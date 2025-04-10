33
Pro Pundits April 10

Lateriser: Best teams to target if you have no Free Hit left

33 Comments
Share

In his latest article, two-time Indian Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion Lateriser looks at the best teams to target if you have no Free Hit chip left.

Gameweek 1 reveal Salah

There is so much content in the FPL space around a certain chip strategy: the Bench Boost in Gameweek 32/33 in conjunction with a Free Hit in Gameweek 34.

So, I thought I would look at the fixtures from the point of view of those that do not have a Free Hit chip to use.

What I hope this activity does is take away some of the tunnel vision that we (read I!) have around Double Gameweek players and help cast an eye on teams and genuinely good fixtures until the end of the season.

LOOKING PAST VILLA + ARSENAL

There are enough doubts around rotation surrounding Aston Villa and Arsenal players, given their European escapades. If you don’t have a Free Hit chip on you, these are the teams I would be looking past, hoping for reduced minutes for some of the popular assets.

In this ticker, I have omitted Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Crystal Palace, all of whom blank in Gameweek 34.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

FPL notes: Gordon injury news + Isak Triple Captain boost 4

Newcastle United immediately stand out as a team worth investing in. They tick a lot of the boxes for me. With UEFA Champions League (UCL) football a certainty for those teams qualifying in fifth, the motivation for all teams competing for a UCL spot goes up significantly.

The Magpies have three home games in the next four Gameweeks and from an attacking point of view, don’t really face a stingy defence until Arsenal in Gameweek 37. Their fixtures aren’t the best from a clean sheet point of view so I like an attacking double-up over a defensive one for their assets.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

FPL notes: Wood + Elanga injury updates, Emery on rotation

Motivation is high for Nottingham Forest, too. Their assets have good fixtures until the end of the season, with some good home ties for them. While Nuno is still ‘day to day’ monitoring the fitness of Chris Wood (£7.0m) and Anthony Elanga (£5.5m), once they become fit, they become great purchases until the end of the season.

The one caveat with Forest assets is that should they beat Manchester City in the FA Cup, they could blank in Gameweek 37 and double in Gameweek 36. This should not be a problem as long as you have 11 playing in Gameweek 37.

If someone like Elanga is fit, he becomes a good option to replace Newcastle United assets should you feel like it. The Tricky Trees play Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 33, a team with their sights firmly on Europe.

LIVERPOOL

Auto Draft 92

Champions-elect Liverpool have three juicy fixtures coming up, which is why if you want to add a Conor Bradley-sized (£4.7m) punt in addition to Mohamed Salah (£13.8m), I have no problems with it.

The Reds’ last four fixtures of the season are not clean-sheet friendly but Salah, who is about to sign a new contract, looks a good pick until the end of the season – especially as we have nowhere else to spend the money in the absence of Erling Haaland (£14.8m).

WEST HAM UNITED

FPL notes: £3.9m Cresswell's revival +

A team whose fixtures I like from next week onwards are West Ham United. They have games remaining against Southampton, Spurs and Ipswich Town, all of whom are obliging defences to say the least.

For those looking at a steady pick, Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) has caught my eye despite West Ham United’s struggles. His underlying numbers are impressive, as well. He has had 16 shots in the box in eight games under Potter – no FPL midfielder has more in that time.

The Hammers have a juicy tie against Southampton at home in Gameweek 33, so in case you’re looking to Bench Boost in then, he’s a great option to bring in instead of rotation risk Aston Villa midfielders. This goes especially so if you don’t have a Free Hit to deploy in Gameweek 34.

The caveat of Bowen is that he possibly has a double in Gameweek 36 and a blank in Gameweek 37. West Ham face Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 37, who are still in the FA Cup.

BRENTFORD

FPL notes: Why Mbeumo didn't get an assist + Iraola hails Evanilson 3

Brentford are another team that look in good form and their assets, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.6m), could be shrewd purchases until the end of the season. They are capable of scoring points against stronger opposition and have a game against Ipswich before the season ends.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

FPL notes: Munetsi's threat, Pedro's pens + Beto's big chances

Brighton and Hove Albion assets will be on the shopping lists of a fair few managers this week (especially those looking to Bench Boost in Gameweek 32). They have some more juicy ties before the season ends, including West Ham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Spurs.

