FPL Gameweek 32 round-up: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

It’s time for the weekly round-up of attacking returns, bonus points and key stats from Saturday’s Premier League fixtures.
You’ll find the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG) in this article.
This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers shortly after full-time in every Premier League game.
Meanwhile, the attacking returns and bonus points are from LiveFPL. A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections and therefore could be revised until the Gameweek closes.
GAMEWEEK 32: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 32: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:
|Arsenal
|1 – 1
|Brentford
|Southampton
|0 – 3
|Aston Villa
|Nottingham Forest
|0 – 1
|Everton
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|2 – 2
|Leicester City
|Manchester City
|5 – 2
|Crystal Palace
2 hours, 9 mins ago
How did the scout get it so wrong on Rogers, which would have invariably caused a lot of bench points pain for FPL managers?
https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/04/12/southampton-v-aston-villa-fpl-team-news-predicted-line-ups
The answer: Groupthink.
Groupthink is a virus. Groupthink amongst the predictors and groupthink amongst the writing staff drowns out independent thought. When groupthink takes hold like this, it's difficult for a lone voice to speak up and say, "Hang on, Emery never benches Rodgers; I reckon he will start, you know."