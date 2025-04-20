54
Scout Notes April 20

FPL notes: Glasner on Eze sub + midweek team selection

Following on from the midweek thrashing at Newcastle United, it was another barren afternoon for Crystal Palace attackers on Saturday.

But the circumstances of this latest blank were considerably different, with the Eagles forced to play over half of the match with 10 men.

While there was little goalmouth action to report on from Selhurst Park, there were some key Fantasy talking points to dissect.

GLASNER EXPLAINS HALF-TIME EZE SUB

After a minus score on Wednesday, Eberechi Eze (£6.9m) emerged from Saturday’s stalemate in south London with just a one-pointer.

The midfielder failed to appear for the second half at Selhurst Park, with Jefferson Lerma (£4.8m) on in his place.

The good news for his owners in FPL: there’s no injury.

Palace had been reduced to 10 men just before the interval thanks to Chris Richards‘ (£4.4m) dismissal for two bookable offences.

Just as he had done at the Etihad a week ago, Oliver Glasner made a half-time change to attempt to shore things up – and it was Eze who was the sacrificial lamb this time.

“Yes, of course, it was just a tactical sub at half time.

“When you expect to be a little bit deep then you are thinking which players can make these runs also to the back, then of course it’s clear with JP [Mateta], it’s clear with Ismaila, it’s clear with Dani Munoz, we had many of our attacks from the right side.

“That was the only reason why we made this sub. It was to be compact in our defence but having these players who can also get the game into their half, get the game into their box.

“Of course, set-plays is a huge topic and with JP’s head, with Ismaila Sarr’s head, we need them on the pitch.” – Oliver Glasner on Eberechi Eze’s substitution

Richards now sits out the second of Palace’s two Gameweek 33 fixtures.

GLASNER ON HIS MIDWEEK TEAM SELECTION

That second Gameweek 33 match is away at Arsenal on Wednesday. It’s a fixture that comes less than 72 hours before Palace’s FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa, so it’ll be interesting to see what Glasner does with his team selection.

To date, and bar some tinkering in central midfield, he’s largely resisted rotation even in hectic periods. But Wednesday will be game four of five that the Eagles have to contest in the space of a fortnight, and the FA Cup semi-final is pretty much all Palace have left to play for this season.

Without fully committing to rotation, Glasner admitted that he’ll have one eye on Villa.

“We look pretty fit, the players showed it and so I don’t think we are really having big concerns.

“We will go there like always, and this is what I want, we don’t present them the three points on the table and say, ‘Okay, we are waving the white flag’.

“Of course, we are considering the Aston Villa game but this is what we always do. Jeff Lerma didn’t play today because he had many minutes in the last weeks.

“So we will have a very competitive team there at the Emirates and three days later at Wembley against Villa as well.” – Oliver Glasner on what he will do in midweek

CHANCES FEW AND FAR BETWEEN

But for the red card controversy (Palace were down to 10 men not long after Bournemouth could have been), there was absolutely nothing memorable about this game. “Fortunate to get nil” was the Sky Sports commentator’s summary on the full-time whistle.

The better opportunities didn’t even result in proper shots.

Dean Huijsen (£4.5m) had the clearest opening but, in a sign of things to come, the ball simply bounced off the Spanish centre-half when reaching him at close range.

Evanilson (£5.8m) failed to gamble on a teasing Dango Ouattara (£4.7m) cross, Milos Kerkez (£5.3m) just couldn’t reach a flicked Evanilson header, and Daniel Munoz (£5.3m) failed to get good contact when attempting to backheel an Ismaila Sarr (£5.8m) cross in.

The typically advanced Munoz had earlier sent in a devilish cross that Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.8m) couldn’t get a meaningful touch on, although the offside flag was up anyway.

Above: Munoz’s shot on Saturday was his eighth from inside the six-yard box in 2024/25 – no Palace player has had more

Richards’ dismissal was mitigation for Palace’s second-half backs-to-the-wall display but in truth, they posed very little threat before that anyway, failing to register a single shot on target. Perhaps the congested schedule and the lack of rotation are catching up with them.

