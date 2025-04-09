FFS Members Cup results + second-round draw

Round two of our latest FFS Members Cup takes place in Double Gameweek 32, where 128 remaining Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are competing for a £300 prize fund.

A tournament for Premium Members, this is independent of those you can see on the official FPL website.

We’ll bring you the latest results in this article, plus the second-round draw, with a full breakdown of prizes towards the bottom.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

A complete list of round one results

Qualifiers in Gameweek 30 finalised these 256 participants, which include former champions Chaballer, Mayanyi, rrcmc and Mohd Rodzi.

All four of them won, though Tieron Nobody (ranked 168th worldwide) was eliminated straight away, losing 59-65 to Flekken Beacons. It leaves CasaBanter (460th) as the highest-ranked remaining manager.

At the other extreme, lowest-ranked schnuggi (5,235,965th) pulled off a shock 54-45 victory over NZNickG (80,856th) and comes up against Steve (814,190th) in the next round.

Meanwhile, nobody outscored Thomas Docherty‘s 76 points, though fellow Assistant Manager users Darth_Newdar and BC1 were one behind.

Lucky winners NURKKA (36 points), FPL Insanity (42) and RadGrlDad (43) were amongst the 12 managers to progress without exceeding a score of 50, whereas Mighty drew 70-70 with El Peludo but lost because of his lower rank.

In fact, seven squads with at least 65 points were unlucky in defeat, including Sticky Toffee Pudding versus BENUNDERWOOD1 (67-70).

Looking ahead, the crunch clash of round two pits Zoinks (473rd) against Cornish Pasty Man (4,682nd), based on their combined rank being the lowest of all 64 encounters.

The full second-round draw is available here

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 30

Round 1 – Gameweek 31

Round 2 – Gameweek 32

Round 3 – Gameweek 33

Round 4 – Gameweek 33

Round 5 – Gameweek 34

Round 6 – Gameweek 35

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher



