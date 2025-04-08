15
Scout Picks - Bus Team April 8

FPL Gameweek 32 early Scout Picks: Six doublers + rotation fears

15 Comments
Share

It’s Double Gameweek time, so Newcastle United and Crystal Palace players unsurprisingly feature prominently in our ‘early Scout Picks’ for Gameweek 32.

More careful consideration has to go to the supporting cast.

There are some truly excellent fixtures this weekend, with Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion facing the wretched bottom-three clubs.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest have very presentable home fixtures, too.

The problem? Huge teamsheet uncertainty. Arsenal, Villa, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are in midweek European action, with the primary focus for at least three of them (Arsenal, Spurs and United) now being continental cups.

Even Villa and Chelsea, tussling for Champions League qualification places this season, rotated massively in Gameweek 31.

Midweek minutes will be vital in determining our final Scout Picks, then, so expect several changes from this ‘bus team’.

ABOUT THE SCOUT PICKS ‘BUS TEAM’

FPL notes: Gakpo latest, Glasner on Munoz 3

In this selection, we choose a first draft of our regular picks. We will then finalise and publish them much closer to Saturday’s deadline.

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations, as well as those midweek minutes, will help shape the final Scout Picks.

There are certain restrictions for our squad:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 32 FIXTURES

Above: The Gameweek 32 fixtures sorted by difficulty on our Season Ticker

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL notes: Isak + Murphy on fire, Bruno advanced

We’ve maxed out on assets from Newcastle and Palace, the only two clubs playing twice.

Jacob Murphy‘s (£5.1m) Monday night heroics and Anthony Gordon‘s (£7.4m) non-appearance give the former the clear head start in the race for Scout Picks inclusion. You’ll no doubt have seen or heard the below stat by now after the brace at Leicester City:

Alexander Isak (£9.5m) is another no-think selection. The Swede’s groin might be giving Triple Captainers the jitters but 70 minutes on Monday evening was at least reassuring; going into Gameweek 32 after a no-show at the King Power wouldn’t have been ideal.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m) and Daniel Munoz (£5.2m) are the leading contenders from Oliver Glasner’s side, meanwhile. The Eagles have two tricky away fixtures, so there’d be legitimate questions over whether a Palace defender is even necessary this week, especially with better clean-sheet opportunities elsewhere.

But shut-outs are a small part of Munoz’s game. His goal in the A23 derby was a timely reminder of his attacking potential as a gung-ho wing-back. Would you believe it, he’s already scored against both Man City and Newcastle this season.

Above: Daniel Munoz leads all FPL defenders for StatsBomb xG in 2024/25

The main decisions from these two clubs will be which Newcastle defender and which Palace midfielder to plump for.

There’s not much in it between Kieran Trippier (£5.6m) and Tino Livramento (£4.6m). The former has set pieces in his locker, while the latter has been very threatening from open play since switching to left-back. It’s five v six chances created since the two started playing in the same side in Gameweek 28. If we want another premium midfielder (more of which soon), the million saving might be key.

As for Eberechi Eze (£6.8m) v Ismaila Sarr (£5.7m), there’s another tough call. Sarr boasts the better meaningful stats (xG, xA etc) but can be a bit feast or famine, while you know Eze is going to repeatedly chance his arm from distance with a low-xG shot (he’s scored once in 23 games, against Southampton) and be on set plays. Again, budget might play a part in the final call on Friday.

IN CONTENTION

Saka + Palmer among eight to pull out of England squad 1

Now, the great unknowns.

Cole Palmer (£10.7m) and, perhaps to a lesser extent, Bukayo Saka (£10.4m) would have been in the Scout Picks running on a normal week.

But a benching for Palmer against Brentford caught us out. Will Enzo Maresca do the same again amid a double-header against Legia Warszawa? Similarly, Mikel Arteta has been reintegrating Saka slowly after his recovery from injury. Assuming he starts both games against Real Madrid, will Arteta risk him in between against the Bees?

Thomas Frank’s side are maybe tough enough foes for us to look elsewhere anyway but even if we’re ignoring Palmer, some other Blues might come into the reckoning against a deflated Ipswich. For example, Reece James (£4.8m). He doesn’t tend to start two games a week so if he’s benched on Thursday after his Gameweek 31 start, he could come into contention against Ipswich.

As for Aston Villa, they have arguably the best fixture of all. Relegated, managerless Southampton are there for the taking – but who will inflict the damage? Unai Emery’s eight starting XI changes in Gameweek 31 were a portent for things to come on Saturday. Donyell Malen (£5.3m) is ineligible for Champions League duty so will surely get a Premier League start at St Mary’s, while a midweek benching for Marcos Asensio (£6.2m) would raise serious interest in him as a one-week punt. We at least know (surely!) Emi Martinez (£5.0m) will start. Morgan Rogers (£5.5m) also hasn’t been benched in the Premier League all season.

