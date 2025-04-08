76
Chip Strategy April 8

Best windows to use the Triple Captain chip

In this article, we look at the possible options for those Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers with the Triple Captain chip still intact.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 32

THE OBVIOUS
  • Alexander Isak (MUN + CRY)
OTHER OPTIONS
  • Jean-Philippe Mateta (mci + new)
  • Eberechi Eze (mci + new)

Alexander Isak (£9.5m) immediately jumps out as an attractive Triple Captain candidate in Gameweek 32, with home fixtures against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

The Swede has enjoyed a superb season, plundering 20 goals and five assists in 27 starts.

Given that output (6.6 points per match), plus the fact he is the second-top forward for expected goal involvement (xGI) and on penalties, there are few players you’d trust more with the Triple Captain armband.

Isak shrugged off a groin injury to start at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

He admittedly didn’t look in tip-top condition, with a few loose passes and two efforts flashed wide, before he was replaced after 71 minutes.

That said, in a boost to potential Triple Captainers in Gameweek 32, Eddie Howe insisted that Isak was no longer troubled by his recurring muscular issue in his post-match interview.

“I think he’s 100% fit, I wouldn’t have taken any risks with him tonight if he wasn’t. It was an opportunity to rest him with the game in a good position for us. But no, I don’t think we’ll have to manage him from this point onwards, fingers crossed he’ll be fine.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

Newcastle’s Gameweek 32 opponents, Man Utd and Palace, are ranked eighth and second respectively for minutes per expected goal conceded (xGC) in the last six Gameweeks.

There are few standout alternatives in Gameweek 32.

You could opt for Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m) or Eberechi Eze (£6.8m), for example, but Crystal Palace’s Gameweek 32 fixtures – Manchester City (a) and Newcastle United (a) – don’t carry as much appeal.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33

1



1

  1. Ratatouille
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    It has to be Isak TC

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Yes was set on Isak

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Marmoush TC, rat.

    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I don't trust that groin.

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        just now

        What did that groin do to you, virgin?

  2. T88MYE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    I had set up for TC Isak this week, and BB next. But this weeks bench feels stronger with Arsenal home to Brentford, Villa home to Southampton and City home to Palace.

    So, to BB GW32 or GW33, that is the question?

    GW32
    Martinez
    Livra*, Munoz*, Gvardiol
    Salah, Murphy*, Eze*, Sarr*, Saka
    Watkins, Isak*
    BB - Raya, Saliba, Konsa, Marmoush

    GW33
    Raya*
    Saliba*, Gvardiol*, Konsa*, Munoz*
    Salah, Eze*, Sarr*, Saka*
    Watkins*, Marmoush*
    BB - Martinez*, Livramento, Murphy, Isak

    I'll have 1FT to use on bench for 33 if needed.

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      2 hours ago

      Same scenario. See below. I'm going BB32 and TC 33/36.

      1. T88MYE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Yeah - it feels better doesn't it. We will have Isak TC FOMO I'm sure.

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          May be, but I'm quite pleased with my BB32. So will probably be handle the FOMO better.

    2. Punk as Fuchs
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      We have very similar teams, and I also have both Martinez and Raya, because of which I'm going 33, to get both of their DGW points; otherwise, you're just burning one of your DGW slots.

      I'm not TCing though (already played it) so that might make a difference to your thinking.

    3. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Not that it makes too much difference but Villa are away to Soton 3 days after PSG and 3 days before PSG

  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Initial plan was Isak TC, but the stars have aligned so well for BB32, gonna use the TC in 33 instead, probably Marmoush or Saka, as feel BB generally has more potential than TC.

    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I really don’t think Saka is a BB 33 option, looking at their fixture schedule. Just don’t think his minutes will be good.

      If I were redoing my WC I wouldn’t even have him.

      1. RoyaleBlue
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        TC*

      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        1 hour ago

        Yeah, leaning towards Marmoush. Saka just an option.

  4. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    I'm starting to think I might not BB33. The bench just doesn't look that great.

    Areola (SOU), Williams (tot), Murphy (avl), Gabriel (x) is where I am right now. I will have 3 transfers which were planned for Gabriel, Murphy and Livramento. But I just don't think it's that nice.

    Best I could do is like: Areola (SOU), Williams (tot), Bradley (lei), Isak (avl) - It's not bad but it's not amazing either. But the BB consists of 2 defenders and a GK no matter what so it's probably rubbish this season since we can barely get doublers out.

    Will likely stick to the plan but it's gonna be an underwhelming chip.

    1. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      2 hours ago

      Its "just get rid of it" chip this year. I'm in the same issue with Raya, Saka, Konsa and Verbruggen for BB32 with Konsa and Saka being rotation risks, but I'll probably play it anyway and be done with it, don't want to spend any more time planning around it than I already did

    2. Rougie
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      For Bench Boost you are hoping for about 20 points. You would hope to get clean Sheets from Areola and Bradley and then you just need a return from Isak/Williams. So I think go for it.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        I actually think Williams is a strong shout for points vs Spurs. Spurs are really rubbish right now and even attacking wise they look clueless. I think Forest can keep a clean and Williams has a bit of threat too.

