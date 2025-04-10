118
Scout Notes April 10

FPL notes: Villa’s midweek line-up offers clues for Gameweek 32

118 Comments
Share

Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) was benched as Aston Villa fell to a 3-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday – but is there hope for Gameweek 32?

We pick out the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from this UEFA Champions League clash in our latest Scout Notes.

WEDNESDAY’S RESULT

OPPONENTRESULTGOALSASSISTS
Aston Villav Paris Saint-Germain (a)3-1 lossRogersTielemans

TEAM SELECTION/ROTATION

STARTING XI CHANGES FROM THEIR LAST MATCHPLAYERS WHO KEPT THEIR PLACES (MINS)OTHER MINS FOR SELECTED PLAYERS
Aston Villa8Martinez (90), Tielemans (80), Rogers (90)Cash (45), Konsa (90), Pau (90), Digne (90), Kamara (90), McGinn (80), Ramsey (59), Rashford (79), Disasi (45), Maatsen (10), Asensio (31), Onana (10), Watkins (11)

WATKINS BENCHED – BUT HOPE FOR GAMEWEEK 32?

Unai Emery made eight changes to his starting XI in Paris, and we can surely expect more to come in Gameweek 32, with Aston Villa’s Wednesday-Saturday-Tuesday turnaround further amplifying the threat of rotation.

The Spaniard selected the same XI that started Villa’s 3-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 30.

It meant Marcus Rashford (£6.7m) got the nod over Watkins, with the on-loan Manchester United man deployed as Villa’s lone striker.

Rashford provided the pre-assist for Morgan Rogers’ (£5.6m) opener and used his pace and directness to good effect, but his impact diminished after the break and he was eventually subbed off for Watkins with 11 minutes remaining.

It raises the prospect of a start for Watkins against Southampton on Saturday.

It’s far from certain, but you’d think Marco Asensio (£6.2m) gets the nod at St Mary’s, too.

John McGinn (£5.2m) was one of Villa’s best players in a number 10 role here, with his physicality against Vitinha and Joao Neves, plus his ability to drag his team up the pitch, key. Those attributes will surely be required again on Tuesday, potentially leaving a spot open for Asensio in Gameweek 32.

Don’t be surprised if the Spaniard has his minutes managed, however, given that he’ll still have a big part to play on Tuesday, even if it is an impact sub.

Other likely starters against Southampton include Donyell Malen (£5.3m), who isn’t registered in Villa’s Champions League squad, and Jacob Ramsey (£5.4m), who didn’t start in Gameweek 31 and was hooked just before the hour mark in Paris.

As for Rogers, he hasn’t been benched in the Premier League all season, but if there is ever a game to rest him, it’s surely against Southampton.

FPL notes: Watkins Gameweek 32 hope, Rogers strikes again

Above: A potential Aston Villa starting XI v Southampton in Gameweek 32

VILLA OUTCLASSED IN PARIS

It was always going to be a tough task for Villa, given PSG’s quality.

Indeed, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were almost unplayable at times, forcing Emery to replace Matty Cash (£4.4m), who had been booked, with Axel Disasi (£4.2m) at half-time.

It was a largely well-organised performance by Villa, however, something we’ve seen more of in recent weeks, and they did pose a threat of their own when presented with opportunities on the counter-attack.

Rogers put Villa in front, notching his 14th goal of the season in all competitions, when he tucked home from close range after being played in by Youri Tielemans (£5.5m).

The 19.7% midfielder racked up three shots in total, the most of any Villa player.

There was one tame second-half effort by Asensio, too, but Villa’s approach was to absorb pressure and counter quickly, which did end up restricting their attacking threat

Unai Emery remains confident his side can bounce back at Villa Park next week, however.

“More or less, the expectation I had before the match in 90 minutes happened. The result – 2-1 or 3-1 – is not too different because we have the chance at home next week, with it still being a huge challenge for us, but we can feel strong at home with our supporters in Villa Park.

“The match we played today, we needed to adapt to them being strong defensively, playing a very serious match defensively, disciplined, lower than normal. Even when we were losing 2-1 we had three approaches in their box – two shots from Morgan Rogers and one from Marco Asensio.

“The last goal we conceded we have to accept it and, in our mind, it’s not changing a lot because we have to win at home now and we have to score more than one goal. They will still be a team that likes to make passes, keeping ball possession and trying to dominate. Today we were in medium and low block defending and maybe at home we can change. We can try to have more moments, keeping ball possession and trying to dominate.

