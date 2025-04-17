114
Pro Pundits April 17

FPL Q&A: Bench Boost picks, Saka + other chips

Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his weekly Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Q&A ahead of Gameweek 33. Here, the topics include Bench Boost picks, Bukayo Saka (£10.5m) rotation worries and where to place the Assistant Manager and Triple Captain chips.

Triple Captain Assistant Manager

Q: Who is the best Aston Villa pick, apart from Morgan Rogers (£5.6m), Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) and Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m)? And what about Manchester City, leaving Omar Marmoush (£7.6m) and Josko Gvardiol (£6.2m) aside?

Q: Who are the best three picks from Aston Villa, Arsenal and Man City for Double Gameweek 33 Bench Boost users?

(via ATIMIS and FPL VIRGIN)

A: I think if you look at the three non-Crystal Palace Double Gameweek teams, we can identify at least two solid picks and one punt.

Let’s start with Villa. As mentioned, Rogers, Konsa and Martinez are the safest picks in terms of minutes. Unai Emery showed last weekend against Southampton that their league position is still very much a priority and they’ll likely field strong lineups, even before the FA Cup semi-final and potential final.

Marcus Rashford (£6.7m) initially featured on their left but Emery now prefers using him as a centre-forward. He did so in both legs against Paris Saint-Germain. It indicates that he has the spot for now but obviously Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) getting a start in one game cannot be ruled out.

The upside is so high with Rashford. He’s confirmed to be their first-choice penalty taker, plays out of position, and takes some set pieces. Really difficult to ignore, he’d be my ‘punty’ pick from Villa.

With Arsenal, William Saliba (£6.5m) and David Raya (£5.5m) are secure picks that should start every game until the end. Saka is still at some risk of rotation for Gameweeks 33 and 35, the latter being between the two Champions League semi-finals. You’ll still want him for the double, though, as it’s the best one on paper.

When it comes to riskier picks, Mikel Arteta doesn’t usually mess around with his centre-backs and likes them to develop a partnership, which is why I think Jakub Kiwior (£4.8m) will continue to be the stand-in for Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m).

There is some potential in the attackers, too. Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m), Mikel Merino (£6.1m) and Leandro Trossard (£6.7m) all bring both appeal and game time risk. The first two are likely first-choice for now, with the latter’s versatility allowing him to deputise in both roles.

Of these three, Merino is who I’d punt on, it’s always hard to resist a midfielder playing as a centre-forward. Arsenal have a free weekend following the Crystal Palace game, while the Eagles might rotate with their semi-final in mind.

With Man City, yes, the obvious two picks are Marmoush and Gvardiol. The third has to be Kevin De Bruyne (£9.3m). Although there is a risk that their Saturday-to-Tuesday turnaround means he’ll need keeping fresh for the following cup game. The Belgian looked electric on Saturday and, as a Phil Foden (£9.2m) owner, I have a difficult decision to make.

There are rumours that Foden could be back with their squad at the weekend, meaning he should start at least one of Double Gameweek 33, just like De Bruyne. Given similar expected minutes, who do I prefer? If it’s the Foden of last year, an argument could be made, but De Bruyne looks a far superior asset based on what we saw against Palace. I’m very tempted.

Then again, we must consider the final weeks with the 33-year-old. While they have a full week off before Wolverhampton Wanderers, any progression to the FA Cup final would bring a risk of rotation in the second part of their possible Double Gameweek 36.

However, that half of Man City’s potential double is the last ever Etihad Stadium encounter for De Bruyne. He’ll play some minutes, surely.

Q: Is Pep a good Assistant Manager option? Apart from Gvardiol and Marmoush, it’s difficult to find the best third Man City pick.

(via FPL SANKY)

A: I think Guardiola is a great option for Assistant Manager because, yes, the third spot is tricky wherever you look. Ruben Dias (£5.4m) has limited appeal, while Foden, De Bruyne and Savinho (£6.2m) are all game time risks.

But I think I prefer Arteta as Arsenal look more likely to win both their matches. It’s a similar situation there, where nothing stands out after Saka and one defender. Unless you’re on two names at the back.

Q: Now Arsenal have progressed in Europe, are there any good alternatives to selling Cole Palmer (£10.6m) to Saka, given the rotation risks?

Q: As we scramble to bring in Double Gameweek players who may not start twice, who are the single Gameweek players that we’re ignoring?

(via LORD and FPL VIRGIN)

A: If you’re looking to Free Hit in Gameweek 34, I think Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) is a great shout. He’s got Southampton this weekend, then Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in Gameweeks 35 and 36. The latter two are possibly next to Europa League semi-finals.

West Ham United’s final home game is against Nottingham Forest, then they end the season away at an Ipswich Town side that will likely be relegated by then. That could be a goalfest.

I would have suggested Conor Bradley (£4.7m) too but the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) is back in first-team training makes him difficult to recommend.

Over at Brentford, Yoane Wissa (£6.5m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m) appeal. The Bees are ranked third on the Season Ticker, despite being without any doubles. Wolves are ranked fifth and particularly appeal if you aren’t using a Gameweek 34 Free Hit.

Q: Should we Triple Captain Saka or Marmoush in this double? Or wait (and hope) for a potential Double Gameweek 36?

(via @SembadaFPL)

A: I’m in a similar position, still with a Free Hit, Bench Boost and Triple Captain to play.