Brighton aren’t in Europe but still there are question marks about their Gameweek 32 teamsheet. Joao Pedro (£5.6m) was a substitute on Saturday; was the strapping around his knee an indication of minute management? While we wait on Fabian Hurzeler to perhaps tell us more, others enter the conversation.

Leicester seem to concede goals time and time again from their right flank, with Livramento the latest left-sided player to claim an assist against the Foxes. Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m) and Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m) could have a field day on Saturday. The Foxes are also goalless in over 12 hours of league football.

Above: Where Leicester City have conceded chances from this season

With all the rotation uncertainty elsewhere, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest should name settled sides – although the Tricky Trees do have injury issues in attack. Ibrahima Konate (£5.3m) and Neco Williams (£4.4m) will likely be the cheapest secure routes into the two defences with the best clean sheet records (13 each) in the league. Williams is also catching the eye going forward.

Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) has had his first real wobble in a while but with the minutes of Palmer and Saka uncertain, he may be our go-to premium midfielder regardless. Salah emerged with a 16-point haul from his last meeting with West Ham United.

THE LONGER SHOTS    

FPL notes: Marmoush Gameweek 29 hope, Asensio injury update

With doubles and favourable fixtures abounding elsewhere, you’d be hard pushed to make a case for Fulham and Bournemouth players – even in-form Evanilson (£5.8m) – ahead of their tricky-to-call Monday night meeting.

Manchester City players may take a backseat, too, given that Pep Guardiola’s rotation is causing weekly headaches. He changed four of his front six in the derby. Omar Marmoush (£7.6m) has five goals and an assist from his last four home fixtures, with Palace’s potential centre-half shortage a glimmer of hope for him.

Could Wolverhampton Wanderers, in fact, be the weekend’s dark horses? Spurs will well and truly have their minds on Eintracht Frankfurt, and you would not be surprised to see Ange Postecoglou ring the changes in Gameweek 32. Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.4m), with four goals in his last three, could very well catch the Lilywhites cold.

GAMEWEEK 32: EARLY SCOUT PICKS

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


15 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    A. Mykolenko to Munoz
    B. Kluivert to Rogers
    C. Bowen to Eze

    Open Controls
    1. BurlingtonDriftersFC
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably b

      Open Controls
  2. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Will u triple capt isak for gw32?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      100% tripling him in those two home games

      Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      I'm looking to BB this GW, so may be not.

      Open Controls
    3. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm now very tempted to TC in a possible DGW36. Bit of a risk but could be worth it.

      Open Controls
  3. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Hey fam! Play one!

    A. Gvardiol vs CRY(H)
    B. Konate vs WHU(H)
    C. Saliba vs BRE(H)

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 6 Years
      just now

      probably konate. Think City concede, same with arsenal if they dont go full strength

      Open Controls
  4. GW31 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    35 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, GW31.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

    Open Controls
    1. snow pea in repose
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Smooth: a nice green arrow this week
      Rough: Murphy first on the bench

      Open Controls
    2. TallestJohn
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Smooth: First green arrow since GW24. Brought in Livramento and benched Milenkovic. Returns from Gvardiol, Muñoz, Bowen, Mateta.

      Rough: Rogers first on my bench. Salah (C) but at least I wasn't punished for it. Lost my FFS H2H matchup where the only differences between our teams were Livramento, Bruno G, Sarr vs. Burn, Murphy, Foden.

      Open Controls
    3. lugs
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Rough
      Taking unnecessary hits, -8, Saka in for Nwaneri who I just benched anyway, Spence in for Cresswell when I could have just played Williams, then Spence lost his cs and bonus points in injury time to rub it in, also Murphy in for Kluivert which is the only move I needed to do which worked out well tbf

      Smooth
      77-8, with Isak flagged I went for Murphy(c) which couldn't have gone much better, also Pope, Munoz, Spence, Bowen, Mateta the other points scorers

      Open Controls
  5. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    When would u use ur TC and on Whom ?
    A- Isak GW 32
    B- Saka GW 33
    C- Marmosh GW 33
    D- Other choice mention him

    Open Controls
  6. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which strategy seems best here? 2 fts, 0.8m itb.

    A. Gw32 Isak tc, gw33 bb
    B. Gw32 bb, tc gw33/36

    raya
    gvardiol munoz livramento
    salah saka sarr murphy
    isak mateta mahroush

    areola savinho kerkez GABRIEL

    2 fts, 0.8m itb.

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Which teams could have DGW 36 ?

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.