Fixtures April 26

What Palace’s FA Cup semi win means for Gameweeks 36 + 37

14 Comments
Crystal Palace upset the bookmakers’ odds to reach the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The Eagles ran out deserved 3-0 winners over Aston Villa to set up a May 17 showdown with either Manchester City or Nottingham Forest.

City and Forest square off in the other semi-final on Sunday.

So, what does Palace’s win mean for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers?

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 36 FOR PALACE + WOLVES – OR JUST A NORMAL GAMEWEEK 37?

First things first, the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers now can’t go ahead on the weekend of Gameweek 37. Palace are at Wembley then.

So, where does the ‘postponed’ fixture go?

To cut short the upcoming waffle: no one is sure yet.

That’s in stark contrast to if Aston Villa had reached the final, as they (and Tottenham Hotspur) would have almost certainly doubled in Gameweek 36 and blanked in Gameweek 37.

There are two options for Palace v Wolves. It could be:

a) pushed back to the midweek after Gameweek 37, meaning no blanks or doubles for either club; or
b) brought forward to the midweek after Gameweek 36, meaning a Double Gameweek 36 and Blank Gameweek 37 for both sides.

Legomane’s graphic below illustrates the two possibilities:

WHEN WILL WE FIND OUT?

It’s likely we’ll find out a new date for Palace v Wolves ahead of the Gameweek 35 deadline this Friday.

The Premier League schedulers will need to give both clubs, travelling fans, the police and others advance notice of the rearranged fixture.

Given how close Gameweeks 36 and 37 are already (ie the midweek after Gameweek 36 will only be 11/12 days away come this Friday), we can surely expect an announcement this week.

WHAT NOW FOR VILLA?

For Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, there are now no more Blank/Double Gameweeks.

Villa were also eliminated from the UEFA Champions League earlier this month, so the full focus is now on finishing in the top five of the Premier League and ensuring qualification to European football’s top table in 2025/26.

Spurs, of course, have more than one eye on this season’s UEFA Europa League.

Here are both sides’ league run-ins:

No more cup involvement might make Unai Emery’s Premier League starting XIs slightly easier to second-guess, although the Villa boss has such a bloated squad at his disposal that you’re still probably going to get the weekly headaches in some positions.

14 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jimmers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    The Crystal Palace game in GW37 is their last home game of the season.

    Would they rather play that a few days before the Cup Final (meaning a DGW) or a few days after it (no DGW)?

    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      After, to parade the trophy. Unfortunately they'll have no say in it.

    2. snow pea in repose
      • 4 Years
      just now

      After, I think and the schedulers will look at it the same way, I say no double though I have kept my Palace players

  2. syke63
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Sold my three Palace players this week for a non-FH team but no regrets. They've tough games in 35 & 38 and cup final to think about inbetween.

    1. Powers106
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Same

  3. BUZZBOMB ♡
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Wouldnt a Palace v Forest final just be epic?

    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      They're playing each other next week!

      1. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        I know lol. I just think 2 clubs like these in the FA Cup Final would be a beautiful thing. One would have to wear away kit unfortunately.

        Praying City dont crash the romance.

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Probably not looking at Villa players for the rest of the season...

    Unai Emery says Marcus Rashford has injured his hamstring and will be "some weeks."

    https://x.com/J_Tanswell/status/1916202013274390943?t=od3_mxf0znaqoClJxT4JgA&s=19

  5. TAnderson
      16 mins ago

      Marcus Rashford Hamstring Injury
      https://www.premierleagueinjuries.com/3792-marcus-rashford

    • Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Fantastic. Fans were amazing. Team was amazing. One more game. Just one more game. THIS TIME. Emotional

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Fantastic. Fans were amazing. Team was amazing. One more game. Just one more game. THIS TIME. Emotional My dad is 8p now. Would love it for him too.

        Anything is possible. We missed a sitter and Eze goal offside to go e up at City then collapsed.

        Just pray we get it over the line this time

        1. Glasner Ball
          • 12 Years
          just now

          What a performance, Villa must hate us this season. Couldn’t fly over today, but hopefully can get a ticket for the final. COYP

    • WVA
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Will this get me through next week or will the Palace boys be rotated?

      Raya
      Gvardiol Munoz Konsa
      Salah Saka Sarr Rogers
      Isak Mateta Marmoush
      Sels Rashford Saliba Dias

    • Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      just now

      people with am left, play 35-37 or 36-38. cheers

    • Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Good article. Short, sweet, timely.

