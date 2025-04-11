181
Scout Notes April 11

FPL notes: Maresca explains why Palmer was subbed off

In the latest mini-Scout Notes, we look back on Thursday’s European action.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were all contesting quarter-final ties in their respective competitions.

As ever, these notes concentrate more on the wider Fantasy talking points rather than delivering a blow-by-blow account of the on-field action.

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

OPPONENTRESULTGOALSASSISTS
Chelseav Legia Warsaw (a)3-0 winGeorge, Madueke x2James, Sancho x2
Manchester Unitedv Lyon (a)2-2 drawYoro, ZirkzeeUgarte, Fernandes
Tottenham Hotspurv Eintracht Frankfurt (h)1-1 drawPorroMaddison

TEAM SELECTION/ROTATION

STARTING XI CHANGES FROM THEIR LAST MATCHPLAYERS WHO KEPT THEIR PLACES (MINS)OTHER MINS FOR SELECTED PLAYERS
Chelsea5Nkunku (90), Sancho (90), Dewsbury-Hall (90), Gusto (75), James (58), Adarabioyo (45)Jorgensen (90), Badiashile (90), Acheampong (90), George (75), Palmer (45), Madueke (45), Colwill (45), Cucurella (32)
Manchester United0Onana (90), Mazraoui (90), Yoro (90), Dalot (90), Casemiro (90), Dorgu (90), Fernandes (90), Maguire (83), Garnacho (83), Ugarte (72), Hojlund (63)Zirkzee (27), Mount (18), Lindelof (7), Mainoo (7)
Tottenham Hotspur2Vicario (90), Porro (90), Romero (90), Bentancur (90), Bergvall (90), Johnson (90), Solanke (88), Maddison (80), Son (80)Van de Ven (90), Udogie (80), Tel (10), Spence (10), Richarlison (2)

MARESCA EXPLAINS WHY PALMER WAS SUBBED OFF

After a surprise benching in Gameweek 31, Cole Palmer (£10.7m) was in Chelsea’s starting XI for their trip to Legia Warsaw.

He was hooked at the interval, with concerns raised about another injury given that he seemed to be briefly struggling in the first half.

Enzo Maresca at least assuaged those fears.

“No, no, no, we planned for him and for Tosin 45 minutes so everything was planned.” – Enzo Maresca on if Cole Palmer’s substitution was enforced

Only 45 minutes in Poland perhaps bodes well for a start against Ipswich Town, then.

But while the injury concerns have subsided, the worries remain about Palmer’s form.

The premium midfielder delivered another sub-par showing in the first half, having a couple of shots blocked and looking frustrated at times.

On the subject of Chelsea players lacking confidence, Christopher Nkunku (£5.7m) plumbed new depths. After a Gameweek 31 shocker, he was again given the chance to lead the line and again flopped. The nadir was a missed 73rd-minute penalty; Nicolas Jackson (£7.7m) won’t be having sleepless nights.

RESTS FOR CUCURELLA, JACKSON AND MORE

Speaking of Jackson, he was on the bench on Thursday despite also being rotated last Gameweek. The same went for Marc Cucurella (£5.4m), Pedro Neto (£6.2m) and Levi Colwill (£4.4m).

Maresca had previously said that the Gameweek 31 benchings of Palmer and Jackson were not done with one eye on Thursday’s game. Looking at the line-up in Warsaw, that appears to have been the case.

It seems, then, that the Chelsea boss will go strong for the visit of Ipswich this weekend.

That may include a start for Noni Madueke (£6.0m), who converted two Jadon Sancho (£6.2m) assists to very likely put the tie out of Legia’s reach.

The Blues were poor in the first half but turned the screw after the break, with rookie Tyrique George (£4.5m) breaking the deadlock after Reece James‘ (£4.8m) shot had been saved.

James was back in central midfield here and while he was taken off relatively early, Maresca’s previous for handling the England international carefully (repeatedly saying he can’t start every three days) suggests he may be on the bench on Sunday.

The Blues’ defence was seldom troubled in Poland, with Filip Jorgensen‘s (£4.2m) only save coming in the 90th minute. Don’t worry, Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) owners: this was merely the usual cup rotation between the sticks.

