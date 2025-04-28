83
Scout Notes April 28

FPL notes: Rashford injury, Mateta’s first missed pen + Pep on KDB’s benching

The clash with the FA Cup semi-finals was the reason why Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest blanked in Gameweek 34.

We saw all four clubs in action at Wembley at the weekend, with Palace and City progressing to the final.

The potential implications for Gameweeks 36 and 37 we’ve already discussed in articles here and here.

But for the rest of the Fantasy talking points to emerge from these ties, here are our latest Scout Notes.

WATKINS BOOST AFTER RASHFORD INJURY

It’s all eyes on the Premier League for Aston Villa, then, after their second cup elimination in 12 days.

With the focus only on a top-five tilt, week-to-week rotation may not be the worry it has been recently, not that it affected Morgan Rogers (£5.7m) and Youri Tielemans (£5.5m) anyway.

Someone who had been at the mercy of Unai Emery’s tinkering is Ollie Watkins (£8.9m).

Now, though, an injury to positional rival Marcus Rashford (£6.7m), as well as the one-game-a-week schedule, should provide Watkins with a game-time boost.

Rashford was a shock absentee from the Villa matchday squad on Saturday and it soon transpired that injury was to blame.

“He is injured. He got injured this week and yesterday we did a test. It is his hamstring. We are going to test him each match to see how he is progressing. Probably some weeks that he can be not available.” – Unai Emery on Marcus Rashford, via Birmingham Mail

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported on Monday that Rashford is likely out for the season.

Villa may yet have a Double Gameweek to come (even though they don’t want one!) but even if not, the Tottenham Hotspur clash in Gameweek 37 looks very enticing if Spurs are in the UEFA Europa League final a few days later. Manchester United may have a hangover in Gameweek 38, too.

Rashford injury

GLASNER PLEDGES TO FOCUS ON LEAGUE

Villa had their chances on Saturday, with Dean Henderson (£4.6m) forced into some smart stops.

But even Emery admitted after full-time that Palace “deserved” their victory, an opinion that pretty much everyone watching the game would have shared.

Superb long-range efforts from Eberechi Eze (£6.9m) and Ismaila Sarr (£5.8m) put the Eagles in a commanding position, with Sarr capping off the win with a breakaway, stoppage-time goal. Sarr’s three attacking returns (he assisted Eze’s opener) would have given him a 19-point haul had he saved it for the Premier League…

Palace had other big chances to score, too, with Sarr missing a close-range header and Tyrick Mitchell (£4.8m) producing a complete miskick when similarly well placed.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m), harshly penalised for a foul for an earlier disallowed goal, could even afford to miss a penalty. There was not much talk of Mateta’s slip-up from Oliver Glasner after the game but that was his first ever spot-kick failure, so you’d be surprised if the Palace boss reacts to that miss by shaking up the penalty-taking pecking order.

We wait to hear whether the Eagles will get a Double Gameweek 36 as a result of Saturday’s win. Glasner talked in terms of only having two pre-final games in his post-match interviews but that’s probably a classic case of us reading too much into throwaway comments.

The Austrian has, at least, pledged that Palace will give it their all ahead of the final, much as they did before Saturday’s semi.

“Yes, the players can party tonight, and they will, and they fully deserve it. They have a few days off, but  also that is regardless of the result today. We will meet on Thursday and then we will prepare  Nottingham and Tottenham because I think the best approach for the final is to show two great  performances because then we have belief, we have confidence.” – Oliver Glasner in his post-match presser

“It was the fifth game in two weeks but we entered every single game with the approach to win it. We couldn’t win [some] of these but I think the performances got better and better during these two weeks and this helped us to play the semi-final with belief, with confidence, and this is what we need. We want to enter the final in the best possible shape individually and as a team and therefore we need good performances against Nottingham and Tottenham.” – Oliver Glasner to Palace TV

LEWIS STARS IN MIDFIELD AS PEP EXPLAINS BENCHINGS OF DE BRUYNE AND FODEN

Pep Guardiola likes to keep us guessing with his teamsheets.

