Man City v Palace team news: Savinho again a sub, no Foden

Crystal Palace kick off their ‘double’ in Gameweek 32 with a trip to Manchester City this Saturday lunchtime.

The action at the Etihad gets underway at 12:30 BST.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner, not renowned for his rotation, makes just one change to his starting XI today.

It’s an enforced alteration, too, as Marc Guehi is suspended. He’ll return for the second of the Eagles’ Gameweek 32 fixtures against Newcastle United in midweek.

Chris Richards, back from a calf issue, replaces Guehi in defence.

Maxence Lacroix was passed fit by Glasner on Friday and keeps his place at centre-half, while the heavily owned contingent of Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ismaila Sarr, Eberechi Eze and Daniel Munoz all start as expected.

From one manager not known for his changes to another who tinkers all too much.

Pep Guardiola has made three alterations to his line-up following the goalless draw with Manchester United last Sunday.

The most surprising inclusion is that of James McAtee, who gets his first-ever Premier League start for the Cityzens.

Rico Lewis and Nico Gonzalez also return to the starting XI.

Matheus Nunes and Bernardo Silva both drop to the bench, while Phil Foden is absent entirely. Guardiola had revealed Foden was a doubt with a knock in the embargoed section of Friday’s presser.

Despite the City attack misfiring at Old Trafford last weekend, Savinho, Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish are again reduced to substitute duty.

These sides drew 2-2 in the reverse fixture in December, with Munoz among the goalscorers at Selhurst Park.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Gonzalez, Kovacic, Gundogan, McAtee, De Bruyne, Marmoush.

Substitutes: Ortega, Grealish, Doku, Bernardo, Reis, Savinho, Nunes, Khusanov, Bobb.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Lerma, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Substitutes: Matthews, Ward, Clyne, Chilwell, Kporha, Hughes, Devenny, França, Umeh.