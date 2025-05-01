64
Pro Pundits May 1

Lateriser: The teams + players to target in the final four Gameweeks

In his latest article, two-time Indian Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion Lateriser picks out the teams and players he’s keen on in the final four Gameweeks.

Lateriser final four Gameweeks

With the final four Gameweeks of the season to go and several clubs not having a lot to play for, I thought I would look at some players and match-ups that I like and which of the ‘loosey-goosey’ teams I still fancy.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Which Newcastle assets to buy before Double Gameweek 32? final four Gameweeks

Newcastle United might be bottom five in the league on the Season Ticker but I don’t necessarily see it that way, especially for their attackers.

In the last six matches, they sit second for xG non-penalty and big chances accumulated and have largely been one of the form teams of the league in attack. In their last five home games, they have plundered 18 goals at an average of 3.6 goals per game. They’ve looked a different beast, especially on Tyneside.

And they’ve got a couple of pretty decent games, especially at home. Motivation is also very high for them, as only five points separate third and seventh.

I certainly wouldn’t sell any of my Newcastle United players. If I was on a Wildcard, I certainly wouldn’t ignore them as I see them as one of the teams capable of scoring 3+ goals on their day. In fact, as things stand, Alexander Isak (£9.6m) is my captain for this Gameweek – although I still haven’t fully ruled out a Manchester City attacker. I just see the game against Brighton and Hove Albion as one which might be fairly open-ended and has the potential for goals.

Isak clocked 1.00 xGI in the reverse fixture with the Seagulls and while he hasn’t looked his sharpest, squandering good chance after good chance, I do believe that he has the class and ability to put that behind him sooner rather than later. Eddie Howe said as much in his post-match quote on Saturday:

“Is he at the absolute top of his game at the moment? Possibly not, but I think that’s the same with any player, there’ll be little peaks and troughs. The most important thing is, throughout the season, that he’s still contributing and scoring massive goals for us. We back him to rediscover that, we’re talking 1 or 2%, back into his game very quickly.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

ASTON VILLA

FPL notes: Watkins Gameweek 32 hope, Rogers strikes again 2 final four Gameweeks

Another team that has my attention is Aston Villa. They are similarly motivated and simply can’t afford to drop a point in the league in their chase for a UEFA Champions League qualification place.

They have a couple of home games left in the season, including a very juicy one against Tottenham Hotspur at home in Gameweek 37, which might fall around the UEFA Europa League final for Spurs (if they qualify). That game is one I have an eye on as a potential Triple Captaincy option in case there are no future doubles left for the season.

Aston Villa, just like Newcastle United, fall into that category of teams to target as they have everything to play for and have been in good form as well. They are second for xG in the league in the last six matches and only three teams have clocked more big chances in the period.

I believe in the wounded tiger syndrome and with Marcus Rashford (£6.7m) ruled out for a significant period of time, Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) is high up my radar. He was vocally angry for not playing in the UEFA Champions League and produced a great performance against Newcastle United in their 4-1 win against them. This is his time to show the manager what he’s been missing out on and I think he’s one of the strongest differentials and picks in the game right now.

I wouldn’t sell Morgan Rogers (£5.7m) either and would definitely have at least one of them in my team if I were on Wildcard.

BRENTFORD + WOLVES

FPL notes: Mbeumo haul, “magician” Damsgaard + awful Leicester

Now, when it comes to the ‘loose’ teams that could be worth our consideration, I would be more interested in attackers rather than defenders because playing without any pressure might lead to some goals. Their defenders, I would leave aside. In fact, I would focus my transfers more on attackers for the final weeks of the season as clean sheets would be tougher to predict and the more explosive haul potential is with the attackers (especially in Gameweek 38).

Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) and Yoanne Wissa (£6.6m) have got a lot of attention this week, and rightly so. They have four good fixtures with a juicy one against Ipswich Town in Gameweek 36. They have been two of the top-performing attackers in the league and have four games with high goalscoring potential.

Another team with not much to play for that has my interest is Wolverhampton Wanderers. They are in a good moment and after this week’s game against Manchester City, I don’t mind investment in their attack. The home games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford look good for goals and in the middle, they have a game against Crystal Palace, which will be around the Eagles’ appearance in the FA Cup final.

SELLING SAKA?

FPL Gameweek 30 round-up: Tuesday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats 6

Keeping or selling Bukayo Saka (£10.5m) is a decision that I’m wavering on but as I am someone who is not looking to captain Mbeumo this week, I wonder if I can save a transfer and see what opportunities open up next week – especially with a certain Norwegian now in training.

With Arsenal down 1-0 and an away tie against Paris Saint-Germain pending in their European quest, their Gameweek 38 tie against Southampton jumps out as one of the strongest to me. I wonder if I will be selling Saka just to want him back in three Gameweeks. That said, the entry point for Brentford attackers is very strong this week so I do think it is a good move for those considering it, especially if you have Mbuemo pegged down as your captain.

