71
Scout Notes April 20

FPL notes: O’Reilly the new Gvardiol + £3.8m defender reappears

71 Comments
Share

Bar the clean sheet points for Ruben Dias (£5.4m) and Josko Gvardiol (£6.2m), Manchester City’s Double Gameweek 33 started with a whimper rather than a hoped-for bang.

Of the four players who delivered attacking returns at Goodison Park on Saturday, the highest-owned in the top 10k was the 0.12%-selected Ilkay Gundogan (£6.3m)…

City’s 2-0 win over Everton is the next Gameweek 33 match to get the Scout Notes treatment.

JOSKO’S MODERN LIFE

Gvardiol owners would have wistfully reflected on what might have been when Nico O’Reilly (£4.9m) popped up in the six-yard box to break Saturday’s stalemate on Merseyside.

O’Reilly converted a cross from fellow midfielder-turned-full-back Matheus Nunes (£4.9m), with substitute Mateo Kovacic (£5.4m) sealing the win in injury time.

O'Reilly

These are the types of positions that Gvardiol has frequently taken up over the years. Lately, however, he’s been forced to play at centre-back due to injuries elsewhere.

O’Reilly has instead assumed the mantle of attack-minded left-back, scoring in successive Gameweeks.

“When Josko played the left-back he scored a lot of goals, now when Nico is left-back he scores a lot of goals. So in that position, we’re fortunate to have these guys.” – Pep Guardiola

GAMEWEEKS 31-33
GvardiolO’Reilly
Final-third touches665
Penalty-box touches110
Shots03
Chances created02

The hope for Gvardiol owners is that he’ll assume the O’Reilly role again soon. The return to fitness of Manuel Akanji (£5.3m), a substitute on Saturday, could be the catalyst for that.

The problem is that O’Reilly has been in fine form in that position, while Guardiola called his back four “brilliant” on Saturday. More centre-half run-outs may await for now, then.

MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS IN ATTACK

Guardiola does like to keep us guessing with his teamsheets. Despite seeing his side score five goals against Crystal Palace last weekend, he changed up his attack on Saturday.

In Gameweek 32, Kevin De Bruyne (£9.3m) was effectively a false nine with Omar Marmoush (£7.7m) and James McAtee (£4.6m) taking up narrow winger roles.

This weekend, Marmoush was the nominal forward, Savinho (£6.2m) and Bernardo Silva (£6.1m) were used out wide, and De Bruyne underlapped Bernardo on the right.

O'Reilly

While Everton deserve credit for their stubborn display, it really didn’t work on Saturday. De Bruyne, so effective against Palace, was all misplaced passes and loose first touches. Bernardo’s downward spiral from vital cog to ‘what does he offer?’ continues. Savinho doesn’t look as effective on the left.

Marmoush didn’t have his best game either but he seems to always get a golden opportunity, which is what we FPL managers desire from our attackers. That big chance on Saturday was an 81st-minute one-on-one, saved by Jordan Pickford (£5.1m).

It was all a bit Manchester derby, with Guardiola’s post-match comments hinting that the slow ‘death by a thousand passes’ approach was by design. Perhaps he’s taking fewer risks on the road after the defensive struggles of earlier in the season.

“We didn’t create much but we didn’t want transitions or fouls.” – Pep Guardiola

As for what happens on Tuesday, you wouldn’t be surprised to see further attacking changes. Jeremy Doku‘s (£6.2m) cameo was hailed as “really good” by Guardiola, while Phil Foden (£9.2m) was back on the bench after injury.

TARKOWSKI INJURY LATEST AS £3.8M REPLACEMENT RETURNS

City were limited to 0.44 xG before the final flourish in the last 10 minutes.

As much as we can bemoan the Cityzens’ slowly-slowly approach, more praise needs to go Everton’s way. They really are a tough side to break down, with their only defeats in the last 13 fixtures coming against Liverpool and City. Even those two losses were close-run things.

Had James Tarkowski (£4.9m) not come off injured on Saturday, you wonder if the game would have finished 0-0.

