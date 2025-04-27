62
Scout Notes April 27

FPL notes: Barnes boost as Gordon not “100% match-fit”, Howe on Isak

Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) blanked in Newcastle United’s ultimately routine 3-0 victory over 10-man Ipswich Town on Saturday.

It ended a run of six successive games in which he’s delivered at least one attacking return.

There was a post-match boost for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who own the winger outside of a Gameweek 34 Free Hit, however.

Picking the bones out of Ipswich’s relegation-sealing defeat on Tyneside, we begin this weekend’s Scout Notes.

GORDON NOT “100% MATCH-FIT”

After last week’s hammering at Villa Park, there had been some pre-game speculation about whether Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) would return to the Newcastle starting XI on Saturday.

In the end, Eddie Howe kept faith with his two in-form wingers, Barnes and Jacob Murphy (£5.3m).

Gordon was reduced to another substitute appearance, replacing Murphy for the fourth consecutive game.

Speaking after the match, Howe revealed that Gordon is still feeling some discomfort in his knee.

“I think Harvey has been outstanding since he got his opportunity in the team. I think he grabbed it with both hands and that’s all he can do.

“Anthony, I don’t think, is still 100% match-fit. This week in training, he was still aware of some feeling in his knee, so we need to protect him and make sure that when we bring him back in the team that he is 100% fit.” – Eddie Howe

A potential boost for Barnes’ ongoing starting prospects, then, and maybe even Murphy’s minutes (as curtailed as they already are), given that he has been the one making way for Gordon recently.

Elsewhere on injury watch, Joelinton (£6.0m) missed out with a recurring knee issue and is set to see a specialist.

In better news, medium-term absentee Sven Botman (£4.4m) returned to action as a late substitute. He came on for Fabian Schar (£5.5m), who himself had been a minor concern for Gameweek 34.

“He is slightly ahead [of schedule] but he trained this week and trained really well, looked excellent. He’s looked after himself. He’s done everything right to try and come back as quickly as possible. He is a great professional and he’s also a big presence for us. We’ve missed him. It’s great to be able to bring him on the pitch in a game that maybe wouldn’t stress him as much as normal. It was a perfect reintroduction.” – Eddie Howe on Sven Botman

ISAK “NOT AT THE TOP OF HIS GAME”

It was a bit of an underwhelming afternoon for Barnes, Murphy and Alexander Isak (£9.6m). The latter two did at least return something as Murphy was fouled for Isak’s converted 45th-minute penalty.

Ipswich’s low block only got lower after Ben Johnson (£3.8m) was dismissed, with Barnes and Murphy reduced to efforts from distance. At least there should be fewer parked buses in the next three Gameweeks:

Gordon fit

Isak again looked below his usual stratospheric levels, with his finishing wayward – as it has been in recent weeks – bar the penalty. Two slices from inside the Ipswich box were wild, while a close-range header sailed over. Barnes and Murphy were robbed of assists for those missed big chances.

Gordon fit

Above: Good positions, just lacking the execution – Alexander Isak’s xG shotmap on Saturday

“I think, in part, Ipswich’s game plan would have been to stop Alex today. So I think the reducing of space [and] the low defensive line does limit his ability to bring his main strengths to the game. Of course, as a team, we still need to find a way to get him into the game and I felt we did and I felt he did. I felt he improved as the game went on.

“Is he at the absolute top of his game at the moment? Possibly not, but I think that’s the same with any player, there’ll be little peaks and troughs. The most important thing is, throughout the season, that he’s still contributing and scoring massive goals for us. We back him to rediscover that, we’re talking 1 or 2%, back into his game very quickly.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

TRIPPIER EXPLOITS IPSWICH’S SET-PIECE WOES

As discussed last week, Ipswich have got a real problem with set plays right now. All three of their goals conceded on Saturday were from dead-ball situations, including Isak’s penalty.

Kieran Trippier (£5.6m) took advantage of that, putting two crosses in that Dan Burn (£4.5m) and substitute William Osula (£4.9m) nodded home.

Perhaps towering centre-back Jake O’Brien (£4.5m) and Everton can exploit that weakness in Gameweek 35.

That’s three assists in as many Gameweeks for the veteran Trippier, who returns aside, has been excellent since his recall.

