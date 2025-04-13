116
Scout Notes April 13

FPL notes: Why Mateta was subbed + Ederson injury update

A humdinger of a match got Double Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) underway on Saturday lunchtime.

There were mixed results for FPL managers who backed Crystal Palace assets, with Eberechi Eze (£6.9m) and Ismaila Sarr (£5.8m) delivering attacking returns but Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.8m), most of the Eagles’ backline and Oliver Glasner (£0.8m) emerging with precious little.

Manchester City meanwhile scored five goals at home for the first time this season, with a certain exit-bound Belgian inspiring the comeback victory.

Picking out the FPL talking points from the Etihad, we kick off our weekend Scout Notes.

WHY GLASNER TOOK MATETA OFF

There wasn’t just a blank for Mateta but a half-time withdrawal, too.

It raised fears of an injury for the Frenchman, something Oliver Glasner quickly quelled after full-time. Nevertheless, the Palace boss didn’t sound too chuffed with his striker:

“Yes, it was a tactical decision but now I have to say it was the wrong decision. Not to take him off, just to change the system to a 3-5-2. We wanted to control the middle more, the pocket, but it didn’t work.

“I didn’t make a mistake to sub him because I think he can do better than he did first half. He lost too many duels, he lost too many balls. That’s why we thought to change something. The mistake I made was to change the system, not to sub JP.” – Oliver Glasner on Jean-Philippe Mateta’s half-time withdrawal

Little chance of seeing a 3-5-2 against Newcastle United in midweek, then, but Glasner will have Eddie Nketiah (£5.9m) back from suspension, should he feel the need to make a change up top. Perhaps, though, he’ll give Mateta a chance to fire back at his manager on the pitch.

The French forward didn’t register a single shot on Saturday but was mere feet away from tapping in Sarr’s low cross for Palace’s opener. Eze, scoring his first league goal of 2025, converted instead.

Sarr and Eze looked dangerous in the opening 30 minutes. The former blazed over from close range, while the latter was denied a second goal by a tight offside call.

The Eagles’ goal threat vanished after that, with Glasner’s ill-fated formation switch shouldering some of the blame.

IN DEFENCE OF THE DEFENCE

We’re not used to seeing Palace thumped like this. They hadn’t lost away from home since Gameweek 8, while only two clubs had conceded fewer goals (35) in Gameweeks 1-31.

There was some mitigation. Marc Guehi (£4.7m) was banned, while Maxence Lacroix (£4.5m) and Chris Richards (£4.4m) had missed chunks of training through injury.

“Maybe there are a few reasons. Maxence didn’t train the whole week, just one training. Chris Richards didn’t train for 10 days. Marc Guehi wasn’t here.”- Oliver Glasner

The lack of a natural ball-winner in front of the defence – Jefferson Lerma (£4.8m) was needed at centre-half, while Will Hughes (£4.9m) was on the bench – was also, in hindsight, a misstep.

We’ve been here before with the Eagles this season. Palace conceded five goals to Arsenal (again after some defensive disruption) in Gameweek 17. Straight after that, they went on a run of six clean sheets in 11 fixtures.

DE BRUYNE: ONE LAST HURRAH?

City were 2-0 down after Eze’s opener and Richards’ set-piece header. After Palace spurned openings to go three up, the hosts kicked into life and ended up registering a whopping 12 big chances.

Kevin De Bruyne (£9.3m) was at the heart of the comeback. Reducing the deficit with a free-kick, he would then play a pivotal role in setting up goals two and three, claiming an assist for the latter.

There should have been other returns. De Bruyne had already hit the post before his free-kick, while Omar Marmoush (£7.3m) spurned two superb opportunities that the Belgian set up. De Bruyne himself had a great chance to score on the rebound from one of Marmoush’s saved attempts.

Above: De Bruyne topped both the shot and key pass tables at the Etihad

It was a performance that raised the question: can De Bruyne be a valid FPL option for the run-in?

The long-serving midfielder himself says he’s in good physical condition, having previously struggled with a hernia.

