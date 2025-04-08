Best windows to use the Triple Captain chip

In this article, we look at the possible options for those Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers with the Triple Captain chip still intact.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 32

THE OBVIOUS

Alexander Isak (MUN + CRY)

OTHER OPTIONS

Jean-Philippe Mateta (mci + new)

(mci + new) Eberechi Eze (mci + new)

Alexander Isak (£9.5m) immediately jumps out as an attractive Triple Captain candidate in Gameweek 32, with home fixtures against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

The Swede has enjoyed a superb season, plundering 20 goals and five assists in 27 starts.

Given that output (6.6 points per match), plus the fact he is the second-top forward for expected goal involvement (xGI) and on penalties, there are few players you’d trust more with the Triple Captain armband.

Isak shrugged off a groin injury to start at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

He admittedly didn’t look in tip-top condition, with a few loose passes and two efforts flashed wide, before he was replaced after 71 minutes.

That said, in a boost to potential Triple Captainers in Gameweek 32, Eddie Howe insisted that Isak was no longer troubled by his recurring muscular issue in his post-match interview.

“I think he’s 100% fit, I wouldn’t have taken any risks with him tonight if he wasn’t. It was an opportunity to rest him with the game in a good position for us. But no, I don’t think we’ll have to manage him from this point onwards, fingers crossed he’ll be fine.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

Newcastle’s Gameweek 32 opponents, Man Utd and Palace, are ranked eighth and second respectively for minutes per expected goal conceded (xGC) in the last six Gameweeks.

There are few standout alternatives in Gameweek 32.

You could opt for Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m) or Eberechi Eze (£6.8m), for example, but Crystal Palace’s Gameweek 32 fixtures – Manchester City (a) and Newcastle United (a) – don’t carry as much appeal.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33