Above: Kieran Trippier is joint-top among defenders for chances created since his Gameweek 28 recall

Ipswich are down now, their inevitable relegation mathematically sealed. We’ve seen teams liberated by the drop in the past but the chasm in class might trump all that.

They were without arguably their best defender on Saturday, too, with Axel Tuanzebe (£3.8m) ruled out with a hamstring injury.

  1. syke63
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 47 mins ago

    Copa Del Rey final was a good watch, some really exciting football played. Won't shed a tear for Madrid - difficult to like no matter who plays for them.

    Open Controls
    1. BIGREDDOG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I loved that team w Bale, Kroos etc. Even with their rat defence of Ramos/Pepe (who were unreal also)

      Open Controls
  2. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 46 mins ago

    Hands up if you too had the Scout Picks' defensive line-up of Sessegnon, RAN & Trippier [37pts]

    Open Controls
    1. Boofhead
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Yay.
      And alexander-arnold, salah and diaz next.

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Four at the back on a FH, interesting.

        Open Controls
        1. Boofhead
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Sa too. My stupidity has paid of so far.
          8k.

          Open Controls
          1. Boofhead
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            *off*

            Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      So basically hands up if you're a copycat 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Yes, I had barely a single original thought this week, for a change.

        Open Controls
  3. syke63
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 38 mins ago

    I think the only other suggestions were Trent & Cucurella so I'd say a few advocates had it.

    Open Controls
    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      RF for above

      Open Controls
  4. FantasyClub
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    Looking at Wissa and currently out of my three forwards of Mateta Isak Marmoush…who goes?

    I’m thinking either

    A) Marmoush
    B) Isak (out of form, lucky to not blank again! by virtue of being on pens)

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      would sell Mateta before those 2

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyClub
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 39 mins ago

        What influences that decision though?

        Isak clearly ain’t fully fit & Mateta has better form than them both…and may have a double…

        Open Controls
        1. Ruinenlust
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 24 mins ago

          Marmoush could have a double too?

          Open Controls
          1. FantasyClub
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 4 mins ago

            He’s shite though lol
            Haaland back in training
            Disappointed even more than Mateta in the double

            Open Controls
          2. FantasyClub
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 4 mins ago

            Definitely hard to get rid though before WOL & SOU

            Open Controls
  5. Manani
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    choose 2 to play:

    A. Ruben
    B. Sarr
    C. Munoz
    D. Mateta
    E. Milenkovic

    Open Controls
  6. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    Cucu over sess was feeling so good till the last minute sess g. Still a decent 81 with 2 to go.

    Open Controls
  7. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Price changes 27th April

    Rises: Virgil 6.7, Trippier 5.7, Milenković 5.2, Murillo 4.8, Sessegnon 4.2

    Falls: Mateta 7.7, Marmoush 7.6, João Pedro 5.5, Wan-Bissaka 4.4

    Open Controls
  8. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    Anyone thinking of bringing in an Everton defender for their 2 home games against Ipswich and Southampton?

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      I am guessing a lot have Saliba, Gvardiol, Munoz 'left over' from the dgw, and they are good enough and not worth wasting a transfer for EVE defender just to bench one of those

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        You've successfully hacked my team, apparently.

        Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      No
      Playing for CS is too risky imo
      Especially when Tarkowski is out

      Open Controls
  9. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    I have to say that there's no way I would have gone Trippier on my free hit if Scout hadn't highlighted Ipswich's weakness down the left and at set pieces. Like I said before, there's guidance on navigating FH34 has been immaculate.

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Raul/Palmer with both foresight & hindsight - not so much.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        If you look closer, Neale refused to put Palmer in his scout squad picks.

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Virgin lacks conception of what immaculate means, ironically.

          Open Controls
  10. Manani
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    would you BB these?

    Sels Munoz Milenkovic Sarr

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Too lazy to check fixtures if you don't list them.

      Open Controls
  11. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    4 short gameweeks to go before being immersed into the abyss.

    It's in the post. I can feel it. 😥

    Open Controls
  12. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (27 teams)

    Current safety score = 64
    Top score = Joe Sutton (Tired & Weary) with 83

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      So because I'm still in the LMS cup, my team won't be officially removed from the league despite bowing out GW32?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Pretty much. I can't remove from FPL and Ragabolly doesn't need the extra work, pretty grateful to still have a leaderboard to make things easier.

