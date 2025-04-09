101
FFS Cup April 9

FFS Members Cup results + second-round draw

101 Comments
Round two of our latest FFS Members Cup takes place in Double Gameweek 32, where 128 remaining Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are competing for a £300 prize fund.

A tournament for Premium Members, this is independent of those you can see on the official FPL website.

We’ll bring you the latest results in this article, plus the second-round draw, with a full breakdown of prizes towards the bottom.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

A complete list of round one results

Qualifiers in Gameweek 30 finalised these 256 participants, which include former champions Chaballer, Mayanyi, rrcmc and Mohd Rodzi.

All four of them won, though Tieron Nobody (ranked 168th worldwide) was eliminated straight away, losing 59-65 to Flekken Beacons. It leaves CasaBanter (460th) as the highest-ranked remaining manager.

At the other extreme, lowest-ranked schnuggi (5,235,965th) pulled off a shock 54-45 victory over NZNickG (80,856th) and comes up against Steve (814,190th) in the next round.

Meanwhile, nobody outscored Thomas Docherty‘s 76 points, though fellow Assistant Manager users Darth_Newdar and BC1 were one behind.

Lucky winners NURKKA (36 points), FPL Insanity (42) and RadGrlDad (43) were amongst the 12 managers to progress without exceeding a score of 50, whereas Mighty drew 70-70 with El Peludo but lost because of his lower rank.

In fact, seven squads with at least 65 points were unlucky in defeat, including Sticky Toffee Pudding versus BENUNDERWOOD1 (67-70).

Looking ahead, the crunch clash of round two pits Zoinks (473rd) against Cornish Pasty Man (4,682nd), based on their combined rank being the lowest of all 64 encounters.

The full second-round draw is available here

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

101 Comments
  1. Reddonkeyham 42
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Raya
    Saliba, Gvar, Livramento
    Salah, Palmer, Mbembo, Nwareni
    Isak, Matea, Marmoush

    Henderson, Rogers, Milokevic, Curcerlla

    FH, TC, BB all all to play. 2 free transfers.
    Rogers to Murphy and bench boost boost this week, but then what?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Did you not think about chip and future transfer strategy when you played your WC last GW?

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      If you BB32
      TC33 Saka if you switch out Palmer
      FH34

      Looks alright

      Open Controls
    3. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      2 hours ago

      If you want to BB this week, I'd go Mbeumo > Murphy and Nwaneri > Eze.

      If you want to BB next week, I'd do the above transfers and then sell Palmer for Saka. You can then TC this week and FH in 34.

      Open Controls
  2. Firmino
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Need to get rid of Gabriel and probably also Gordon since I'm bench boosting.

    A) Gabriel, Gordon -> van Dijk/Bradley, Barnes/Murphy
    B) Gabriel, Gordon -> Livramento, Jota/Diaz

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      A

      Good luck

      Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Do you already have Munoz? If not, then do Gabriel > Munoz and then Gordon > Rashford / Asensio / Rogers.

      If you do have Munoz already then I'd go for Saliba.

      Open Controls
    3. TAnderson
        4 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    4. Your Man With The Hair
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Any Chelsea fans know does Colwil start this weekend?

      Open Controls
      1. Kingy109
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        They won’t know till after the game in Europe

        Open Controls
    5. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Any Arsenal fans. Do we think that JurriënTimber will be rested this weekend ??

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Yes, Ben White will start. Look at the lineup against Everton last weekend, expect similar team

        Open Controls
        1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Thank you

          Open Controls
      2. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Will Kiwior now become a regular starter?

        Open Controls
    6. fantasyfog
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Wood > Watkins -4?

      Must be worth it right?

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Not for me now we know Emery is willing to play Rashy upfront.

        Open Controls
        1. fantasyfog
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Yeah UCL rotation is my only worry, just those doubles, I'm greedy

          Open Controls
      2. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        I'd plump for Mateta over Wood, as he plays twice and may repay the -4 hit.

        Open Controls
    7. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Anyone thinking about getting Malen and cheap Brighton and Chelsea players and bench boosting?

      Open Controls
      1. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Malen yes, the rest, no.

        Open Controls
      2. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        No to the bench boost suggestion either.

        Open Controls
      3. theplayer
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Unless you still have a wildcard, do you really want to be left with these players?

        Open Controls
    8. leo_messi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Would you bench boost that??

      Kepa(FUL) Rogers (sot) VVD (WHM) Milinkovic (EVE)

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Yes

        If you think Rogers features

        See how they get on tonight

        Open Controls
    9. Jullepuu
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Playing bb now. Saka to Palmer a good idea?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        That looks like a budget move

        Ipswich helps ...

        Maybe a Liverpool midfielder v West Ham, but they are stuttering too.

        Or a Newcastle or Palace player if not tripled up?

