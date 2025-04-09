100
Scout Notes April 9

FPL notes: Saka "knock" + more Arsenal rotation beckons

Arsenal took a giant step towards the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League with a 3-0 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will have been on Gunners-watch ahead of Double Gameweek 33, when Mikel Arteta’s troops play twice.

Players from the red half of north London will also feature in some FPL managers’ Bench Boost teams in Gameweek 32.

Unfortunately for most concerned, last night’s game raises more questions than answers.

TUESDAY’S RESULT

OPPONENTRESULTGOALSASSISTS
Arsenalv Real Madrid (h)3-0 winRice x2, MerinoSaka x2, Lewis-Skelly

TEAM SELECTION/ROTATION

STARTING XI
CHANGES FROM THEIR LAST MATCH		PLAYERS WHO KEPT THEIR PLACES (MINS)OTHER MINS FOR
SELECTED PLAYERS
Arsenal5Raya (90), Saliba (90), Kiwior (90), Lewis-Skelly (90), Merino (90), Rice (80)Timber (90), Partey (90), Martinelli (90), Odegaard (90), Saka (74), Trossard (16), Tierney (10), White (1)

SAKA + RICE KNOCKS

Bukayo Saka (£10.4m) was given his first competitive start of 2025 on Tuesday, getting through 74 minutes.

The trademark ‘Saka limp’ was in evidence as he made his way off the field but Mikel Arteta didn’t seem too concerned after full-time, even saying “he’s fine” in an interview with Amazon Prime.

“He’s fine, I think it was a kick on the free-kick action.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka, to Amazon Prime

“I think Dec had an issue with his foot, I don’t know if it was a tackle or what it was, and Bukayo was after he got tackled on the foul, I think he had a knock and he had to go.” – Mikel Arteta on Declan Rice + Bukayo Saka, in his post-match press conference

As Arteta also mentioned above, two-goal Declan Rice (£6.2m) also came off with 10 minutes remaining. Again, there didn’t seem to be too much worry.

In the words of Football London, “both players were spotted walking fine around the Emirates Stadium at full-time”.

Jurrien Timber (£5.6m) also hit the turf before his substitution in injury time. We didn’t get an update on him but from television pictures (always a dangerous game guessing based on this), it did look more like cramp at the time.

SAKA IMPRESSES – BUT DOES ANOTHER GAMEWEEK 32 BENCHING BECKON?

Saka was eye-catching on his return. There were no shots from the winger but plenty of influential play, with two twinkle-toed runs resulting in free-kicks that Rice superbly dispatched. An early teasing cross from Saka also evaded teammates as he caused problems down Real’s left.

Not many signs of rust, then, but you do wonder – even with the handsome first-leg lead – whether Arteta is going to wrap him in cotton wool for the Bernabeu.

The Arsenal boss was quick to mention that Tuesday was only “half-time” in this quarter-final. Real have a rich history of Champions League comebacks, too, overturning several seemingly insurmountable deficits.

It won’t just be Saka at risk this weekend. The outfield players that you can be most confident about starting in Gameweek 32 are probably William Saliba (£6.4m) and Jakub Kiwior (£4.8m), with Arsenal short of other centre-backs. Ben White (£6.1m) is a possibility in that position but you’d imagine he comes in for Timber against Brentford.

The league title isn’t mathematically gone but having effectively hoisted the white flag with his line-up in Gameweek 31, will Arteta reverse that approach now that Liverpool are 11 points clear rather than 12?

Minutes for Oleksandr Zinchenko (£4.8m), Kieran Tierney (£4.3m), Jorginho (£4.6m), Leandro Trossard (£6.7m), Ethan Nwaneri (£4.5m) and Raheem Sterling (£6.7m) potentially beckon on Saturday.

Longer term, should Arsenal avoid catastrophe in Madrid, there will be concerns about the game-time of Arsenal’s regulars in Gameweek 35, which is sandwiched by the Champions League semi-finals.

MERINO BACK UP TOP

Having operated initially as an ‘eight’ in Gameweek 31, Mikel Merino (£6.1m) was back up top at the Emirates. A superbly taken 75th-minute curler from the Spaniard put the icing on the cake for the Gunners.

That was Merino’s sixth goal in nine games as a centre-forward, a run that started with his substitute appearance up front at Leicester City in Gameweek 25. He’s obviously not the long-term solution in attack but he’s not half doing badly.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (£4.5m) teed up that goal and was another star on Tuesday, with Madrid unable to cope with his inversions into midfield.

There wasn’t a plethora of goalmouth action in north London. The big open-play chances that fell Arsenal’s way arrived in clumps: Rice and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) being denied in the same move in the 43rd minute, Martinelli and Merino (twice) thwarted in quick succession midway through the second half.

