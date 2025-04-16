14
Scout Notes April 16

FPL notes: Isak finally gets his goal, Murphy + Barnes superb

14 Comments
Share

Double Gameweek 32 finally came to a finish on Wednesday evening, as Newcastle United coasted to a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.

We look back on a one-sided affair at St James’ Park.

ISAK TRIPLE CAPTAINERS UNLUCKY

Newcastle turned on the style in the absence of Eddie Howe to thrash Crystal Palace at St James’ Park.

There were five goals and five different goalscorers, with the in-form Jacob Murphy (£5.2m) putting the Magpies ahead.

Harvey Barnes (£5.9m) and Fabian Schar (£5.5m) then netted on either side of Marc Guehi’s (£4.7m) own goal, as Newcastle raced into a 4-0 lead at half-time.

It felt like the only man in black and white that couldn’t score was Alexander Isak (£9.5m), but the Swede finally got his goal on 58 minutes with his sixth shot of the night, curling it into the bottom corner from 25 yards out.

Isak probably should have scored a hat-trick, however, having spurned two big chances in the first half, so Triple Captainers probably can’t help but feel a little short-changed by 11 points in Double Gameweek 32, particularly as Newcastle plundered nine goals across their two matches.

Withdrawn on 71 minutes, it should at least ensure Isak is fresh for Saturday’s trip to Villa Park.

Above: Alexander Isak’s shot map v Crystal Palace in Gameweek 32

MURPHY + BARNES ELECTRIC

Newcastle were a joy to watch against Palace, and it was on the break that they were at their most dangerous.

Inspired by Murphy and Barnes, they flew out of the blocks, with the former putting them in front from a nearly impossible angle following Kieran Trippier’s (£5.6m) pass. Indeed, Murphy’s shot had an xG of just 0.01!

“I did mean it, yeah! When the juice is flowing, you’ve just got to hit it. The defender’s come out so it was going to be hard to get it through him so I thought ‘ah, just shoot here’. Lovely.” – Jacob Murphy

Not long after, Murphy acted as the creator, crossing for Schar to head in.

It resulted in a 19-point haul in Double Gameweek 32, a total which was remarkably eclipsed by team-mate Barnes, with 27, thanks to three goals and one assist against Manchester United and Palace.

A quick word on Howe, too.

He registered the best Gameweek score by a manager this season with 23 points, surpassing David Moyes’ 22-point haul in Double Gameweek 24.

PointsManager (fixtures)Gameweek
23Eddie Howe (MUN + CRY)32
22David Moyes (LEI + LIV)24
21Fabian Hurzeler (CHE)25
20Vitor Pereira (AVL)24
20Oliver Glasner (ful)26
20Oliver Glasner (AVL)27

Above: Best Assistant Manager scores since Gameweek 23

MUNOZ DESPAIR

Before the Manchester City game on Saturday, Palace had the best away defensive record in the division.

They’ve since conceded 10 goals across two matches, as many as they had in their previous 13 road trips combined.

The Eagles were simply overwhelmed at St James’ Park, despite opting for a more robust central midfield pairing of Jefferson Lerma (£4.8m) and Will Hughes (£4.9m).

With Newcastle just 1-0 up, Nick Pope (£4.9m) saved Eberechi Eze’s (£6.9m) tame penalty, and it’s safe to say Oliver Glasner’s side failed to recover.

Eze and the ineffective Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.8m) were subsequently hooked just before the hour mark.

It was a bitterly disappointing night for Daniel Munoz‘s (£5.3m) owners, too, as he ended Double Gameweek 32 on minus points, after conceding 10 goals, while also picking up a yellow card for going through the back of substitute Anthony Gordon (£7.4m).

With European qualification extremely unlikely, it is all about the FA Cup for Palace now.

“I think Newcastle were excellent and have showed this in the last few weeks. We couldn’t deal with their intensity and directness and pace. When we had the situation to get into the game it didn’t work. There are some days where nothing works, and at the same time everything worked for Newcastle.

“Sometimes it’s better to not be too analytical and you have to just throw it in the bin. This is what we’ll do today. We can analyse all the goals, but if you make mistakes on top it’s difficult in a game against Newcastle, especially when their shape is so good.

“Sometimes you don’t have the right answer. We’ve changed nothing but things aren’t working anymore. We have to be very honest. We’re Crystal Palace and if we don’t perform at our top level, Newcastle and Manchester City are better than us. We wanted to at least draw the second half but we didn’t achieve it. This influences the next games. We were a bit better. Again, it doesn’t help.

“We don’t get any points from this game. Maybe it’s good for us getting one step back. Now we’ll focus on the basics and remember what made us so strong. Now is not the time to point fingers. We’ll just look in the mirror and I’ll see what I can change a little bit.” – Oliver Glasner

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


14 Comments Post a Comment
  1. T88MYE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Well, that's TC done and dusted. Steve all happy with it?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      Feels like a huge opportunity missed, especially given all Newcastles goals. Then again, at least he didn’t blank.

      Open Controls
    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Steve?

      Open Controls
    3. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      so nearly went murphy...

      Open Controls
  2. Manani
    • 13 Years
    30 mins ago

    Sels Milenkovic Murphy Livermento

    would you BB these lots?
    was going to save my BB for 36, but now newcastle form making me reconsider

    Open Controls
  3. Bruno Commando
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    I am 0.1 short of doing Palmer + Foden + Murphy -> Saka + KDB + Rogers for a -4. Which alternative option is better? Going BB33 and FH34.

    1) Keep Foden and just do Palmer + Murphy -> Saka + Rogers
    2) Palmer + Foden + Murphy -> Merino/Diaz/Bowen + Rashford + KDB for -4

    Raya Areola
    Saliba Gvardiol Munoz Konsa Livramento
    Salah Palmer* Foden* Murphy* Sarr
    Isak Marmoush Mateta

    Open Controls
  4. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Given poor form and nothing to play for in the league, I'm getting rid of Palace and keeping Newcastle for the BB DGW.

    Mateta to Watkins
    Sarr to Rashford
    Bruno to KDB

    Open Controls
  5. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    On a FH:

    Watkins or Mateta?
    Bradley or Munoz?
    Bowen or Rashford?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      How would anyone look at Mateta?

      Open Controls
      1. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Slim pickings for strikers - most expecting Rash to keep starting 9 over Watty

        At least Mateta will get 2 starts even if he barely lasts an hour, and will be on the next pen after Eze's miss

        Open Controls
  6. Tiamani Warrior
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Captain Marmoush or Saka? Could make or break my mini league.

    Open Controls
  7. GW32 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, GW32.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

    Open Controls
  8. gers23
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Malen to Rogers/Rashford worth a hit?

    Open Controls
  9. Thunderbastard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Quick Free Hit question...

    I´m considering selling Isak at 9.0 for Watkins.

    If I change my mind before the deadline, can I put Isak back in my team for 9.0? Or would he cost me 9.5?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.