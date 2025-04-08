68
Scout Notes April 8

FPL notes: Gordon injury news + Isak Triple Captain boost

A dismal week for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captains was capped off by Alexander Isak‘s (£9.5m) blank on Monday evening.

Otherwise, though, Newcastle United warmed up for Double Gameweek 32 nicely by coasting to a 3-0 win at Leicester City.

Rounding off the Gameweek 32 Scout Notes, we look back on the one-sided affair at the King Power Stadium.

Isak Triple Captain

GORDON INJURY LATEST

Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) missed out on the goals at the King Power, failing to even make the bench.

Eddie Howe’s pre-match comments did make his involvement seem doubtful, while the post-game words sounded even more negative.

“Anthony wasn’t close. He hasn’t been able to train with us yet. He’s still feeling the effects of that tackle with England. We hope that we may see him soon, but I’ve got no certainty on that.” – Eddie Howe, quoted by the Northern Echo

We’ll see what Friday’s pre-match press conference brings but Harvey Barnes‘ (£5.9m) stay in the first team may be extended a while yet.

The former Leicester winger scored against his old club here, netting with one of three shots. Since Gordon became unavailable, in fact, Barnes has had twice as many efforts as any other Newcastle player.

Above: Newcastle players sorted by shots in the last three matches

While not the all-round player Gordon is (hence playing second fiddle), his rate of attacking returns has always been good in FPL.

Barnes now has six goals and three assists in not much more than 1,000 minutes of league football this season.

“Harvey’s done really well, I think he played well today. I think he was a real threat again with Tino [Livramento], I thought they played very well together.” – Eddie Howe 

MURPHY’S LORE

While Barnes’ appeal hinges very much on Gordon’s availability, Jacob Murphy (£5.1m) is on a 17-match starting run and in the form of his life.

Two predatory goals here, the first from a Tino Livramento (£4.6m) cross and the second a rebound after Fabian Schar (£5.4m) had hit the bar from the halfway line, handed his owners a 16-point haul.

Since Murphy’s unbroken run in the first XI started in Gameweek 14, only one midfielder – guess who – can better his total of 15 attacking returns.

Above: Midfielders sorted by attacking returns (ARtn) since Gameweek 14

“I think he’s always been a great team player for us, very good work ethic, very good defensive understanding, but this season in particular he’s added more goals and assists to his game.” – Eddie Howe on Jacob Murphy

Livramento was excellent on the night, too, creating more chances (three) than anyone on show. He’s been much better than expected since being forced to shift to left-back in Gameweek 28, even outcreating Kieran Trippier (£5.6m) in that time.

Above: Harvey Barnes’ inclination to drift infield means Newcastle sometimes resemble more of a 3-5-2, with Tino Livramento providing the width that Jacob Murphy complements on the other flank.

HOWE ON ISAK’S FITNESS

Both Trippier and Isak shrugged off groin injuries to feature at the King Power.

The Swedish striker didn’t quite look at the top of his game, dragging a couple of half-chances wide and eventually being replaced after 71 minutes.

Howe, however, was unequivocal that Isak was no longer plagued by his recurring muscular issue.

“I think he’s 100% fit, I wouldn’t have taken any risks with him tonight if he wasn’t. It was an opportunity to rest him with the game in a good position for us. But no, I don’t think we’ll have to manage him from this point onwards, fingers crossed he’ll be fine.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

That’s a big boost to potential Triple Captainers in Gameweek 32. The Assistant Manager was way out in front in our chip users poll below before Monday’s game; now Triple Captain is top of the pile. Perhaps Howe’s comments have swayed a few decisions.

AS GOAL SHY AS A FOX

There’s not much left to say about Leicester. Another defeat (15 in 16), another clean sheet bust (24 matches without one) and another game without a goal (eight in a row).

You’d argue that they’re even more favourable an opponent than Southampton, who are at least posing some sort of goal threat.

There was some semblance of an improvement in the second half but we’re talking in relative terms. Wout Faes (£3.9m) drifted a late header wide to almost end the drought but 0.46 xG tells its own tale.

68 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Skout
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Roll transfer?

