No more Double Gameweeks – so when should we use our chips?

So, then, no more Double Gameweeks – providing Tottenham Hotspur aren’t successful with their optimistic appeal to get their Gameweek 37 fixture shifted.

The lack of doubles is a bit of a blow to those Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who still have chips remaining.

Taking the top 10k as a sample, here is an overview of who has what left:

With no Double Gameweeks remaining, when should we use our chips?

In this article, we take a look at the options available to FPL managers.

TRIPLE CAPTAIN

Above, we’ve sorted the remaining four Gameweeks by difficulty.

GAMEWEEKS 35 + 37

There aren’t many stand-out candidates in Gameweeks 35 and 37. In both Gameweeks, two of the bottom three face each other and Everton host the other relegated club.

Given the joy FPL managers have had in targeting the three boomeranging Championship-bound sides in 2024/25, that’s not ideal. With the greatest respect to Kamaldeen Sulemana (£5.0m) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.1m), no one is handing the armband to anyone from those fixtures…

In Gameweeks 35 and 37, then, an alternative approach: opposing the sides whose minds are on Europe.

In the upcoming Gameweek, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.6m) will get to face a Manchester United side whose manager has promised to rotate. Expect breathers for key Tottenham Hotspur assets, too, ahead of their trip to Jarrod Bowen‘s (£7.6m) West Ham United.

In Gameweek 37, Morgan Rogers (£5.7m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) have captaincy claims. If Spurs have to head to Villa Park on Sunday 18 March and have a UEFA Europa League final three days afterwards, then Ange Postecoglou will surely manage his regulars’ minutes for what is a meaningless Premier League encounter from their perspective.

GAMEWEEK 36

There are a few more enticing fixtures in Gameweek 36.

Manchester City, Brentford and Nottingham Forest face Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City respectively, elevating Omar Marmoush (£7.6m), Mbeumo, Wissa and Chris Wood (£7.0m) to the captain’s table.

Above: The bottom three haven’t kept a clean sheet between them in 2025

With Marmoush, there is the nagging concern over Erling Haaland‘s (£14.8m) imminent return. While Gameweek 35 will likely come too soon for the Norwegian, the trip to St Mary’s could mark his comeback – whether that’s on the bench or otherwise. The two have shared plenty of pitch-time since Marmoush’s arrival and Pep Guardiola can easily incorporate them both into the same starting XI, but the wealth of other options at Guardiola’s disposal means there is that element of doubt.

There is at least the possibility of some early team news, with the 3pm kick-offs (of which Southampton v City is one) being the first matches of the Gameweek.

City are in FA Cup final action after the Southampton game but that does come a full week after Gameweek 36, so there are no worries about fatigue-led selection.

Wood, Mbeumo and Wissa are more assured of starts. Fourth, fifth and sixth in the Golden Boot race, they also all produced double-digit hauls in the reverse fixtures of Gameweek 36:

Above: The leading points-scorers in Gameweek 9 (the reverse fixture of Gameweek 36). Wissa should have been on 12, having been belatedly awarded a goal that was initially credited as an own-goal.

GAMEWEEK 38

The final day is often viewed as a goalfest, and there’s some weight behind that notion.

In Gameweek 38, it’s the turn of Arsenal, Bournemouth and West Ham to face the bottom three.

While Forest, Brentford and City all have something on the line (ie European qualification) in Gameweek 36, it could be that the Gunners, the Cherries and the Hammers are all involved in dead rubbers by the final weekend. Andoni Iraola’s side may still be involved the race for eighth but Arsenal will have likely long secured their Champions League place for 2025/26.

The lack of pressure could have a liberating effect, of course, but the respective managers’ team selections could throw up a few surprises.

Ignoring those caveats (and the possibility that Mikel Arteta’s troops could be in a Champions League final a week after Gameweek 38), Bukayo Saka (£10.4m) obviously stands out. He delivered a 16-point haul in his last meeting with the Saints, with his non-penalty xGI figure of 1.24 his second-highest of the season.

ASSISTANT MANAGER

Below, we’ve put together a colour-coded graphic of when each club has/might have a ‘table bonus’ game in the run-in.

There aren’t too many stand-out runs if it is indeed table bonus that you’re after.

