Mateta

        Raya Murphy AWB Konate 1 FT 0.8 ITB

        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          32 mins ago

          Saka to Boomo

          1. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            This

          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            That's likely this week's move for many

        2. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Y

      • I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        Which two to bench here?

        Raya as GK
        A) Ruben
        B) Gvardiol
        C) Munoz
        D) Saliba
        E) Konsa

      • g40steve
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Worth a hit to remove Rashford & Saka?

        A, Mbeumo & Trossard

        B, Mbeumo & Bowen

        Raya,
        Timber, Munoz, Gvardiol
        Salah, KDB, Saka, Rashford
        Mateta, Isak, Marmoush

        Areola, Sarr, Milenkovic, Burn

        1m 1FT

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          No just rash yo mbeumo

      • FDMS All Starz
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        2FTs & 3.0ITB, Would you do:
        A) Mateta —> Marmoush
        Or
        B) Palmer —> Mbuemo

        Allison
        Konate Murillo Burn
        Salah Palmer Murphy Eze
        Mateta Isak Wood

        Verbruggen Sarr Cucu Estupinan

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          just now

          B

      • Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Saka to bowen or kdb? Or hold

      • Athletic Nasherbo
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Palmer, Evanilson > KdB, Watkins

        One week only, wildcarding next week if no doubles.

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Y

