FPL Gameweek 32 team news: Isak, Gordon + more live injury updates

It’ll be a busy day of Gameweek 32 team news as 16 Premier League managers will face the media on Friday.

We’ll bring you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury updates on this page.

This is a ‘live’ article, so it’ll be updated as and when manager quotes become available – so keep refreshing for the latest news.

GAMEWEEK 32: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 32: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

List yet to be provided by Sky/BBC. We hope to have these soon.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Anthony Gordon is back on the grass and will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s clash with Manchester United.

Jason Tindall, in for the ill Eddie Howe, discussed the latest on the winger in Friday’s presser.

“He’s had a decent week with the physios. He was back out on grass for a session yesterday so we’ll assess him today to see how he’s responded to that. “Then we will assess him today and we will have to make a late call to see if he’s available for the bench on Sunday.” – Jason Tindall on Anthony Gordon, quoted by the Chronicle

Tindall meanwhile was asked about Alexander Isak, who has been battling a niggly groin issue in recent months. Howe had declared it no longer a concern after Monday’s win at Leicester City but his assistant seemed to suggest assessment was still ongoing.

“He’s trained and he feels fine. One we will assess day by day but we are hoping he is available.” – Jason Tindall on Alexander Isak, quotes by the Chronicle

Lewis Hall (foot), Sven Botman (knee) and Jamaal Lascelles (knee) remain unavailable, while Joe Willock will miss at least the first fixture of Newcastle’s Double Gameweek 32 because of a concussion.

LIVERPOOL

Arne Slot’s press conference was dominated by talk of Mohamed Salah‘s new contract.

The Liverpool boss was eventually asked about the latest team news and revealed that Alisson (concussion) had been cleared to play in Gameweek 32.

“Yes, he is.” – Arne Slot on whether Alisson is fully recovered

Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) miss out again.

Slot was also asked if Conor Bradley‘s substitute appearance in Gameweek 31 puts him in starting contention this weekend.

“Yes, it does [put Bradley in starting contention]. “Of course it’s a boost, it’s always a boost when quality players come back, especially quality players in that position because I think Curtis Jones is a quality player but it’s not his favourite position. “So to have a player in his favourite position is always – not always – but it might be better for the team. And Conor has done so well for us this season, just like Trent [Alexander-Arnold]. But when Trent then isn’t there, you always hope to look behind you and see that Conor is available. “But then if he isn’t, we have to solve that problem. And we are not the only team in this league that has had these problems. So, we’ve tried to bring the best out of it. “That worked really well against Everton. I think Curtis played well also against Fulham. Of course he was involved in the goal but you can ask yourself the question if he could do so much about that. He did it quite well to very well, in my opinion, for two times. “But now to have Conor back, I think we all would make the same decision and that’s playing Conor in that position.” – Arne Slot on Conor Bradley

Slot confirmed that Ibrahima Konate‘s substitution at Fulham was merely to get more attack-minded players on the field as the Reds chased a result.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Kaoru Mitoma is a concern for the Seagulls ahead of the visit of Leicester City.

The Brighton injury news is otherwise unchanged, so Joel Veltman (foot), Georginio Rutter (ankle), Adam Webster (muscle), Tariq Lamptey (foot), James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Igor Julio (hamstring) and Jason Steele (shoulder) look set to miss out again.

“I think there are no big changes. Kaoru is doubtful, he will try in training today. Overall, the rest stays the same.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Jan Paul van Hecke will also sit out Gameweek 32 after his dismissal for two bookable offences last weekend.

“[Eiran] Cash[in] for sure will be an option. Mats Wieffer already played there. Carlos Baleba is an option.” – Fabian Hurzeler on who will step in for Jan Paul van Hecke

EVERTON

Vitalii Mykolenko (thigh) has been back on the grass this week after missing the draw with Arsenal last weekend.

Dwight McNeil has also suffered no adverse reaction to his comeback appearance off the bench in Gameweek 31.

Jesper Lindstrom (groin) has had hernia surgery this week, however, and could join Orel Mangala (knee) on the sidelines for the rest of 2024/25.

“We’ve got Myko [Mykolenko] back on the grass training, Dwight [McNeil] is back, still trying to get them up to speed, but they’re certainly in and around things. “Unfortunately, Jesper has had a hernia operation yesterday, so that will rule Jesper out, probably for most of the season now. That’s disappointing for him and for us because he started to show some decent form in the last month or so and he was an important player for us.” – David Moyes

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) is still at least three weeks away from a playing comeback.

“Dom is out on the grass and he’s training well. I think because it’s been a hamstring injury, it’s not the sort of thing we can speed up greatly and bring him back. We’re trying to follow all the protocols with it and trying not to bring him back too quickly but we’re roughly thinking about another three weeks before we’re even talking about him getting back into… I don’t know about full-time training or actual games yet, I’m not sure. But we certainly think he’s got another three weeks before we can start mentioning him.” – David Moyes