“It’s been a hard year. You know, having a hernia wasn’t fun but I think now I would say I’m basically pain-free for the last six weeks and that’s a massive difference playing with pain or no pain. It was hard but now I feel free, I’m able to do a lot of training sessions and I feel I can do a good job.” – Kevin De Bruyne

“The Kevin we have known for many years. I know he’s struggled the last year and a half, I know he’s struggled with injuries. When he’s free without pain, then he plays completely different. The way we played helped him a lot, having incredible runners with Omar, with Gundo, with Macca.” – Pep Guardiola

The caveat with Manchester City players, of course, is always Pep Guardiola. Now more than ever, his teamsheets are difficult to anticipate. As the master of the predicted City line-ups, former Scoutcast regular Luke, said, Guardiola has gone “full-on crackhead mode“.

James McAtee (£4.6m) had never started a Premier League game for the Cityzens until Saturday. He duly took up the right-wing slot, with De Bruyne as a false nine and Marmoush on the left. Sometimes Guardiola can overthink things but this was a tactic that actually ended up working well, with McAtee and Marmoush playing narrower and running beyond the Belgian. McAtee did just that for City’s fourth goal, picked out by Ederson (£5.3m).

Looking at the busy upcoming week for City, an early guess would be that De Bruyne gets a chance to unpick the low blocks of Everton (in Gameweek 33) and Nottingham Forest (in the FA Cup semi-final). Perhaps he sits out the more intense Aston Villa game in between.

Guardiola may, of course, simply decide to drain every last drop of De Bruyne before he leaves in the summer.

EDERSON INJURY LATEST AFTER ANOTHER ASSIST

Phil Foden (£9.2m) not being available certainly helps with De Bruyne’s minutes. The England international was absent on Saturday with a knock from the Manchester derby a week earlier.

We didn’t get any update from Guardiola after full-time.

A fresh concern is Ederson (£5.3m), who departed after 71 minutes. The injury, a groin issue, seems to be an old niggly one.

“He has had some disturbance in the past two weeks, one month, and it appeared again today.” – Pep Guardiola on Ederson’s injury

Ederson’s assist for McAtee’s goal was his fourth of the campaign. Only two City players have more!

Elsewhere, another run-out at centre-half (rather than as an advanced left-back) for Josko Gvardiol (£6.2m) meant another week without a shot. He’s had just one in the last eight Gameweeks. Perhaps when some of the sidelined centre-backs return later in April, he will be unleashed again.

Gvardiol owners would no doubt have been irked to see current left-back Nico O’Reilly (£4.9m) getting forward to round off the scoring.

At least the Croatian is in the team. McAtee’s full debut meant another benching for Savinho (£6.2m), whose run of seven successive starts has been brought to shuddering halt.

  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Outside of Raya and Rodgers, which Arsenal and Villa players are people getting for bench boost?

    1. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      59 mins ago

      In Watkins for trust

      1. Vazza
        • 4 Years
        58 mins ago

        “we” trust rather

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        58 mins ago

        He seems to be rotating a lot with rashford and he really stretches the budget thou.

        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          33 mins ago

          Rashford will be benched next game week as I am bench boosting with him, guarantee it

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    "We’re not used to seeing Palace thumped like this.

    Perhaps there was mitigation. Marc Guehi (£4.7m) was banned, while Maxence Lacroix (£4.5m) and Chris Richards (£4.4m) had missed chunks of training through injury."

    Palace conceded 12 big chances yesterday. TWELVE. That's unheard of. Mitigation can't excuse that record breaking defensive lapse. That's a horror show, plain and simple.

  3. el polako
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Things can only get better

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Is it 1997 again?

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        32 mins ago

        Lots of kids born that year! I know one myself

      2. el polako
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        I wish it was.

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    I got 90 points for a KDB triple captain once. Do we think he could do it again or is the Saturday-Tuesday turnaround too much for him even if he is "pain-free" for the first time in ages?

    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      It'll be nice to see. Capping KDB for his 4 goals vs Wolves brings back good memories

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Could have a Southampton/Bournemouth DGW later in the season

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah, good point.

  5. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Gabriel, Foden, Murphy out for Timber, KDB, Rogers 3FTs?

    BB 33

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      It looks okay

      The thing with KDB when he was playing last season he wasn't scoring points in many back to back weeks.

      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        18 mins ago

        Yeah I'm not convinced with him as a pick yet.

  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    If Areola doesn't start today it will require a re-think for a fair few BB33 teams.

