Scout Notes April 27

FPL notes: Bradley injury latest, Liverpool win title + Evanilson ban

We continue our Gameweek 34 Scout Notes with the two Sunday matches: Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth v Manchester United.

LIVERPOOL CLINCH TITLE

Liverpool clinched the Premier League title in style on Sunday, thrashing Tottenham 5-1 at a euphoric Anfield.

After going behind to an early header from Dominic Solanke (£7.3m), the Reds powered back with strikes from Luis Diaz (£7.6m), Alexis Mac Allister (£6.2m), Cody Gakpo (£7.2m) and Mohamed Salah (£13.8m), before Destiny Udogie (£4.8m) put the ball into his own net.

Salah, who was a menace throughout, racked up four shots and five chances created.

In the aftermath, the Egyptian was asked if Arne Slot had made him a better player.

“You see the numbers, it seems so! Now I don’t have to defend much. The tactics are quite different. But I told him ‘as long as you rest me defensively, I will provide offensively’ – so I’m glad I did. When you play in the Premier League you have to defend against the left-back, but I spoke to him and said if I can gamble somehow, and get the ball, I can always make the difference. And the number of assists also shows that. It’s not just about goals, it’s about creating for the team.” – Mohamed Salah

Gakpo looked back to his pre-injury best, too, while Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.2m), who created eight chances from open play in this match, were superb in the middle of the park, making some lovely runs in behind.

“It sounds cliched but I’m playing in my natural position now, which brings more confidence. The way we play gets me into positions – I’m confident to take on my man or go inside or outside. Last year it was very difficult for me to get some real form because I played in so many different positions and couldn’t really adapt to one.” – Cody Gakpo

With four games to spare, the destination of the title has now been decided, and, as a result, questions over motivation among the players and how strong the desire of Arne Slot to give squad members pitch-time will be at the forefront of Fantasy managers’ minds.

But with no UEFA Champions League/FA Cup on the horizon and a team playing at their exhilarating best, it’s hard to see Slot chopping and changing too much, particularly with Salah eyeing up personal records.

“The personal record? Goal involvements, I’m hopeful I’ll break it, I’m one goal or one assist to go. It pushes me forward.” – Mohamed Salah

BRADLEY INJURY LATEST

Conor Bradley (£4.7m) was not part of the Liverpool matchday squad on Sunday, having picked up a knock in training.

It sounds like he’ll be back for next weekend’s trip to Chelsea, however.

Explaining his absence prior to kick-off, Slot said:

“He got a knock during the week, so we assume he is available for next week. But unfortunately, not for today.” – Arne Slot on Conor Bradley

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) returned to the starting XI in place of Bradley against Tottenham and provided an assist, his seventh of the season, when his cross was turned into his own net by Udogie.

SON FITNESS UPDATE

In many ways, Tottenham were the perfect opponents for Liverpool on Sunday.

Defensively poor, they struggled throughout, with one eye clearly on Thursday’s UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg against Bodo/Glimt.

Indeed, Spurs made eight changes to their starting XI here, the most they’ve ever made from one Premier League game to another, with three of what might be seen as the first-choice defenders on the bench.

They went on to lose 5-1, their 19th defeat of a miserable Premier League campaign.

“We are well aware our league form and position is nowhere near good enough. We also know there is an unbelievable opportunity on the horizon. This clubs had many seasons when it has done outstandingly well in the league but doesn’t have the opportunity we have now being in the final four of a major competition. That’s where the focus is and where the focus should be.” – Ange Postecoglou

Speaking after the loss, Ange Postecoglou also said Son Heung-min (£9.7m) could miss Thursday’s semi-final.

“It’ll be touch and go for Thursday. He’ll try hard. If [he’s not ready] for the first game we think he’ll be ready for the second.” – Ange Postecoglou on Son Heung-min

EVANILSON SEES RED

Evanilson (£5.8m) was sent off at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, earning him a three-match ban, barring a successful appeal.

The fact that he appeared to slip into the challenge at least offers some hope it will be rescinded, however.