“The match we played here we’re going to extend and we’re going to try to get opportunities to come back the result. We believe in our supporters, we believe in Villa Park and we believe in our players to get their best performances next week.” – Unai Emery

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


118 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lilac Breasted Roller
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    A) AM Howe, Rogers
    B) AM Arteta, Murphy

    Open Controls
    1. Rico123
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Probably B

      Open Controls
  2. Rico123
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    I have (like many I’m sure) Rogers and Saka, one of whom I would start, and then rest of bench is Verbruggen, Gvardiol, Milenkovic, 1FT (TC,AM and WC played, BB and FH left)

    A. BB this week as originally planned with above team
    B. Make an attacking transfer and BB
    C. Delay (probably start Rogers) and assess next week

    Open Controls
    1. Rico123
      • 2 Years
      48 mins ago

      Am leaning towards A - just bench boosting this week to get it out the way and hope it works vs having to overplan for it in the future and risk squad getting further messed up by injuries

      Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      33 mins ago

      The problem is who do you get in for Saka? Nothing leaping out to me.

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      C and BB33

      Open Controls
      1. Rico123
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        Thanks - yeh having said I was leaning A I was looking at fixtures again and think it’s the right call for minutes even if it gives a benching headache this week - especially as there’s a chance even Raya gets benched this week too which would really kill the BB benefit

        Open Controls
        1. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          C

          Open Controls
  3. The Mandalorian
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Onana was Lyons 12th man tonight.

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      just now

      What?

      Open Controls
  4. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    How embarrassing for Onana after all the chat beforehand 😆
    Do United need to replace him? Seems like every other game he makes a blunder or two

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      Ten Hag will not see heaven

      Open Controls
    2. Glasner Ball
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yeah indeed, Onana a liability, crazy they got rid of Hendo (but luckily a bonus for us) they need a big rebuild.

      Open Controls
  5. FPL Equilibrium
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Start 1

    A) Gvardiol V Palace

    B) Merino V Brentford

    C) Saka V Brentford

    Open Controls
    1. Rico123
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Probably B

      Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  6. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    If I had 1FT now and I decide to play FH, will I get 2FTs next week or 1FT?

    Open Controls
    1. Kingy109
      • 3 Years
      just now

      1FT

      Open Controls
  7. Kingy109
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    Frre hit this week seems an odd decision - surely you can't have a team that's ok for 33 and 34 but not 32?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      just now

      It depends. I need to see your squad first.

      Open Controls
  8. Rico123
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    If I don’t BB, which 2 of these 4 would you start

    A. Gvardiol
    B. Konate
    C. Milenkovic
    D. Rogers

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      B C

      Open Controls
    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      just now

      AC

      Open Controls
  9. Big Mike
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    So according to the above article Asensio is likely to start against Southampton.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Can’t trust that - but anyway Asensio and Watkins will not play 90+ if they start! Still needed topfresh for UCL

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      They also have FA-cup, so lots of rotation and subs in future GW’s

      Open Controls
      1. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I agree totally - the best Villa asset for me over the next 2-3 games is Malen.

        Open Controls
  10. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    How many minutes do we think Saka gets?

    Do we think he starts?

    Open Controls
    1. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Against general consensus here, I believe he starts and plays at least 60min.
      He hasn't played 90 yet and needs all the gametime he can muster, Not put in cotton wool for the Madrid return game.
      He wants to play as much as he can too.
      You can't rest someone who needs gametime just because you're worried he might get injured before an upcoming game. He could equally get injured in the first few seconds of the Madrid game, so what's the point. You play your players with assumption they don't get injured and if they don't needs resting through fatigue . Saka is the opposite here, he is rested and needs gametime

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Agreed

        Open Controls
  11. EWH2020
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    ML rival has 60 point lead over me. I still have my TC chip. Our teams are pretty much identical.

    A) TC on Isak even though he will have Isak captain?

    Or

    B) Just chance my TC on a random obscure SGW player that he doesn't even own.

    Open Controls
    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Marmoush 33. He may well go Saka.

      Open Controls
  12. Trippier Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Hello who to start out of Saka or Marmoush this GW? Thanks in advance.

    Open Controls
    1. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      The Egyptian Prince

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Marmosh

      Open Controls
  13. HD7
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    1 Ft
    5.5m ITB

    Should I do Evanilson to Mateta or maybe MGW to Rodgers / Eze and bench Bruno.
    Thoughts?

    Sels
    Muniz Gvardiol Kerkez
    Salah Bruno Sarr Murphy
    Marmoush Isak Evanilson

    Sa MGW RAN Cresswell

    *AM31 Howe, FH34 and BB36

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Both

      Open Controls
      1. HD7
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cant have 4 players from Palace

        Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Mateta

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.