Saka knock

Real’s threats were fleeting and mostly came before the break. Looking dangerous on the transition, they failed to capitalise on some excellent positions with tame shots and wayward final passes.

Saka knock

A fine Arsenal display, then, but one that will do little to assuage game-time concerns in Gameweek 32/33 – and potentially cause headaches beyond that.

  1. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    3FTs, Thinking of doing:
    - Saka & Munoz —-> Eze & Milenkovic
    - Play BB32
    - (Will FH33)

    Thoughts?

    Allison
    Konate Burn Munoz
    Salah Palmer Sarr Murphy
    Isak Mateta Pedro

    Verbruggen Saka* Estupinan Cucurella

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      If FH33, yes IMO.

      Open Controls
  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    My prediction on Arsenal starting lineup v BRE (H)

    It should be similar to the lineup used against Everton.

    CBs and 3rd midfield spot is difficult to call as there are not many options available for Arteta to rotate.

    Raya
    White Saliba Kiwior Tierney
    Rice/Merino/Partey Jorginho Zinchenko
    Nwaneri Trossard Sterling

    Open Controls
    1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Yeh. I think he'd play the ground staff if he could

      Open Controls
    2. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      I think Odegaard starts RCM

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Yeah that's possible. You could potentially argue Rice/Merino/Partey are more important to Arsenal than Odegaard at the moment

        Open Controls
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Tony on this basis wirth plating mbeumo?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        I guess it depends on the alternative option. Mbeumo being nailed and on pens, he should be a set and forget starter in your team.

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Or play saka

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            58 mins ago

            Yes start Mbeumo ahead of Saka

            Open Controls
            1. Stranger Mings
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Cheers tony

              Open Controls
    4. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Getting Saka on WC not looking too clever now!

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Yeh tegret selling palmer for him

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Didn't most folks pick Saka over Palmer to save a FT and target DGW33 anyway

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          1 hour ago

          Yea but expected a return v eve

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            54 mins ago

            Expectations are too high...

            Open Controls
    5. WVA
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Check out the LINEUP11 line up!!!!

      Open Controls
  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Is that no ARS attacking player worth having for this week BRE and next week double ips CRY?

    Currently only have Saka: Martinelli, Merino, Trossard?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Ideally wait to 33 to make the decision
      Too much uncertainty this GW for main attackers, pick one of Trossard/Nwaneri/Sterling if interested but unlikely options in 33.

      Open Controls
  4. Fuddled FC
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Would you play?

    a) Kerkez v FUL
    b) N. Williams v EVE
    and
    1) Bowen v Pool
    2) Sav v CRY

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Sav

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B2

      Open Controls
    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      B1

      Open Controls
  5. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Raya
    Gvardiol, Muñoz, Livramento
    Sarr, Murphy, Salah, Rogers
    Isak, Marmoush, Mateta

    Areola, Saka, Timber, Konsa

    1FT, 4.2m ITB

    Right players benched ?

    I'm planning on saving this GW, then Murphy & Isak to Watkins & City mid (Foden maybe) next GW giving me 12 DGWers plus Salah, Livramento & Areola on GW33 BB

    Open Controls
    1. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Seems so, yes

      Open Controls
    2. Lucas8406
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Exact same team as me, although lack of focus on TV this yr has meant 1.8m ITB for me

      Open Controls
  6. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Was initially planning to BB32 but will all the rotation uncertainties with Arsenal and Villa, I think I will just roll ft this week and play BB next week. Good to go? Correct lineup?

    Verbruggen
    Mitchell, Burn, Neco
    Salah, Palmer, Murphy, Sarr
    Isak, Mateta, Marmoush

    Raya, Saka, Gvardiol, Konsa
    2ft, 0.0 itb

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Gvardiol v Neco the only close call, rest g2g.

      Open Controls
    2. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Thing is next week I think there will be just as much uncertainty except now with villa too..... Plus the BB is less attractive due to away games.
      I think I'm going 32 still

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Villa is already now uncertain, GW 32 is sandwiched between two CL games which is the worst case scenario. At least for GW33 I can bank on Villa (and Arsenal) players to play at the very least one full game since they are one after another

        Open Controls
  7. LC1
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    This probably sounds ridiculous, but would you contemplate starting Gibbs-White over Bruno here?

    Sels
    Gvardiol Livramento Munoz
    Salah Bruno Murphy Sarr
    Marmoush Isak(C) Mateta

    Gibbs-White Kerkez Ait-Nouri

    Thanks all!

    Open Controls
    1. Johnny 8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      Not much in it to be honest, I'd still go Bruno over MGW myself.

      Open Controls
      1. LC1
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Ta bud

        Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      This looks like a half decent BB shout if your second keeper is decent?

      Open Controls
      1. LC1
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Second keeper is Sa, but I used my BB last week!