Even he said as much after Sunday’s win, when asked about his current penchant for playing his full-backs high and wide and his attackers more narrow.

“Do you know going to happen if I use it a lot, a lot, a lot? The opponent is going to take a tricky, is going to find a [solution]. And after, we have to do it again, we have to do something differently to see where the space is. More clever, more clear.” – Pep Guardiola on his current tactics

Rico Lewis (£4.3m) as a midfielder was his latest curveball, with the budget FPL defender, an inspired Mateo Kovacic (£5.4m), Jack Grealish (£6.4m) and Bernardo Silva (£6.1m) offering plenty of ‘control’ as a midfield box. Savinho (£6.2m) and Omar Marmoush (£7.6m), once again, played as narrow wingers.

It meant no room for Kevin De Bruyne (£9.4m) after his recent run in the side. Phil Foden (£9.1m) was omitted again, too.

“No, no [not injured]. I tried to make the selection, rotate a little bit, but for the way we want to play, I decided for those players. Step by step, step by step, Phil will be back, like he was an amazing player.” – Pep Guardiola when asked about the benching of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden

Lewis popped up in the pockets as planned to give City an early lead, while Josko Gvardiol (£6.3m) reminded us that, even though a centre-half stationing really limits his open-play threat, he’s still a menace at set pieces. He nodded in a Marmoush corner to double the Cityzens’ lead.

Marmoush himself had a game-high four shots, forcing Matz Sels (£5.1m) into one excellent stop.

WHY WILLIAMS MISSED OUT FOR LUCKLESS FOREST

Hindsight is a wonderful thing but Guardiola outdid Nuno Espirito Santo in the tactics stakes.

While the City manager’s selection worked well, Nuno’s initial 4-4-2, which included a surprise start for teenage defender Zach Abbott (£4.0m) and a benching for Anthony Elanga (£5.4m), flopped badly.

“It was not easy to put the team together but I was not sure if Anthony could play right-back!” – Nuno Espirito Santo  

Only after Elanga’s half-time introduction did things improve, with the Sweden international missing an early sitter, Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.4m) twice hitting the woodwork and Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.5m) striking the post on a luckless afternoon for Forest.

The second half was at least encouragement for Thursday, when Forest round off Gameweek 34.

Abbott’s start owed to the absences of Neco Williams (£4.5m) and the injured Ola Aina (£5.2m) and Eric da Silva Moreira (£4.3m). Williams isn’t a fitness concern, at least: he was merely suspended for the clash at Wembley.

HAALAND AND RODRI REPORTEDLY TRAIN

Finally, one thing to note from the rumour mill.

While nothing is official from City yet, the usually very reliable @FPLMaineRoad has reported that Erling Haaland (£14.8m) and Rodri (£6.2m) are back in training as of Saturday.

We’ll see how long it is before they’re back up to speed; Haaland was not involved with the squad as of Friday.

Gameweek 36 was the original estimated return for the Norwegian, and that could well be about right.

  1. SligoRovers1928
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Should I sell Mateta to Wood if nothing changes between now and the deadline

      1. Bebeto is for Kinnear
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Why wouldn't nothing change?

        1. SligoRovers1928
            just now

            Like let’s say if he gets injured or palace double in 36

      2. Chinese_person
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Watkins likely to be on pens as well, especially if Asensio is not on the ptich, with Rashford injured.

        1. theplayer
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          That's not even a good thing for Watkins. Sure I read that Mcginn was in the pecking order too though.

          1. Chinese_person
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Watkins has a poor record from the spot but you'd still rather him take them than not.

          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            It's only - 2 points for a missed pen. I would still rather have the player with pen opportunity than not in FPL

        2. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          just when I get rid

        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Don't rule out Tielemans or McGinn...

