Scoreboard April 19

FPL Gameweek 33 round-up: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

The Scoreboard rounds up the attacking returns, bonus points and key stats from Saturday’s Gameweek 33 fixtures.

You’ll find the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG) in this article.

This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers shortly after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and bonus points come from LiveFPL. A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections and therefore could be revised until the Gameweek closes.

GAMEWEEK 33: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 33: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:

HomeScoreAway
Aston Villa4 – 1Newcastle United
West Ham United1 – 1Southampton
Everton0 – 2Manchester City
Crystal Palace0 – 0Bournemouth
Brentford4 – 2Brighton and Hove Albion

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

  1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Five goals and six points from three players to show for it. This game really is the pits some days.

    Open Controls
    1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Make that ten points - missed that Rogers got an assist. Still.

      Open Controls
  2. RamboRN
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Only having 3 of schar, Barnes, isak and Murphy gonna be tough decision with me probably missing the one who gets most points haha

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      You don't ever need a Newcastle defender this season 😉

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Hall was good, though.

        Open Controls
      2. RamboRN
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Schar has got some decent points recently

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Yea. They aren't bad. I just prefer Newcastle attackers in general. Newcastle don't really enter my thoughts when I think who should I have in defence.

          Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Schärr train has left the station.

      Open Controls
      1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
          just now

          Scharrt

          Open Controls
    3. KeanosMagic
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Benchbust for my ML rival - 4 points. Love to see it.
      Makes me happy with my 6 last week haha

      Open Controls
      1. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Wow that's some going

        Open Controls
      2. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        What players are on the BB?

        Open Controls
      3. Rico123
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        I thought I dodged a bullet by deciding not to BB last week where I would have got 6 points - this week I’m on 3 points from 3 bench players so far! Hoping Milenkovic can save it from being a complete disaster

        Open Controls
    4. Vasshin
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Where is my Digne’s point?

      Open Controls
    5. DeSelby
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Have 7 (all decent) playing in 34 with 2 FT and only WC left. Currently pondering:

      1) play WC now
      2) use FTs to get to 9 (and maybe take a -4 or -8 to get to 10 or 11) then WC 35

      Anyone with thoughts on those options?

      Open Controls
      1. Rico123
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Depends on what your wildcard team would be - maybe do a draft for 34 and 35 and see how different they look, but I’d probably go 2 and a minus 4 for a couple of bgw punts and then wc in 35 (by which time you might also know more on any double in 36)

        Open Controls
        1. DeSelby
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Yeah, it's a close call. Only just glanced so far but don't love any WC either week. Leaning toward 2 but a WC now and I could field 11 in 34 and still have 2FT left.

          On the bright side I've got pretty good TV and don't have to be concerned with price rises and drops.

          Open Controls
      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        i did -4 this week to get 9 (but played FH).

        Will take a FT next week buit -4 is for a keeper. so may play with 10.

        WC35 as Brentford/Forest have great runs and you can go to Liverpool/Arsenal GW38.

        Open Controls
    6. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      1) Take a hit and field 9 players
      2) FH

      Open Controls
      1. DeSelby
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        FH.

        Open Controls
      2. Rico123
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Probably 2 - I’m in similar dilemma but can get to 10 with FTs

        Open Controls
      3. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
          just now

          If you don’t FH what are you saving it for?

          Open Controls
      4. Steve Stiffler
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        How did Marmoush look, captain fail BB fail this week

        Open Controls
        1. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Looked lively. On a different day he would have scored well.

          Open Controls
          1. Steve Stiffler
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            That’s annoying, hope he can get a return at least against villa

            Open Controls
      5. OverTinker
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        BREAKING: Erik Ten Hag has offered himself to Real Madrid to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

        Real Madrid immediately alerted the police.

        Open Controls
        1. Ron_Swanson
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Don’t get it

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            Because it’s criminal

            Open Controls
            1. just a man
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 4 mins ago

              Smooth criminal

              Open Controls
        2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Oof

            Open Controls
          • Shteve
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Username checks out

            Open Controls
        3. Rico123
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Currently have 7 playing next GW, 3 FT

          A. Use the transfers (probably Mateta, Eze, Rogers/ Saka > Cunha, Mbeumo, Elanga) and field 10
          B. A + Muñoz > RAN for -4 to field 11
          C. Just free hit next week, save the transfers

          Tempted by A or B to save FH for either 36 or some fun in 38

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            FH don’t overthink it

            Open Controls
          2. Pep's Money Laundry
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            You need to decide which option might give you the edge over the final 4 weeks. FH for a given week or 3 extra FT's over a period of a few weeks. The extra FT's might be just as powerful as the FH

            Open Controls
            1. Rico123
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Thanks - good points, and you’re probably right. I said I wouldn’t FH in a blank this year and would save for a double or punt after last 2 years’ disasters but I think I probably shouldn’t be too stubborn on that and with a few weeks to go it probably makes sense to change plan

              Open Controls
              1. g40steve
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                Just because you can field 10 with FT will they be the best 10/11 from that week?

                Open Controls
        4. The-Red-1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Keep getting 404 error when logging in unless I'm in incognito mode (on mobile).