POSTECOGLOU HINTS AT GAMEWEEK 32 ROTATION

By contrast, both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United went strong for their respective UEFA Europa League ties.

Ruben Amorim named the same starting XI as he did in the Manchester derby, while Ange Postecoglou made only two changes.

Postecoglou even waited until the 80th minute to make any substitutions, with a cramping Destiny Udogie (£4.8m) one of the first off.

Talking about his late changes and the return of Richarlison (£6.8m), Postecoglou hinted at Gameweek 32 rotation – which could be good news for opponents Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“I think with Richy and a couple of others, it was good to get them out there. Obviously we’ve got a game at the weekend, Richy and others will get more game time there and hopefully that’ll get them into a position….next week, you don’t know, it may go into extra time and we may need some pretty big efforts from guys so we it was good to get them some minutes today.” – Ange Postecoglou

DECENT PERFORMANCES – BUT ANOTHER ONANA HOWLER

Spurs and United have served up more disappointing displays than good ones this season but these were two of their better performances.

The Lilywhites were the dominant side against Eintracht Frankfurt, recovering from an early goal concession to draw. They’ll have been disappointed not to win, too, after Rodrigo Bentancur (£4.9m) and Lucas Bergvall (£4.4m) both hit the woodwork and Micky van de Ven (£4.5m) mistimed his header from six yards late on. Visiting goalkeeper Kauã Santos impressed, forced into five stops in all as the hosts exerted pressure.

Pedro Porro (£5.3m) backheeled an equaliser after good work from James Maddison (£7.4m), who outshone the relatively quiet Spurs front three.

A much-improved showing, then, but will it count for anything come Gameweek 32 with rotation likely to strike and focus on Thursday in Frankfurt?

The same goes for United this weekend. More solid than spectacular in Lyon, they likewise overturned an early goal concession to draw. Leny Yoro (£4.3m) was impressive at both ends (having three shots) and nodded United level, with substitute Joshua Zirkzee (£6.5m) heading in a Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m) cross to give the Red Devils a 2-1 lead.

Alexander Isak (£9.5m) and Jacob Murphy (£5.2m) owners would meanwhile have been delighted to see Andre Onana (£4.9m) stooping to another low. Allowing a Thiago Almada free-kick to pass through his hands, he later failed to parry a Georges Mikautadze shot to safety – and Rayan Cherki tapped in on the rebound to level things up.

More of that in Gameweek 32 wouldn’t go amiss.

181 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Red Devil
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    Current team
    Pretty template

    Raya areola
    Gabriel khusanov livramento konsa Munoz
    Salah palmer Foden sarr murphy
    Mateta Isak marmoush

    2 FTs 0.3 ITB
    Want to buy Gvardiol for sure, Gabriel to Gvardiol & khusanov to 5 million defender coz I want funds after Palmer to saka & Murphy to Rogers

    Who'd you suggest? For me it's one of the below 3 (need him mainly for BB33 as will start Gvardiol Munoz livramento in 32 if I buy Gvardiol)

    Kiwior- arsenal defender (but Xmins risk & arsenal defence weaker without Gabriel) & obviously a double on paper in 33

    Bradley - best fixtures in 32 33 although single but against Leicester quite attacking but maybe Xmins risk?

    Williams - not the best 33 fixture but might get a double later in the season

    Was leaning towards kiwior but slot press conference makes me think Bradley could be a nice differential in 33 BB

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Bradley for me

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I would also consider fixtures beyond GW33, for GW33 only, maybe Bradley as you have Raya already, not sure if Arsenal will keep double CS

      Open Controls
  2. theshazly
    • 1 Year
    50 mins ago

    Team is :

    Raya ( Martinez )
    Livra Gvardiol Munoz Konate Murillo
    Salah Saka Rashford Sarr Murphy
    Mateta Isak Marmoush

    My plan is :

    Saka > Rogers before GW32
    Rashford > Saka / Merino for DGW33

    What to do ?

    1 ) BB32 with : Raya ( BRE ) / Rashford ( SOU ) / Rogers ( SOU ) / Murillo ( EVE )

    2 ) BB33 with : Martinez ( NEW,MCI ) / Livra ( AVL ) / Murphy ( AVL ) / Murillo ( TOT )

    Thoughts ?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      Why would you sell Rashford next week when he doubles? You have FH for 34 right? If so, Murphy can go in 33 and I'd BB33.