    Mind, that would be preferable to him being dropped next week!

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      57 mins ago

      Yep it would be a pain

    2. Punned It
        53 mins ago

        Why wouldn't he?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          15 mins ago

          Fans blamed him last week and many calling for him to be replaced by Fabianski.

          He's been shaky for a while.

          He needs a good game if he ain't dropped at Liverpool!

          1. Punned It
              11 mins ago

              Argh. Think I'm just gonna give up on BBing ever. Cheers for info, though.

              1. Cold Palms
                  just now

                  Play it first game of the season - just look at all the hassle to structure it now

          2. Mr. O'Connell
            • 12 Years
            49 mins ago

            Means my DGW BB will be back on!

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              12 mins ago

              It's been one of those seasons.

              Especially for second goalkeeper picks!

          3. WVA
            • 8 Years
            42 mins ago

            Would be typical he doesn’t play the week everyone had planned to BB with him

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              38 mins ago

              Yeah

              Hopefully he starts and plays well today

              With Cresswell back in the fold, but I've already decided he becomes Kiwior.

            2. Cold Palms
                37 mins ago

                Not everyone - some?

              • Merlin the Wraith
                • 8 Years
                36 mins ago

                Or worse... he has a stinker v Leics just when we need BB heroics. Just as I was congratulating myself dodging BB32 with Verbruggen. 8-l

                1. WVA
                  • 8 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  Leicester?

                  1. Merlin the Wraith
                    • 8 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    My bad 🙁 SOU

            3. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              25 mins ago

              Yeah. Big game today for him. Two questions need answering. Does he start? And what kind of performance does he put in in terms of keeping his place.

          4. Stranger Mings
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Own marmoush & konsa so is gvardoil & rogers the best city & villa for me to get?

            1. Bluetiger1
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Watkins - but depends on mins & money in the bank

              1. Stranger Mings
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Yeh isak to watkins tempting but will he play both dgw33?

          5. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            What's the matter with Jean-Philippe Mateta?

            Is he fit to play the next game or next week?

            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              He's fit, but sounds like Nketiah will be in from the start

              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour ago

                Interesting...

                At Newcastle, so a doubt going into gw33 then?

              2. WVA
                • 8 Years
                54 mins ago

                Yeah sounds like he’s annoyed he got it wrong but won’t admit taking Mateta off was wrong so will probably bench him now as I’m bench boosting

                1. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  That'll teach him!

            2. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Oh

              I needed to read the article!

              Rtfm.

              “Yes, it was a tactical decision but now I have to say it was the wrong decision. Not to take him off, just to change the system to a 3-5-2. We wanted to control the middle more, the pocket, but it didn’t work.

              “I didn’t make a mistake to sub him because I think he can do better than he did first half. He lost too many duels, he lost too many balls. That’s why we thought to change something. The mistake I made was to change the system, not to sub JP.” – Oliver Glasner on Jean-Philippe Mateta’s half-time withdrawal.

          6. WVA
            • 8 Years
            56 mins ago

            Red arrow yesterday with Sels Gvardiol Saliba Munoz Sarr Mateta Marmoush!!!!

            1. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 11 Years
              36 mins ago

              😎

              1. WVA
                • 8 Years
                31 mins ago

                WC going as expected
                TC blank today
                Entire bench rested next game week on BB

            2. CONNERS
              • 6 Years
              25 mins ago

              Could have been worse.

              Like having double Forest def on BB and losing CS in the 94th minute...

          7. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 11 Years
            55 mins ago

            Why does the title keep getting mentioned after Arsenal results? Nowhere near the title and they collect draws for fun, silly to consider them in the conversation.

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Yep, 10 points off and played a game more.

              If they hadn't drawn 1-1 against Everton and Brentford they'd have a small chance.

          8. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            54 mins ago

            As it stands my BB33 consists of

            Sels, Murphy, Kerkez and Castagne.

            I'm playing Areola so Sels would return to my team.

            I'd have £1.5m to improve on either defender, Kerkez at Palace or Castagne home to Chelsea.

            Would you do it for a hit and which one to go first?

            1. Punned It
                46 mins ago

                I've kind of given up on the ultimate 33-team, rather saving FTs and planning for a good run-in 35-38 (FH34).