          Have cleared cache.

          Maybe that's why there's not many comments on here this evening?

          Open Controls
        5. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Another quality week 21 from 7 🙁

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            how many left?

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              14

              Open Controls
              1. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                You might be ok still. Need your differentials to come through.

                Open Controls
                1. g40steve
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  Rashford & KDB bad start.

                  Timber & Saka C will find out tomorrow

                  Open Controls
                  1. have you seen cyan
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 9 mins ago

                    Ah Saka cap, you are good. Most of us have Marmoush. Trossard is my big differential this week. I was so close to going triple Villa attack with Rashford, but went Trossard instead.

                    Open Controls
        6. Gudjohnsen
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Eze, Mateta to Harvey Barnes, Cunha for -4?

          It ables me to field 11 in gw 34

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Looks good on paper. But wait.

            I actually have concerns Gordon might start next week.

            Open Controls
            1. Gudjohnsen
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              yeah good point

              Open Controls
              1. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                It says Barnes is probably rising tonight though, so keep that in mind.

                Open Controls
        7. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          As if I’ve only just realised Burn had an own goal, my god, this bench boost is nightmare fuel

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            gw1 is where its at

            Open Controls
            1. RICICLE
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Indeed, absolute waste of a chip really

              Open Controls
        8. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          12pts on bench with Martinez and Salah to come. 20pts in the aim. End sitrep.

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Your bench boost is your weakest players that week 😛

            Open Controls
          2. Captain Mal
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Not likely. I heard Salah scores a hat trick tomorrow, so you'd need Martinez to score a load of own goals to end up with 20.

              Open Controls
            • Gudjohnsen
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Salah on the bench is a mistake to begin with.

              Open Controls
            • Warby84
              • 9 Years
              25 mins ago

              I’m on 10 with Fernandes and Robinson to play..

              Open Controls
            • T88MYE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              End sitrep... you sound military!

              Open Controls
          3. Connor's Calling
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            About to activate FH…. Assume no Mbeumo / Wissa = biggest issue? Wissa over Cunha or Wood maybe?

            Current FH XV….Who would you have instead?

            Sels
            TAA Ait-Nouri Livra
            Barnes Palmer L.Diaz Salah
            Cunha Isak Wood
            Areola Iwobi Cucurella Robinson

            Open Controls
            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              57 mins ago

              If you think Brentford players are a risk, why do you have Sels in goal?

              Open Controls
              1. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                56 mins ago

                Now is not the time to be "playing it safe".

                Open Controls
                1. Connor's Calling
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  53 mins ago

                  Fair enough. Wissa or Wood though?

                  Open Controls
                  1. have you seen cyan
                    • 5 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    I'd go Wissa. Wood gets like 1 chance a game. Don't be surprised though when Wood scores. ^^

                    Open Controls
            2. Pocky
              • 15 Years
              52 mins ago

              Leno in goal for me, Virgil over TTA, & Murphy over Barnes.
              Yeah, it's the Diaz & Palmer spots that are up for debate, could be Bruno & Mbeumo maybe?

              Open Controls
              1. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                50 mins ago

                Yea Leno is a good shout, him or Kepa. Pope even, but better Newcastle assets to have.

                Open Controls
                1. Connor's Calling
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  43 mins ago

                  Thanks all. Good shouts. Leno a good option. Think Wissa over Wood too, Altho Wood will obvs score somehow!

                  Palmer and Diaz seemed obvious but maybe should rethink.

                  Open Controls
                  1. have you seen cyan
                    • 5 Years
                    40 mins ago

                    Palmer and Diaz might be good. Even as a Spurs fan, I'd probably have Diaz this week lol.

                    Who knows what is going on with Palmer these days. Maybe people finally get a haul from him, or, the more likely blank.

                    gl anyway

                    Open Controls
          4. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Is there much more to the FH34 than Wolves, Fulham and Newcastle to target the bottom 3 plus some Liverpool to fill in the gaps?

            Open Controls
            1. Connor's Calling
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              23 mins ago

              Probably a fair call…..
              3 New
              2 Wolves
              2 Ful
              3 Liverpool
              1 Chelsea
              ?

              Open Controls
              1. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                1 min ago

                Mbeumo will be more popular now too, although potentially tough fixture

                Open Controls
            2. Viper
              • 15 Years
              12 mins ago

              I'm not going to bother with Fulham. Spurs are at a similar level vs. Pool

              Open Controls
              1. Connor's Calling
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                just now

                I didn’t originally either to be fair. Think Fulham better than Wolves mind

                Open Controls
          5. SAUCY SALAH
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            I know I get a lot of stick on here for managing a friend’s team but I’ve learnt so much this season by doing it and it is quite an eye opener.

            Take this week for example, in my main team I took a conservative -4 bringing in Saka and Kiwior.
            Which has netted me 30 points so far, poor considering BB is active too.

            In the second team I’ve gone for it, with -12 hit going for high ceiling players and it’s paid off massively, Watkins, O’Reilly, Saka and Kiwior all in for the -12.
            It’s nearly paid off in full already.
            The funny thing is I forgot to activate BB but even with that it’s outscoring my main team.

