The early FPL Gameweek 32 team news

Rotation, rather than injuries, may be more of a concern for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers going into Double Gameweek 32.

But there will still be plenty of team news to get through over the coming 48 hours or so.

The pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday will, as ever, tell us a lot more on the injury front. We’ll have our usual ‘live’ round-ups on both of those days.

If you just can’t wait till then, here’s an early overview of all 20 Premier League clubs.

ARSENAL

There were new flags added to Bukayo Saka (knock) and Declan Rice (knock) after the midweek win over Real Madrid.

As discussed in our Scout Notes, however, neither player seems to be that much of a concern. Mikel Arteta even described Saka as “fine” when interviewed by Amazon Prime Sport.

Jurrien Timber was the third and final Gunner who seemed to be forced off on Tuesday. We didn’t get a post-match update on him but it seemed like the Dutchman was struggling with cramp in the game’s closing stages.

Elsewhere, the latest on Riccardo Calafiori (knee) is awaited. The Italian had been ruled out for “weeks” by Arteta just over a week ago.

Gabriel Jesus (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring), Kai Havertz (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) are out for the rest of the campaign.

ASTON VILLA

Aston Villa have almost everyone back available.

Ross Barkley (calf) returned to the Villans’ squad on Wednesday, leaving only Leon Bailey (knock) out. Unai Emery had said last Friday that Bailey was “getting better”, so a return could be imminent.

Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia didn’t feature against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek but only because they were not included in the Champions League squad in February.

BOURNEMOUTH

Andoni Iraola said in the aftermath of last weekend’s draw with West Ham United that he was hopeful of having “one or two” of Justin Kluivert (muscle), Marcus Tavernier (ankle) and Luis Sinisterra (hamstring) back for the visit of Fulham.

Ryan Christie was, finally, taken out of the equation ahead of Gameweek 31 after weeks of battling through a niggling groin issue. The Cherries announced on Wednesday that he had undergone surgery.

Enes Unal (knee) remains on the sidelines, meanwhile.

BRENTFORD

After Rico Henry‘s return to the squad last weekend, the next Bees off the rank are expected to be Gustavo Nunes (back) and Aaron Hickey (hamstring). They started – as Henry did – for the under-21s a week ago but the visit of Chelsea came too soon for both. Neither player was involved with the youngsters this week, so they might be back in first-team contention.

Longer-term absentees Igor Thiago (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee) and Fabio Carvalho (shoulder) remain out.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Jan Paul ven Hecke will sit out Gameweek 32 after his dismissal for two bookable offences last weekend.

There were eight players still on the injury list ahead of Gameweek 31, namely Joel Veltman (foot), Georginio Rutter (ankle), Adam Webster (muscle), Tariq Lamptey (foot), James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Igor Julio (hamstring) and Jason Steele (shoulder).

Most of them have been given return dates much later in the season (if not out for the campaign), with Veltman’s timeline unknown.

CHELSEA

Wesley Fofana (muscle) and Omari Kellyman (hamstring) are out for the season, while Mykhailo Mudryk is still provisionally banned by the Football Association.

There were broadly positive updates from Enzo Maresca on Romeo Lavia (muscle) and Marc Guiu (hamstring) on Wednesday, however.

“Hopefully, we can get Romeo very soon. I don’t know if for the next game, but he looks quite good in terms of he can be back soon. “Marc, we have good news from today that he looks quite good, much better and he can be back before the season finishes.” – Enzo Maresca, speaking on Wednesday

Speaking in his presser ahead of the clash with Legia Warsaw, Maresca also spoke further about the weekend benchings of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson.

“Probably from outside, you receive in the wrong way the reason why Cole and Nico didn’t play. They didn’t play, not because we want to rest them for [Thursday]. They didn’t play because there was a game plan, because Brentford had 24 hours more than us, because some of the players were tired. So we planned the game to start in one way, and then to finish with Cole, with Nico, with Pedro, with four or five changes. And it nearly worked, because we deserved to win, especially in the last half an hour, but it was all planned. But we didn’t decide to leave them out for [Thursday].” – Enzo Maresca

CRYSTAL PALACE

Marc Guehi and Eddie Nketiah will be suspended for the first fixture of Palace’s Double Gameweek 32. Both were sent off for two cautions last weekend.