With the Free Hit set for Gameweek 34, I need to weigh up the pros and cons of which way round to use Bench Boost and Triple Captain. Waiting until Gameweek 36 to boost seems fraught with risk, as there could be injuries in my squad and I don’t want to bother fixing the fifth defender so late on, when I need to chase high upside punts.

I don’t think Marmoush or Saka are particularly fantastic Triple Captain options for this week. Don’t get me wrong, they’re good. But they certainly have their negatives.

Saka’s minutes might be managed to make sure he doesn’t pick up an injury prior to their Champions League semi-final. This could mean a bench role against either Ipswich or Crystal Palace.

With Marmoush, both Everton and Aston Villa are good sides that are posting strong defensive numbers. It doesn’t feel like Man City will blow either team away, not like they did against Palace.

Whereas their potential Double Gameweek 36 – which is contingent on a lot of things – could end up being versus Southampton and Bournemouth. That looks far more appealing than Everton and Villa.

Southampton at home have been particularly leaky and, while Bournemouth have posted decent defensive numbers and clean sheets, I feel they always give up chances. From an attacking perspective, I think it’s a better double. That’s why I’ve decided to save my Triple Captain chip for this potential double.

The operative word here though is ‘potential’. If Man City don’t get a double, I’m fine chucking the special armband on Marmoush or De Bruyne in a single match against Southampton.

We discussed these questions and more on the Gameweek 33 episode of The FPL Wire. You can check it out here

114 Comments
  1. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Are you gonna give Mateta, Sarr/Eze, Munoz/Henderson the very last chance this DGW?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Dont have spare FTs, so Henderson and Munoz stays (unfortunately!)

      Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Snoopydog
          just now

          Same here. Will have to stick with them for now.

          Open Controls
      2. Karan14
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Think Mateta is the only real issue depending on mins from now on.

        The fixtures were always going to be tough for defence.

        Sarr/Eze have been decent can keep them for the future also.

        Open Controls
      3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        They are bad picks but stuck with them now

        Open Controls
    3. Il Capitano
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      2FT 0.3m ITB BB33 FH34

      Raya Martinez
      Gvardiol Munoz Trippier AWB Gabriel*
      Saka Sarr Savinho Salah Murphy
      Marmoush Mateta Isak

      Palmer to Saka already done, Gabriel will go for another Arsenal defender (Kiwior likely), spend the last FT on Murphy/Sarr to Rogers?

      Open Controls
    4. HighestPeake
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Anyone going for Merino as a punt? I know he played against Madrid, but he could be a good alternative to Saka

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Raya saliba Saka seem the popular options

        Open Controls
      2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Rice is appealing

        Open Controls
    5. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Are there any pressers today?

      Open Controls
    6. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Saka won’t start in GW35, even if you own him then you’d have to bench him that week

      So it comes down to this week. If you think he starts twice, he’s the best captain. If you think he starts only once, there’s no point bringing him in

      Open Controls
      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Only reason he starts any games in the league now is to maintain his rhythm which is a worry

        Definitely limited mins, can’t see him needing to play 90 mins in meaningless games

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Newcastle only 4 points behind us, so he’ll start some games of course

          As a fan, I don’t want him near the pitch. A start against Palace for rhythm and then only playing the CL games

          Open Controls
    7. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Good morning all!!

      Would you bench boost this???

      Sels(Spurs away)
      Murphy(Villa away)
      Kerkez(Palace away)
      Milenkovic(Spurs away)

      Cheers everyone!!

      Open Controls
    8. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hold Sarr or bin for Rashford?

      Timbers minutes over the double?

      2nd FT Foden to Kevin?

      Open Controls
    9. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Will u still play bb if your keeper is not playing?
      But seems the best week to play BB still, but not gonna -4 to do that

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Hello? Bueller? Hello?

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yes - not ideal but it shouldn't stop you from playing the BB

        Open Controls
      3. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Live a little and bring in a DGW keeper for a -4

        Open Controls
    10. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      VVD signs new contract.

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Good news

        Open Controls
    11. Elijah's Wood
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sarr and Mateta to:

      A) Nwaneri and Cunha

      B) Merino and Strand Larsen

      Have Saka and Raya already

      This is a bit reactionary but unfortunately I can't afford both Cunha and Merino. These moves also allow me to bring KDB in without losing Saka, Isak, Marmoush, Salah etc

      Open Controls
      1. ScottyMaz12
        • 11 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    12. Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      There is the flip side to the coin.

      Saka needs minutes to regain match fitness.

      I'm just trying to justify captaining him in my head.

      Which is correct?

      Open Controls
      1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        just now

        We will tell you in a week's time

        Open Controls
    13. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      A) Saliba and KDB
      Or
      B) Dias and Saka

      Open Controls
      1. ScottyMaz12
        • 11 Years
        just now

        A, without knowing who else you have from each team (I wouldn't double on City defence, for example)

        Open Controls
    14. ScottyMaz12
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Best option for defence this week please folks?

      Raya
      Saliba, Munoz, xxxxx

      a) Gvardiol -4
      b) Van Dijk -4
      c) play one of Schar/Williams/Kerkez

      Not on Bench Boost, and will Free Hit next week. Thanks

      Open Controls
    15. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'm not fully convinced with this "Palace on the beach" opinions.

      They are still in contention for Europe and recorded +1 npxG last night against a very good and in-form Newcastle team

      Open Controls