        Open Controls
        1. Jullepuu
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Don't know which Pool mid to get as none of them are nailed and in form except Salah. Yeah, I have triple Newcastle and Palace

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Jota or Diaz would be the punt

            Understand if you don't want to go there.

            Man City might leak on Saturday morning but there's still uncertainty into gw33 there.

            It's just Palmer's lack of form that is off putting.

            Open Controls
            1. Jullepuu
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Yeah there really isn't a stand out option. Just feel like Palmer has a high ceiling + he is on penalties

              Open Controls
      2. Kingy109
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Do you buy Saka back in GW33? If so is this a good use of 2 transfers?

        Open Controls
        1. Jullepuu
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Probably. I think it is worth it this deep into the season. Just trying to get the best team possible for every game week. I have a strong bench now so I should be able to work around injuries just fine in gw33, which would make getting Saka back easy

          Open Controls
    10. Thomas Docherty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Fame at last with my first mention by FPLMarc.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        How are you going to celebrate the occasion?

        Open Controls
        1. BUZZBOMB ♡
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Another whirl on the Utd Chairman's wife?

          Open Controls
    11. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Kluivert to

      A) Sarr
      B) Eze
      C) Barnes
      D) Gordon with news
      E) Savinho
      F) Bruno G

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Eze will score the most points

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Assuming FH34, it has to be Palace midfielder with 4 fixtures over the next 2GWs

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Target Newcastle players if on FH33/ no FH left

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Cheers

            BB33
            FH34

            Open Controls
      3. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    12. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Old articled

      A: BB32 with Verbuggen, Rogers, Neco, Gvardiol (and Saka in XI) and TC33 Marmoush

      B: TC32 Isak and BB33 with Areola, Bissaka + 2 recruitments with FTs

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Easy B now with all the likely rotation

        Open Controls
      2. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Definitely b

        Open Controls
      3. nolard
        • 10 Years
        53 mins ago

        I like B.

        Open Controls
    13. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Would you take a -4 to bring in Saliba for the game week 32 double?

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        There’s no double this week

        Can’t even guarantee Saliba will play tbh. As a fan I don’t want to see him near the pitch against Brentford

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Arsenal don't have any other CBs available to rotate/rest Saliba and Kiwior. I expect White to come in for Timber at RB and probably Zinchenko/Tierney LB over MLs

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            MLS*

            Open Controls
          2. Qaiss
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            White can play there, even though his best position is on the right. I don’t think Saliba will be benched but just don’t be surprised whatever the lineup is (apart from Raya)

            Open Controls
        2. Big Mike
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Sorry, I meant the 33 double

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            In that case, yeah

            Open Controls
    14. SomeoneKnows
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Who should I start this GW?

      A) Verbruggen (LEI)
      B) Raya (BRE)

      Open Controls
      1. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    15. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Salah staying at Liverpool, according to Fabrizio Romano

      Good for FPL I guess

      Open Controls
      1. Stimps
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        So everyone has him captain again?

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          For the last 2 seasons before this one, Haaland was everyone’s captain

          I think Salah will gradually fall off but it will still be a fun debate as to whether to own him or not. I started with him and Haaland this season

          Open Controls
      2. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Maybe, but I can't see him replicating his form next year, as his stats have dropped off a cliff since TAA's injury. It all depends on whether Bradley can step up in Trent's absence.

        Open Controls
      3. nolard
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Will stay one year, then be sold to Headchopper FC.

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          1 hour ago

          Why add politics into it?

          Open Controls
          1. nolard
            • 10 Years
            57 mins ago

            Why not?

            Open Controls
            1. nolard
              • 10 Years
              55 mins ago

              Perhaps sports-washers FC is a bit more proper.

              Open Controls
            2. Qaiss
              • 9 Years
              52 mins ago

              Because you’re from a country where the government cares far less for its citizens than the one you just referred to

              Can’t even turn the heating on in the UK. A genocide is being funded by this government too

              Open Controls
              1. nolard
                • 10 Years
                49 mins ago

                Yes, you are right.

                Everyone has some dirt on their hands, so best stay clear of politics, even if football now is very much politicised.

                Open Controls
                1. Qaiss
                  • 9 Years
                  48 mins ago

                  Absolutely

                  Open Controls
    16. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      The Egyptian King close to staying at Liverpool for another season

      https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1910000340008677392?t=Zd7ddz7Ds_ncmtFnP-Qh9Q&s=19

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Explains why he’s gone missing past few weeks. Got the contract, feet up.

        Open Controls
    17. SomeoneKnows
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Best non-Arsenal defender for the run-in / BB36 ?

      Current backline:
      Raya, Verbruggen
      Gvardiol, Munoz, Kerkez, Milenkovic

      Open Controls
      1. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Neco Williams

        Open Controls
      2. Stimps
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Bradley punt?

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Like that

          Open Controls
      3. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        Bradley

        Open Controls
    18. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Hall > Livramento.