                1. Cold Palms
                    33 mins ago

                    9 doublers with Isaak ans Salah should be ok for 33 right?

                    1. Punned It
                        just now

                        Probably. I'm currently

                        Raya
                        Muñoz Konaté Saliba
                        Saka Salah Eze Rogers
                        Marmoush Isak Mateta

                        Areola Kerkez Trippier Murphy

                        I was going to Trippier > Gvardiol, but I frankly can't be arsed having him in my team.

                    2. AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      28 mins ago

                      Yeah, I get that but I want to improve it where I can.

                      1. Punned It
                          1 min ago

                          I assume you've got the doubles you want. Konaté, perhaps? He'd be alright for the coming weeks as well. Can't really see any defence which would both be nice for 33 and after, so then you're left with someone you're gonna bench later anyway.

                    3. Mr. O'Connell
                      • 12 Years
                      45 mins ago

                      I'm staunchly anti-BB. Would never consider a hit for a defender.

                      1. Punned It
                          21 mins ago

                          I did Bednarek > Dalot in 29 for a hit. But that's one of my few gambles that hit the mark. Do you simply refuse to use the chip, or refuse to plan for it?

                          1. Mr. O'Connell
                            • 12 Years
                            just now

                            Refuse to get excited by it. I've had double figures on my bench 14 times this season, but I know when I come to press that button I'll be staring at 0s, 1s and 2s across the board.

                      2. AC/DC AFC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        37 mins ago

                        I don't see Man City keeping a clean sheet in their double, so i guess that rules out Dias.

                        Which would leave options like Konsa, can't quite afford Saliba by the dreaded 0.1m so looking at playing into the other Arsenal defenders, other than Kiwori.

                        What's the news with Timber?

                        BB is worse than AM to sort out.

                      3. The Mentaculus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        Castagne ➡ Bradley

                        1. The Mentaculus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          19 mins ago

                          Or maybe Timber but I don't really know what the deal is with White

                    4. Mr. O'Connell
                      • 12 Years
                      48 mins ago

                      GW33 WC. No FH in 34.

                      Raya
                      Dias, Konate (lei), Dalot (WOL)
                      KDB, Salah (lei), Trossard, Merino, Rogers
                      Watkins, Marmoush

                      Sels, Isak, Livramento, Cucurella

                      3FT to transfer out Watkins, Trossard & Merino (probably for Bruno, Wissa, Elanga). Would only be playing with 10 max in 34 w/o a hit.

                      BB and TC will have to wait (KDB TC later and BB is just a waste of time anyway, so no concerns there).

                      1. AC/DC AFC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        31 mins ago

                        Yeah, it looks decent enough.

                        Maybe Konsa over Dalot?

                        Bit of a punt on KDB but why not go for it.

                        1. Mr. O'Connell
                          • 12 Years
                          24 mins ago

                          Are Villa really keeping CS against Newcastle and City?

                          Tbh the likes of Watkins, Trossard, Merino, KDB could only get 1 game as well.

                          Alternative is I roll with what I have and hope for a dud week.

                          1. Athletic Nasherbo
                            • 8 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            Yes this^ not sure it’s balanced well enough based on likely starters for both games.

                            Not sure I’d be benching Isak for Trossard, for example. I also don’t think those assets are all that helpful for the run in, especially Trossard and Watkins.

                            1. Mr. O'Connell
                              • 12 Years
                              just now

                              Trossard and Watkins straight out.

                              Rank is pretty meh, so need some differentials to come off.

                    5. My heart goes Salalalalah
                      • 8 Years
                      48 mins ago

                      Changed BB to TC Isak laat minute. Would have had 10 points on BB

                      1. Merlin the Wraith
                        • 8 Years
                        32 mins ago

                        Would have been 6 (-4) here.

                      2. WVA
                        • 8 Years
                        24 mins ago

                        I’d take 10 points on a BB all day

                        1. Mr. O'Connell
                          • 12 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          I got negative points one year. 2 players didn't play. The other 2 scored and own goal and got sent off between them.

                          1. WVA
                            • 8 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Exactly, I’m happy if one player returns on my BB

                    6. WVA
                      • 8 Years
                      40 mins ago

                      A lot of the ‘doublers’ in 33 will end up only playing one game!

