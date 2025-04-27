22
Scout Notes April 27

FPL notes: Why Robinson missed out + “committed” Cunha

Ryan Sessegnon (£4.2m), Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.0m) and Matheus Cunha (£7.0m) were among the popular Gameweek 34 picks delivering the goods on Saturday.

All three players emerged with double-digit hauls as Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers earned expected wins over relegated pair Southampton and Leicester City – although the Cottagers left it very, very late.

Our next Scout Notes come from these two matches.

WHY ROBINSON MISSED OUT

There was no joy for those FPL managers who backed Antonee Robinson (£4.8m).

The theoretically ‘safer’ bet for minutes was a no-show, missing a league match for the first time in 2024/25.

Injury was to blame, but not a new one.

Starring in his place was Sessegnon. It was a blow to his owners in FPL that he wasn’t ‘out of position’ as a right winger on the teamsheet, but so low was Southampton’s block that he was playing high up the left flank anyway.

Seven penalty area touches, four chances and three shots, the last of which was an excellent stooping header that won Fulham the game.

Robinson missed out

That’s now six returns in eight matches for the budget defender, only four of which have been starts.

It’ll be interesting to see what Marco Silva does in Gameweek 35 if Robinson is fit. Harry Wilson (£5.2m) came in on the right flank here but looked rusty after so long out, and so well has Sessegnon been playing that Silva surely finds a place for him somewhere.

ANOTHER STRUGGLE AGAINST THE STRUGGLERS

Not for the first time this season, Fulham made hard work of what was meant to be an easy match on paper. This was very nearly a fourth draw in six meetings with the bottom three in 2024/25.

There’s an argument that the ticker should be flipped with the Cottagers, who have scored more against the top 10 than those in the bottom half this season:

Fulham versus top 10 (rank)Fulham versus bottom 10 (rank)
Played1618
Scored27 (2nd)23 (15th)
Conceded25 (6th)21 (10th)

The low blocks of Everton and Brentford may provide similar challenges in Gameweeks 36 and 37.

Raul Jimenez (£5.3m) may have racked up a Gameweek-high (so far) seven attempts on goal on Saturday but most of them were low-xG efforts. Five of them were harmless headers.

The Cottagers flung in a whopping 53 crosses (again, a division-high on Saturday), most of the hit-and-hope variety. A lack of incision against parked buses is an ongoing issue.

Even the Fulham equaliser, when it came, was a heavily deflected effort from substitute Emile Smith Rowe (£5.3m).

THE BEST OF CUNHA

We’ve seen the worst of Matheus Cunha this season, from the on-field red mist to some stroppy, disinterested-looking showings.

When he’s bringing his ‘A’ game, however, he’s a superb talent.

With the caveat being that it was only Leicester City (arguably the worst team in the league at present), this was the Cunha at his irresistible best.

Instrumental in Wolves’ play, he tapped the hosts into a 33rd-minute lead before superbly teeing up Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.4m) and substitute Rodrigo Gomes (£5.1m) to claim two assists.

To put his positive contributions into context this season, he’s now averaging more points per match than Chris Wood (£7.0m). All done in, until recently, a mostly struggling side, too:

Above: Forwards sorted by points per match in 2024/25

“Today he played a fantastic game, showing that he is committed with us and with the team, with his teammates, everyone.” – Vitor Pereira on Matheus Cunha

THE SUPPORTING CAST

Strand Larsen is sometimes unfairly viewed in direct comparison to Cunha. Some better context is how he’s faring in the sub-£6.0m forward pool, which is very well indeed. Bear in mind, he doesn’t have the penalties that others in the below list can rely on:

Above: Forwards under £6.0m sorted by goals in 2024/25

Rayan Ait-Nouri is now the outright leading FPL defender for attacking returns (11), meanwhile.

Absurdly advanced yet again, he nearly scored from a Nelson Semedo (£4.5m) cross before he assisted Cunha’s opener. No one at Molineux had more touches inside the opposition box.

A six-match winning run may well come to an end at the Etihad on Friday but Wolves might still have big parts to play in FPL this season. There’s the possibility of a Double Gameweek 36 (we should find that out this week), while a Gameweek 38 clash with Brentford screams goalfest!

BALD MEN AND COMBS

Targeting the bottom three in FPL has proven to be quite fruitful for much of 2024/25. The problem in Gameweek 35 is that two of them face each other.

On the evidence of recent games, you’d arguably fancy Southampton more than Leicester. At least the Saints are having a go, causing Fulham the occasional problem on Saturday. They’ve scored in six of their last seven matches, indeed.

Leicester, however, are a sorry bunch. Goalless in 10 of their last 11 Premier League fixtures, they posed very little goal threat at Molineux outside of a fortunate penalty that Jamie Vardy (£5.3m) won. In keeping with recent goalscoring struggles, he missed from 12 yards to hand Jose Sa (£4.4m) a mega-haul.

22 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Rogers should be fine pick vs Fulham I reckon?

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yep

  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    25 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (27 teams)

    Current safety score = 64
    Top score = Joe Sutton (Tired & Weary) with 83

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Not a clue when/who to pick for my am chip. I suppose we should know before deadline if Palace - city/forest have a dgw 36??

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Same here with BB

    2. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      We ought to do. 36 is only a fortnight away

    3. Pegboy
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Think I'm doing Moyes this week. Other options look like Pep (I've got 3 city players) and maybe Glasner.

      1. Pegboy
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Or Pereira next week

      2. Pegboy
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Obvs depends on DGWs

    4. LegendMoon
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm thinking of going with the Wolves boss 36-38

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Spurs are in discussions with the PL to rearrange AVL vs TOT fixture in GW37 so possible DGW36 and BGW37.

    It is likely we will know the decision before GW35 deadline.

    https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2025/april/fixture-update-aston-villa-vs-spurs-premier-league/?t=dX7myJwQdwZIB6dKqM9tOw&s=09

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Cheers. I don't own any villa/spurs players so hope this doesn't go ahead....

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      This season has been so hard to navigate with last minute announcements for dgw, very difficult to plan. Will defo try to save as many transfers as possible next season to be more flexible.

    3. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Presumably Villa will get some say in this too. Particularly as its at Villa Park so mainly impacts their fans not Spurs?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yup, it's also a SkySports TV fixture (Sun 2:15pm) so they will have an input into the discussion

        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          From a non-FPL point of view here feels a bit like Spurs are taking the mickey a bit as they are blatantly putting out the reserves whenever the game happens

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Rashford likely out for the rest of the season, Watkins will be a popular transfer target

  5. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    15 mins ago

    BB this week If Ederson is passed fit?

    Raya
    Saliba, Gvardiol, Munoz
    Salah, Saka, Sarr, Rogers
    Isak, Marmoush, Mateta

    Ederson (WOL), Murphy (bha), Livra (bh), Neco (cpl)
    Bank 0.3m, 1FT, BB left

    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd just get it out the way asap. Could be 10 dead rubbers on the final day at this rate.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Maybe if no future doubles

  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    The great thing if Villa & Tottenham were to get a DGW, is that we don't need to bother ourselves with buying Spurs players for it.

  7. LegendMoon
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    not so sure after the way palace took villa apart