          “The first one is Marcus Rashford, the second is Marco Asensio, the third is Youri Tielemans, John McGinn or Ollie Watkins.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Pen records:

            Tielemans 24/31
            Watkins 6/12
            McGinn 1/1

        4. Yozzer
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Nope

          Asensio, Mcginn , Tielemans, Watkins

      3. Patio Kev
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        The request for moving of GW37 Villa v Spurs to GW36 seems bizarre given that it’s Villa’s home game to move and Spurs haven’t even played their EL Semi Final yet. Gonna look stupid if they move it and Spurs don’t make the final.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          PL will likely add a condition that the rearrangement will happen if Spurs progress to EL final

          Example:
          17:30 Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth (Sky Sports)
          *Match will move to Sunday 4 May at 14:00 if a club involved (Man Utd and/or Spurs) have a UEFA Europa League semi-final on Thursday 1 May

          https://www.premierleague.com/news/4272012

          1. Patio Kev
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            In this instance though I don’t think they will have the time to do that - they need to make a decision this week whether to moves or not and it won’t be a conditional decision.

            Spurs won’t know until 10pm 8th May if they are in a final. Their game vs Villa would be moved to Weds 14th or Thurs 15th and that seems to tight to announce a game change even if they had provisionally announced it.

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              Yeah that's a fair point.

              Let's see if common sense prevails with the PL...

            2. Eze Really?
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Real Barca always get a move and the Spanish FA move the earth to ensure they get as much rest time as possible in all European games.

        2. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Villa got family events planned for that day, being their last home game. Moving the fixture would affect some families ability to attend. Stuff Spurs... Villa were playing every 3 or 4 days for weeks without asking for a fixture change. Besides, I'd love both Utd/Spurs to fall at S/F stage. They same to hold the belief they've got a God given right to win it. Would be a farce given their league positions.

          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            *seem

          2. Patio Kev
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Totally agree - seems absolutely ridiculous moving it. I guess from a PL perspective they would worry that if they don’t move it then it will affect the integrity of the league given that Villa are chasing down a CL place and Spurs would otherwise presumably play their U14 Kids to save their players for the final.

          3. KeanosMagic
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            United fan here.

            We have a God given right to absolutely nothing this year, we have been awful. Bilbao is not an easy tie, and assuming Spurs get through, they will not be either.

            I think 1 of the English teams will go out this round, but I can't say which team is more likely to!

            Perhaps we have a slightly more momentum with the last minute win against Lyon and the draw against Bournemouth, but we aren't great. We're just lucky to have something to play for at this stage

      4. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Presumably most people have Marmoush as one of their 3 strikers, no WC and don't have c8m lying around spare.

        Is the Haaland news likely to affect any strategies? The 2 strikers used to play together, so presumably keeping Marmoush and ignoring Haaland is what most will be doing?

        1. Silecro
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Yes, at this stage of the season its really a bad fpl decision to break the team just to buy a semi-fit player who hasnt hauled since the first month of the season. Maybe if you're trailing badly but otherwise not.

          And even more, Marmoush's attacking output could improve with Haaland in the team

          1. Mr.K
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Not saying you're wrong, but Marmoush has not exactly been unstoppable either.

        2. STHH
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          I have (like a lot of people) Isak, Marmoush and Mateta, with a few midfielders I wouldn't be sad to see the back of (including Savinho). I still have TC available and could get to Haaland with 4 transfers. I would probably only consider it if the City fixture is moved to create a DGW36, with the bonus that I could get there without a points hit.

      5. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Time to ditch Liverpool assets (including Salah) now that they have nothing to play for in the league?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          “The personal record? Goal involvements, I’m hopeful I’ll break it, I’m one goal or one assist to go. It pushes me forward.” – Mohamed Salah

          1. Jimmy B
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            I think we need to wait and see what happens. They might rotate, they might not.

      6. Stimps
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        hear me out

        Mateta, Saka -> Watkins, Mbuemo (-4)?