        Thankfully it went well and I got an GW rank of 5,031 😀

        Open Controls
  8. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Isak TC activated. Save ft here? 2fts, 0.8m itb. BB gw33.

    raya
    gvardiol munoz livramento
    salah sarr savinho murphy
    isak marmoush mateta

    areola saka kerkez gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Save FT. GTG.

      Open Controls
  9. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    2 hours ago

    Got Burn, Murphy, Isak, Munoz, Sarr & Mateta - on AM for next two weeks and playing BB in 35/36.

    A: Sarr to Rogers and AM Glasner
    B: Burn to VDB / Agbadou / Dunk / Andersen / Davis and AM Howe

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      Burn to Bradley

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Both are good options. Maybe Glasner for the extra fixture + table bonus.

      Open Controls
  10. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Who to sell ahead of Bench Boost GW33 - Gordon or Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Gordon

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      G

      Open Controls
  11. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Any Kuivert update?

    Open Controls
  12. Jack Burton
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Need help really stuck on this when is the best time to TC and BB was going to BB in 33, but don't like Isak this week for TC. Is that right city may get another DGW thanks in advance

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Isak looks prime for TC tbh

      Open Controls
      1. Jack Burton
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Yep that was the plan yo be honest, I rather Sakas fixtures in 33 but I have loads of double game week players then, thanks for reply good luck

        Open Controls
  13. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    On BB32 who is the best replacement for Foden (12m max) (bearing in mind rotation and GW33)

    Rest of Team

    Raya Verbuggen

    Robertson Livramento Munoz Gvardiol Konsa

    Salah Eze Murphy Sarr xxxxxxxx

    Isak Marmoush Pedro

    BB, FH (34) and TC still left

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Rogers

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        33 mins ago

        Or Rashford if booked against PSG tonight, he'll be suspended for 2nd leg. That should increase his chances of starting in 32 and 1st game in 33

        Open Controls
  14. Il Capitano
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    2FT 0.3m ITB

    Martinez
    Trippier Gvardiol Munoz
    Murphy Sarr Palmer Salah
    Isak (TC) Mateta Marmoush

    Raya - Savinho AWB Gabriel*

    Roll for 3FTs to sort out the BB next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
  15. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    The problem with the FPL Wire?

    Pras doesn't let anyone else speak and they express in a rapid fire way about a hundred opinions per episode and you never know which FPL option is the best of the lot.

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Not sure who asked.
      Answer: don't listen to it. Simples.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Next season I'm not listening to any FPL content other than FML FPL.

        Open Controls
    2. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Miles too long too, in part because they spend half an hour plugging the sponsors

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Ads every 3 minutes on YouTube make it impossible to watch.

        Open Controls
    3. mookie
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Did they block you on YouTube? 😆

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        30 mins ago

        Yes. When I asked for a refund on a superchat after Zoph said Foden was worth holding onto.

        Open Controls
        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Well, they all have Foden. No one will get every decision right.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I'm paying a fortune and having to shop in Aldi for this advice.

            Open Controls
    4. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      All their teams are the same, makes it a real hive mind. Plus, they use the term "no brainer" a lot which I can't stand!

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        They also have the ads setting on YouTube turned up to 11 which is annoying.

        Open Controls
  16. Bigbars
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    With all my chips still intact, and the effective monetary cost to use AM and change manager, in hindsight I should have used it on glasner last gw. Now the only way to use TC, BB, FH and Wc would be for me to ignore AM…. Am I mad?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Yes as its the chip with the highest ceiling potential

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Difficult to comment, without knowing your squad. Does sound mad to ignore AM, though.

      Open Controls
    3. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I think you can still use them all but only just!
      32 AM
      33 AM
      34 AM
      35 WC
      36 BB
      37 TC
      38 FH

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        The hero he needed! OP should be set for a strong second half of the season with all those chips active haha.

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yup, alternative option below depending on the state of the team

        32 TC
        33 BB
        34 FH
        35 WC
        36-38 AM

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Agree with this

          Just seen this comment now

          Open Controls
      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        TC
        BB or WC
        FH
        WC or BB
        AM
        AM
        AM

        Fits too

        Just gotta forget about optimal BB there.

        People need to play chips!!

        Open Controls
    4. TallestJohn
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Depending on your squad I'd sacrifice either FH or WC. Guessing you'll have players blanking in GW34 so if you think your current squad is good to get you to the end of the season then FH34, otherwise WC34.

      Open Controls
  17. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Saving FT.

    Start Saka or Williams?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Williams

      Open Controls
  18. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Is it madness to do Saka to Murphy this week, and then Palmer to Saka next?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      It probably makes sense.

      Arsenal will surely protect Saka further for next week now.

