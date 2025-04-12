64
Scoreboard April 12

FPL Gameweek 32 round-up: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

64 Comments
It’s time for the weekly round-up of attacking returns, bonus points and key stats from Saturday’s Premier League fixtures.

You’ll find the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG) in this article.

This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers shortly after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and bonus points are from LiveFPL. A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections and therefore could be revised until the Gameweek closes.

GAMEWEEK 32: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

stats bonus
stats bonus
stats bonus
stats bonus
stats bonus

GAMEWEEK 32: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:

Arsenal1 – 1Brentford
Southampton0 – 3Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest0 – 1Everton
Brighton and Hove Albion2 – 2Leicester City
Manchester City5 – 2Crystal Palace

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    How did the scout get it so wrong on Rogers, which would have invariably caused a lot of bench points pain for FPL managers?

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/04/12/southampton-v-aston-villa-fpl-team-news-predicted-line-ups

    The answer: Groupthink.

    Groupthink is a virus. Groupthink amongst the predictors and groupthink amongst the writing staff drowns out independent thought. When groupthink takes hold like this, it's difficult for a lone voice to speak up and say, "Hang on, Emery never benches Rodgers; I reckon he will start, you know."

    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I know your persona is an act, but you do take it a bit far sometimes.

      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 13 Years
        47 mins ago

        They should just do one…..

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Many thought he might get benched. I didn't personally, but I was just guessing like the rest. He only has an assist, hardly game breaking is it.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        "Many thought he might get benched." That's what I'm getting at. A kind of hive mind took over on Rodgers.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yea, I get your point.

    3. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I said he would start, he’s undroppable and too fit

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        You were right m8.

    4. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      He was a perennial blanker for me earlier in the season … had a nice purple patch

    5. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      When are you giving the FPL community what they want, and replacing Mark Sutherns on Blackbox? Your talents are wasted here.

    6. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/04/12/fpl-in-5-minutes-all-you-need-to-know-about-gameweek-32-2?hc_page=5&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27149612

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm not immune to groupthink myself. It's so dangerous in FPL.

  2. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    any other Asensio owners just found it hilarious?

    maybe if he was on negative points i wouldnt say that, and the first miss was mildly annoying, but the 2nd one just made me laugh istg

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Yup. I have Ascensio ; Pops has Watkins. He’s finished bottom of our eight family league every year… he’s top this.

    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Wow, i thought he just blanked, had no idea he'd missed 2 pens until I checked! That is pretty hilarious.

  3. The Royal Robin
    • 9 Years
    2 hours ago

    Evening all,

    Included Ederson in my GW30 WC, with BB in 33 in mind... Did his injury look bad enough to suggest he will be out?

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Pep called it a 'disturbance' and said it was the same issue that's been bothering him for weeks/the last month. Maybe an Isak-type situation of injury management?

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Actually strange Emery has Asensio second for pen takers when you look at his pen record.

    Emery on whether Asensio is still the penalty taker: "We have our penalty shooter and the first one is Marcus Rashford. The second is Marco Asensio, the third and others are Youri Tielemans, John McGinn and Ollie Watkins."

    https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/marco-asensio/elfmetertore/spieler/296622

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Well Villa don't have anyone with a good record outside of Rashford

      Pen record:
      Rashford 17/19
      Tielemans 17/24
      Watkins 6/12
      Asensio 2/5
      Rogers 2/3
      McGinn 1/1

    2. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Gutting news today as a Rashford owner, that!

  5. wulfrunian
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Best midfielder up to 6.2 except Palace,Rogers,Newcastle and Arsenal players?

    1. cfc_andrew4
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I was going to go for Savinho for the double, but all of a sudden now hasn’t played much!

    2. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Kluivert and Elanga

  6. who the Ozil r u
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Short term / long term / needs fixture in 34?

    Maybe Asensio if you want a double (I have Malen).

    Elanga if he is fit.

  7. Skout
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Bench boosting:
    Gabriel, JMurphy, Isak to Saliba, Rogers, Watkins?

    Raya
    Gvardiol Munoz Konsa
    Salah Savinho Sarr Saka
    Marmoush Mateta Isak

    Areola Gabriel JMurphy Liv
    BB33, FH34, 1.9itb, 3FT

  8. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    I'm on 1 point 😀

  9. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Kluivert to Rogers?