        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I'm not sure Watkins and -4 in for Mateta will repay itself in 35? Glasner kind of hinted he'll go strong in the league.
          Though I think Watkins will do well in the run in.

      7. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        2 hours ago

        Usually the managers would be informed of any potential fixtures changes beforehand. Remember this season or last when a manager mentioned another fixture in a presser which had not been released by then

        Sounds like palace won't double in 36

        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Weren't those words said by Glasner minutes after the SF?

          1. Nightcrawler
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Yes and u would expect the manager to be informed about possible fixture changes if they get through especially with very little time in between

            1. mookie
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              SF over.

              10 minutes later: "Hi Oli, sorry to interrupt the celebrations. We decided to move the game against Wolves to xx.xx
              Congrats on making the final!"

              30 minutes later: post match presser

              1. Nightcrawler
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                I literally said he would have been informed before the semi, (" if they get through") possibly last week. Vaguely remember something like this happening in another season. At the end of the day it's just my opinion but don't really see the point of twisting my words

      8. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Update to the above - Rashford likely out for the season: https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1916833237969645700

      9. AppleDunk
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Who has higher chance of starting?

        A. Saka
        B. Savinho

        1. bobicek92
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            I´d say Saka and he will be subbed around 60m. There are 4 days between Europe and PL on both sides

            1. theplayer
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              It was the same last time and he was on the bench. Arteta is clearly prioritising Champions League and I don't blame him.

          • Pep's Money Laundry
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            I can't see a scenario where Arteta will risk an injury to Saka in a game that is in between their biggest games of the season

            1. bobicek92
                39 mins ago

                you suggest that he won´t feature at all?

                1. The-Red-1
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  I would guess he's getting very limited minutes or none, but that's my opinion.

                  Arsenal have pretty much guaranteed 2nd at least, can't go any higher.

                  I don't see why he would be risked, but then again the alternative narrative is that Arteta wants to keep momentum...

                  1. Batman1983
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Arsenal don't have 2nd place pretty much guaranteed. 5 points clear of Newcastle, and they are still to play each other. Newcastle have an excellent recent record against Arsenal, so a Newcastle win isn't out of the question.

                    Arsenal need a few more points yet to make sure they finish in the CL places, nevermind finish second. They can't take their eye off the league games.

                2. Pep's Money Laundry
                  • 9 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  He will start on the bench, there is a possibility he won't come on at all if Arsenal are winning conformably.

            2. Stimps
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Savinho if he doubles. He looked good yesterday

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                I haven't watched the highlights yet but pretty sure someone said he had a poor game yesterday

            3. SligoRovers1928
                just now

                Savinho should, but Saka because of Pep roulette

            4. Nightcrawler
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Keep Asensio as differential or move to Bowen/KDB ?

              I need a super differential and all of them aren't really owned where I'm ranked.

              Already getting Mbuemo who I fancy to finish the season well but he'll be highly owned

              1. Haa-lala-land
                • 4 Years
                32 mins ago

                Dwight McNeil

                1. Silecro
                  • 7 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  Don't go there. I still have traumas from buying him in GW4

                2. Stimps
                  • 11 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Dwight McSh*te

            5. Jimmy B
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              I think unless Spurs are objecting to the Villa game being Sunday before Wednesday because Man Utd play Friday, they haven't got a leg to stand on. Chelsea if they make the conference league final will have to play Sunday before Wednesday and there is no chance of that moving as its the final day of the season.

              1. Nightcrawler
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                Yup. I guess if united and spurs end up playing each other it's a valid argument.

                Although spurs can just field u18, would make no difference to their performances

                1. Haa-lala-land
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  What's the outcome if a team simply don't turn up to a premier league game?
                  3-0 loss isn't it?
                  I think Ange might take that result, I bet he googled it.

                  1. Jimmy B
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour ago

                    Points deduction. Does anyone remember that season Middlesbrough got relegated because of it

            6. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              Which defender would folks start here?