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      This week tbh

      Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      I don't like these transfers, sounds like FTs wasting

      Open Controls
      1. theshazly
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        So what to do ? Advise me please

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          BB33 and don't sell Saka now?

          Open Controls
  3. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    49 mins ago

    Two bench dilemmas this week.

    Start:
    A) Williams
    B) Gvardiol

    1. Savinho
    2. Saka

    I'm on A1 atm but could be open to changing.

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      yes A1

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      A1

      Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      I'm on Gvardiol over Williams and I'd start Saka (unhelpful) 😆

      Open Controls
    4. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      B1

      Open Controls
    5. Black Knights
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      Agree A1.

      Open Controls
    6. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yeah A1

      Open Controls
    7. Eightball
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      A) Is more likely of a clean sheet, B) more likely for an attacking return. I am currently on A but it is close.

      I would probably go for 1 but again I have a similar decision of Rashford vs Saka. Seems very likely Saka is rested.

      Open Controls
  4. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    46 mins ago

    Need a parting gift from Palmer before I hop onto Saka next gw

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Well aren’t you the social butterfly!

      Open Controls
  5. Kante Touch This
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Gordon > Murphy for a FT? or save

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Don't like the Murphy pick, but Gordon has got to go. Presser this morning has plenty of red flags (on the grass, late test, good enough for the bench).

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        What don't you like about Murphy? He seems the best midfield pick this week imo.

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          It's a sad state of affairs that we've come to Jacob Murphy being the best pick in FPL.

          I agree he's the best pick, I just don't like it.

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Yeah it's a strange end to the season. Budget doesn't matter much.

            Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Why not!

      Open Controls
  6. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    43 mins ago

    Not having a FH in 34 has made this far too difficult.

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Yes thank God still have it

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Have you conceded the tourney yet?

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      You invest in Chelsea and Newcastle. It's not super pretty but it's doable.

      Open Controls
      1. Black Knights
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        And Liverpool (and Forest).

        Open Controls
  7. Cold Palms
      42 mins ago

      Save - Gordon seems likely to be back so a waste of transfer unless you think Murphy is a better pick

      Open Controls
      1. Kante Touch This
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        Reckon he'd start if he is back?

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 12 Years
          18 mins ago

          No - Tindall already confirmed it's bench at best. I'm forecasting 1 cameo appearance over to double to block whatever points I have on my bench.

          Open Controls
        2. Cold Palms
            just now

            I think he gets 120 mins over two fixtures unless he breaks down again he starts when fit and only one occasion from the bench (30 mins) this season

            Open Controls
      2. OptimusBlack
        • 11 Years
        39 mins ago

        I feel that DGW 33 is better for BB specially if u have 3 FT or more so I decided to keep BB for DGW 33 also have Gabriel and 3.9 GK so I can fix this with 3 transfers are you with me or not ?
        And so then would u TC Isak like many of ppl or there is a better pick ?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          25 mins ago

          I’m right behind you! Way back here, we can use semaphore to communicate!

          Open Controls
          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            19 mins ago

            I'm tapping out morse on your helm with a pneumatic toffee hammer 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              Mmmmmmm toffee!

              Open Controls
        2. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          If you're BB33, then TC32 looks decent. Otherwise you're hoping for a later DGW or playing it in a SGW against Leicester or Southampton.

          Open Controls
      3. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        37 mins ago

        Anyone else think Saka starts? Could just be me coping but there's gotta be a chance Arteta sees the virtues of getting Saka more minutes under his belt rather than wrapping him in cotton wool

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          24 mins ago

          Arise, Sir Copey the Delusional!

          Open Controls
        2. Black Knights
          • 13 Years
          23 mins ago

          Can give him minutes after their season defining evening in the Benrabeu.

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            Wouldn't it be good to give him more minutes before the bernabeu though?

            Open Controls
            1. Black Knights
              • 13 Years
              9 mins ago

              He's already proven he can play at least 75 mins. 45 minutes against Brentford won't change that.

