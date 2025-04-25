FPL Gameweek 34 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

After the five pre-match press conferences yesterday, a further nine Gameweek 34 pressers will take place on Friday.

Nuno Espirito Santo, whose Nottingham Forest side aren’t in league action until next Thursday, will also face the media ahead of the FA Cup semi-finals.

All the injury updates will appear in this ‘live’ article, which will be regularly refreshed during the day.

Of the 16 Premier League teams who have a fixture in Gameweek 34, we won’t get team news from one of them before Saturday’s FPL deadline. That club is Brentford, who face Forest next week.

We’ll nevertheless round up what we know about the Bees in this piece.

GAMEWEEK 34: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

FA CUP SEMI-FINALS: FRIDAY’S INJURY UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 34: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday's FPL Press Conferences! 🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

🔴 9am – Slot

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🐺 12.30pm – Pereira

🍒 12.45pm – Iraola

🧿 1pm – Maresca

🐓 1pm – Postecoglou

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

👹1.30pm – Amorim

LIVERPOOL

Joe Gomez (hamstring) remains out for the Reds, with Arne Slot offering the latest update on the versatile defender on Friday.

“If his recovery goes well, he would be able to maybe [platy] in the last one or two games of the season. He’s still not training with us yet but he’s coming closer and closer to training with the team. But then, he’s been out for a long time. We were just discussing Connor Bradley, it took him a while before he could even come in, let alone start. So, I think he will be available in the last one, two or three games if his recovery goes the way as planned.” – Arne Slot on Joe Gomez

The Liverpool boss didn’t reveal any new concerns, not that he was asked.

He was grilled about another right-back option, however.

While many Gameweek 34 Free Hitters would have been hoping for clues about Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s capacity to start on Sunday, Slot was instead asked a couple of questions about Conor Bradley.

“That depends, of course, on the upcoming two sessions but he was getting closer and closer to 90 minutes [in his last two starts]. The first and the second one were approximately the same amount of minutes and it’s normal if you played twice around 70 minutes, then the chance of you being able to play 90 is getting closer and closer. But we’re also taking very good care of him because he had two injuries that were similar. So, yeah, let’s wait and see how he does today and tomorrow if he’s able to play, and if he’s able to play, if he can make 90 also.” – Arne Slot on whether Conor Bradley is ready for 90 minutes

“It’s going to be very important for him, to become an even better player than he is now, to play many games in a row. Unfortunately for him, there’s also another full-back who is world-class at this club as well: Trent Alexander-Arnold. So that is probably the only reason why he hasn’t played back-to-back-to-back-to-back games yet, because he definitely has the quality to do so and I think that is the next step for him in his development, to play every single week. “That might be his next step but as long as Trent is here, it’s going to be a difficult step for him to make as well. But they are both very good full-backs.” – Arne Slot on the importance of Conor Bradley starting successive matches

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe returned to press conference duty on Friday after a spell in hospital with pneumonia.

The Newcastle boss brought us a brief update on Fabian Schar, who was taken off as a precaution in Gameweek 33 due to hamstring tightness.

“Fabian, we hope will be okay.” – Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar

There were more detailed comments on Sven Botman (knee), whose return from a two-month absence is nearing.

“Sven’s trained well this week and it’s been great to see him back on the grass. So, yeah, really, really pleased with how he looked. It’s still very early stages for him, but back training with the group, big step.” – Eddie Howe on Sven Botman

Lewis Hall (foot) and Jamaal Lascelles (knee) remain unavailable.

Howe was also asked about his starting XI, which has remained unchanged for seven matches in league and cup. A six-game winning run came to a crashing halt in Gameweek 33, with Howe’s deputy Jason Tindall suggesting the Aston Villa match, which came at the end of a three-game week, was one fixture too many for his unaltered line-up.

“I think it’s very easy in hindsight [to say changes could have been made against Aston Villa]. I’m certainly not going to critique Jason’s decisions, I think he did brilliantly. The team has been unchanged because the team has performed really well. That was a difficult week, three games in six days, but there’s certainly no fatigue for this game. So, I will pick what I think is the strongest team and gives us the best chance to win the game with the squad I have available.” – Eddie Howe

“I think we’ve done really well in the really good run that we’ve had in the second half of the season. Regardless of the fixture list, regardless of when we’re playing, we’ve played really well and we’ve put a really strong consistent run of results together. I think we’ve done really well with midweek games and runs of games but now we go week to week, so we get a good preparation time, the players go into the games fresh, and hopefully we can execute our best performances.” – Eddie Howe

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Jan Paul van Hecke will miss the visit of West Ham United with the head injury he sustained last weekend.

“No, not available. “I think everyone saw the foul. It was a tough one and therefore we have to be careful with his health. We can’t risk him to play this weekend but I’m sure if we follow all the protocols, then he will be back next week.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Jan Paul van Hecke

Joao Pedro begins a three-match ban following his Gameweek 33 red card, too.

Georginio Rutter (ankle), Adam Webster (muscle), James Milner (hamstring) and Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) remain out, meanwhile.

There is some good news on the fitness front, however.

Joel Veltman (foot) and Tariq Lamptey (foot) are “options”, according to Fabian Hurzeler, while Kauro Mitoma is ready to start after being limited to substitute duty last weekend.

“Yep, he will be an option.” – Fabian Hurzeler on whether Joel Veltman will be available

Igor Julio (hamstring) has also been back on the grass this week.

BRENTFORD

We won’t hear from Thomas Frank before the Gameweek 34 deadline, so we’re in the dark as to the latest Brentford team news.

Of what we do know on the injury front, there’s only Josh Dasilva (knee) and Fabio Carvalho (shoulder) who are definitely out.

Long-term absentees Igor Thiago (knee) and Aaron Hickey (hamstring) were described as “getting closer” when Frank last faced the media ahead of Gameweek 33, and it’ll be a fortnight since that update when the Bees eventually take to the field at the City Ground. Even if they are involved against Nottingham Forest, which is questionable, it’ll be bench duty at best.

The one new concern is Yunus Emre Konak, who was involved in a clash of heads in the win over Brighton. If it is a concussion, the Forest game may come a day too soon because of the mandatory 12-day period of rest (unless there are exceptional circumstances).



