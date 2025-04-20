36
Scout Notes April 20

FPL notes: Watkins “fuming”, Villa rampant + Newcastle’s off-day

Three of the four Gameweek 33 ‘doublers’ were in action on Saturday.

Having already run the rule over two of them, Crystal Palace and Manchester City, the Scout Notes switches attention to Aston Villa.

THOROUGHLY DESERVED VICTORY FOR VILLA

Despite these sides being fairly well matched on paper, meetings between the two clubs have strangely tended to be one-sided affairs.

Newcastle have won the last three on Tyneside by a combined 12-1 scoreline and triumphed 3-1 at Villa Park last season. The Villans have won 3-0 and 4-1 in the other two of the last three meetings in Birmingham.

This latest resounding victory, for Unai Emery’s side, was fully deserved. While deflections assisted two of Villa’s goals, one of them a Dan Burn (£4.5m) own-goal, the hosts could have found the net on other/further occasions.

Villa hit the woodwork three times, Marco Asensio (£6.2m) airswiped with the goal gaping and John McGinn (£5.2m) and Morgan Rogers (£5.7m) missed great chances when clean through.

No club had more shots (23) than Villa on Saturday.

“FUMING” WATKINS STATES HIS CASE

Spearheading the assault on Newcastle was Ollie Watkins (£8.9m). Scoring a deflected opening in the first minute and teeing up Ian Maatsen (£4.5m) for Villa’s second, the striker also hit the frame of the goal on two occasions.

Watkins had only started one of the last six games in all competitions for Villa. He wasn’t an easy buy for Gameweek 33 but over 340,000 managers took the plunge, having their faith instantly repaid in style.

Watkins seemed to be playing with a fire in his belly – and no wonder after recent omissions.

“I played 20 minutes against PSG in both games. I am not going to lie, I was fuming that I wasn’t playing from the start – and I let him [Unai Emery] know that.

“He’s the manager, at the end of the day, and you have to respect his decision. But I am not one of those players who are happy to sit on the bench. It’s something I have not experienced before, to miss out on the biggest stage.

“The three or four signings we made in January, players like Rashford and Asensio coming in and their quality, means players like myself sometimes have to drop to the bench and there’s going to be lots of rotation.

“But the manager is going to have a headache as I’m banging on the door asking why I’m not playing.” – Ollie Watkins

He could, of course, be back down among the substitutes on Tuesday. Marcus Rashford (£6.7m), assuming the new nuisance positional rival role that Jhon Duran used to have, was limited to a late cameo. If it’s fresh legs Emery desires at the Etihad (and he doesn’t always, as seen in his recent overuse of Rashford), the on-loan attacker can offer them.

The constantly shifting cast means second-guessing where the next Villa haul is coming from is tricky. Watkins, Donyell Malen (£5.3m), Asensio and Rogers had all been the top-scoring Villa attacker in the previous five league matches.

Two line-up mainstays, Youri Tielemans (£5.5m) and Rogers, at least kept up their records of not being benched in the league in 2024/25. Both grabbed assists, with the former delivering an attacking return for the fifth straight game.

You can see why Emery keeps starting them. The pair are often a cut above everyone on the pitch, Tielemans with his superb distribution and Rogers with his Gascoigne-like ability when driving with the ball.

Maatsen meanwhile has had eight shots since his current run in the starting XI began in Gameweek 31. No defender has had more in that time. Again, though, bench duty could very easily beckon in midweek.

OFF-DAY FOR THE MAGPIES

Newcastle had previously suffered a purple-patch-busting 4-1 defeat in Gameweek 22, and lightning struck twice on Saturday.

After the last winning run was brought to an abrupt halt by Bournemouth, the predictable excuse was fatigue.

Jason Tindall used the same extenuating circumstances at Villa Park, after keeping an unchanged team for the seventh straight match in all competitions.

“When the team’s performing so well and the individuals within the team are performing really well, you know, it is difficult [to make changes]. The team had the momentum, they had the confidence going into the game. In the first half, we came in level but probably the second half, maybe physically was one step too far for the guys just to get themselves over the line.” – Jason Tindall

Pretty much everyone had an off-day, with Alexander Isak (£9.5m) barely getting a sniff and Jacob Murphy (£5.2m) hooked early after his own stinker.