                      1. AC/DC AFC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        29 mins ago

                        Possibly...

                        Maybe in gw32 too?

                        Mateta and see if Newcastle players all make it through today.

                      2. Athletic Nasherbo
                        • 8 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        Trying to navigate this. Let’s hope the Arsenal and Villa games are done and dusted in the first half.

                    7. WVA
                      • 8 Years
                      37 mins ago

                      Sarr over Eze on WC31 has been horrendous, have loads ITB too!

                      1. Athletic Nasherbo
                        • 8 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        Sarr unlucky yesterday

                        1. WVA
                          • 8 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          Yeah typical but so was Eze with the disallowed goal, he’s suddenly playing upfront

                    8. SomeoneKnows
                      • 9 Years
                      30 mins ago

                      Palmer to:

                      A) Saka
                      B) KDB

                      Plan to FH34 & BB36

                      1. Athletic Nasherbo
                        • 8 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        A, but monitor mins this week

                    9. g40steve
                      • 7 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      Shocking week so far 18 from 7 🙁

                      Forest & Arsenal imploding not helpful.

                      1. Athletic Nasherbo
                        • 8 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        3 from 3 for me, could be worse!

                      2. WVA
                        • 8 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        Yeah see above, red arrow after 7 have played!

                      3. The Mentaculus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        I really shouldn't have looked at those Glasner points at 0-2 🙁

                        1. Athletic Nasherbo
                          • 8 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          Rough one, however it’s just the variance of the game. Take it on the chin, it was and could still be a shrewd move.

                        2. The 12th Man
                          • 11 Years
                          10 mins ago

                          Nope, we all do it.
                          I was out last night. Came in. Heard Rory was on fire. Started watching, he proceeded to bogey 2 holes.
                          Turned off went to bed, he resumed his form.

                          If Rory wins today, it’ll be because I haven’t watched it. :0)

                      4. The 12th Man
                        • 11 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        Forest hardly imploded.
                        18 isn’t bad if you consider the average.

                        1. AC/DC AFC
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          Last minute winner for Everton.

                          Today is the day tho.

                          I'm on 19 points but hope to have another 9 players this week, plus the TC!!!

                    10. Catastrophe
                      • 14 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      On final week of AM - 3FT, 0.0 ITB and just BB left for 36.

                      A) Save 4th FT to navigate BGW34 and DGW36
                      B) Switch AM from Glasner (BOU, ars) -> Emergy (NEW, mci). Have Munoz, Mateta and Rogers.

                      Cheers

                      1. Athletic Nasherbo
                        • 8 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        Keep on Glasner

                      2. AC/DC AFC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        Don't do B

                        I wouldn't have picked Glasner AM for this week but I'd stick with him for next week.

                        Mateta might need to be switched anyhow?

                    11. AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      If I bring in Rogers for a hit for Murphy I can play 8 dgw players plus Salah and Isak in attack ...

                      With a BB of Sels (tot), Mbeumo (BHA), Kerkez (pal), Castagne (CHE).

                      That's with £1m itb, would another hit be stupid?

                      1. Athletic Nasherbo
                        • 8 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        You’d want Murphy back for GW34, unless you’re FH?

                        1. AC/DC AFC
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          I'm on FH34 which makes it easier.

                          Newcastle have a tough run in but they've got to go for it too.

                          1. Athletic Nasherbo
                            • 8 Years
                            10 mins ago

                            I would target any team trying to get top 5, or Europe more generally. Only teams now with something to play for.

                            FH does make it easier, on that case I would be tempted by the hit only once Rogers gets through the week unscathed.

                            1. Cold Palms
                                3 mins ago

                                I agree - poster stating that there will be rotation in dgw 34 and most players playing only once so your post closer to the reality

                              • AC/DC AFC
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 9 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Yeah, indeed.

                                I saw the post above, those going for top 5 are the right players to pick.

                                The relegation issues are done this season by the looks of it.

                                1. Cold Palms
                                    1 min ago

                                    Again I agree

                          2. Merlin the Wraith
                            • 8 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            Another hit would possibly halve your BB or worse.

                            1. AC/DC AFC
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              just now

                              Yeah, except you'd be hitting into dgw players.