“It is common sense. Everyone who has played football knows he has slipped. He doesn’t catch him with the ball that goes high. The referee who is live does not think it is a red card. I need to see the process. It is like the free-kick for the foul on Evanilson by Casemiro in the first half. He doesn’t want to catch him as he is looking at the ball but these things happen in football. I don’t think these situations are red cards. We will appeal but it doesn’t matter. It is two points that at this moment of the season. We now have to find points against some very difficult teams.” – Andoni Iraola

Evanilson had previously assisted Antoine Semenyo’s (£5.7m) opener, but the red card undeniably changed the game, with the momentum shifting in the visitors’ favour.

UNITED RACK UP THE SHOTS

Indeed, United had 25 shots in this game, their highest total in a single match in the Premier League this season.

They eventually rescued a point thanks to Rasmus Hojlund’s (£6.9m) stoppage-time leveller, in turn denying the Cherries a seventh home clean sheet of the season.

Alejandro Garnacho (£5.9m) racked up eight shots, while Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) was once again at his creative best, registering seven key passes, which in turn boosted his score in the Bonus Points System (BPS).

Elsewhere, Luke Shaw (£4.9m) made his first league start of the season, lining up on the left of Ruben Amorim’s back three, where he saw a lot of the ball in attacking positions.

“It’s really important [that he got 90 minutes]. We need to be careful with his availability but today you could feel it, especially with the sending off, he was the guy that could overload that [left] side. He has quality in the final-third, a good pass.” – Ruben Amorim on Luke Shaw

Like Tottenham, United had more than half an eye on their UEFA Europa League semi-final.

They face West Ham United and Brentford respectively next week, with further rotation surely on the cards.

  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    One day outside the stadium there will be a statue of Salah in this selfie pose.

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      It's really nice to see all these Salah captainers celebrating with Mo as he checks his record FPL points total on the app.

      1. SligoRovers1928
          just now

          Funny you think I’m celebrating Liverpool winning the league as a united fan…
          Bunch of clowns, supposed that’s why ye threw balloons at the pitch before full time, made ye feel at home

    2. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Worth keeping Bradley and hope he plays during the blank?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Not with TAA available

    3. Punned It
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        So now that City are doubling. Or, at least, haven't too shabby fixtures, I was thinking of getting Kovacic or O'Reilly for either Diaz or Murphy. Thoughts?

        1. SligoRovers1928
            1 min ago

            You would be replacing attacking kids with defensive ones
            Just saying…

        2. HD7
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          So all of us with the BB chip left:

          We are waiting and hoping some of City, Palace, Bmouth, Wolves have double in 36?

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Yep that’s what I’m doing mate would be immense If they both fell in that week for my team personally

        3. AF90
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          GW35 team:

          1. Should I bench Murphy? (If not, who?)
          2. Captain? Currently KDB, Bowen Vice.

          Pickford
          Gvardiol, Livramento, Murillo
          Salah, KDB, Bowen, Mbeumo
          Cunha, Isak, Wood

          Kepa, Murphy, Ait Nouri, Robinson.

        4. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          In the meantime waiting for the fixtures, would you BB this GW35?

          Areola (TOT) Sarr (NFO) Kiwior (BOU) Livramento (bha)

          1. SligoRovers1928
              just now

              Depends on how your team looks for the rest of the season

          2. T88MYE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            I have the post FH blues... forgot my team was all of 4 Teams!

            Who am I bringing in as the must haves till the end of season?

            Raya
            Saliba, Gvardiol, Munoz
            Murphy, Salah, Saka, Eze
            Watkins, Isak, Marmoush

            Martinez, Konsa, Sarr, Bradley

            1. SligoRovers1928
                just now

                Mbeumo and wood eventually

            2. _Freddo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              I’ve still got my FH, didn’t need it for today (got 84) but now I’m unsure when you use it.

              Always assumed there would be another small double but how can there be when everyone has played the same number of games now?

              1. The Senate
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                FA Cup Final is in GW 37. Two matches will be moved to either
                (1) later in 37 (but the UEL final is also here, so no TV fixtures)
                (2) double in 36

                1. _Freddo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  Ah nice one, thanks.