At least the clean sheet was a nice reset after conceding 10 goals in Gameweek 32.

KLUIVERT RETURNS

Bournemouth had 15 attempts on Saturday but given that their total StatsBomb xG was 0.62, you don’t need us to tell you that they were mostly speculative efforts.

The front three of Ouattara, Evanilson and Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) each had three shots, with Semenyo’s characteristically wayward 94th-minute effort summing up the feeble collective effort.

There was at least a boost for the Cherries with the return of Justin Kluivert (£6.0m). Fit for the first time this month, the Dutchman even got through 90 minutes at Selhurst Park.

“Actually [back] very quick compared to what we maybe thought it could be, I’m very thankful. I’m very happy that I feel good.” – Justin Kluivert

54 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BrockLanders
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Any FH drafts yet

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      there are none, what are your unadulterated thoughts?

      Open Controls
    2. Herger
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Send your login details to Saucy Salah. He got you

      Open Controls
  2. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    KDB cappers, how are we feeling?

    I'll be honest, having blanked this week, I'm not confident of significant returns.

    A start / decent minutes in midweek not guaranteed imo

    Open Controls
    1. Greg F
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I TC'ed him, also brought JP in this week. Not going great! Get all the mis-steps out this season, do better the next!

      Open Controls
  3. Mata of opinion
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Does anyone know how to check how many points they have in second chance league? Can't seem to find it. Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Total score - GW20 total points

      Open Controls
  4. Jars458
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Sels
    Ait Nori VVD Curucella
    Salah Palmer Mbuemo Murphy Diaz
    Isak Cunha
    Robinson Leno Wissa Kerkez

    Open Controls
    1. Jars458
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Sels is Sa actualyl

      Open Controls
  5. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Do I need to use FH?
    Have 8 starters and will bring in Cunha and a defender 4ph, possibly Konate? Any other ideas would be great?
    Verbruggen
    Livramento, Milenkovic, Konate?
    Salah, Murphy, Palmer
    Cunha, Isak, Wood

    Open Controls
    1. Herger
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  6. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    I'm paying for a service here. I'm giving up my money from my minimum wage job to pay my membership fees and to keep the scout staff in employment and in return they give me good FPL advice and a good rank. So what is going wrong? I read everything the scout writes and I heavily utilise the members area so why do I have such an apocalyptically bad OR? At what point is the process falling down? The scout strap line is "win at FPL" so why isn't that happening for me? Could it be as simple as the decision to let David Wardale go (and join Hub)? Such a talented writer heartlessly let go after many years of service only to be replaced by freelancers. I don't know. I have no idea. But something isn't working here. I am this close to giving it all up and simply copying FPL Harry transfer by transfer every gameweek. If scout wants to guarantee me a good rank then just tell me to do that. Remove all independent thought and just do whatever dirty Harry does.

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      But your always going to be a week behind copying his squad

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Not if I watch his deadline stream and copy what he does just before the deadline.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Why don't you have Saka?

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            59 mins ago

            Because Neale said he would be benched (despite recommending him as the best captain in the scout picks final selection).

            Open Controls
            1. Vazza
              • 4 Years
              56 mins ago

              He captained Saka in his own team mind you

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                50 mins ago

                You're right to say that that's pretty unethical because this is the most viewed page on the website https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/team-news and he's telling everyone Saka is going to be benched for the juicy home game against Ipswich.

                Open Controls
                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 15 Years
                  44 mins ago

                  Isn't Palace the juicy game?

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPL Virgin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    40 mins ago

                    That's the thing. Read the above article. It's vintage scout. Triple up on Palace in the scout picks and tell us to go all in before the deadline, then after the deadline, when there's nothing we can do, do a Nelson "Ha ha" and reveal that Glasner is going to rotate all our doublers out of the team.

                    Open Controls
                    1. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 15 Years
                      38 mins ago

                      That was well known before the deadline. Munoz has done alright. Imagine having 3 Palace attackers.

                      Open Controls
                      1. FPL Virgin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        37 mins ago

                        Mark has all 3 palace attackers. Complete the phrase: "Great minds...."?