“It looks like his hamstring, obviously. So, we’ve not heard any more than that, and we’ll get him assessed during the week.” – David Moyes on James Tarkowski

Enter Michael Keane (£3.8m). On the surface, a sub-£4.0m defender with some good fixtures coming up seems appealing. But Everton were worse for his arrival, with Moyes barely concealing his disappointment after full-time.

“I think Tarky coming off was a big change in the game, it really did. I think it changed a lot of things and it shouldn’t have, but it did.” – David Moyes

It’s also possible that Jake O’Brien (£4.5m) moves over to centre-half from his current hybrid right-back role.

“We could have done it today but we felt we’d be changing two positions instead of one at the time, so we stuck with what we thought would have been the right decision.” – David Moyes on potentially switching Jake O’Brien to centre-half

Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.8m) both had excellent chances from set pieces on Saturday, the former hitting the post.

Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) meanwhile continued to build his match fitness with a third straight substitute appearance.

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


71 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    With 10 points and Rashford + Lacroix still to come in the second game, this is my best BB in the last few years, beating 9 points a couple seasons ago. #cursedchip

    Open Controls
    1. Real Socially Distant
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      I'm in the same boat. My BB is usually bad. On 13 so far 4 to play, with Henderson and Savinho playing again plus Bradley and Nico Williams still to play.

      Open Controls
      1. Real Socially Distant
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        *On 12 so far with 4 to play

        Open Controls
    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      My bench boost looks like being 6 points total...

      Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      I went on a good run of 20+ points on BB, but last season was a stinker. I've still got to shoehorn a BB in this season as went AM31-33. Might do GW1 next season.

      Open Controls
    4. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      I can't remember how my team did 3 weeks ago, I don't know how you guys do it.

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Just because I remember it, doesn't mean it's actually true!

        Open Controls
    5. swanseag55
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Yea you will take that. When AWB was a
      No show my BB was looking shocking. Took a -4 to bring in Konsa for Livramento which may balance out. Luckily I had Bowen for 9 and Kepa 6 so will take the 15

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I benched Murphy in GW31, so little way to go yet. BB never meets expectations.

        Open Controls
  2. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c9w878e5r4qo

    Another 10 minute cameo for Marcus on Tuesday then

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Or Emery tries to make Watkins angry for the cup semi final.

      Open Controls
    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Let's hope so

      Open Controls
  3. Jafooli
    • 13 Years
    3 hours ago

    FH34 first draft:

    Leno (sou)
    Robinson (sou) - Schar (IPS) - Ait Nouri (LEI)
    Salah (TOT) - Mbeumo (nfo) - Murphy (IPS) - Iwobi (sou)
    Isak (IPS) - Wood (bre) - Strand Larsen (LEI)

    Sa - Bruno - VVD - Milenkovic

    4m ITB - any upgrades?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Hard to get upgrades these days. I once got an upgrade to first class and it was another world. Pure nirvana!

      Open Controls
    2. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Not Iwobi

      Open Controls
    3. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Sessegnon?

      Open Controls
    4. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Cunha

      Open Controls
    5. Moxon
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Not the biggest pool of players in GW34.

      Maybe consider Barnes and Diaz?

      Open Controls
    6. mookie
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Chelsea have better CS odds than Fulham and Cucurella plays as striker when they are in possession. 3 goals in his last 10 starts in the PL. Would've had a tap in last week as well if it wasn't for Tuanzebe scoring an own goal trying to stop him.
      Also scored twice(one offside) in conference league midweek.

      Would prefer MGW, Elanga, Palmer, Jota or Szoboszlai over Iwobi.
      Trippier over Schar.

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    "As for what happens on Tuesday, you wouldn’t be surprised to see further attacking changes. Jeremy Doku‘s (£6.2m) cameo was hailed as “really good” by Guardiola, while Phil Foden (£9.2m) was back on the bench after injury."

    Doubt it. Not in the form Aston Villa are in. Foden coming in cold to start and Doku losing the ball high up the pitch to Villa's rapid attack would all point to a defeat for city.

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      You wouldn't be surprised if KDB was benched after starting yesterday, and with the cup semi next weekend?

      Open Controls
      1. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        I'm expecting a KdB benching to keep him fresh for FA Cup semi

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Villa are favourites in this game. I don't think Pep rotates as heavily as people think.

