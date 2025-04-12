142
Dugout Discussion April 12

3pm team news: Rogers + Rashford start, Wood fit, Pedro recalled

142 Comments
Share

Having seen two of the Gameweek 33 ‘doublers’ in action already today, we get to observe another one now.

Aston Villa head down to Southampton for one of three 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League:

Wood start

Unai Emery has rotated some of his troops for this middle fixture in a Paris Saint-Germain sandwich but Emiliano Martinez, Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers maintain their records of having not been benched in a single Premier League game this season.

Ezri Konsa also starts for the Villans.

Emery, in fact, only makes four alterations from the midweek defeat in France.

Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn all make way, with Tyrone Mings, Ian Maatsen, Amadou Onana and Marco Asensio handed recalls in their places.

Anticipated starts for Donyell Malen and Ollie Watkins haven’t materialised, with those two attackers warming the bench again. Marcus Rashford leads the Villa line once more.

Southampton interim manager Simon Rusk makes two changes to Ivan Juric’s final line-up as Saints boss.

Jack Stephens and Paul Onuachu replace Joe Aribo and Tyler Dibling, who are both among the substitutes.

There’s some interesting team news from the City Ground, too, where Chris Wood recovers from injury to start for Nottingham Forest.

The Kiwi striker, Alex Moreno and Jota Silva all come into Nuno Espirito Santo’s line-up.

Anthony Elanga is only fit enough for substitute duty, while Morato and Ryan Yates drop to the bench.

Everton boss David Moyes also makes three alterations, bringing in Armando Broja, James Garner and the fit-again Vitalii Mykolenko.

Beto, Nathan Patterson and Tim Iroegbunam lose their spots.

Finally, at the Amex, Joao Pedro returns to the Brighton and Hove Albion starting XI, along with Simon Adingra and Yasin Ayari.

Jan Paul van Hecke is suspended, Kaoru Mitoma misses out and Diego Gomez drops to the bench.

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy recalls Stephy Mavididi, Kasey McAteer and Caleb Okoli.

Wout Faes and Victor Kristiansen are both absent, while Patson Daka is on substitute duty.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Hinshelwood, Estupinian, Dunk, Baleba, Minteh, O’Riley, Ayari, Adingra, Welbeck, Pedro.

Subs: Rushworth, March, Gruda, Cashin, Gomez, Wieffer, Tasker, Simmonds, Howell.

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Coady, Okoli, Thomas, Soumare, Ndidi, El Khannouss, Mavididi, McAteer, Vardy.

Subs: Stolarczyk, De Cordova-Reid, Ayew, Daka, Pereira, Skipp, Coulibaly, Aluko, Evans.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Murillo, Milenkovic, Moreno, Dominguez, Anderson, Silva, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Boly, Abbott, Sangaré, Yates, Danilo, Elanga, Sosa.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Harrison, Doucoure, Ndiaye, Broja.

Subs: Virgínia, Patterson, Keane, Young, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Beto, Chermiti.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Harwood-Bellis, Manning, Ugochukwu, Fernandes, Archer, Sulemana, Onuachu.

Subs: McCarthy, Aribo, Smallbone, Stewart, Bree, Wood, Sugawara, Dibling, Robinson.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Onana, Tielemans, Rogers, Asensio, Ramsey, Rashford.

Subs: Olsen, Disasi, McGinn, Watkins, Digne, Torres, Garcia, Malen, Kamara.

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

142 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    OH MY GOD!!

    Open Controls
  2. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    Can’t beleive my verbruggen cs gone fs

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Oh just love that BB Buster lol!

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        Cheers !

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Munoz owner here lol!

          Open Controls
  3. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Leicester have scored, this is not a drill

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      19 mins ago

      The week I play Dunk too!

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        Play Verbruggen!

        Open Controls
  4. Sgt. Schultz
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Fernandes YC

    Open Controls
  5. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    anyone bench boosting in 37?

    Struggling for 34

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      36 rather

      Open Controls
  6. putana
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    bench boosters in the mud

    Open Controls
  7. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Bb not going well with Verbruggen!!

    Open Controls
  8. Differentiator
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Vart Berbruggen

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      All Vart, no Boo

      Open Controls
  9. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Brighton cleanie wipeout is delicious

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Sure is! 😉

      Open Controls
  10. ebb2sparky
    • 14 Years
    33 mins ago

    Who would you bench for gw33?
    A) Isak (avl)
    B) Bruno (WOL)
    Currently on B but it's close.