Harvey Barnes (£5.9m) at least extended his blank-less run to six with an assist for Fabian Schar (£5.5m).

No need to panic or overreact, as a welcome week’s break now follows. It’s also Ipswich Town at home next, providing an ideal opportunity to bounce back to winning ways. Free Hitting or otherwise, most of us will have Newcastle triple-ups in Gameweek 34.

You’d also think that most/all of the starting XI have enough credit in the bank to stave off the challenge of Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) and co for now.

  1. Hooky
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Watkins will be fuming again when he's sat on the bench on Tuesday.

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Starting a Wembley might douse the fumes.

    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Hopefully comes on and scores a hatrick after Rashford blanks 🙂

  2. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Big question does Saka start today?

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      No

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      I think he might

      Albeit Newcastle remain 4 points behind Arsenal but Man City are 5 points back and Arteta won't want to relinquish 2nd place, especially to Pep.

    3. gunnersxgooners
        29 mins ago

        I got a feeling he starts and plays 60 to 70 mins.

      • Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        Mebbees

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          28 mins ago

          Mebbees not.

      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        No. https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/team-news

        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          just now

          SCENES when he starts now lol

    4. hafakilo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      Anyway to cancel assistant manager chip? I need to wildcard to have a team for next week!

      1. Prinzhorn
        • 4 Years
        just now

        No sorry

    5. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      Which Newcastle trio on FH?

      A 1 def and 2 attack
      B 3 attack

      Cheers 🙂

      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Tempted by Murphy Barnes Isak but Gordon is lurking

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Same here.

      2. TAArt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Given Murphy and Barnes are the form midfielders of the league I’m going for them unless we get news Gordon will start. Don’t get many better games than Ipswich at home

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          True. Would be such a shame if Barnes starts a sub but can't see.it to be honest

    6. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      35 mins ago

      RP

      2ft, thinking these moves to get 11 out (not FHing).

      Pedro & Mateta to Cunha & Wood?

      Sels
      Konate Cucu Milenkovic Livra
      Salah Palmer Murphy
      Isak Pedro* Mateta*

      Verbruggan Saka Munoz Sarr

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Looks logical

        Sarr is a sell soon enough too

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        You have FH for 36? If you do, sell all the Palace.

    7. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      Need big things today from Sa(K)a, Bruno and Kiwior!

      Only on 30 points with BB active!

    8. TAArt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      First FH draft:

      Sels

      RAN / Robinson / Cucurella

      Salah / Diaz / Murphy / Barnes

      Isak / Cunha / Strand Larsen

      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Good enough. Not sure on Diaz

        Probably needs more Fulham

    9. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      "You’d also think that most/all of the starting XI have enough credit in the bank to stave off the challenge of Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) and co for now."

      Anyone else worried about Gordon replacing Barnes or Murphy on their free hit? A 4-1 mauling might mean changes to the line up and, long term, it would be ridiculous for a big player Gordon to be continually benched.

      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 14 Years
        13 mins ago

        Not worried but he will replace them when he’s ready yes

        Could be v ipswich

      2. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Pick Isak for safety then choose your poison from Barnes or Murphy?

      3. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        No one knows. Newcastle got the tactics wrong yesterday, but doesn't mean that the team wasn't playing well before then.

        Any two from Barnes, Gordon and Murphy could start against Ipswich. Probably best you avoid, if you can't take possible disappointment.

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Go Tonali for his safe minutes, or Schar. Both aren't afraid to have a shot when they have a bit of space.

    10. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      Salah c the obvious choice

      Imagining not c him v Leicester. Dgw blinkered running wild

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Quite a few sold as well!

      2. theodosios
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Nice ragebait

      3. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Saka has Ipswich who are also poor and then gets Palace as well.

    11. BrockLanders
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not seeing much Bruno in FH drafts

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        He didn't play well yesterday.

    12. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I just have Kiwior for the Arsenal defence so I guess I want Ipswich to score at Portman Road.

      Yesterday was a day for defender points at last. Aerola threw it away but my defence delivered... 5, 6, 7 with 8 points from Kerkez on the bench.

      Along with Mbeumo boosted me to a decent score but just 5 games in with captain and 7 games to go.