MANCHESTER CITY

FPL notes: Marmoush Gameweek 29 hope, Asensio injury update

Not many teams have a run of ‘greens’ until the end of the season, except perhaps Manchester City, who have good fixtures now as well as after Gameweek 34. If you can afford to bench a couple of Man City players, then I would not mind purchasing them as their run is good until the end of the season. The problem with them is that there is no stand-out pick outside of Omar Marmoush (£7.6m) and Josko Gvardiol (£6.1m).

That is all from me this week! Good luck with your Gameweek 32.

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


33 Comments Post a Comment
  1. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    0.6 itb, 1 free transfer.

    howe --> arteta booked in for 33, so have to get rid of gabriel at some point to do it. question is:

    A - roll, play gvardiol, sort it out next week. OR

    B - gabriel --> either neco (everton at home this week, bb36 setup longterm) or bradley (2 week upside play), bench gvardiol (to go big on a potential palace attacking return from sarr/mateta), then just do arteta next week

    --------

    raya
    gvardiol, milenkovic, munoz
    salah, savinho, sarr, murphy
    isak, mateta, marmoush
    howe - AM
    (areola, saka, o'brien, gabriel)

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I have a similar issue and benching Gabriel this week and selling next gw.

      Open Controls
    2. In Klopp ITrust
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Will u do palmer to eze for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      no way

      Open Controls
    2. In Klopp ITrust
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Can you drop someone else for Eze? Having 3 CP players over the next two gameweeks is ideal.

      Open Controls
  3. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Which combo scores more this week?

    A) Mitoma & Munoz
    Or
    B) Eze & Milenkovic

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. Tabasco
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Gordon to Murphy is asking for trouble right?

    Open Controls
    1. madame shelly
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      At least wait for presser

      Open Controls
    2. In Klopp ITrust
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      For a free transfer? I would do it. It seems unlikely Gordon will start both matches (if any) whereas Murphy certainly will.

      Open Controls
    3. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      It's asking for points

      Open Controls
  5. madame shelly
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Kiwior nailed now? After second leg

    Open Controls
  6. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Money no object, best Newcastle defender to replace Gabriel for BB32?

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Livra

      Open Controls
      1. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Wait for presser but prob Livra. Trippier or Shar if you fancy differentials.

        Open Controls
        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Or if you fancy points.

          Open Controls
  7. _Ninja_
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    2FT Kluivert -> Asensio and bench Saka or save?

    Raya
    Munoz Gvardiol Milenkovic
    Salah Saka Sarr Murphy
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    Areola Kluivert Kerkez Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      More valuable to save , particularly if playing BB next week

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        On AM so no BB until 35+

        Open Controls
    2. In Klopp ITrust
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I would do it if you were able to FH in GW34, but since you can’t, save. You’ll need the transfers to field as many players as possible that week.

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Cheers yeah i'm FH34, i started AM in 31

        Open Controls
  8. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Anyone know if a CB is getting healthy so Gvardiol can get back to FB?

    Open Controls
  9. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    If I BB this lot, Who do ya like to replace Aina?
    8.0 bank

    Raya-Pope
    Gabriel-Digne-Kerkez-Muñoz-Aina
    Salah-Palmer-Eze-JMurphy-Savinho
    Isak-Mateta-Marmoush

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I'd look at Williams, Bradley, Estu or maybe a CHE def.

      Open Controls
  10. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    G2G?

    Raya
    Livra, Munoz, Gvardiol
    Salah, Murphy, Sarr, Merino
    Isak, Mateta, Marmoush

    Areola, Bowen, Kerkez, Gabriel**

    0FT's , 5.1ITB, FH, BB & AM available.

    Advice appreciated.

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  11. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Noticed Palmer only played 45 mins. Any injury concerns? Or just tactical?

    Open Controls
  12. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Price changes 11th April

    Rise: J.Murphy 5.2

    Fall: Dúbravka 4.1

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy.

      Open Controls
  13. Taegugk Warrior
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Raya
    Munoz/Livramento/Kerkez
    Eze/Sarr/Murphy/Salah/Saka
    Isak/Marmoush/Evanilson

    Areola-Gvardiol-Saka-Gabriel
    2FT.

    Safe FT & G2g...?
    Plan to BB33

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Save

      Open Controls
  14. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Which plan looks better?

    A: BB32 with Verbuggen, Rogers, Neco, Gvardiol (and Saka in XI) and TC33 Marmoush

    B: TC32 Isak and BB33 with Areola, Bissaka, Murphy + 1 new recruitment with FT

    Open Controls
  15. adrianh2024
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    AM on Howe or Glasner for a -4 (need to get rid of a Palace player)?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.