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      I would

  10. mookie
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Chips played this week of the all time top 20 on Live FPL.
    #1 - TC - Isak
    #2 - BB - Raya, Saliba, RAN, Enzo
    #3 - BB - Henderson, Saliba, Kiwior, Savinho
    #4 - BB - Henderson, Saliba, Kiwior, Rogers
    #5 - TC - Isak
    #6 - no chip
    #7 - BB - Areola, Gvardiol, Williams, Evanilson
    #8 - BB - Raya, Saliba, Williams, Gordon
    #9 - BB - Henderson, Saliba, williams, Rogers
    #10 - BB - Kepa, Ruben, Gvardiol, Marmoush
    #11 - BB - Verbruggen, Gvardiol, Kerkez, Semenyo
    #12 - no chip
    #13 - BB - Henderson, Saliba, Kiwior, Semenyo
    #14 - TC - Isak
    #15 - BB - Kepa, Saliba, Gvardiol, Saka
    #16 - BB - Raya, Konsa, Williams, Semenyo
    #17 - BB - Raya, Konate, Estupinan, Merino
    #18 - TC - Isak
    #19 - BB - Henderson, Estupinan, Dunk, Pedro
    #20 - BB - Kepa, Konsa, Gvardiol, Marmoush

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Not many TCs

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Benches look okayish. Those who benched Marmoush/Evanilson have 3 mids doubling, Salah and Palmer. The double Arsenal defence benched are somewhat sketchy but acceptable.
      Henderson benchers have Pope as well.

    3. JBG
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wow, those BBs... besides the ones with JP or Marmoush, off.

  11. putana
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    16 pointer for ramsdale. Has to be highest scoring keeper who conceded 2+ times

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Quote possibly.

      Heurelho Gomes scored 21 points in a DGW once. 19 of those pints came in one game where he saved two penalties, and kept a clean sheet.

      Ramsdale only shy of that 19 by three point!

      Not sure if penalty saves counted for less, or bonus, if just fewer saves overall.

  12. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Anyone going for Emery AM in 33?

  13. Babit1967
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Probably asking a ridiculous question here so apologies but with Howe missing Man Utd with illness, I take it we’ll still get the points on AM?

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yes, it's the team performance you get the points for.

      1. Babit1967
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Phew, cheers.

  14. WVA
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    What a rubbish week, highest scoring player is Konsa with 7 who is 3rd on my bench!

  15. Buck The Trent
    • 13 Years
    53 mins ago

    Gabriel to?

    A Saliba
    B Timber

    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      I was gonna do Gabriel > Saliba, but are you confident you wanna go there? Arsenal just not keeping cleaners in the prem, I’m tempted to go elsewhere, but Saliba has the DGW I guess, eurgh, sorry, feel like I’ve evened no help here haha

    2. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Still don’t like double ars def, maybe extra attacking player?

  16. Hypnos
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    Two missed penalties. Kidding my hole.

  17. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    What’s the best FH team for GW33?

  18. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    With Savinho rather a dead option for DGW, would you switch him to Villa mid or rather Isak to Watkins?

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Isak to Watkins means Savinho will be just benched

    2. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      She me may hold for dgw, Murphy to Roger’s, Isak to Watkins?

      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        *some

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I have one place in my starting XI, Rogers already in it, so either Watkins or another mid or could pick someone without DGW

      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      I would go with Isak to Watkins

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Have to hear something from Emery on him but it would sound good

  19. bootsmanus
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Im on 1600 OR at the moment, but where would I be if Asensio didn’t miss those two penalties?!

    1. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      About 800

  20. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Pep AM for DGW33?

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Arteta imo

      1. FPL Sanky
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I feel we can get 3 from ARS, not sure who the 3 are from MCI, hence going for Pep

    2. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Away at Everton then v home to Villa will be tough games

  21. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    I would like to get a 3rd City player for GW33. I have Marmoush and Gvardiol. I was planning on Ederson, but that seems out. Any thoughts on who to look at?

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      KDB or none

      1. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        think he plays both games?

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          No idea but wouldn’t pick anyone else

  22. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Could somebody please confirm the following:

    On a Freehit, if I sell a player that I own in my normal squad but then later decide I want that player on my Freehit, do I pay the current price not the price I got the player as part of my normal squad?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      If you took them out, then you will be buying them back more expensive.

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thanks.

