Fixtures April 27

Premier League fixture announcement awaited after City reach FA Cup final

Manchester City will play Crystal Palace in this year’s FA Cup final after Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Sunday.

From a Fantasy perspective, this will have ramifications.

The final of England’s premier cup competition clashes with Gameweek 37 in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), so the match between Man City and Bournemouth now can’t go ahead on that weekend, as City are at Wembley.

But a free midweek follows, which could accommodate the league meeting between Man City and Bournemouth. That would mean no blanks or doubles for either club.

It could also be brought forward to the midweek after Gameweek 36, however, meaning a Double Gameweek 36 and Blank Gameweek 37 for both Man City and Bournemouth.

We’ll likely find out a new date for Man City v Bournemouth – and Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers – ahead of the Gameweek 35 deadline this Friday.

For Nottingham Forest and West Ham United, there are no more Blank/Double Gameweeks.

Here are both sides’ league run-ins:

  1. Bonus magnet
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    And in the end Hojlund out scored

    Salah
    Isak
    Diaz
    All Bournemouth players

    #fpl
    Needs a lot of skill they said

    Open Controls
    1. Bonus magnet
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Worthy top post!!!!

      Open Controls
    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Not too sure I get the message of the statement. Can you elaborate?

      Open Controls
    3. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      60% luck 40% skill

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        50% luck, 20% skill, 30% concentrated power of will.

        Open Controls
        1. Utopsis
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Lol tuuuuunnee

          Open Controls
      2. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        If I have a good week it's 100% skill
        If I do badly, it's 100% luck

        Open Controls
  2. Øgaard it's Haa…
    • 2 Years
    42 mins ago

    Maybe too early to talk about use of the AM chip, given fixtures in GWs 36&37 still a little unclear, but my next FTs will likely be Mbuemo and Wissa so I think AM on Frank in GW35 is the choice for me. Left it too late, so not ideal, but hopefully lots of goals with wins. If it looks like Haaland will return for GW36 may change.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      21 mins ago

      I was looking at Moyes this coming GW, but may go for Pep for DGW purposes.

      Open Controls
      1. Bonus magnet
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        When is Pep’s DGW

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          Possible DGW, read the above article...

          Open Controls
          1. Øgaard it's Haa…
            • 2 Years
            12 mins ago

            Yes, possible it will be DGW for MCI in GW36 but that would mean a blank for them and BOU in GW37, so still only 3 games for the AM chip, is my reading of the above.

            Open Controls
            1. Fifa las vegas
              • 12 Years
              9 mins ago

              Transfer to Amorim in 37 for table bonus? 😆

              Open Controls
              1. Øgaard it's Haa…
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Haha! No chance, Palmer will firing by then 🙂

                Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              8 mins ago

              It will be 4 if MCI/BOU double in 36 and you go for a different manager (not Pep/Iraola) in 37

              Open Controls
              1. Øgaard it's Haa…
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Ah yes, forgot about the AM transfer. Stupid me! Thanks for pointing that out.

                Open Controls
            3. Øgaard it's Haa…
              • 2 Years
              8 mins ago

              And if the MCIvBOU is played between May 19-25 no double or blank for either team.

              Open Controls
        2. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          Still tbd. Possibly 36

          Open Controls
          1. Fifa las vegas
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Is it guaranteed to even be a double?

            Open Controls
  3. chilli con kone
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    Anybody know why Neco Williams didn’t play today? Injured??

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/news/2025/april/27/how-the-reds-will-line-up-at-wembley/

      Open Controls
  4. Utopsis
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Did Pep give any reason for benching KDB? Thinking about capping him again in GW35

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Think he will play in all the league games remaining

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        Thank f**k, a transfer I could do without needing to make

        Open Controls
        1. syke63
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          I'm thinking about getting him in. Rested today is encouraging.

          Open Controls
          1. Utopsis
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            Rested in their biggest game of the season, not so good

            Open Controls
            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              3 mins ago

              Getting a CL spot is bigger than FAC

              Open Controls
              1. Utopsis
                • 5 Years
                just now

                This is a very good point

                Open Controls
      2. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Hope so, thanks

        Open Controls
  5. BUZZBOMB ♡
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Who do you think will win EPL next season? Feel its wide open.