              I'm actually selling him this week. Can't be trusted for BB. Can't be trusted for TC. Minutes risk in 32, 33, 35 and 36. No game in 34.

              Open Controls
              1. Cruyff's Eleven
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                4 mins ago

                No risk getting points though.

                Open Controls
        3. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          No chance. None. The risk / reward model is fully tilted to all risk / no reward.

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            You might be right. 🙁

            Open Controls
      4. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        33 mins ago

        Current team:
        Raya [Verbruggen]
        Gvardiol Burn Munoz [Gabriel O'Brien]
        Sarr Salah Murphy Saka [Savinho]
        Isak Mateta Manoush
        AM: Potter
        1 FT 0.3 ITB

        I have the exact funds to do Potter > Glassner as planned, but need to remove a Palace player. Who would the best buy for under 4.9 for the next weeks? Williams, Konsa or someone else? Thank you!!

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          20 mins ago

          You sure about removing Munoz over Sarr?

          Open Controls
          1. gellinmagellan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            Hmm...I was leaning Munoz because CS looks difficult but not opposed to Sarr either. Which mf would you suggest instead of Sarr?

            Open Controls
            1. Atimis
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              I mean, it's probably easier to replace Sarr than Munoz

              Open Controls
              1. Atimis
                • 8 Years
                just now

                from mids you have e.g., Villa boys

                Open Controls
        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          19 mins ago

          Think I'd start Verbruggen over Raya

          Open Controls
          1. gellinmagellan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Ah yes, I forgot to switch that!

            Open Controls
        3. Captain Mal
            3 mins ago

            Similar dilemma here.
            I think Sarr is a better pick than Munoz in isolation, but you have to take into account the replacements as well.
            Is Sarr + Konsa better than Munoz + Rogers? Hard to tell.

            Open Controls
        4. Mr. O'Connell
          • 12 Years
          30 mins ago

          Strategy: hope the next 3 weeks are low-scoring and the template tanks.

          The players and threat of rotation is so uninspiring when trying to pick a team.

          WC35, BB/TC sometime after.

          Reality: Murphy 6 goals in the DGW.

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Your beef with Murphy is incredible

            Open Controls
        5. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          30 mins ago

          Which one sounds better?
          I have AM Howe now and triple CP, both options require 2FTs across 2GWs.

          1)
          GW32: AM Howe + Sarr
          GW33: AM Arteta + Konsa/other def (no Arsenal)

          2)
          GW32: AM Glasner + Murphy
          GW33: AM Glasner + Konsa/other def

          Open Controls
        6. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
          • 5 Years
          28 mins ago

          Anyone who hasn't yet activated AM got a good plan?

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 8 Years
            14 mins ago

            Start with Glasner or Howe this week, there's a whole article on it

            Open Controls
          2. In sane in de bruyne
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Got one but not sure how good it is

            Open Controls
        7. Friday's Press Conference Times
          Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 7 Years
          27 mins ago

          Finally, Sky delivers on the press conference times!

          1pm - Arteta (ARS), Iraola (BOU), Maresca (CHE), Amorim (MUN)
          1.30pm - Glasner (CRY), Silva (FUL), McKenna (IPS), Guardiola (MCI), Postecoglou (TOT), Potter (WHU), Pereira (WOL)
          2pm - Emery (AVL)

          Already done: Hurzeler (BHA), Moyes (EVE), Slot (LIV), Tindall (NEW)

          Times in BST.

          Open Controls
          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            12 mins ago

            😀 One of 'those' days! Cheers fella!

            Open Controls
          2. Eze Really?
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Cheers bud. How much were you involved with Mark Sutherns?

            Open Controls
          3. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            BBC getting it in the neck on their txt feed for ignoring every press conference this morning bar the Pool one.
            # BBCFPLrevolt 😀

            Open Controls
        8. Disco Stu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          24 mins ago

          Pick one

          A. Marmoush(CP)

          B. Ascension(sou)

          Open Controls
          1. In sane in de bruyne
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            A for 90 minutes

            Open Controls
        9. FPL Zdzichu LFC
          • 1 Year
          21 mins ago

          Hi rate my team.

          GK: Raya (Areola)

          DEF: Konate, Livramento, Munoz, (Gabriel, Wan Bissaka,).