                        Open Controls
                      2. TorresMagic™
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 15 Years
                        26 mins ago

                        Which Mark? Might be bedtime.

                        Open Controls
                      3. FPL Virgin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        23 mins ago

                        https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/5289/event/32

                        Open Controls
                      4. TorresMagic™
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 15 Years
                        16 mins ago

                        It's GW33 mate. He sold 2 of them and got Munoz. Keep up.

                        Open Controls
            2. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 15 Years
              55 mins ago

              He plays 2 games this GW.

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                46 mins ago

                Had to choose between Kev and Saka and I wanted Kev for his last hurrah.

                Open Controls
                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 15 Years
                  42 mins ago

                  Could be outside the top million if Saka has a penalty or 2.

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPL Virgin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    39 mins ago

                    If I do drop out of the top 2 million, I'll happily write a testimonial for the scout website next season.

                    Open Controls
                    1. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 15 Years
                      37 mins ago

                      You'll be fine with your template team.

                      Open Controls
                      1. FPL Virgin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        34 mins ago

                        One day I'll be better at FPL than you and our ranks will be reversed, but I will show you grace and humility.

                        You may be having a good season now but the game is getting increasingly more difficult. Look at Rich Clarke this season. Perches are easy to fall off.

                        Open Controls
                      2. TorresMagic™
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 15 Years
                        24 mins ago

                        He still has a rank you dream of.

                        Open Controls
                      3. FPL Virgin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        22 mins ago

                        Of course he does. He has access to the Hub's tools and their state of the art A.I.

                        Open Controls
                      4. TorresMagic™
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 15 Years
                        18 mins ago

                        Comedy club are always looking for satire.

                        Open Controls
            3. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 15 Years
              52 mins ago

              Good job selling Kerkez btw.

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                Unless he is going to blank in my starting 11, I'm just not interested, so he had to go.

                Open Controls
        2. Vazza
          • 4 Years
          56 mins ago

          It’s funny that you say this as I had the same thoughts earlier. Barring a few great FPL managers i.e. Harry, Pras, all the others are either copycats or generally not very good at FPL (a few names come to mind but I won’t post them here). I think the trick is to play your own game without being influenced by these self acclaimed experts.

          That said, I’m toying with the idea of not playing FPL next season as I have come to a realisation that time could be spent better elsewhere.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            So many charlatans amongst the FPL content creators. They make a fortune pumping out advice for something they can't control.

            I'm thinking about coming off Twitter, no podcasts and stopping read the articles on here next season. Manage my team completely by myself with no outside influence and only the stats in the members area.

            Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Time for bed. Too much Tizer.

      Open Controls
  7. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Fh draft. Thoughts?

    Sa
    Schar Ran Robinson
    Salah palmer diaz iwobi Murphy
    Isak cuhna

    Leno Milenkovic kerkez wissa

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      49 mins ago

      Don't overthink it. Plenty of those teams play later today.
      You won't run out of money on FH, easy enough to start on Friday fresh.

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        Just tinkering mate, lots can change

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          21 mins ago

          Overtinkering by the sounds of it. Lots will change.

          Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      I'm going triple Fulham, Wolves and Newcastle on my FH.

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Who are the 3 Fulham?

        Open Controls
  8. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Price changes 20th April

    Rises: De Bruyne 9.4, Gvardiol 6.3

    Falls: Son 9.7, Gibbs-White 6.4, Hudson-Odoi 5.1, Robinson 4.8, Alcaraz 4.7, Greaves 3.8

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      47 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy!

      Open Controls
  9. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (45 teams)

    Current safety score = 32
    Top score = Dan Furneaux with 55

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Dan the man!

      Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Like you I'm doing relatively better this week, but alas we were eliminated last week, and If last week's safety score was "83" as per your previous post then Dan's 81 means he was eliminated too.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        You are correct, top score is actually Donald Corrigan with 47

        Open Controls
  10. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    The watkins goal wont be taken away ya?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Last game is Wednesday, anything is possible with goals/assists and bonus.

      Open Controls
  11. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone tempted to play Strand-L and Cunha on a FH if Cunha is benched again today? Cunha starting would be good ahead of Leicester

    Open Controls