      Can’t help think Mbeumo against a likely weakened Arsenal, and Bowen with his strong record against Liverpool combined with his strong output under Potter’s low block set up against better teams, are going to score well.

      I’ll get Murphy for GW34, if needed.

      Open Controls
      1. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Could reap big rewards.

        Open Controls
    19. Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      I want to move Sarr to fit in Glasner but struggling to think of midfielders to replace him with? Already have Salah, Saka, Savinho and Murphy...Rogers could easily be rested this weekend or have his minutes managed

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        58 mins ago

        Malen, Asensio, even Rice for double?

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Merino is playing Striker?

          Open Controls
      2. nolard
        • 10 Years
        57 mins ago

        MGW? Barnes? Trossard?

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Like the differential Trossard

          Open Controls
    20. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      Stick & await early leak re City game?

      Raya,
      *Munoz, *Burn, Gvardiol,
      *Sarr, Salah, *Murphy, #Foden
      TC *Isak, Marmoush, *Mateta,

      Areola, #Saka, Milenkovic, Timber,

      2.7

      1FT

      Open Controls
      1. nolard
        • 10 Years
        54 mins ago

        Looks template, but solid.

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Cheers, just Saka & Foden issue, got rid of Gordon headache

          Open Controls
      2. WVA
        • 8 Years
        45 mins ago

        Nice, similar to me

        Sels
        Munoz Schar Gvardiol
        Sarr Salah Murphy Rashford
        Isak Marmoush Mateta
        Raya Saka Konsa Saliba

        Open Controls
    21. nolard
      • 10 Years
      59 mins ago

      What about FH in 33 instead of 34?

      Capitalise properly on the doubles.

      BGW is not too problematic as is.

      Open Controls
      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        53 mins ago

        Team dependent. My XI is full of doublers plus Salah and Isak.

        Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        52 mins ago

        Depends on your team, I’ve got 12 City, Ars, Pal, NewC & will probably get Villa with FT.

        Then FH 34

        Going to be some hits flying over next few weeks, those not positioned correct.

        Open Controls
        1. Big Mike
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Which Villa player are you looking to bring in?

          Open Controls
      3. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        51 mins ago

        That's my current plan

        Open Controls
      4. CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        49 mins ago

        I think the only issue with that approach is that Fulham and Wolves have the best two fixtures, and you're unlikely to want their players in your team after the blank, so it doesn't seem like good use of transfers.

        Open Controls
      5. WVA
        • 8 Years
        48 mins ago

        No as will have the max of 12 doublers anyway

        Open Controls
        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          41 mins ago

          I'm on that strategy as I don't want any Villa players with the rotation, plus their fixtures from memory are Newcastle and Man City.

          I think a team with some doublers and a mixture of others with good fixtures will be better

          Open Controls
          1. CONNERS
            • 6 Years
            38 mins ago

            Yep - my team will be

            3 x Arsenal
            3 x Palace
            2 x City

            Plus Salah, Isak and Bruno.

            Open Controls
            1. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              24 mins ago

              As it is currently I'll probably have:-

              1 x Palace
              3 x Arsenal
              3 x Liverpool
              2 x West ham
              2 x Man City

              Open Controls
              1. CONNERS
                • 6 Years
                14 mins ago

                That could be a great strategy. Load up on 'Pool & WH for LEI & SOU whilst most people are preoccupied by the doubles.

                Open Controls
              2. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                8 mins ago

                Looks good, but its a shame with all these injuries. 33 was a good chance to full team value, but now, I think I will have over 5mil in the bank.

                Still gonna FH, but it doesn't look amazing anymore.

                Open Controls
          2. WVA
            • 8 Years
            34 mins ago

            I’m bench boosting with 12 doublers and Salah Isak Sels

            Open Controls
          3. Big Mike
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            Having one Villa midfielder is a good option - the issue is deciding which one. They have already beaten Man City.

            Open Controls
    22. ididnt
      • 13 Years
      55 mins ago

      Dilemma after last week’s WC

      Do I BB this in 32 or 33? I also have TC left to play.

      Raya (Verbrugen)
      Libra, Saliba, Munoz (Konsa, Gvardiol)
      Salah, Saka, Murphy Sarr (Rogers)
      Mateta, Isak, Marmoush

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        49 mins ago

        I think I’m on TC due to possible rotation of Arsenal and Villa players

        Open Controls
    23. faux_C
      • 12 Years
      46 mins ago

      Planning to roll this week so I have 3 FTs for 33 - am I looking set?

      Raya
      Livramento, Konate, Gvardiol
      Salah, Palmer, Sarr, Murphy
      Isak, Mateta, Marmoush
      Glasner

      (Areola, Savinho, Konsa, Gabriel)

      Open Controls
      1. CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        Yeah, looks good.

        Open Controls
      2. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        I'd play Konsa instead of Konate.

        Open Controls

