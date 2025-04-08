89
Champions League April 8

UCL Fantasy Matchday 13: FPL Reactions' team reveal

89 Comments
The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 13 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Ahead of the deadline, we’ve got a team reveal from Louis (FPL Reactions), our resident European football expert who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast.

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2024/25

Coming into Matchday 13, I almost think we could do with another few weeks without Champions League football. The sheer number of injuries is overwhelming, taking into account that many have recently eliminated Liverpool assets. Let’s take a look at each of my current team’s issues.

GOALKEEPERS

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Scout Picks Matchday 11 1

Alisson Becker’s exit means I don’t have a Tuesday goalkeeper, which isn’t ideal. My Wednesday stopper is Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel (€5.0m), about to face the best attack around. It’s far from ideal, but I generally don’t mind sacrificing goalkeepers at this point, as they bring limited potential.

DEFENDERS

Gabriel injury update: Defender ruled out for the season

In defence, there are even more problems to solve. Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) is injured for several weeks, while centre-backs Gabriel (€5.5m) and Nico Schlotterbeck (€5.0m) are both done for the season.

My remaining two aren’t exactly great either: Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae (€5.2m) has been suffering with fatigue, whilst Inter’s Benjamin Pavard (€5.0m) hasn’t even been starting.

MIDFIELDERS

 

1



1

89 Comments
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Who is revealing a team here? They should reveal themselves first!

  2. pakornk
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Guys, help for AM for 32 and 33.
    1. GW32 - Howe or Glasner
    2. GW33 - Howe, Glasner, Pep or Arteta?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      New Southampton manager for the bounce.

    2. Punter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      I’m in the same boat as you, was originally thinking Glasner both (I played Frank for 10 points in 31) and I’m now thinking it’s clearly Howe 32, then Glasner or Arteta 33.

      Palace does have the table bonus opportunity in both GW32 games but they’re probably likely to lose both, away to MCI and NEW, could easily be 0 points.

      Howe has 2 home games in 32, MUN and CRY, they can for sure win one or both for 6-12 points plus goals.

      Glasner has table bonus again in 1/2 games in 33 but Arteta could be a safer 12+ points.

      The worst thing that can happen with AM chip is your manager loses with no goals and 0 points. Need to target wins.

      1. Sharkytect
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Yeah those of us with AM chip left might have our vision a little blurred by memory of our friends' AM chip on moyes for approx 20 points in 1 weel

        1. Tazah
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          To be honest I still regret not going for the TC Salah back then even though I was one of the Moyes AM bunch...... No one will replicate that Salah haul (even Salah himself now), but it's possible you can get a manager haul

    3. nolard
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Howe in 32, then re-assess.

  3. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW31 (91 teams)

    Safety score = 53
    Top score = 72 by 6 managers

    23 teams to be removed, 68 teams through to GW32
    Up to 30% or minimum 21 out next GW
    Congrats to the Final 68! 🙂

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS still needs autosubs

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Rashford would miss next week's UCL QF second leg vs PSG if he receives a booking on Wednesday night.

    This would probably increase his chances of starting against Southampton and first game in DGW33

    1. Nolberto Solano
      • 13 Years
      1 hour ago

      Probably makes Watkins a no go

  5. aussie-trav
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Salah, Raya, Gabriel, Dumfries, schlotterbeck- OUT
    Vitnha, Donnarumma, Hakimi, Rudiger, Dimarco- IN.
    All in PSG

    1. Nolberto Solano
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Better options than Vitinha? Kvara, Dembele, barcola surely?

  6. Mackans
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Who is the best Newcastle defender? Money is no issue

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Livra works for me, Schar is probably due though.

    2. nolard
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      Livra has form.

    3. Nolberto Solano
      • 13 Years
      54 mins ago

      Livra

    4. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Burns due

      1. Gazwaz80
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Schar got an assist and hit the bar, soooo….

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Imagine what he’d do if he got a goal

  7. nolard
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    I find Villa too risky with the rotation and a blank 34.

    A Brighton player in could be good, but who do you bench then?

    Only thing that catches my eye is a sideways move:
    Bruno G to Murphy

    Raya Areola
    Munoz Gvardiol Burn - AWB, Gabriel
    Bruno G Eze Salah Saka - Elanga
    Mateta Isak Marmoush

    2FTs

    Thanks!

    1. Nolberto Solano
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      I would do Bruno G to Murphy

      1. nolard
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Thanks!
        Nothing else stands out?