        Don't regret going for him at all esp with the potential double in 36.

    3. T88MYE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Same - my bench for 32 feels a lot stronger, think I'm leaning BB32. (See few post above)

      You have GW32, 33 or 36 to use it! You'll get it wrong what ever you do.. that's the rules of FF.

    4. RoyaleBlue
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      I’m looking at BB 36 and project my team forward looks rubbish. Will need to get lucky tbh. Basically sacrificed BB this season for the other chips

    5. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Could you BB in 32 instead, and if so, what would your bench look like?

      You could then keep and bench Murphy & Livramento and save two transfers.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        My BB in 32 is Areola (liv), Williams (EVE), Savinho (CRY), Gabriel (x)

        I could sell Gabriel to like Bradley. It's okay. But I have Saka starting and Savinho neither of whom I'm confident start this week. Saka especially with the PSG game either side.

        It also doesn't make sense to bench and keep Murphy and Livra because Newcastle are not that much of a priority post GW34.

        Their fixtures are bha CHE ars EVE to close the season and that's really not that great. I can keep Isak (mostly because of a lack of other decent forwards) but the other two I don't think I'd play until GW38 and even then...

        1. CONNERS
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Yeah, sounds fair. Probably safer to stick to your plan in that case.

    6. RichardNixon
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      It's a terrible chip imo.

      It becomes a burden this stage of the season.

      Each year I become more convinced that the best time to use it is GW1 or GW2.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        51 mins ago

        The problem with GW1 is you just have 0 information. It's probably somewhere mid-season when you have 4 decent fixtures and a fully fit squad. Nothing explicitly planned for.

        The DGW BB is a thing of the past if they do the FA Cup QFs like this year again. There's no point in saving a BB for the doubles if there are only 4 teams doubling.

        1. RichardNixon
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          There's also much more rotation than there used to be. Most clubs have larger squads than they did in the past. Brighton and Aston Villa come to mind. So even for bigger DGWs there's a good chance that multiple players only get one game plus a cameo.

          Another thing, the competition is more even. Back in the day it was Arsenal, City, Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool, Spurs that pretty much all got guaranteed doubles since they were always at the top of the league and progressing in the cups. Long gone are the days of premium players like Alexis Sachez, Yaya Toure, Kane, Suarez, etc all ripping it up over two games in a DGW.

    7. WVA
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Definitely wouldn’t BB that but I have Sels Salah Isak KONSA BB33

    8. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Seen some people in previous years take 8 pt hits and sell good players in the weeks before all to get a 16 pt bench boost, it just never seems worth it. Not a fan of the chip.

  5. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Murphy TC!

  6. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    42k in second chance league, but still having my worst season ever, stuck at 1.5m OR. Tells you all you need to know about my first half of the season.

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I've been finding it difficult to make headway this season. I got off to a OK start 245k after 13 GW's (which was better than when I finished 8k last season) but had been stuck to the 200k's until this GWs WC (now 182k) which would still be my worse ever season.

  7. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Team and bench order G2G?

    Raya
    Milenkovic - Munoz - Livra
    Salah - Murphy - Sarr - Rogers
    Isak (TC) - Mateta - Marmoush

    Sels - Gvardiol - Saka - Konsa

    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      I'd prefer a bench boost there tbh

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      G2G however I’m playing Gvardiol and Saka

      Raya
      Gvardiol Munoz Schar
      Salah Saka Murphy Sarr
      Isak(TC) Mateta Marmoush
      Sels Rashford Saliba Konsa

  8. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Isak may be the obvious choice but I would take Howe's comments with a pinch of salt. His involvement was doubtful yesterday before the line-ups came out and Howe admitted he was subject to a late fitness test. Watching him, there is no way he is 100% fit.

    He was gesturing for a sub about 15 minutes before he eventually came off yesterday. I also think he is less of a threat without Gordon. He is the obvious choice, and may still bang in a goal or two, but I don't think you can rely on getting a "peak" Isak if deploying the chip in DGW32.

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      59 mins ago

      Let's face it the best TC opportunity was squandered. Salah in 24 or 25 was the best time to use it.

      1. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        44 mins ago

        The trade off for that is a non-optimal AM though. Swings and roundabouts.

        1. Silecro
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          My own experience would disagree

          TC24 Salah - 87pts
          AM25 Emery - 14pts
          AM26 Glasner - 20pts
          AM27 Glasner - 20pts

          Never in my entire fpl playing career had this good spell of chips usage

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        In isolation of the TC, probably but I think you need to compare it with other chips e.g. AM24-26 TC 32 vs TC25 AM31-33 (latter probably still wins...)

