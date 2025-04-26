246
Scoreboard April 26

FPL Gameweek 34 round-up: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

246 Comments
Share

With the FA Cup taking centre stage and no evening kick-off in the Premier League, we can bring you the Scoreboard article earlier than usual this week.

In this piece, we round up all the attacking returns, bonus points and key stats from Saturday’s Gameweek 34 fixtures.

Those statistics include the day’s top teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goal involvement (xGI).

This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and bonus points are from LiveFPL. A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections and therefore could be revised until the end of the Gameweek.

GAMEWEEK 34: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

bonus Gameweek 34
bonus Gameweek 34
bonus Gameweek 34
bonus Gameweek 34
bonus Gameweek 34

GAMEWEEK 34: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:

Wolverhampton Wanderers3 – 0Leicester City
Southampton1 – 2Fulham
Newcastle United3 – 0Ipswich Town
Brighton and Hove Albion3 – 2West Ham United
Chelsea1 – 0Everton

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

246 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    gw35 pick 1 to bench please
    A) isak
    B) mateta
    C) marmoush
    D) salah
    E) sarr
    F) saka
    G) Rogers
    H) mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      G

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers right headache as was benching sarr

        Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      ACDH cannot be on this list

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Sounds like between saka (if rested) and rogets which seems crazy

        Open Controls
    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      F (rested)

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Was going to captain or vc saka!

        Open Controls
  2. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Making me feel better about my Palace players for GW35 - great performance!

    Open Controls
    1. Zladan
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Will they double?

      Open Controls
      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Think they can play in midweek of GW37 after FA Cup final. Premier League wouldn’t schedule it 3 days before final surely

        Open Controls
        1. Zladan
          • 7 Years
          just now

          That’s annoying. I was hoping to hold them. I didn’t invest heavily in AVL so would’ve cost me transfers to get them for the double. Palace would’ve been ideal.

          Open Controls
    2. DROP IT LIKE IT'S HART
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      They will surely rest players for the Cup final. It's all they have left to play for now.

      Open Controls
    3. Maverick 11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Double Gw 35?

      Open Controls
  3. Skout
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Who’s better off with this result, those that played BB already?

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Anyone left with chips now increasingly likely to be playing them in a single GW (I think)

      Open Controls
    2. Zladan
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Those that played BB used them in 32/33 and didn’t really score so well. I think GW36 is a good week for SGW players.

      Otherwise 38 even looks great.

      Open Controls
  4. Glasner Ball
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    7mins lol

    Open Controls
  5. JBG
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    So Palace will have a DGW again?

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      See above

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah just read it after posting haha

        Open Controls
  6. dhamphiir
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Sarr Goal

    Open Controls
  7. DeSelby
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Haha Martinez. Pound sand.

    Open Controls
  8. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Sarr 3-0

    Guess many won’t be benching him now eh?

    Open Controls
    1. Slartibartfast
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      😆 Literally just switched him and Rogers around in my bus team for next GW.

      Open Controls
    2. FFS ManU
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Just swapped him in and benched Mateta instead. What could possibly go wrong? 🙂

      Open Controls
  9. F4L
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    glasner just loves a table bonus vs Villa

    Open Controls
  10. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Lol Sarr always scores when it doesn't help my FPL. Congrats Palace!

    Open Controls
    1. Glasner Ball
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Thanks

      Open Controls
  11. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    If Palace do double in 36, wouldn't they just rest a load of players in the 2nd game of the double if they playing in a Cup final the at the weekend.

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      yea you'd think so

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 5 Years
        37 mins ago

        Good time for Assman Glasner then for those who’ve still got it…

        Open Controls
        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 12 Years
          29 mins ago

          Thing is if they rest players it hurts the appeal of Glasner also? I don’t know what to do with this f**king chip

          Open Controls
          1. Gazwaz80
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            I know, I think we’ve missed the boat 🙁

            Open Controls
  12. Waynoo
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Sarr trolling

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Mega troll

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Guaranteed sarr blank gw35

      Open Controls
  13. Glasner Ball
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Sarr loves scoring v Villa - that’s 5 now this season

    Open Controls
  14. Zilla
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Crystal Palace impressed tonight, well done!

    Open Controls
  15. Slartibartfast
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Wrexham 3-0 😎

    Open Controls
  16. Manani
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    was set to bench a few of the Palace guys next week, now having second thoughts (most likely they will bench against forest we know lol)

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Was benching sarr but now reconsidering

      Open Controls
  17. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Oh yeah, baby!