On the injury front, Oliver Glasner said he “thinks” Chris Richards (calf) will be back this weekend.

Maxence Lacroix may miss out, however. He was taken off with a head injury in Gameweek 31 (a concussion substitution was used) and if it is a concussion that he has suffered, only special circumstances will permit him to return before the 12-day protocol has been observed.

Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are out for the season with knee injuries.

EVERTON

Jesper Lindstrom (groin) and Vitalii Mykolenko (thigh) missed the draw with Arsenal last weekend, although David Moyes called them “little injuries”.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) and Orel Mangala (knee) are still out.

FULHAM

Harry Wilson (foot) is soon set to follow Kenny Tete (knee) in returning to the Fulham squad, having rejoined training. Marco Silva will tell us in the coming days if Gameweek 32 comes too soon for Wilson.

Reiss Nelson (hamstring) is likely out for the season.

IPSWICH TOWN

Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles), Ari Muric (shoulder) and Sammie Szmodics (ankle) are all on the medium-to-long-term injury list.

Omari Hutchinson (hamstring) has missed the last two Ipswich games, so the latest is awaited on him.

Conor Townsend (hamstring) is a fresh concern after Kieran McKenna said he “had to come off” in the Wolves match last weekend.

LEICESTER CITY

Abdul Fatawu (knee), who is out for the season, is the only known injury-related absentee for the Foxes.

Loanee Facundo Buonanotte can’t be involved against his parent club this weekend, however.

LIVERPOOL

Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) look set to miss out again. Neither player was spotted in training on Wednesday, suggesting they remain some distance from a return.

Someone who was sighted on the grass again was Alisson (head). In fact, he’s been back in training for a while now but in neither Gameweek 30 nor Gameweek 31 was he deemed to have met the criteria for a return to play as part of the concussion protocol.

Alexis Mac Allister was reportedly in individual training in midweek.

MANCHESTER CITY

Nathan Ake (foot), Manuel Akanji (groin), John Stones (adductor) and Erling Haaland (ankle) are sidelined, while Rodri (knee) is back on the grass but targeting a return to play later in the campaign.

Akanji and Stones should be the closest to a return, although likelier in late April based on recent reports.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Kobbie Mainoo (calf) returns to the United squad for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash with Lyon.

Matthijs de Ligt (foot) and Toby Collyer (leg) will miss out again, however, having sat out Gameweek 31.

“Matta has a problem in his foot, we are trying to assess. We still don’t have the data that he can return. “Toby has a small issue in his leg so we hope to have him in a few weeks.” – Ruben Amorim, speaking on Wednesday

Ayden Heaven (ankle/foot), Jonny Evans (muscle), Amad Diallo (ankle) and Lisandro Martinez (knee) remain sidelined, too.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Lewis Hall (foot), Sven Botman (knee) and Jamaal Lascelles (knee) remain unavailable, while Anthony Gordon (knock) remains a doubt as he had yet to return to full training as of Monday. Eddie Howe said he “wasn’t close” to facing Leicester City.

Joe Willock will miss at least the first fixture of Newcastle’s Double Gameweek 32 because of a concussion.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nuno Espirito Santo revealed last week that Ola Aina is going to be sidelined “for a while” with a calf issue, so we assume he remains out.

The latest is awaited on Chris Wood (hip) and Taiwo Awoniyi (hamstring), meanwhile. Nuno said after the defeat to Aston Villa that he would “assess day by day” the strike pair.

Anthony Elanga came off in that match, with Nuno saying he was “not okay” and “didn’t feel comfortable”.

Alex Moreno is available again, having been ineligible to face his parent club last weekend.

SOUTHAMPTON

Flynn Downes is still suspended after collecting his 10th booking of the season in Gameweek 30.

Albert Gronbaek has missed the last two matches with a tendon issue.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Radu Dragusin (knee), Kevin Danso (hamstring) and Dejan Kulusevski (foot) remain out.

Ange Postecoglou said Kulusevski and Danso were ‘a couple of weeks away’ last Wednesday.

Spurs have no new concerns going into Thursday’s clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

WEST HAM UNITED

The Hammers are still without Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) and Michail Antonio (leg) for the trip to Liverpool.

Aaron Cresswell missed the draw with Bournemouth, with the latest awaited on him.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Matheus Cunha returns this weekend after missing the last four matches through suspension.

Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) are on the longer-term injury list.