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Forest if they stay on the same trajectory

      Open Controls
    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      United

      Open Controls
    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Too soon to say. Need to see which players get signed.

      Open Controls
    4. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Us.
      In our new stadium.

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ballynanty Rovers?

        Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Arsenal if they get a decent striker

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Calvert Lewin is available.

        Open Controls
  6. No Kane No Gain
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Looking to get marmoush this week. Should I sell Cunha Isak or Mateta for him?!

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      You’d want Cunha back surely? Muck of a muchness from the others, maybe Mateta?

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thinking mateta as well unless somebody can convince me against

        Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      stay put until further announcements. dont sell cunha for sure.

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Isn't Haaland back soon?

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        just now

        That would be a fly in the ointment. I'd hold for now for presser updates.

        Open Controls
  7. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Early thoughts on captaincy next week folks??

    Considering Mbeumo and Bowen myself!!

    Open Controls
    1. One for All
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Probably Marmoush

      Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Actually considering bringing both of these in for -4 for Saka and Asensio.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27178238

      Open Controls
    4. Fifa las vegas
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Might end up on just Salah to be honest. May get Mbeumo, but want to use AM also so would probably mean Mateta > someone, likely Wissa.

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Mbeumo would be in for Sarr, so they’d be guaranteed to destroy Forest!

        Open Controls
    5. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      not a clue yet..

      Open Controls
  8. One for All
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Raya
    Gvardiol, Munoz, Kiwior
    Salah, Savinho, Saka, Eze
    Isak Marmoush, Mateta

    Martinez, Burn, Konsa, Rasford

    1FT 1.3 ITB

    Want to transfer out Rasford> Mbeumo but 0.1 ITB.

    A) Start Saka
    B) Saka> Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Priorities selling injured player

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        What Tony said. He often gives sage, sensible advice and you've got Sav in your team as well as Rashford who is not certain to get mins and did not impress me one bit today when he got some. Sort one of those two out or you'll be down to 4 at the back which is never ideal.

        Open Controls
    2. Kingy109
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Maybe consider Bowen - Spurs at home with at least 1 eye on the Europa and a little cheaper than Mbeumo who can wait a week and come in for Saka.

      Open Controls
      1. One for All
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah could go for Bowen just worried Mbeumo Vs Man Utd at home.

        Open Controls
  9. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    McTominay brace what a transfer for Napoli!

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Napoli playing him in the correct position, not as a 6

      Open Controls
  10. The Tonberry
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Martinez
    Saliba Gvardiol Kiwior
    Salah KDB Saka Rogers
    Marmoush Isak Mateta

    Areola, Sarr, Munoz, Digne

    Don't need to make a transfer this week and think I'll need the FTs in hand to navigate around 36/37.

    Starting line up and bench good to go or should I try to shoehorn Sarr into the first team?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      gtg great team

      Open Controls
    2. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Defo save your transfer. I currently have Saka on the bench as I think he's rested for PSG. He's been a rubbish transfer for me tbh.

      Open Controls
  11. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Not sure what my best xi is next week, any thoughts?

    Sels - Alisson
    Cucu - Kerkez - Robinson - Munoz - Gvard
    Salah - Palamer - Mbeumo - Murphy - Barnes
    Isak - Mateta - Wissa

    1 FT, 2.3 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Bench:

      Barnes
      Cucu
      Robinson

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Sels vs Alisson looks a coin toss. Id probably play Sels

        Open Controls
  12. swanseag55
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Sanchez gets an extra bony point from nowhere which takes me to 100 points for the week and out. It’s the little things that make you smile (as I have Bowen smiling at me in the bench)

    Open Controls
  13. The Mandalorian
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Everton fans stuck red labels on blue smoke cans and sold it to Liverpool fans.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mandalorian
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      https://x.com/FootyHumour/status/1916531154091376990?s=19

      Open Controls