That is all from me this week. Good luck for the run-in! If you want more, we did a podcast with my fellow Pro-Pundits Pras and Zophar, which you can view here:

  1. Thursday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    Morning folks! Here are today's press conference times (in BST) so far according to Sky, with a time for Pep still to come:

    9am - Hurzeler (BHA)
    11.15am - van Nistelrooy (LEI)
    1.30pm - Rusk (SOU), Pereira (WOL)
    3pm - Silva (FUL)

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Can’t wait, but I’ll have to!

      Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Excited for van Nistelrooy's presser!

      Open Controls
    3. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Pep time confirmed! Sky say that there are seven pressers today, so still one to come from somewhere.

      12.30pm - Guardiola (MCI)

      Open Controls
    4. Bebeto is for Kinnear
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Can the journalist at the relevant press conferences please ask the managers about DGW. Thank you

      Open Controls
  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Play one

    1. Munoz
    2. Livramento

    Captain

    A) Marmoush
    B) KDB
    C) Isak
    D) Salah

    Open Controls
    1. Powers106
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Neither really seem on form, but I'd probably start Livramento.

      For captain, I keep changing my mind between Isak and Salah (I don't own the other 2) but probably will go Salah, only because when it comes to captain dilemma I usually pick the one who has the most points so far, good a plan as any!

      Open Controls
  3. Jebiga
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Are there any dgw anounced?

    Open Controls
  4. FCH
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Bench 1:
    A - Sarr (NFO)
    B - Murphy (bha)

    Open Controls
    1. Fuddled FC
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      I would bench A

      Open Controls
  5. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    I still have B. Fernandez on my team...is he a hold or better to transfer?

    a. hold
    b. FT to Rogers
    c. FT to Bowen
    d. FT someone else

    (I already have Salah, Kluivert, Mbeumo, Bruno G.)

    Open Controls
  6. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Not amazing by any means but would you play BB this week with this?

    Raya, Iwobi, Munoz, Ait Nouri

    Using FH in 36

    Open Controls
    1. bobicek92
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        I would in that case, 37-38 could be prone to rotation

        Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      As things stand, as simple as Saka to Mbeumo?

      Raya/Areola
      Gvardiol/Trippier/Munoz/Milenkovic/Konsa
      Salah/Saka/Bowen/Rogers/Sarr
      Isak/Marm/Mateta

      Open Controls
      1. bobicek92
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Isn't Sarr to Mbeumo better if you have funds? If Arsenal doesnt make CL final, Saka will start 36-38

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            Don’t have funds so either Saka out for free or a hit, or Wissa for Mateta instead

            Open Controls
            1. Mambino
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              big question is if you will really want Saka back for GW38 and if so are you prepared to use the additional transfers.

              Open Controls
              1. Atimis
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 8 mins ago

                May want him along some Bou pick, tough

                Open Controls
      2. WVA
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Is this G2G? Easy move for me was Rashford to Mbeumo.

        Only issue is bench order?

        Raya
        Gvardiol Munoz Konsa
        Salah Mbeumo Sarr Rogers
        Isak Mateta Marmoush
        Sels Saka Saliba Dias

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          Yeah

          Open Controls
        2. Prinzhorn
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          Ideal transfer.

          Open Controls
      3. Prinzhorn
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Who to sell for Mbeumo

        A) Saka
        B) KDB
        C) none

        Open Controls
        1. andymck
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Saka

          Open Controls
        2. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Saka if any

          Open Controls
      4. andymck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        A) Saka > Mbeumo
        B) Mateta > Watkins
        C) Both for a hit

        Open Controls
        1. Stimps
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Dont Palace have a double coming up?

          Open Controls
          1. The-Red-1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            Do they?

            Open Controls
        2. Chinese_person
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Purely for risk of minutes, A.

          Open Controls
      5. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Who gets more points gw35-38 a) saka b) bowen

        Open Controls
        1. Chinese_person
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          I've looked in the future, Bowen outscores Saka by 8 points.

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            Thanks can you also let me know the weather next Saturday please in Manchester?

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              19oC

              Cloudy in the morning with a risk of rain clearing to a sunny afternoon and evening

              Open Controls
              1. Stranger Mings
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 8 mins ago

                Ffs was hoping for a bbq

                Open Controls
              2. Stranger Mings
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                Oh wait, sunny, so good to go

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 4 mins ago

                  Yeah

                  Some things are forecastable

                  You do mean a week on Saturday?

                  https://www.bbc.co.uk/weather/2643123

                  Open Controls
                  1. Stranger Mings
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 42 mins ago

                    My original question. Was just to work out if worth doing saka to bowen

                    Open Controls
                    1. AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 16 mins ago

                      I really don't know...

                      West Ham aren't pulling up many trees but do have Spurs, Man Utd, Forest and Ipswich.