      Open Controls
  19. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    A: BB32 with Verbuggen, Rogers, Neco, Gvardiol (and Saka in XI) and TC33 Marmoush

    B: TC33 Isak and BB33 with Areola, Bissaka + 2 recruitments with FTs

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      *TC32 Isak

      Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  20. DGW32 fixtures and clean sheet odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    DGW32 fixture odds can be found here:
    https://prnt.sc/D8zQIfnGSQHw
    (Provided by William Hill.com)

    GW31 clean sheet results:
    ARS: 49% ❌
    NEW: 41% ✅
    TOT: 38% ❌
    LIV: 36% ❌
    AST: 31% ❌
    WOL: 31% ❌
    BOU: 29% ❌
    IPS: 29% ❌
    CRY: 28% ❌
    MCI: 28% ✅
    CHE: 26% ✅
    BHA: 25% ❌
    WHU: 24% ❌
    EVE: 23% ❌
    FUL: 20% ❌
    MNU: 20% ✅
    NFO: 20% ❌
    BRE: 18% ✅
    LEI: 13% ❌
    SOU: 9% ❌

    Highest weekly clean sheet % odds success rate this season currently: 38.88% (down from 40% on the previous GW)

    DGW32 clean sheet odds:
    BHA: 51.5%
    LIV: 45%
    CHE: 43%
    ARS: 42%
    NFO: 39.5%
    AST: 37.5%
    MCI: 37.5%
    NEW: 34% & 34%
    BOU: 27.5%
    EVE: 27%
    WOL: 25%
    FUL: 21.5%
    TOT: 21%
    MNU: 15.5%
    BRE: 14.5%
    CRY: 13.5% & 17%
    SOU: 13.5%
    IPS: 10.5%
    LEI: 10.5%
    WHU: 10.5%
    (Provided by CheckTheChance.com)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Liverpool: 13
    Nottingham Forest: 13
    Arsenal: 11
    Newcastle: 10 (+1)
    Crystal Palace: 9
    Everton: 9
    Man City: 9 (+1)
    Man Utd: 9 (+1)
    Chelsea: 8 (+1)
    Bournemouth: 6
    Brentford: 6 (+1)
    Brighton: 6
    Spurs: 6
    West Ham: 6
    Wolves: 6
    Aston Villa: 5
    Fulham: 5
    Ipswich: 2
    Southampton: 2
    Leicester: 1

    *(+1) denotes team kept a clean sheet in the past GW.

    Hope you have a good DGW folks!

    G

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        42 mins ago

        My pleasure bruv! 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Nice one

          Open Controls
    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
  21. FplmorelikeFml
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    I brought in Son as a 1 week punt in gw31. Would you keep him for gw32 against wolves or sell?

    Open Controls
  22. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    57 mins ago

    Pasta or Rice, Sir ?

    — Rice Ma’am Riceeeeee

    Open Controls
  23. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Who's the best Kluivert replacement?

    I've got Salah, Saka, Mbeumo and Murphy.

    Saka could be benched again so I need to do it.

    Play into Villa?

    I've got one Newcastle, Man City and Palace slot open too.

    Up to £8.2m with a BB33 and FH34 plan

    Open Controls
  24. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 5 Years
    49 mins ago

    Raya
    Munoz Gvardiol Burn
    Murphy Sarr Palmer Salah
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    Flekken Dunk N.Williams Savinho

    Open Controls
    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Should i BB this lot?

      Open Controls
  25. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Saka doesn't have a knock.

    Lazy, ckickbait article title. Thumbs down.

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Good. BB activated then. You better not be wrong Virgin...

      Open Controls
    2. tets mcgee (Ha La Land)
      • 9 Years
      just now

      He limped off the field yeaterday. Admittedly he was smiling at the final whistle but think its still fair to say he took a knock. Probably rested in prem for the 2nd leg anyway imo.

      Open Controls
  26. WVA
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Wilcarded last week, may not get 11 out this game week?

    Sels
    Gvardiol MUNOZ SCHAR
    Salah SARR MURPHY
    ISAK(TC) MATETA Marmoush
    Raya? Saka? Rashford? Konsa? Saliba?

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Is Raya expected to be rotated?

      Open Controls
  27. Reddonkeyham 42
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    Raya
    Saliba, Gvar, Livramento
    Salah, Palmer, Mbembo, Nwareni
    Isak, Matea, Marmoush

    Henderson, Rogers, Milokevic, Curcerlla

    FH, TC, BB all all to play. 2 free transfers.
    Thinking bench boost this week, transfer Rogers for Murphy. Then not sure going forward

    Open Controls
  28. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    A) Saliba & Nico Williams
    B) Timber & Milenkovic

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  29. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!!

    Who goes for Murphy this week??

    A- Bruno
    B- Bowen
    C- Foden

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends on your gameplan. FH34? Is there another City player you might want that Foden blocks?

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      We should get news of Foden Sat morning to aid decision

      Open Controls