Bournemouth have a guaranteed table bonus fixture in Gameweek 35 and another likely one in Gameweek 37. The match in between is very unlikely as it would require a Cherries loss on Saturday and a seven-goal swing between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

Should an understrength Tottenham Hotspur lose to West Ham United this weekend, they’ll likely have three stabs at the table bonus in Gameweeks 36-38. Whether you’d want to back a team with their minds firmly on Europe is another question, of course.

Perhaps Brighton and Hove Albion are arguably the best bet for table bonus in Gameweek 35-37. They’ve not lost to Gameweek 35 opponents Newcastle United in seven matches at the Amex, while Liverpool could well be rotating in Gameweek 37.

If Brighton better Fulham’s result this weekend, Wolverhampton Wanderers will have table bonus games in Gameweeks 35 and 36, the second of which is against the Seagulls. It’s very unlikely the Palace match in Gameweek 37 will meet the criteria but a ‘switch’ to another manager at that point is an option.

If it’s ‘bankers’ you’re after, Everton have home matches against two of the relegated clubs in Gameweeks 35 and 37. In between, the trip to Fulham – who have frequently struggled against the also-rans this season – could qualify as a table bonus game, results permitting.

FREE HIT

For the same reasons we mentioned in the Triple Captain section above, the lack of stand-out matches in Gameweeks 35 and 37 perhaps makes Gameweeks 36 and 38 more appealing for the Free Hit.

Which of those most entices might be dictated by your current squad. If you’re already well invested in Man City, Forest and Brentford players, for example, you’re already well on your way to an optimal Gameweek 36 Free Hit team.

An additional advantage of Gameweek 36 is that you can overlook Liverpool and Arsenal for one Gameweek as the pair meet at Anfield. With Gameweek 38, there’s the lure of a final-day goals bonanza and being able to cherry-pick an XI when motivation/rotation is at this point unknown. Another advantage of Gameweek 38 is that the likes of Arsenal, Bournemouth and Newcastle have iffy fixtures before then, so they can be avoided until the final day.

Here are two drafts we’ve put together for Gameweeks 36 and 38:

GAMEWEEK 36

GAMEWEEK 38

BENCH BOOST

Again, this will be dependent on your current set-up. And again, Gameweeks 35 and 37 have fewer attractive fixtures.

You may have stocked up on Villa, Palace and City players in anticipation of there being a ‘double’ in Gameweek 36 but most/all of your nominal ‘substitutes’ in that Gameweek would have been single Gameweekers anyway. In that sense, not a huge amount has changed.

If there is an advantage to Gameweek 38, it’s that you’ll have at least four transfers between now and then to get yourself a competitive squad of 15 for the final day. Some would argue that could be to the detriment of having the most optimal starting XI every week, of course, but funds are likely not an issue for many right now.

Brentford and Bowen are good buys from this point onwards, while if you’ve got the ability to save and roll, stockpiling three or four transfers for the final day and being able to snap up the most appealing Arsenal and Bournemouth players at that point could be beneficial.

WILDCARD

At this point, with no doubles, it’s a ‘whenever your team needs it most’ scenario. Given that you’d usually give yourself the best chance of a successful Wildcard over a longer period (ie less short-term variance), probably the sooner the better.

Using it in Gameweek 35 allows you to grab Brentford assets, Bowen and maybe an Everton defender for this weekend’s most appealing fixtures. All of them have decent matches beyond this week.

If you’re spooked by Arne Slot’s talk of rotation, there’s also the chance to back out of a Liverpool player or two.

Haaland’s return to fitness is something to think about. A bit of watching and waiting in Gameweek 35 would be handy to see if he’s going to feature in the plum match against Southampton next weekend. If so, and it’s a big if, then Gameweek 36 Wildcarders could have a real advantage that few others have.

The final option is to think of it like a Free Hit. If you’re squad is actually looking pretty good right now, save till Gameweek 38 and use the unlimited transfers to bring in more/different Arsenal and Bournemouth players on the final day.

A quick note on if you’ve got two chips remaining, particularly if one of them is an Assistant Manager.

You’ll either want to use the Assistant Manager in Gameweek 35 or 36, using the other (Free Hit, Bench Boost, Triple Captain) in Gameweek 38 or 35, respectively. That’ll give you the maximum three Gameweeks for the Assistant Manager without losing your second chip.