              A. Saliba v BOU (H)
              B. Livramento v bha (A)
              C. Konsa v FUL (H)

              Rest of the defence:
              Raya
              Gvardiol Munoz

              1. Dutchy FPL
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                Tough one Tony.. Think I would go for B. Don't really like the Villa defense and Arsenal might rotate quite a bit. So the defensive double up is a bit to much for me this week. With Livramento I see more upside in attacking returns.

              2. Haa-lala-land
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Saliba is likely to get the CS.
                Bournemouth not nearly as goal hungry as they once were

              3. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Yeah agree with both of you, between Saliba CS potential and Livramento attacking potential.

            7. No Kane No Gain
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              My Captain this week Mbuemo not even listen on the poll yet! Is that a sign not to pick him and go for Marmoush lol?!

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Nah, probably missed by accident as they have included Wissa

                1. No Kane No Gain
                  • 6 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Do you think mbuemo is a good (c) this week

                  1. Punned It
                      9 mins ago

                      Absolutely not and I am certainly not captaining him myself whilst trying to throw others off him.

                    • Tonyawesome69
                      • 6 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Yes

                      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27178238

                      1. No Kane No Gain
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        Haha thanks. As you can see very paranoid about it, I’m even a United fan!

                2. Pep's Money Laundry
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  I will captain Boomoo too, I'm hoping he is a little bit of a differential as it gives me chance to get back into top 10k

                3. Skonto Rigga
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  Dunno where he disappeared to! 😀 I've reset the poll now (a lot of votes for 'other' as a result of no Mbeumo) and refreshed

                  1. No Kane No Gain
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    And just like that he’s top lol

              2. cigan
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                Is there any concrete info about the potential blanks/doubles?

                Got a wildcard and bench boost to use in these last couple of games and have no idea which teams to target lol

                1. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  No. Man City v Bournemouth & Palace v Wolves could be moved from GW37 to GW36 due to the FA Cup final taking place in GW37 which would result in DGWs and blanks for those clubs in those GWs, but it's also possible that those fixtures stay in GW37 and are played late in the GW.

              3. One for All
                • 6 Years
                47 mins ago

                Raya
                Gvardiol, Munoz, Kiwior
                Salah, Savinho, Saka, Eze
                Isak Marmoush, Mateta

                Martinez, Burn, Konsa, Rasford

                1FT 1.3 ITB

                Want to transfer out Rasford> Mbeumo but 0.1 ITB.

                A) Saka> Mbeumo
                B) Rashford> Bowen

                Rival has Mbeumo, play safe with A or B?

              4. Claudio555
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                45 mins ago

                Transfer Palmer to who? Already have Salah and Mbeumo

              5. ryacoo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                43 mins ago

                Mbeumo vs KDB for cappo is tough

                1. TLF
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Bowen is an excellent under the radar captaincy option this week too, a few good picks. KDB likes playing Wolves though.

              6. dshv
                • 7 Years
                31 mins ago

                Salah Savinho Saka Sarr Murphy

                Who will you remove for Bowen/Mbeumo ?

                1. bobicek92
                    24 mins ago

                    Sarr if Palace doesn´t double and money no issue

                  • Batman1983
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Out of those, Savinho or Muphy

                  • CONNERS
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Saka

                    Minutes are a lottery til end of the season and Arteta might play the B team against Southampton with nothing at stake.

                2. BlzE_94
                  • 10 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  GTG?

                  Raya
                  Saliba Gvardiol Munoz
                  Salah KDB Mbeumo Rogers
                  Isak Mateta Marmoush

                  Martinez Sarr Konsa Livramento

                3. DavvaMC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  I FT. Sarr to...

                  A. Bowen
                  B. Mbuemo

                  Plan to have both but not sure if I need to take a hit this week?

                  Thanks

                  1. Chinese_person
                    • 13 Years
                    just now

                    B