                              I have an Arsenal slot for a defender open or Man City or Villa. I guess you'd have to gamble on the Arsenal backline.

                        2. The 12th Man
                          • 11 Years
                          16 mins ago

                          Next week. 3.6m itb 2FT’s.

                          Raya*
                          Gvardiol*,Konsa*,Munoz*
                          Salah,Sarr*,Asensio*,Saka
                          Mateta*,Isak,Marmoush*

                          Areola,Murphy ,Livramento,Gabriel,

                          Option 1. Just do Murphy > KDB or Rogers and save the Bench boost.
                          Would be benching Isak.
                          Option 2. BB.
                          Gabriel,Murphy > KDB,Kiowah or Rogers,Saliba for free.
                          Bench would be Areola,Kiowah*,Isak,Livramento

                          1. Athletic Nasherbo
                            • 8 Years
                            13 mins ago

                            Option 2 is logical, would you need to bring Murphy back in for GW34 or FH?

                            1. The 12th Man
                              • 11 Years
                              10 mins ago

                              FH 34

                          2. AC/DC AFC
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            13 mins ago

                            B

                            Get Kiwior in etc.

                            You'd be well set, assuming no injuries mid week in the Champions League etc.

                          3. AC/DC AFC
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            Also need to see if Mateta is dropped and how that plays out.

                            1. The 12th Man
                              • 11 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              Yeh Mateta is a slight concern.

                              I’m also a little concerned going fully in on DGWers. Could be short of players in 37 if there’s blanks.

                          4. Cold Palms
                              8 mins ago

                              Template

                              1. The 12th Man
                                • 11 Years
                                7 mins ago

                                Yeh, that’s the way it is, protecting rank.

                          5. Athletic Nasherbo
                            • 8 Years
                            10 mins ago

                            Activated the FH this week.

                            Current team only has 1FT, 0ITB. I have bought in Raya, Saliba, Saka, Eze, Rogers, Marmoush on the FH.

                            What are your thoughts on this FH team?

                            Raya
                            Saliba Gvardiol Munoz
                            Salah Saka Eze Bowen Rogers
                            Marmoush(C) Mateta

                            Areola Ndiaye Konsa Todibo

                            1. The 12th Man
                              • 11 Years
                              6 mins ago

                              Looks decent.
                              Just monitor Mateta.

                              1. Athletic Nasherbo
                                • 8 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                What would make it good? A bit more risk/reward?

                                I won’t worry too much about Mateta, he’ll start and all is good. It’s a non-issue imo.

                            2. AC/DC AFC
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              I think you need a few differentials.

                              You've played into the core template so you either score well with the crowd or many lose out.

                              Other than Bowen you don't have many differentials.

                              You need 2 or 3 to come off with the flexibility that a FH gives.

                              1. Athletic Nasherbo
                                • 8 Years
                                just now

                                I do agree that it needs some spice, but it’s really difficult where to find that from. I’d have to drop players in the team and none make real sense except maybe Gvardiol/Munoz.

                                I’m slowly coming to terms with the FH chip is a defensive move. After all, I have not really lost out to wildcarders so far, and I have the wildcard and TC to play so I am thinking this is where I can get ahead rather than this week.

                            3. AC/DC AFC
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              1 min ago

                              You've tripled up on Arsenal.

                              Maybe do that with Villa too, no Man City or just an attacker and go big on Liverpool as well?

                              Or West Ham with 2 players?

                          6. Pepeye
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            Pleasure to be at the Etihad yesterday and watch that masterclass from a pain free KDB
                            Thank you for 10 years of unbelievable pleasure admiring your skills and vision
                            Light years ahead of the other players on the pitch and a gentleman on and off it
                            RESPECT

                          7. boc610
                            • 13 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Onana not even in match day squad. Yet another player goes to united and watches his career go up in smoke

                            1. Merlin the Wraith
                              • 8 Years
                              just now

                              Where's this news from?

                            2. Nightcrawler
                              • 5 Years
                              just now

                              bad news for isak TCers

                            3. JBG
                              • 6 Years
                              just now

                              If you check out clips online of him in Ajax and Inter, he did the same mistakes there. Only difference being at MU was that, ETH and Murtough where idiots who bought him.