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          It keeps me interested even if it's no longer possible to win.

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 45 mins ago

            If I played Konsa over Gvardiol in 32, I'd still be in with a chance 🙁

            Open Controls
            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              Fortunately I would have needed perhaps two or three better decisions in GW32 to make that difficult 83pt cut-off. Been going great since then, but not flying quite as high as your team.

              Open Controls
    2. Tired and weary
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Must stop making a habit of this. Nice one TM

      Open Controls
  13. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    My 2 best GWs have been the 2 recent blanks (GW29/GW34). This one with the template doing well and the other was the differentials with the major scoring.

    173 in total with Salah(c) + Diaz left. Will be difficult to stay in the top 10K with no chips left.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Tis shameful to boast!

      7rjngs, quickly!

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        7rings didn't work

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          A bit like mine FH!

          Open Controls
        2. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Dwarves remember..

          Open Controls
  14. Al Pacho
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    It’s so shocking how Palmer have dropped off so bad. He is absolutely overrated. Who else agree?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Did you own him?

      Open Controls
      1. Al Pacho
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Yeah, and I saw the match. He was so bad against Everton. Goodness!

        Open Controls
    2. BIGREDDOG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      He'll be fine. He's on 14g / 10a. Most of this hate is coming from frustrated FPL players. He is an incredible player and will be back to normal when he gets his confidence back, which won't be long as he continues to do the right things (bar actually scoring of course 🙂 )

      Open Controls
    3. Kdobienufc
        5 mins ago

        I could be wrong as I watch few chelsea matches but I feel the manager has a lot to do with it. When I've watched, including today he is picking the ball up very deep. Main reason I sold him a while ago, technically not wrong based on points since. Don't think he's allowed the freedom that maybe he once was

        Open Controls
    4. In Klopp ITrust
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      6k OR with Kepa and Kerkez to go, plus Diaz and Salah. Come on Bournemouth clean sheet!

      Open Controls
      1. BIGREDDOG
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Thats unreal, GL

        Open Controls
      2. Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        54 mins ago

        Wow
        Good luck dude

        Open Controls
      3. Kdobienufc
          3 mins ago

          Good luck, kluivert instead of kerkez plus the ones you mentioned and mbuemo. A nice few goals to nil would do me wonders

          Open Controls
      4. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Would you BB the below this week if Ederson is passed fit?

        Raya
        Saliba, Gvardiol, Munoz
        Salah, Saka, Sarr, Rogers
        Isak, Marmoush, Mateta

        Ederson, Murphy, Livra, Neco
        Bank 0.3m, 1FT, BB left

        Open Controls
      5. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        40pts from Wolves trio!!!

        Open Controls
        1. Fitzy.
          • 13 Years
          19 mins ago

          Come on, show us the maths... 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            22 from Nouri, 12 from Sa, 6 from Larsen

            Open Controls
        2. Kdobienufc
            14 mins ago

            That's some great maths there sir

            Open Controls
          • My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 8 Years
            10 mins ago

            38 here. But still crying about choosing Barnes over Trip before deadline. Had Trip in my FH team all week...

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              triple attack?

              Open Controls
        3. The-Red-1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          Current front 3 of Isak, Mateta, Marmoush.
          Looking ahead, Wissa is on my radar, but who for?

          Before this week I'd have said Mateta 100%. But Isak isn't as free scoring as he was.

          Definitely not selling Marmoush with his fixtures.

          I guess even if palace double, would want to see when those doubles fall, if we get any. If it's before the cup final, palace will rest him midweek surely. If it's after the final then perhaps more likely to play both.

          I think you keep Marmoush
          Keeping Isak is probably likely
          Selling Mateta is most likely the way I go regardless.

          Can anyone see a world where I sell anyone else but Mateta (barring injury)?

          Open Controls
          1. Jet5605
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I'm keeping Sarr & Munoz for the double but think Mateta to Wissa is worth it. Also doing Saka to Mbeumo

            Open Controls
        4. Jafooli
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          Those still with AM chip or anyone, what's a good plan for between GW35 and 38?

          Open Controls