    Raya
    Gvardiol Munoz Livra
    Salah Saka Sarr JMurphy
    Marmoush Mateta Isak

    Areola Savinho Gabriel* Konsa
    BB33, FH34, 1.9itb, 2FT

    1. basilfawlty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Easy roll

    2. Fodderx4
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yup, similar team to me and I'm carrying 2 transfers as it stands before BB in GW33.

    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Roll. Consider starting Savinho if there are any leaks for the early kick off - good luck.

      1. Skout
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Would you play Sav over Saka?

    4. WVA
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Rolling for the 2FT for BB33, II have almost identical 11, will TC Isak in 32, BB33 with Sels Salah Isak KONSA and FH34.

      Raya
      Gvardiol Munoz Schar
      Salah Saka Sarr Murphy
      Isak(TC) Mateta(VC) Marmoush
      Sels Rashford Konsa Saliba

  2. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Those with TC left, who are you going for?

    Isak didn’t convince last night, and using BB33

    1. melvinmbabazi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      saving dgw36

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      A fit and firing Isak/New with two home games, he won’t match Salah but a goal or two for sure

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Doesn't look fit and isn't firing either

    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Gordon

  3. Boss Hogg
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    If price were no issue, which Newcastle defender is best for dgw32?

    1. Black Knights
      • 13 Years
      42 mins ago

      Burn and Livramento were on 0G, 0A between them all season until last night, so i went for Trippier on WC. Still feel like Trippier might be the best option for his share of set-pieces and propensity for BAPs.

      1. Malkmus
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        I went Schar and was happy with that, especially after livra got his first assist of the season last night. Could not believe it

      2. Boss Hogg
        • 15 Years
        7 mins ago

        If you could turn back time would you have gone for Schär?

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      I like the fact Livramento can play both sides.

    3. WVA
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      I went for Schar as he has attacking threat, Livra hadn’t one attacking return in memory before last night, typical!

      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        He was quite attacking in his Southampton spell so I think its more a system thing than player specific and Hall was more attacking before from LB.

  4. Malkmus
    • 13 Years
    54 mins ago

    Gordon owners going straight to Murphy? I'm sure Howe said he was training last week, just not with the team...

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Individual training, not full team training. Latest quote after the game (in the article) states he wasn't close for Leicester game. Barnes would be pick if Gordon still isn't in team training this week

    2. Thicksolidtight
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yeh, i'm going to. I feel confident Murphy starts both fixtures in the double. I think Gordon will get mins but unlikely to start either. Any mins he does play will be taken from Barnes so, i reckon Murphy's the one

    3. Thicksolidtight
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      If you've got a load of transfers or your wildcard might be worth a punt on Barnes but otherwise, he's a transfer out later when Gordon comes back

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Assuming FH34, you may not want Newcastle players for the rest of season

        1. Thicksolidtight
          • 2 Years
          just now

          True

        2. Malkmus
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Thanks all. Murphy it is, Gordon prob gets some mins but not worth the risk. I'm BB in GW33 then FH34 so can sort it out from there

  5. Dotherightthing
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Play 1 of each pls:

    A - Saka (BRE)
    B - Rogers (sou)

    1 - Gvardiol (CRY)
    2 - Digne (sou)
    3 - Konsa (sou)

    Thank you

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      B1

  6. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Would you BB and transfer Saka out? Mitoma/Eze/Rogers stand out

    (Will FH33)

    Allison
    Konate Burn Munoz
    Salah Palmer Sarr Murphy
    Isak Mateta Pedro

    Verbruggen Saka* Estupinan Cucurella

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Considering the fixtures yeah I probably would, though wait for news on Alisson as well.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      No, just BB32 with Saka

  7. Jam0sh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    46 mins ago

    Hello guys. I'm on Howe AM for gw's 31 and 32. Which manager would you prefer to have GW33? I'm on 3 Palace at the moment so considering Guardiola/ Arteta. Thoughts?

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Why not Slot vs. Leicester. Emery has a double.

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Ignore this. I need another coffee.

    2. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Arteta for me

    3. Boss Hogg
      • 15 Years
      14 mins ago

      Wait and see with the CL results. Artera if Real win. Maybe Pep is Arsenal are still in it.

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Lean towards Pep as it may not be clear who the 3rd City player to pick will be

  8. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    BB, FH and TC left.

    Plan is to do Maddison to Mitoma after the WC punt worked out ok, looks set up for BB? Or wait for news on Isak for TC?

    Raya
    Burn Milinkovic Munoz
    Salah Saka Asensio Murphy
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    Sels RAN Mitoma Kerkez

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      What news are you waiting on for Isak?

      Howe on Isak agtee
      “I think he’s 100% fit, I wouldn’t have taken any risks with him tonight if he wasn’t. It was an opportunity to rest him with the game in a good position for us. But no, I don’t think we’ll have to manage him from this point onwards, fingers crossed he’ll be fine.”

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        Howe on Isak after the game:*

        1. Van der Faart
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Hadn't seen anything from last night, thanks.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            just now

            All the latest Newcastle info is in this article

      2. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        That quote is gold for Isak TC32'ers.

  9. Boss Hogg
    • 15 Years
    34 mins ago

    Villa’s fringe players are going to score big against Southampton aren’t they?
    I expect to see hauls for the likes of Maarten and Malen.

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Was just thinking about this - if someone like Asensio doesn't start the first leg then surely he's a really good pick for GW32 and possible BB?

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yup, Malen isn't registered for the UCL squad so guaranteed to start against Southampton (assuming fit). Rogers, McGinn, Bailey (if fit), Asensio, Ramsey, Rashford and Watkins vying for other 3 spots (LW, CF, 10)

    3. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      I don't know. They only won the reverse 1-0 and they've tended to struggle in those games, couldnt beat Ipswich in either fixture, narrowly beat Leicester in both

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Good point.

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          It's very disappointing but think I will give a miss to a villa mid . Just too risky and can't afford a no show on bb

          1. The Iceman
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            This is the correct call. Currently they are all at risk of being rotated in that game.

          2. Philosopher's Stones
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Doesn't necessarily need to be a no-show. Can always be a one pointer.

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              Fair point 😉

        2. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          They've also tended to struggle post-europe which is very well documented

  10. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Got Burn, Murphy, Isak, Munoz, Sarr & Mateta - on AM for next two weeks and playing BB in 35/36.

    A: Sarr to Rogers and AM Glasner
    B: Burn to VDB / Agbadou and AM Howe

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

  11. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    I have raya. Bb32 . Fh34.

    Best defender to replace Gabriel?

    A a Chelsea defender
    B Sali
    Thank you 🙂

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      For BB32 - Cucurella over Saliba easily.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        But then saliba has better fixtures 33...can't afford to use another transfer to lose saliba for cucu unless I keep Bowen(so I save a transfer by not selling Bowen)...so tricky....

        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          See below: I wouldn't sell Bowen with Soton in 33.

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Good point. Pool defence aren't exactly water tight..thanks again

  12. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    I know we are all caught up in DGW fever, but I have a feeling some of the SGW players are going to do well over the next couple weeks as well:

    - Bradley (WHU + lei)
    - Luis Díaz (WHU + lei)
    - Palmer for 32
    - Mitoma / João Pedro / Welbeck for 32
    - Bowen / Kudus for 33

    I've probably missed a few, but the point is they are worth considering...

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      I still own Palmer and had Bowen since wc30. I am keeping Palmer for sure but no idea what to do with Bowen. Not a great option this GW as I BB but he has a nice fixture gw33...

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Liverpool's defence struggling a bit lately - he could nick a goal and his GW33 fixture is plum so I'd be keeping if I was you.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      They aren't enough DGW teams in 32/33 to have your team full of doublers so you do need to think about the SGW players

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Absolutely - my point is a pairing like Bradley and Luis Díaz could outscore Konsa and Rashford for example, especially considering Villa's likely rotation in the first game.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          For the example of Konsa/Rashford, they don't double in 32 so folks can delay that decision until 33 if unsure on xMins against Southampton

          1. The Iceman
            • 2 Years
            just now

            True, but could still see some rotation if tired legs after the second leg vs PSG.

    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Thank you v much 🙂

    4. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think this is going to be one of those ‘I told you so’ posts. Let’s see.

  13. BlzE_94
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who would you guys play alongside Munoz and Livramento?

    A) Raya or Martinez
    B) Gvardiol or Konsa