            Sometimes you just have to go for it and will take this lesson with me next season for sure!

            Open Controls
            1. SAUCY SALAH
              • 8 Years
              38 mins ago

              Main difference in play style I think is I’ve played more freely with the other team, going with my gut and ignoring social media and news/other people’s opinions largely.
              Definitely adopting this style next season

              Open Controls
            2. Feanor
              • 15 Years
              35 mins ago

              Can I have more than one team?

              In the interest of fair play each person may only enter one team. You may enter this team in multiple leagues and compete against different groups of friends.

              Open Controls
            3. Admiral Benson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              11 mins ago

              Makes me chuckle how you’re dressing this up as some sort of experiment.

              FPL is all about 50:50 decisions. Having 2 teams allows you to take both options every week.

              Celebrating the wins in both teams on here every week is just embarrassing

              Open Controls
            4. Herger
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              Is your friend having fun? That’s the main thing

              Open Controls
              1. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                friends with FPL benefits

                Open Controls
          6. Viper
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            This is the free hit I've picked when I thoit looking at any other drafts etc.

            Sa (Sels)

            Trippier Ait Nouri Cucerella (VVD Bednarek)

            Salah (c) Diaz Palmer Kluivert Barnes

            Cunha Isak (Jackson)

            I wonder if this is the template and if not, how much ill be swayed by the template

            Open Controls
            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              29 mins ago

              Barnes, Sa, Cuc and Kluivert will be diff. Rest the same.

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                20 mins ago

                I have taught you well young squire!

                Open Controls
                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 5 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Yep, the way of the templar.

                  Open Controls
            2. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              12 mins ago

              Cucu could be interesting
              If he'd got the touch for the Ipswich goal last GW would have been 3 goals in 6 games

              Open Controls
              1. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                11 mins ago

                don't -_-

                Open Controls
          7. Warby84
            • 9 Years
            49 mins ago

            Currently own 8 only with no free hit, luckily I’m on 49 with 13 to play so maybe I should just take a hit..

            Roger’s to Iwobi/Barnes or Kluivert??

            Open Controls
            1. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              just now

              May as well wait for them all to play, especially Kluivert having been injured, before deciding. Big potential downside making an early transfer in a BGW.

              Open Controls
          8. TitusShambles
            • 9 Years
            39 mins ago

            If I make transfers now. And then activate my FH do I keep my those transfers made pre-chip activation?

            Open Controls
            1. Pep's Money Laundry
              • 9 Years
              14 mins ago

              No, FH covers entire gw until the deadline

              Open Controls
            2. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 15 Years
              3 mins ago

              That would be shambles.

              Open Controls
          9. NZREDS
            • 11 Years
            32 mins ago

            Shocking start to the DGW on FH! Riddled with 2’s and a nice gift of -2 from Burn

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 15 Years
              4 mins ago

              Why would you have Burn on a FH?

              Open Controls
              1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Must have activated the chip and forgot to make any transfers

                Open Controls
          10. The-Red-1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            32 mins ago

            Repost.

            Very quiet on here tonight.

            I keep getting a 404 error when logging in unless I'm in incognito mode (on mobile).

            I have cleared my cache.

            Is it a known problem or just me?

            Open Controls
            1. Admiral Benson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              21 mins ago

              Not seen that one

              Open Controls
            2. The-Red-1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              18 mins ago

              I'm guessing that anyone having the same problem (if it is a problem) can't log in to reply

              Open Controls
              1. NZREDS
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Hahaha this.

                Open Controls
            3. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 15 Years
              14 mins ago

              Just logged in on phone with no issues.

              Open Controls
          11. OverTinker
            • 6 Years
            18 mins ago

            BB is a very over-rated chip

            Open Controls
            1. Futile Tinkering
              • 8 Years
              17 mins ago

              Agree

              Open Controls
            2. Freshy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              9 mins ago

              Its been great for me in previous seasons
              My top GWs scores have been BB

              Open Controls
              1. Freshy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                4 mins ago

                I remember getting a 150 and had a red arrow

                Open Controls
            3. F4L
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              bring back all out attack. but improved, like you get front 8 + 1 extra mid/striker or something. unlimited budget/can have a 4th player from a team

              Open Controls
              1. Royal5
                • 13 Years
                4 mins ago

                Still waiting for the 2 captains chip

                Open Controls
            4. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              no one has ever highly rated bench boost?

              Open Controls
          12. Gudjohnsen
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            Value of chips as I see them:

            1. AM
            2. FH
            3. TC
            4. BB

            Of course WC is the most valuable one but AM is the most valuable of the other chips.

            I can see myself getting minimum 50 points from using it this season.

            Open Controls
            1. sirmorbach
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Eddie Howe gave me 34 points and I have Arteta for two games now

              Open Controls
          13. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            Someone in my ML has put TC on Saliba, haha.

            Open Controls
          14. sirmorbach
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Leno
            RAN, Cucurella, Kerkez
            Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Barnes, Murphy
            Isak, Cunha

            Sá / Wood, Virgil, Robinson

            Any changes to this FH team?

            Open Controls

