FPL notes: Bradley injury latest, Liverpool win title + Evanilson ban

We continue our Gameweek 34 Scout Notes with the two Sunday matches: Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth v Manchester United.

LIVERPOOL CLINCH TITLE

Liverpool clinched the Premier League title in style on Sunday, thrashing Tottenham 5-1 at a euphoric Anfield.

After going behind to an early header from Dominic Solanke (£7.3m), the Reds powered back with strikes from Luis Diaz (£7.6m), Alexis Mac Allister (£6.2m), Cody Gakpo (£7.2m) and Mohamed Salah (£13.8m), before Destiny Udogie (£4.8m) put the ball into his own net.

Salah, who was a menace throughout, racked up four shots and five chances created.

In the aftermath, the Egyptian was asked if Arne Slot had made him a better player.

“You see the numbers, it seems so! Now I don’t have to defend much. The tactics are quite different. But I told him ‘as long as you rest me defensively, I will provide offensively’ – so I’m glad I did. When you play in the Premier League you have to defend against the left-back, but I spoke to him and said if I can gamble somehow, and get the ball, I can always make the difference. And the number of assists also shows that. It’s not just about goals, it’s about creating for the team.” – Mohamed Salah

Gakpo looked back to his pre-injury best, too, while Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.2m), who created eight chances from open play in this match, were superb in the middle of the park, making some lovely runs in behind.

“It sounds cliched but I’m playing in my natural position now, which brings more confidence. The way we play gets me into positions – I’m confident to take on my man or go inside or outside. Last year it was very difficult for me to get some real form because I played in so many different positions and couldn’t really adapt to one.” – Cody Gakpo

With four games to spare, the destination of the title has now been decided, and, as a result, questions over motivation among the players and how strong the desire of Arne Slot to give squad members pitch-time will be at the forefront of Fantasy managers’ minds.

But with no UEFA Champions League/FA Cup on the horizon and a team playing at their exhilarating best, it’s hard to see Slot chopping and changing too much, particularly with Salah eyeing up personal records.

“The personal record? Goal involvements, I’m hopeful I’ll break it, I’m one goal or one assist to go. It pushes me forward.” – Mohamed Salah

BRADLEY INJURY LATEST

Conor Bradley (£4.7m) was not part of the Liverpool matchday squad on Sunday, having picked up a knock in training.

It sounds like he’ll be back for next weekend’s trip to Chelsea, however.

Explaining his absence prior to kick-off, Slot said:

“He got a knock during the week, so we assume he is available for next week. But unfortunately, not for today.” – Arne Slot on Conor Bradley

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) returned to the starting XI in place of Bradley against Tottenham and provided an assist, his seventh of the season, when his cross was turned into his own net by Udogie.

SON FITNESS UPDATE

In many ways, Tottenham were the perfect opponents for Liverpool on Sunday.

Defensively poor, they struggled throughout, with one eye clearly on Thursday’s UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg against Bodo/Glimt.

Indeed, Spurs made eight changes to their starting XI here, the most they’ve ever made from one Premier League game to another, with three of what might be seen as the first-choice defenders on the bench.

They went on to lose 5-1, their 19th defeat of a miserable Premier League campaign.

“We are well aware our league form and position is nowhere near good enough. We also know there is an unbelievable opportunity on the horizon. This clubs had many seasons when it has done outstandingly well in the league but doesn’t have the opportunity we have now being in the final four of a major competition. That’s where the focus is and where the focus should be.” – Ange Postecoglou

Speaking after the loss, Ange Postecoglou also said Son Heung-min (£9.7m) could miss Thursday’s semi-final.

“It’ll be touch and go for Thursday. He’ll try hard. If [he’s not ready] for the first game we think he’ll be ready for the second.” – Ange Postecoglou on Son Heung-min

EVANILSON SEES RED

Evanilson (£5.8m) was sent off at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, earning him a three-match ban, barring a successful appeal.

The fact that he appeared to slip into the challenge at least offers some hope it will be rescinded, however.

“It is common sense. Everyone who has played football knows he has slipped. He doesn’t catch him with the ball that goes high. The referee who is live does not think it is a red card. I need to see the process. It is like the free-kick for the foul on Evanilson by Casemiro in the first half. He doesn’t want to catch him as he is looking at the ball but these things happen in football. I don’t think these situations are red cards. We will appeal but it doesn’t matter. It is two points that at this moment of the season. We now have to find points against some very difficult teams.” – Andoni Iraola

Evanilson had previously assisted Antoine Semenyo’s (£5.7m) opener, but the red card undeniably changed the game, with the momentum shifting in the visitors’ favour.

UNITED RACK UP THE SHOTS

Indeed, United had 25 shots in this game, their highest total in a single match in the Premier League this season.

They eventually rescued a point thanks to Rasmus Hojlund’s (£6.9m) stoppage-time leveller, in turn denying the Cherries a seventh home clean sheet of the season.

Alejandro Garnacho (£5.9m) racked up eight shots, while Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) was once again at his creative best, registering seven key passes, which in turn boosted his score in the Bonus Points System (BPS).

Elsewhere, Luke Shaw (£4.9m) made his first league start of the season, lining up on the left of Ruben Amorim’s back three, where he saw a lot of the ball in attacking positions.

“It’s really important [that he got 90 minutes]. We need to be careful with his availability but today you could feel it, especially with the sending off, he was the guy that could overload that [left] side. He has quality in the final-third, a good pass.” – Ruben Amorim on Luke Shaw

Like Tottenham, United had more than half an eye on their UEFA Europa League semi-final.

They face West Ham United and Brentford respectively next week, with further rotation surely on the cards.