          Open Controls
        2. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          No alternative. City are rubbish as it is, without KDB they are rudderless rubbish.

          Open Controls
    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      That game last night could have gone either way up until the 85th minute.

      Open Controls
  5. JBG
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    If only O'Reilly was a defender on FPL.

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      True. Interesting thing about Gvardiol is that he is really a centre-back and we were lucky he’s played so much at left-back. A bit like when Ivanovic shifted from centre-back to right-back and became a great attacking asset

      Open Controls
  6. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    If only I’d gone through with my Trippier to Maatsen move: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/04/19/fpl-gameweek-33-differentials-de-bruyne-tielemans-sessegnon?hc_page=8&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27162594

    Just got to hope the additional FT I saved will come in handy at some point around 36.

    Another disaster of a bench boost

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Rubbish chip, those spending hours deliberating for what?

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Yeah, AM has blown the other chips out of the water this season. I’ve I’m scrambling for a silver lining, at least a strong bench helps me save transfers

        Open Controls
      2. Monklane
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        The hope of a fluke

        Open Controls
    2. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I wished I had done Isak to Watkins, but there is no chance I would have based on the info we had pre GW33 deadline.

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Yeah, i can live with Watkins’ haul for the same reason but I was keen on Maatsen as a differential because he’d started the last few league games and is really attacking. Oh well

        Open Controls
    3. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Keeping Huijsen for my BB made it all worthwhile. Even my Saka to Rashford punt.

      Open Controls
    4. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Most predictors thought Digne would start.

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        No, not Maatsen. Huijsen, Bournemouth.

        Easy mistake to make, despite Huijsen now being a Spanish international.

        Open Controls
      2. mookie
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        By predictors, do you mean the 85 IQ, beer chugging fans that Jumpthewave got together, who prefer a Carabao cup over European football, so they can post "x years, no trophies" to other 85 IQ beer chugging fans?

        Open Controls
  7. boc610
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Watkins too big for his boots

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Watkins is such a likeable guy. Feel sorry for him for the way he got treated for the PSG games.

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        He's not owed anything by villa or emery. Your form is your form. His has been average by his standards for a while now

        Open Controls
        1. Vazza
          • 4 Years
          2 hours ago

          That is true. He can be a troll sometimes from an FPL standpoint. Plus I didn’t want the headache every week whether he plays or not.

          Open Controls
        2. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          22 attacking returns from 27 league starts doesn't look that bad to me. Having said that, I haven't watched him week in, week out.

          Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      To be fair he was very good against Newcastle. Emery got his tactics spot on and Watkins executed them very well.

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        No disputing how well he played last night but no one has a divine right to be in a team.

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Strikers are a supremely arrogant bunch, it goes with the territory of being a regular goal scorer and needing the confidence in front of goal.

          Open Controls
    3. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Bad take. He's played a large part in getting Villa to where they are and then an on-loan player comes in and not only takes his starting spot in some of their biggest games in the clubs recent history but also gets given set-pieces. What he said was tame and completely warranted, I would have said more in his position.

      Open Controls
      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Emery, who won 4 out of 5 EL finals and clearly knows how to win in KO stages, is paid to pick and set up the team that gives them the best chance to qualify. If someone doesn't accept that, it only means he's doesn't put the team first but himself.

        By your logic Rooney should've gotten the United job.

        Open Controls
        1. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Not at all. Emery making the right calls and Watkins being justifiably annoyed and letting let fly without being selfish and too big for his boots can both be true.
          Nowhere did I say Emery make the wrong call so I'm not sure which logic you are referring to.

          Open Controls
          1. mookie
            • 11 Years
            58 mins ago

            "He's played a large part in getting Villa to where they are and then an on-loan player comes in and not only takes his starting spot in some of their biggest games in the clubs recent history but also gets given set-pieces."

            They are not like for like, Rashford is different. Emery thought those games suited Rashford better.
            Should he had played Watkins anyway? As in "the Rashford set up would give us a better chance to qualify, but I'm playing Watkins because of the part he played in us getting here."

            Who's better at set pieces?

            Same logic applies to Rooney. "Yeah, Amorim would best suited for the job, but Rooney helped this club become what it is, so he gets the job."