          MID: Salah, Savinho, Sarr, Murphy(Foden)

          FWD: Isak, Marmoush, Mateta

          2FT 4.1 ITB

          I am considering two options

          1.Roll FT and I make 4 transfers in the next round.

          Gabriel out Kiwior in

          Livramento out Milenković in

          Murphy out Rogers in.

          Isak out Watkins in

          2.In the other someone for Foden,but I have absolutely no idea who. Maybe Asensio because he didn't play against PSG in the first 11,or Malen. But that would be a transfer for 2 rounds max.Projected minutes of all midfielders this round quite low.

          Open Controls
        10. KeanosMagic
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          Sell Saka to Murphy and put the armband on him? Will get Saka back next week

          Open Controls
        11. Nightf0x
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Sels (raya)
          Munoz burn milenkovic (konate kiwior)
          Murphy salah palmer saka rogers
          Isak mateta (marmoush)

          Which? 4 fts

          A) g2g, start konate bench saka/palmer (incase they will be benched)
          B) palmer/saka to eze
          C) other

          Open Controls
        12. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          Will Cucu start? I'm desperate to get rid of my BB chip.

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            12 mins ago

            Why wouldn't he? Yes.

            Open Controls
            1. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              6 mins ago

              He didn't last week...

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                just now

                The whole team got rotated because of the short turnaround. He didn't start midweek. I'm very confident he'll start.

                Open Controls
          2. Cold Palms
              9 mins ago

              Is this because he’s not started last two games - little worry if you own

              Open Controls
              1. Cold Palms
                  just now

                  At the moment it would be difficult for anyone to name Chelsea's first eleven - probably end up getting six of the starting players wrong - it’s seem the most rotated squad - Cucca keep but don’t buy I say

                  Open Controls
            • Flynny
              • 10 Years
              11 mins ago

              What to do here? Happy to hang onto the TC. 2fts. 0.1m. Thanks

              A....Save ft and bb33

              B...gabriel and hecke to milenkovic and Bradley- and bench boost this week

              Raya martinez
              Gvardiol munoz burn gabriel* van hecke*
              Salah palmer savinho sarr Murphy
              Isak marmoush mateta

              Open Controls
              1. Cold Palms
                  9 mins ago

                  You need some Villa

                  Open Controls
                  1. Flynny
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Impossible to pick correct villa with rotation

                    And i have martinez

                    Open Controls
              2. Brehmeren
                • 14 Years
                10 mins ago

                Start Gvardiol or Savinho?

                Open Controls
              3. In sane in de bruyne
                • 8 Years
                10 mins ago

                Boring moves, but need to drop CP asset for Glasner and also need some funds to do it

                Henderson, Pickford ->
                Pope, 3.9 (-4)

                Pope*
                Gvardiol Saliba Muñoz*
                Salah Bruno Mbeumo Murphy*
                Isak* Mateta(C)* Marmoush
                Glasner*

                3.9 Saka Robinson Mykolenko

                Thoughts on this?

                Open Controls
              4. -GK22-
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                5 mins ago

                Team as below, should I transfer Gabriel out now for Saliba or just leave it an extra week for more info? Worried bench is light if any non starters

                I have 2FT atm 1.6itb

                BB in 33
                FH in 34

                Martinez
                Gvardiol, LIVRAMENTO, MUNOZ
                Salah, Savinho, MURPHY, SARR
                iSAK (tc), MATETA, Marmoush

                Raya, Saka*, Konsa, Gabriel*

                Open Controls
              5. Odin
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                Work has been crazy recently, haven’t had a chance to focus on fpl for the last month so I’m completely unprepared for the next few weeks. I’ve got BB, FH and my second wildcard to use. I’ve got 0.4 ITB and 1 transfer. Currently team below, struggling to decide what to do, shall I free hit this week and wildcard next?

                Pickford (Fabianski)
                Saliba-Milenkovic-Robinson (Mykolenko-Greaves)
                Kluivert-B.Fernandes-Mbeumo-Salah-Palmer
                Isak-Wood-Wissa

                Open Controls
              6. Bebeto is for Kinnear
                • 11 Years
                3 mins ago

                Do we the green light to TC Isak?

                Open Controls

