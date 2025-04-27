Premier League fixture announcement awaited after City reach FA Cup final

Manchester City will play Crystal Palace in this year’s FA Cup final after Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Sunday.

From a Fantasy perspective, this will have ramifications.

The final of England’s premier cup competition clashes with Gameweek 37 in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), so the match between Man City and Bournemouth now can’t go ahead on that weekend, as City are at Wembley.

But a free midweek follows, which could accommodate the league meeting between Man City and Bournemouth. That would mean no blanks or doubles for either club.

It could also be brought forward to the midweek after Gameweek 36, however, meaning a Double Gameweek 36 and Blank Gameweek 37 for both Man City and Bournemouth.

We’ll likely find out a new date for Man City v Bournemouth – and Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers – ahead of the Gameweek 35 deadline this Friday.

For Nottingham Forest and West Ham United, there are no more Blank/Double Gameweeks.

Here are both sides’ league run-ins:



