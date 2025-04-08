FPL notes: Gordon injury news + Isak Triple Captain boost

A dismal week for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captains was capped off by Alexander Isak‘s (£9.5m) blank on Monday evening.

Otherwise, though, Newcastle United warmed up for Double Gameweek 32 nicely by coasting to a 3-0 win at Leicester City.

Rounding off the Gameweek 32 Scout Notes, we look back on the one-sided affair at the King Power Stadium.

GORDON INJURY LATEST

Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) missed out on the goals at the King Power, failing to even make the bench.

Eddie Howe’s pre-match comments did make his involvement seem doubtful, while the post-game words sounded even more negative.

“Anthony wasn’t close. He hasn’t been able to train with us yet. He’s still feeling the effects of that tackle with England. We hope that we may see him soon, but I’ve got no certainty on that.” – Eddie Howe, quoted by the Northern Echo

We’ll see what Friday’s pre-match press conference brings but Harvey Barnes‘ (£5.9m) stay in the first team may be extended a while yet.

The former Leicester winger scored against his old club here, netting with one of three shots. Since Gordon became unavailable, in fact, Barnes has had twice as many efforts as any other Newcastle player.

Above: Newcastle players sorted by shots in the last three matches

While not the all-round player Gordon is (hence playing second fiddle), his rate of attacking returns has always been good in FPL.

Barnes now has six goals and three assists in not much more than 1,000 minutes of league football this season.

“Harvey’s done really well, I think he played well today. I think he was a real threat again with Tino [Livramento], I thought they played very well together.” – Eddie Howe

MURPHY’S LORE

While Barnes’ appeal hinges very much on Gordon’s availability, Jacob Murphy (£5.1m) is on a 17-match starting run and in the form of his life.

Two predatory goals here, the first from a Tino Livramento (£4.6m) cross and the second a rebound after Fabian Schar (£5.4m) had hit the bar from the halfway line, handed his owners a 16-point haul.

Since Murphy’s unbroken run in the first XI started in Gameweek 14, only one midfielder – guess who – can better his total of 15 attacking returns.

Above: Midfielders sorted by attacking returns (ARtn) since Gameweek 14

“I think he’s always been a great team player for us, very good work ethic, very good defensive understanding, but this season in particular he’s added more goals and assists to his game.” – Eddie Howe on Jacob Murphy

Livramento was excellent on the night, too, creating more chances (three) than anyone on show. He’s been much better than expected since being forced to shift to left-back in Gameweek 28, even outcreating Kieran Trippier (£5.6m) in that time.

Above: Harvey Barnes’ inclination to drift infield means Newcastle sometimes resemble more of a 3-5-2, with Tino Livramento providing the width that Jacob Murphy complements on the other flank.

HOWE ON ISAK’S FITNESS

Both Trippier and Isak shrugged off groin injuries to feature at the King Power.

The Swedish striker didn’t quite look at the top of his game, dragging a couple of half-chances wide and eventually being replaced after 71 minutes.

Howe, however, was unequivocal that Isak was no longer plagued by his recurring muscular issue.

“I think he’s 100% fit, I wouldn’t have taken any risks with him tonight if he wasn’t. It was an opportunity to rest him with the game in a good position for us. But no, I don’t think we’ll have to manage him from this point onwards, fingers crossed he’ll be fine.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

That’s a big boost to potential Triple Captainers in Gameweek 32. The Assistant Manager was way out in front in our chip users poll below before Monday’s game; now Triple Captain is top of the pile. Perhaps Howe’s comments have swayed a few decisions.

AS GOAL SHY AS A FOX

There’s not much left to say about Leicester. Another defeat (15 in 16), another clean sheet bust (24 matches without one) and another game without a goal (eight in a row).

You’d argue that they’re even more favourable an opponent than Southampton, who are at least posing some sort of goal threat.

There was some semblance of an improvement in the second half but we’re talking in relative terms. Wout Faes (£3.9m) drifted a late header wide to almost end the drought but 0.46 xG tells its own tale.



