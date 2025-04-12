157
Dugout Discussion April 12

Man City v Palace team news: Savinho again a sub, no Foden

157 Comments
Crystal Palace kick off their ‘double’ in Gameweek 32 with a trip to Manchester City this Saturday lunchtime.

The action at the Etihad gets underway at 12:30 BST.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner, not renowned for his rotation, makes just one change to his starting XI today.

It’s an enforced alteration, too, as Marc Guehi is suspended. He’ll return for the second of the Eagles’ Gameweek 32 fixtures against Newcastle United in midweek.

Chris Richards, back from a calf issue, replaces Guehi in defence.

Maxence Lacroix was passed fit by Glasner on Friday and keeps his place at centre-half, while the heavily owned contingent of Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ismaila Sarr, Eberechi Eze and Daniel Munoz all start as expected.

From one manager not known for his changes to another who tinkers all too much.

Pep Guardiola has made three alterations to his line-up following the goalless draw with Manchester United last Sunday.

The most surprising inclusion is that of James McAtee, who gets his first-ever Premier League start for the Cityzens.

Rico Lewis and Nico Gonzalez also return to the starting XI.

Matheus Nunes and Bernardo Silva both drop to the bench, while Phil Foden is absent entirely. Guardiola had revealed Foden was a doubt with a knock in the embargoed section of Friday’s presser.

Despite the City attack misfiring at Old Trafford last weekend, Savinho, Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish are again reduced to substitute duty.

These sides drew 2-2 in the reverse fixture in December, with Munoz among the goalscorers at Selhurst Park.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Gonzalez, Kovacic, Gundogan, McAtee, De Bruyne, Marmoush.

Substitutes: Ortega, Grealish, Doku, Bernardo, Reis, Savinho, Nunes, Khusanov, Bobb.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Lerma, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Substitutes: Matthews, Ward, Clyne, Chilwell, Kporha, Hughes, Devenny, França, Umeh.

157 Comments
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    McAtee with poor cross.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bring on Savinho.

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        This.
        3 minutes is plenty to show what you got and McAfee failed.

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      It’s Oscar Bobb I really want to see back

      Open Controls
  2. el polako
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Sarr(c).
    Make or break.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Start the count

      Open Controls
  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Marmoush, Mateta and Sarr fail...

    Open Controls
  4. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Come on Palace!! That City team is definitely there for the taking!!

    Open Controls
  5. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Savinho in gw 30 with an assist
    Since then 2 benchings, 1 no show, poor pick, now has dgw 33!

    Open Controls
  6. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    McAtee with limp shot. Need to take him off now.

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yeah, need to take him off and bring on Bobb.

      Open Controls
  7. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    City is poop

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Timing

      Open Controls
  8. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bet Gvardiol will punish my benching

    Open Controls
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Lol

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Unlikely now

      Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I underestimated how bad City are

      Open Controls
  9. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Eze goal

    Open Controls
  10. thegame983
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is this game bonus for Glasner?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yeah my ml rival has him, I’m on BB, 5 pts between us !

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Both are

      Open Controls
  11. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Palace

    goal

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      At least Sarr assisted Eze.

      Open Controls
  12. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    OMG eze

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks like McAtee was at fault

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        just now

        When you have an annoying McAtee stuck buzzing inside your helm 😀

        Open Controls
  13. F4L
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    eze g
    sarr a

    Open Controls
    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      points for everyone!

      Open Controls
      1. Zilla
        • 7 Years
        just now

        true

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        No, I’ve Munoz, Mateta and Glasner but still happy!

        Open Controls
    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Top work you two. Flyer!! 😀

      Open Controls
  14. F4L
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    ffs mateta just reach for that!

    Open Controls
  15. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Pfff no Eze no Glasner

    Open Controls
  16. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Glad I benched Gvardiol now!

    Open Controls
    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 6 Years
      just now

      i benched him too, mate.

      Open Controls
  17. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Knew should've started Neco instead of Gvardiol the joker ffs

    Open Controls
  18. Pukki Party
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Two things you always hope for but never happens: a successful bench boost and Rory McIlroy winning the masters.

    Open Controls
  19. SM001
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    EZE!

    Open Controls
  20. Twisted Saltergater
    • 15 Years
    2 mins ago

    Munoz ✅
    Eze ✅
    Gvardiol benched ✅
    BB not played ✅

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Oh, thought it was Munoz assist 😆

      Open Controls
  21. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Get out of my team gvardiol

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Happy I twisted with benching him this week. Still, flopped that decision last week.

      Open Controls
  22. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    I do wish that Sarr would do better than Eze for once. Always the Princess, never the Queen.

    Open Controls
  23. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Eze backers in heaven!

    Open Controls
  24. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Gvardiol benched. Yay!

    Open Controls
  25. F4L
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Glasner AM'ers in dreamland rn

    Open Controls
  26. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Eze like literally the only player I haven’t got lol

    Open Controls