    Open Controls
  11. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    That Forest CS must go, Sels obligatory 10 pointer otherwise

    Open Controls
  12. putana
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Joao Pedro is a 5 goal a season player without pens

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      I don’t understand how he’s so jammy to get so many, it’s almost unfair for other teams/strikers

      Open Controls
      1. putana
        • 6 Years
        just now

        he looks for them

        Open Controls
    2. boc610
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Such a youtube forum comment how many does he win?strikers are their to take pens, how many did kane rack up every season for spurs?

      Open Controls
      1. Gubby-Allen
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Andy Cole took one in his career I think.

        Open Controls
  13. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Absolutely riveting 3pm games

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Could cure insomnia

      Open Controls
    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Leicester scored a goal!!

      Open Controls
  14. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Another day, another locked-in Forest clean sheet.

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      I think I'd much rather have double Forest defence than double Arsenal, after 33

      Open Controls
    2. Shultan
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      This I'd bet my car on a NF CS

      Open Controls
    3. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hope so!

      Open Controls
  15. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Verbruggen cs lost. Nice.

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      I just know this is gonna bounce back against me BB with Areola next week.

      Open Controls
      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I am Verbruggen owner and I certainly do hope that Soton smashes Wham next week.

        Open Controls
  16. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Didn’t trust to start Konsa and he will deliver CS all of the sudden lol

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      His 2nd or 3rd of the year, I think

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Crazy

        Open Controls
    2. boc610
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Jinxed it. Nice work.

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      With you there fella!

      Open Controls
  17. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Come on Rogers, grab a goal lad

    Open Controls
    1. DeSelby
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
  18. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Villa looking like they might score at all?

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Any moment now…

      Open Controls
  19. Thanos
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Can anyone tell how Asensio has played? Bought him as a punt but can’t watch today.

    Open Controls
  20. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Pens down for the Freehit already.

    Raya
    Gvardiol Munoz Bradley
    Salah Saka Bowen Eze Rogers
    Marmoush(C) Mateta

    Areola Ndiaye Todibo Agbadou

    Open Controls
    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      I will be doing mine later. 10 DGW and Salah.

      Open Controls
    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Similar to mine but I've gone KDB and VVD ,over Bowen and Bradley, and Sarr over Rogers with no Munoz (can't see them keeping a clean sheet) but Saliba

      Open Controls
      1. Gubby-Allen
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Will probably do KDB. Oddly Man City are the more reliable for rotation

        Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      My non FH BB team will be,

      RAYA
      GVARDIOL DIAS SALIBA MUNOZ
      SAKA SARR RASHFORD ROGERS
      MATETA MARMOUSH
      Sels KONSA Salah Isak

      Open Controls
  21. Gubby-Allen
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Could do with Forest and Villa staying 0-0

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      A Saints goal would be even better

      Open Controls
      1. Gubby-Allen
        • 3 Years
        just now

        My only three players today apart from Mbuemo are Pickford, Milenkovic and Konsa.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          just now

          MGW, Pickford and Murillo here. Mbuemo on the bench (for Mateta who I brought in for Wissa, Mbuemo will probably haul).

          Open Controls
  22. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Why do Southampton insist on not starting their best player?

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Le Tissier? He retired.

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Egil Ostenstad?

      Open Controls
    3. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Kevin Keegan?

      Open Controls
  23. Norco
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    What plants are on sale down at the garden centre?

    Open Controls
    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      just now

      You need a second mortgage at my one. £3.99 for a packet of biscuits.

      Open Controls
  24. Goodfeathers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Another Pedro penalty loading..

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Joke the first one took 20 replays

      Open Controls
  25. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Pen again, the time it takes is a joke

    Open Controls
  26. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    So Rogers was hauling from my bench for the last two weeks and this week when I played him, he will blank....nice

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      just now

      That’s the Rogers I know

      Open Controls
  27. putana
    • 6 Years
    just now

    why do refs even waste time going to the monitor if they always change their decision anyways. Stop putting on a show and just get on it with it

    Open Controls
  28. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Pedro brace

    Open Controls
  29. JBG
    • 6 Years
    just now

    JP Morgan strikes again

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.