    Open Controls
  18. DROP IT LIKE IT'S HART
    • 12 Years
    1 hour ago

    Ismaila Sarr has doubled his points for the last 2 DGWS combined today right?

    Open Controls
  19. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour ago

    What a day of misery and torment. No Sessegnon or Tripper. Dan Burn goal which I needed either last GW or the one before and now Sarr with 2 goals and an assist in a game that doesnt count after he has failed to deliver in FPL time and time again.

    Open Controls
  20. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    Burn on BB last week
    BB total points = 3
    FH this week - 16 points on bench
    Got Eze and Sarr in my team returning

    When will this terrible luck end?!

    Open Controls
    1. Gazwaz80
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      After G/W 38 presumably…

      Open Controls
  21. wulfrunian
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    Bench two please.
    a)Kiwior
    b)Gvardiol
    c)Munoz
    d)Porro
    e)Cash

    Open Controls
    1. Stuck in the Mudryk
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      D + E

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        cheers

        Open Controls
  22. Yozzer
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Does that mean no City double?

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Is that not dependent on their semi tomorrow?

      Open Controls
      1. Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I thought so but people are saying not

        Open Controls
    2. Yozzer
      • 7 Years
      just now

      We need that spreadsheet geek guy Ben to explain it

      Open Controls
  23. Slartibartfast
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Wrexham in the Championship - mad

    Open Controls
  24. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Fantastic. Fans were amazing. Team was amazing. One more game. Just one more game. THIS TIME. Emotional

    Open Controls
    1. KeanosMagic
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      Yes please!

      Great performance, thoroughly deserved

      Open Controls
    2. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      Happy for you, fans played their part. Ticket hunt on now!

      Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      If you play against Citeh, the whole country will be supporting you

      Open Controls
      1. syke63
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        *countries

        Open Controls
    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Thanks guys !!!

      Open Controls
    5. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Congrats!

      Open Controls
    6. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      All the best in the final, Crunchie! You were very gracious ahead of Newcastle's EFL Cup final appearance (I had meant to reply to your comment!) and I genuinely hope you win, whoever you face. Had a soft spot of my own for Palace ever since the humdingers in the 1990 FA Cup semi/final. I remember my younger sister liking the 'stripy bee' shirt and being upset when they lost the replay 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks Neale

        Fantastic. Fans were amazing. Team was amazing. One more game. Just one more game. THIS TIME. Emotional My dad is 8p now. Would love it for him too.

        Anything is possible. We missed a sitter and Eze goal offside to go e up at City then collapsed.

        Just pray we get it over the line this time

        He was born in Newcastle in the war and remember the family there when they were alive being so nice and lovely and had nothing at all.

        His dad was born in 1905 and was a policeman and never wanted a promotion just be on the streets as Thornton Heath was a village just outside London

        My nan was a Geordie. She sadly passed 3 years ago but married him at 19 and my grandad was 37

        My dad treat at 14 was so see the great Jackie Milbern before he retired as Palace were always in the 4th division and then started to support Palace not long after as they finally got promotion to the 3rd division lol

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          I was at the game when Vinny Jones crashed Gascoigne's balls lol. My best friend who sadly passed at just 16 was my best friend. I had moved out of the area but still e0 miles west of London. He was a mad Newcastle fan I was the only Palace fan at school so we went to about 8 games a year. 4 Newcastle away games and 4 Palace home games although we weren't far from Reading so went to Elm Park too haha

          Open Controls
  25. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    47 mins ago

    Saka a sell for 35 given it'll be between the 2 European games?

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Reckon benched?

      Open Controls
      1. KeanosMagic
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        That's the worry

        Open Controls
        1. Eightball
          • 4 Years
          25 mins ago

          Saka to Boomo will be a popular move I think

          Open Controls
          1. Ronnies
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Or KDB?

            Open Controls
  26. Eightball
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Any Rashford news? I assume he picked up an injury as not even in the squad.

    Open Controls
    1. Indpush
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes got a knock in the last game.

      Open Controls
  27. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Rashford to Mbuemo no brainer now or im priced out since Mbuemo going to rise tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yep.

      Open Controls
  28. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    So have Sarr for weeks & where was this performance previously?

    Open Controls
    1. Indpush
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      He was saving it for the semi.

      Open Controls
    2. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Villa specialist

      Open Controls
  29. Jimmers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/04/26/what-palaces-fa-cup-semi-win-means-for-gameweeks-36-37

    New Post

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.