        1. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          TC 24 AM 25-27 was the best combo but not many went that path

          Absolute worst time to AM was 24-26 as we will soon find out

          1. Nightcrawler
            • 5 Years
            just now

            24-26 with Slot*

      3. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        30 mins ago

        If they keep the AM chip (they better not), then the TC play will probably be a form player in a good fixture. If I'd known what the chip was going to be, probably would have pulled the trigger on Haaland against Ipswich in like week 2.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Howe said to Sky Sports News pre kick off that Isak was 100% fit and had trained fine the day before.

      He's also got a fair rest till Sunday afternoon then Wednesday evening.

      Can't hold it much longer, the AM chip did get in the way in hindsight.

    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      I'm gonna TC Merino I think in GW33. Nothing to lose.

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        Is that the Arsenal CM that has to stop the opponents transition by any means? 😉

    4. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      I thought Isak was gesturing to the other attackers to press as he was having to close down the Leicester players by himself.

  9. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Worth it to do watkins to mateta for-4?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      What's the plan in 33 with Villa players

      1. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Thats why i am asking the qns?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          57 mins ago

          So sell Watkins for a hit before Villa double in 33?

          1. Letsgo!
            • 8 Years
            19 mins ago

            But how do u know he will play 2 games ?

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              just now

              How do you know he won't start the two games?

      2. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I might maybe do one of my midfield to rogers for gw33 then. Afterall watkins dont seems nailed

  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    TC32 on Isak, makes sense to me.

    Is it sensible?

    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      Sensible, yes.

  11. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    UCL Questions, multiple choice (apologies for the amount of options):

    Please pick 2 out of these midfielders:

    A: Saka
    B: Bellingham
    C: Dembele
    D: Olise

    Please pick 4 out of these defenders:

    1: Dimarco
    2: Kim
    3: Rudiger
    4: Hakimi
    5: Dier
    6: Kounde
    7: Mendes
    8: Cubarsi
    9: Saliba

  12. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    1FT 0 ITB

    Intrigued to hear thoughts - what would you do? TC, WC, FH available.

    Leno
    Gvardiol Munoz RAN
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Bowen
    Isak Mateta Evanilson

    Fabianski Elanga* Mykolenko* Hall*

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Currently have 3 doublers in 32, maybe -4 for 2 Newcastle players (covers BGW34) and TC32, FH33 and WC35

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Alternatively WC32, TC33, FH34

      2. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Elanga > Murphy, bench Mbeumo/Bowen.

        GW 33 Freehit.

        GW 34:
        Hall > Livramento

        Leno
        Livramento RAN Mykolenko
        Salah Palmer Mbeumo Bowen Murphy
        Isak Evanilson

        I like it! Thank you very much.

        Do we know how likely GW36 doubles are?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/04/07/when-will-double-gameweek-36-blank-gameweek-37-be-confirmed

          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Thank you, been amazing help!

  13. dshv
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Play Konsa or N.Williams ?

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Neco

  14. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    43 mins ago

    I’m glad it’s not just me having the BB v TC dilemma this GW.

    My bench this week would be: Areola (liv), Williams (EVE), Dunk (LEI), Rogers (sou).

    Other than Areola, those fixtures really do lend themselves to a bench boost.

    Otherwise it’s TC Isak in potentially the best TC scenario left (2 winnable home games).

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Areola has Southampton in gw33.

      I know Villa have Newcastle but it's at home.

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Considering I still have TC, BB, FH and AM to play, and FH saved for BGW34, then I have to play one of the BB or TC chips this week

  15. Carroll to the rescue
    • 14 Years
    33 mins ago

    Bottomed on who to play out of these this week, would appreciate help here!

    Play 2 out of:
    1) Saka
    2) Rashford
    3) Marmoush

    Play 1 out of:
    A) Saliba
    B) Kerkez
    C) Gvardiol

    Currently on playing Saka, Marmoush, Gvardiol…

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      See how Rashford does in champs league

      I’m playing Gvardiol but have Raya in goal

  16. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who do you think gets more points in GW32 and 33 between Sarr and Munoz?

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Munoz

    2. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      If i could pick now, it would be Munoz.

  17. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    UCL Transfers Question (trimmed):

    Please pick 2 midfielders:

    A: Saka
    B: Bellingham
    C: Dembele
    D: Olise

    Please pick 4 defenders:

    1: Dimarco
    2: Kim
    3: Rudiger
    4: Hakimi
    5: Kounde

  18. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Raya (Areola)
    Gvardiol, Muñoz, Livramento (Timber, Konsa)
    Saka, Sarr, Murphy, Salah (Rogers)
    Isak, Marmoush, Mateta

    1FT, 4.2m ITB

    Bench boost this GW, or Save this GW, then do Murphy & Isak to Watkins & City mid (Foden maybe) next GW giving me 12 DGWers plus Salah, Livramento & Areola on BB ?

    1. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Save.