            Open Controls
            1. Waylander
              • 8 Years
              42 mins ago

              I think you lost the thread. I am talking about Watkins being justifiably annoyed not whether Emery made the right choice for the team - they lost regardless. Asensio also took pens and was terrible but it doesn't mean Emery is wrong in giving them to him.

              What you are talking about with Rooney is all in your own head.

              Watkins is a human footballer and his comments show restraint. Perhaps you are not a footballer or a human.

              Open Controls
              1. mookie
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                Oh! This is one of those feelings things again. My bad.

                Questioning the manager why he didn't put you ahead of the team is okay if you FEEL that way. Doesn't make you "too big for your boots". Got it!

                Open Controls
    4. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Wish Southgate had tossed him in the Euros 😉

      Open Controls
  8. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    https://x.com/ToonMouthTyne/status/1913842336091476275?t=-Kb4rtminFdikshezx6Png&s=19

    From the info I've had recently, I'd expect Isak is highly likely to have surgery over the summer to correct this long-term groin problem.

    It's not enough to keep him from playing but it's enough to stop him completing games and moving as freely as he wants.

    #NUFC

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      No preseason for Isak then.

      Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      It's worth remembering that there are no reliable Newcastle ITKs.

      Open Controls
    3. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      He does seem quite susceptible to issues. Not sure if its related to his physique? Reminds me of Paulo Wanchope, big gangly thing but not much meat on the bones

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        He admitted at the end of last season that he'd played through a groin issue for months. He said that ideally he would have sat out a few games, but the team needed him. Whether that's the same groin issue as this season remains to be seen.

        It also wouldn't hurt Newcastle to put off potential suitors this summer by suggesting that he has a long term problem.

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Also worth noting for all the talk of him being brittle, he's had 30 league starts this season. He missed 2 games with a broken toe. I think it was only the game at Anfield where he was ruled out because of his groin.

          Open Controls
  9. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Thoughts on this FH team -

    Sels
    Milenkovic, RAN, Cucurella.
    Salah, Diaz, Palmer, Gordon
    Isak, Cunha, JSL

    Open Controls
    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Will Gordon start? I’d have thought his minutes would be uncertain with Barnes recent form, but perhaps Newcastle fans will tell me otherwise..

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        No one knows for sure. Maybe last night's performance gives Gordon a route back into the starting lineup against Ipswich. On recent form Barnes and Murphy deserve to keep their places.

        Newcastle got their tactics wrong yesterday. In the past against Emery we've sat deep, hit on the break and made the most of set pieces. Yesterday we pressed like we'd done in recent league games, Emery had a plan for that and Villa executed it excellently.

        Open Controls
    2. swanseag55
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I have not got any Forest defence on my FH. I think they conceed v Brentford. I’ve got Van Dyk and Robinson. Cucurella is a good shout though

      Open Controls
  10. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Think I can hold the FT - thoughts?

    Leno
    Livramento RAN Mykolenko
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Bowen Elanga
    Isak Evanilson

    Fabianski* Mateta Munoz Gvardiol

    Open Controls
  11. JBG
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    RAN, Cunha and Strand Larsen owners might get some nice points today. MU playing bunch of reserves/youth players if rumours are to be believed.

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Fair play. The chance of a UCL spot through Europa far outweighs a few points in the Prem.

      Open Controls
    2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      59 mins ago

      That will improve Man Utd

      Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Yeah we’re losing today

      Open Controls
  12. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Have Raya, Saliba & Kiwior, and Arsenal CS would do me wonders

    Open Controls
  13. chilli con kone
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Anyone else on triple West Ham defence yesterday?

    FPL is brutal

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Double defence.
      Luckily AWB didn’t play at all so no CS lost there.
      However I’m on bench boost so there is so bad luck there as well.

      Open Controls
  14. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    39 mins ago

    2ft, thinking these moves to get 11 out (not FHing).

    Pedro & Mateta to Cunha & Wood?

    Sels
    Konate Cucu Milenkovic Livra
    Salah Palmer Murphy
    Isak Pedro* Mateta*

    Verbruggan Saka Munoz Sarr

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.