                      I'd rather get Mbeumo.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Stranger Mings
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 15 mins ago

                        OK cheers

                        Open Controls
      6. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        2FT - Aargh 0.2m short of Rashford & Mateta > Mbuemo & Watkins

        Will have to do Rashford>Mbuemo only and roll a FT for GW36

        Open Controls
        1. ViperStripes
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Or I can take a hit and ditch Munoz for Sess and do all 3 transfers

          Open Controls
      7. Stereo Delap
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        If Haaland is declared fit do you think he’ll start straight away and if not do you think he will next week?

        Open Controls
        1. Stereo Delap
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          I think he’ll come off the bench first. I’ve had a quick look at his history and that seems to be the norm.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            Yeah

            Doubt he's straight back in

            Man City can still win the FA Cup and finish comfortably in the Champions League places.

            Open Controls
      8. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        I've FH back to this BB squad, no injuries so it looks okay but do I just roll with Arsenal players? If PSG do knock them out they'll be back next week anyhow.

        Should Sels start? How about Kiwoir?

        This is what I have for gw35, 1 FT, £0.3m itb.

        Areola
        Dias, Gvardiol, Munoz
        Salah, Mbeumo, Sarr, Murphy
        Isak, Mateta, Marmoush

        Sels, Saka, Kiwoir, Kerkez

        Open Controls
      9. Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        A. Saka to KDB
        B. Kluivert to Mbeumo

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          I'd go B

          Unless there's a Man City leak but still it's short-term.

          If Marmoush doesn't start tomorrow I may as well get Wissa in, if he's fine after tonight.

          Any help above?

          Open Controls
      10. The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        When do the (suspected/anticipated) GW36 doubles get confirmed?

        Open Controls
        1. Stereo Delap
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          It’s looking unlikely there will be any now. If it’s not confirmed by tomorrow that’s probably it.

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          It was always speculation.

          Games can still go back in gw37, as much as played earlier in gw36.

          Open Controls
      11. Fuddled FC
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Which looks best

        a) Mateta > Watkins
        b) Mateta & Sarr > Wissa & Mbuemo (-4) (with benching headache)

        Open Controls
      12. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        We will get fixture rearrangement announcement as the FAC final clashes with GW37 fixtures.

        The league fixtures either get brought forward to GW36 (13/14 May) or push back and stays in GW37 (20/21 May)

        Open Controls
      13. Lecky Legs FC
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Hi everyone Got my AM chip left to play was thinking give it Moysey till end of the season?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          He's been as good as anyone

          Open Controls
          1. Lecky Legs FC
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Got to fancy them to beat Ipswich Draw at Fulham away possibly and then beat Southampton last home game Goodison haven’t we?

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              It will probably be table bonus at Fulham so looks decent enough

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Possibly not if Everton overtake Wolves

                Open Controls
              2. Lecky Legs FC
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                Yeah that’s enough to concise me cheers lad

                Open Controls
      14. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        GW35 anytime goalscorer odds...

        Marmoush: 48%
        Isak: 42%
        Beto: 42%
        Watkins: 41%
        Wissa: 40%
        Mbeumo: 39%
        Palmer: 38%
        Salah: 37%
        Foden: 36%
        Bowen: 36%
        Broja: 36%
        Mateta: 36%
        Vardy: 36%
        Fullkrug: 34%
        Wood: 33%
        Jackson: 32%
        Onuachu: 32%
        Solanke: 30%
        Richarlison: 30%
        Ndiaye: 30%
        Saka: 29%
        Rogers: 29%
        Asensio: 29%
        Kudus: 28%
        KdB: 28%
        Welbeck: 28%
        Trossard: 28%
        Barnes: 28%
        Evanilson: 27%

        Probability based on player starting.
        Source: Oddschecker

        Open Controls
        1. how now brown cow
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Broja more likely to score than Chris Wood??

          Open Controls
      15. FDMS All Starz
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        2FTs, which one makes sense for the rest of the week? Still have TC chip not sure when to play

        A) Mateta —> Marmoush/Watkins (who?)
        B) Palmer —> Mbuemo/Kdb (who?)
        C) Roll FT

        Allison
        Cucu Murillo Burn
        Salah Palmer Murphy Eze
        Mateta Isak Wood

        Verbruggen Sarr Konate Estupinan

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Roll FT and consider using 3FTs involving downgrading Palmer to afford Haaland TC36

          Open Controls
        2. Chinese_person
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Probably B--> Mbeumo makes the most sense.

          Open Controls
      16. Eric Banternaaa
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Chasing in ML, trying to play safe but also gamble. 2FT 0.3ITB.

        Thoughts on Saka, Savinho & Rashford > KDB (C), Mbuembo & Rogers?

        Raya
        Saliba Gvardiol Munoz
        Salah Saka Savinho Sarr
        Isak Markoush Watkins

        Pope Munoz Livramento Rashford

        Open Controls
        1. Eric Banternaaa
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Konsa in starting XI not Munoz.

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.