        1. Nolberto Solano
          • 13 Years
          10 mins ago

          Not really. What is your chip strategy? I’m going to bring in 2 arsenal next week for the double (probably Gabriel and Semenyo out for Saliba and Saka) then FH34. I have Salah, Bowen/Bruno and Isak as my single game players, which I’m comfortable having over villa players

          1. nolard
            • 10 Years
            just now

            BB 33, no FH left.
            Pondering if I should TC this week.

  8. Nolberto Solano
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Who is better to keep for rest of season? Looking to replace one for Murphy this week. Will FH 34

    A) Bruno
    B) Bowen

    1. nolard
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Tough choice. Go with team and player form?
      Both teams have little to play for, with United more safe.

      1. Nolberto Solano
        • 13 Years
        16 mins ago

        Yeah. Both have plum fixture GW33 which I would play one of them. Bowen vs SOU looks tasty

        1. nolard
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bowen could even get something vs Liverpool.

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      sell bruni

      bowen has the easiest fixture next gw

      and possible dgw in 36

  9. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    When would u use ur TC and on Whom ??
    A- Isak GW 32
    B- Saka GW 33
    C- Marmosh GW 33
    D- Other choice mention him

    1. rokonto
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      B

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      save it for 36 if u still have bb

      whoever wins out of forest and city in the cup has a juicy dgw

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Ok, but who would you go for out of either of those two teams?

        It’s kind of a lottery for Forest if Wood is still out.

        And which City player if Haaland is also still out?

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      A

    4. mookie
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      A
      I'm on C because I'll BB in 32.

    5. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      Cheers

    6. Onemorespin
      • 1 Year
      50 mins ago

      A

    7. nolard
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      GW 36 doubler?

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yes Maybe

  10. rokonto
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    What's the maximum and minimum amount of doubleing teams in gameweek 37?

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      its 36. max is 4, minimum is 0

      if villa win their cup semi and spurs win their eruop quarter, minimum is 2

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        54 mins ago

        ^this!

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/04/07/when-will-double-gameweek-36-blank-gameweek-37-be-confirmed

    3. rokonto
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      Sorry, 36 thanks Nightcrawler

  11. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    We’re building a wicker man! Wooohooooo! Ooops.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      😆

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Does this mean you want me to ask here also?

    3. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Oh my word! What have I got myself into?? 😀

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        You're going to be in it if you don't post a cat picture on Nirvana pronto! 😉

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Singed fur!!

  12. Onemorespin
    • 1 Year
    57 mins ago

    Would you take a minus 4 for a keeper on a bench boost, i may have messed up the wildcard lol

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Depends who you are selling/buying.

      1. Onemorespin
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        It would likely be Verbruggen for Fabianski so i have funds for a defender

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          Certainly did mess up the WC with Flappy in your team.

          A DGW GK would soften the hit. If insistent on BB32, I would probably make the move to remove non playing GK to Verbruggen with favourable home fixture against Leicester

          1. Onemorespin
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            tell me about it!
            Thank you

    2. nolard
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Not if the other starts.

      1. Onemorespin
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Yeah unfortunately not ha

        1. nolard
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          Then you could, but can you not wait with BB rather?

          1. Onemorespin
            • 1 Year
            8 mins ago

            Think even if i wait i will need to take the hit bc on BB 33 i dont have the best fixtures (i.e Newcastle Forest players etc)

    3. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      If they double seems easy decision.

  13. EWH2020
    • 11 Years
    55 mins ago

    Anyone considering FH 36?

    Think I have enough to navigate to GW34 with maybe 1x hit.

    FH 36 won't be known until after GW34 so no one will be able to prepare for it. Thinking it could be gold if a decent DGW is announced

    1. nolard
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      I would if I had the FH still.

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      I am, but only if Spurs reach the EL semifinal. We'll know that before GW33 deadline.
      If there will be a DGW36, we'll know only after GW34.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      Most teams are quite prepared for it though, at least on the Palace/Villa/City end, and to a slightly lesser extent Forest. As for the non-cup-finalist GW37 opponents, Spurs/West Ham/Wolves/Bournemouth don't really appeal to me sufficiently to warrant saving FH

    4. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Planning it too. Will have a decent 10 for gw34 plus the AM active as well for an eleventh. If the doubles set up properly there could be a field of doublers possibly leaving out Arsenal and Liv.

  14. EWH2020
    • 11 Years
    54 mins ago

    DGW36 won't be known until after GW34*

  15. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    What do you think guys?
    Just Kluivert to Rogers and bench Bruno?

