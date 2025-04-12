3pm team news: Rogers + Rashford start, Wood fit, Pedro recalled

Having seen two of the Gameweek 33 ‘doublers’ in action already today, we get to observe another one now.

Aston Villa head down to Southampton for one of three 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League:

Unai Emery has rotated some of his troops for this middle fixture in a Paris Saint-Germain sandwich but Emiliano Martinez, Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers maintain their records of having not been benched in a single Premier League game this season.

Ezri Konsa also starts for the Villans.

Emery, in fact, only makes four alterations from the midweek defeat in France.

Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn all make way, with Tyrone Mings, Ian Maatsen, Amadou Onana and Marco Asensio handed recalls in their places.

Anticipated starts for Donyell Malen and Ollie Watkins haven’t materialised, with those two attackers warming the bench again. Marcus Rashford leads the Villa line once more.

Southampton interim manager Simon Rusk makes two changes to Ivan Juric’s final line-up as Saints boss.

Jack Stephens and Paul Onuachu replace Joe Aribo and Tyler Dibling, who are both among the substitutes.

There’s some interesting team news from the City Ground, too, where Chris Wood recovers from injury to start for Nottingham Forest.

The Kiwi striker, Alex Moreno and Jota Silva all come into Nuno Espirito Santo’s line-up.

Anthony Elanga is only fit enough for substitute duty, while Morato and Ryan Yates drop to the bench.

Everton boss David Moyes also makes three alterations, bringing in Armando Broja, James Garner and the fit-again Vitalii Mykolenko.

Beto, Nathan Patterson and Tim Iroegbunam lose their spots.

Finally, at the Amex, Joao Pedro returns to the Brighton and Hove Albion starting XI, along with Simon Adingra and Yasin Ayari.

Jan Paul van Hecke is suspended, Kaoru Mitoma misses out and Diego Gomez drops to the bench.

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy recalls Stephy Mavididi, Kasey McAteer and Caleb Okoli.

Wout Faes and Victor Kristiansen are both absent, while Patson Daka is on substitute duty.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Hinshelwood, Estupinian, Dunk, Baleba, Minteh, O’Riley, Ayari, Adingra, Welbeck, Pedro.

Subs: Rushworth, March, Gruda, Cashin, Gomez, Wieffer, Tasker, Simmonds, Howell.

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Coady, Okoli, Thomas, Soumare, Ndidi, El Khannouss, Mavididi, McAteer, Vardy.

Subs: Stolarczyk, De Cordova-Reid, Ayew, Daka, Pereira, Skipp, Coulibaly, Aluko, Evans.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Murillo, Milenkovic, Moreno, Dominguez, Anderson, Silva, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Boly, Abbott, Sangaré, Yates, Danilo, Elanga, Sosa.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Harrison, Doucoure, Ndiaye, Broja.

Subs: Virgínia, Patterson, Keane, Young, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Beto, Chermiti.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Harwood-Bellis, Manning, Ugochukwu, Fernandes, Archer, Sulemana, Onuachu.

Subs: McCarthy, Aribo, Smallbone, Stewart, Bree, Wood, Sugawara, Dibling, Robinson.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Onana, Tielemans, Rogers, Asensio, Ramsey, Rashford.

Subs: Olsen, Disasi, McGinn, Watkins, Digne, Torres, Garcia, Malen, Kamara.