                2. SligoRovers1928
                    just now

                    Won’t be to either way cuz efl playoffs are in midweek of 36

              2. The Senate
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Best third city player after marmoush and Gvardiol?

                Open Controls
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  44 mins ago

                  Haaland

                2. MikeS
                  • 10 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  Kdb

                3. SligoRovers1928
                    1 min ago

                    After punting on foden for gw 30, it’s not worth the stress

                4. BlzE_94
                  • 10 Years
                  54 mins ago

                  Who would you bench next gw?

                  A) Sarr vs NFO (H)
                  B) Mateta vs NFO (H)
                  C) Rogers vs FUL (H)

                  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                    • 11 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    I’m going with B FWIW

                  2. sirmorbach
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    I have all three, benching Sarr

                5. SAUCY SALAH
                  • 8 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  Best differentials to go for for the last 4 weeks?

                  Palmer?

                  1. Babit1967
                    • 8 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    Never again.

                    Open Controls
                    1. SAUCY SALAH
                      • 8 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      Anyone else you can think of for differentials?

                      1. Babit1967
                        • 8 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Kdb / Bowen / Watkins would be better picks I think.

                  2. FDMS All Starz
                    • 9 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Liverpool
                    Newcastle
                    Man U
                    Forest

                    All stubborn defences to breakdown, don’t see Chelsea scoring 2+ goals in any of them, maybe 1/2

                    1. SligoRovers1928
                        2 mins ago

                        I’m a United fan but you can hardly say we are a hard defence to break down

                    2. KeanosMagic
                      • 3 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      KDB?

                    3. Tonyawesome69
                      • 6 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      Bowen

                    4. MikeS
                      • 10 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Watkins

                    5. Sun Jihai
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 13 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Wood/Elanga/MGW etc
                      Ndiaye/Beto
                      Wissa
                      Bowen

                  3. sirmorbach
                    • 8 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    Sarr to Mbeumo or keep Palace assets?

                    1. RICICLE
                      • 2 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Surely Sarr > Mbuemo is a great move?

                      Open Controls
                      1. SligoRovers1928
                          1 min ago

                          Depends on whether they double, but I’d say without free hit even if there is a huge Dgw 36, it will be awful to target

                      2. MikeS
                        • 10 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        Wait till we hear on doubles

                      3. gers23
                        • 13 Years
                        just now

                        I'm considering the same move.

                    2. FCSB
                      • 9 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      Early, but what to do here??

                      [that feeling when your free hit team reverts back]

                      Raya
                      Saliba Gvardiol Konsa
                      Salah Saka Rogers Murphy
                      Isak Mateta Marmoush

                      Areola Dias Sarr Munoz

                      1FT, 1.5itb

                      Thanks

                      1. SligoRovers1928
                          just now

                          Depends on gw36/37

                      2. SligoRovers1928
                          15 mins ago

                          Can’t believe I’m somehow 90 points clear in my students vs teachers mini league, my first season of fpl, and it will be the first time a student has ever won the league in its 13 year history

                          1. SligoRovers1928
                              12 mins ago

                              Just to add it started in game week 5, my team is is 10278262 if anyone wants to see the team I went with game week 1, only started taking it seriously around gw11

                            • Warby84
                              • 9 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              Watching you tube then clearly

                              1. SligoRovers1928
                                  2 mins ago

                                  Bits here and there, was heavy on Andy at the start, but not as much since then, I find my own way of making stupid decisions, like Bruno instead of Bowen in 32

                            • gers23
                              • 13 Years
                              9 mins ago

                              Do Mbuemo or Sarr look like rising in price any time soon? Not sure how to check price rises so apologies.

                              1. SligoRovers1928
                                  7 mins ago

                                  https://plan.livefpl.net/prices
                                  Mbeumo does, but no chance I’d knee jerk before fixtures announcements

                                  1. gers23
                                    • 13 Years
                                    5 mins ago

                                    Thank you

                                    1. SligoRovers1928
                                        3 mins ago

                                        Of course 🙂