    Pope
    Munoz | Burn | Gvardiol
    Salah | Palmer | Bruno | Sarr
    Isak | Mateta | Marmoush

    Areola | Kluivert* | Konsa | Justin

    Thanks

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Await midweek games?

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes will wait just gathering early thoughts, thanks

  16. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Benching dilemmas (may become clearer closer to deadline after UCL 1st leg)

    Any factors missing I should consider?

    A. Saka v BRE (H)
    B. Savinho v CRY (H)

    1. Saliba v BRE (H)
    2. Gvardiol v CRY (H)

    - Saka may not start and get limited mins with UCL 2nd leg in mind
    - Savinho against Palace defence that has Guehi suspended and Lacroix possible concussion (concussion sub)
    - Man City in the early Sat KO and could get a team leak before deadline
    - Gvardiol may continue at CB but good for bonus due to Nunes/O'Reilly playing in defence but classified as midfielders
    - Gvardiol playing against 2 Palace attackers (Sarr and Mateta in my team)
    - Arsenal and City CS % at 39% and 35% respectively

    1. Onemorespin
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      B1 I think

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Saliba vs. Gvardiol is anyone's guess. I'd lean Saliba to increase the ceiling of the team.
      You need a plan for the Saka vs. Savinho as it could be a last minute thing.
      A) Savinho start is leaked
      B) No Savinho leak
      If Savinho is benched, then I reckon you'd start Saka.

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        If Savinho benching is leaked, maybe you could even consider Gvardiol or Saliba first on the bench.

  17. Deulofail
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Decisions, decisions

    1. For DGW32 and GW34 only:

    A) Gordon
    B) Murphy

    2.

    C) Kerkez (FUL) + Kerkez (MUN) + 4pts
    D) Livramento (MUN) + Livramento (CPL) + Livramento (IPS)

  18. Babit1967
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    I seriously regret Foden to Gordon there - I knew the risks but took the gamble. It now sounds like Gordon could be missing for a while, would you move to Murphy/Barnes or look to bring in Livra instead on a ft?

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Murphy is the one to get, imo.

  19. nolard
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    1b, 2b for me
    Gordon still out, and BOU defense ropey now.

    1. nolard
      • 10 Years
      just now

      deloufail reply

  20. niaz1982
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    G2G?

    Raya
    Burn Gvardiol Munoz
    Sarr Murphy Salah Rogers
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    Subs: Areola, Dunk, Timber, Saka

    Thinking Rogers over Saka is the right one this week? TC Isak, BB33, FH34 is plan for next few weeks.

  21. Gazwaz80
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Hi all, I have Schär Murphy Isak Muñoz and Mateta for the doubles, should I get rid of Savinho CRY (H) for another Palace mid, Eze maybe? Cheers…

  22. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Got Burn, Murphy, Isak, Munoz, Sarr & Mateta - on AM for next two weeks and playing BB in 35/36.

    A: Sarr to Rogers and AM Glasner
    B: Burn to VDB / Agbadou / Dunk / Andersen and AM Howe

  23. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    A) BB32 with Sels(EVE H) Rogers (sou a) Milenko(EVE H) Gvardiol(CRY H)

    B) TC32 Isak

  24. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Sick of people trying to gain favouritism at work by various means such as offering a free meal at their relatives restaurant or whatever. As worse as those who pay content creators money to help them play their own game.

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      just now

      *free meal to the boss

  25. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Keep an eye for news on this

    "there was a worrying sight as Tino Livramento limped gingerly out of the mixed zone"

    https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/tino-livramento-injury-scare-fabian-31374222

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No need to keep an eye on that, as I've got Burn.

  26. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    I was all set to BB33 but looking at the bench in gw32 & gw33, it seems BB32 might be the better option.

    When to use BB?

    A. GW32 - Sels(EVE), Asensio (sou), Saliba(BRE) & Gvardiol (CRY)

    B. GW33 - Sels(tot), Milenkovic, Murphy(avl), Livramento

    In GW33, I can use upto 2FT's to improve the bench. So I could have maybe 2 dgw players on there (only from villa & man city though as maxed out on arsenal and palace)

    1. lets talk about 6
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      im in a similar boat and leaning towards just getting it out of the way in 32 and save the transfers in 33

  27. lets talk about 6
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which is a better BB?

    32
    martinez bradley savinho timber/saliba

    33
    Martiez Isak bradley Livramento

