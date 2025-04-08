UCL Fantasy Matchday 13: FPL Reactions’ team reveal

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 13 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Ahead of the deadline, we’ve got a team reveal from Louis (FPL Reactions), our resident European football expert who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast.

Coming into Matchday 13, I almost think we could do with another few weeks without Champions League football. The sheer number of injuries is overwhelming, taking into account that many have recently eliminated Liverpool assets. Let’s take a look at each of my current team’s issues.

GOALKEEPERS

Alisson Becker’s exit means I don’t have a Tuesday goalkeeper, which isn’t ideal. My Wednesday stopper is Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel (€5.0m), about to face the best attack around. It’s far from ideal, but I generally don’t mind sacrificing goalkeepers at this point, as they bring limited potential.

DEFENDERS

In defence, there are even more problems to solve. Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) is injured for several weeks, while centre-backs Gabriel (€5.5m) and Nico Schlotterbeck (€5.0m) are both done for the season.

My remaining two aren’t exactly great either: Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae (€5.2m) has been suffering with fatigue, whilst Inter’s Benjamin Pavard (€5.0m) hasn’t even been starting.

MIDFIELDERS