Rate My Team April 11

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. boombaba
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Longer term who’s the better pick Merino or Rice?

    1. Les Bleus
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Neither.

  2. Millie7
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Raya
    Livra Munoz Gvardiol
    Sarr Murphy Rashford Salah
    Mateta Isak Marmoush

    Ward Konsa Milenkovic Saka

    Have BB, FH and AM left...should I play BB this week?

  3. WVA
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Saka Rashford Rogers all predicted to be benched?

  4. FlyingCanary
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Please choose one for final spot

    A Kerkez
    B Saliba
    C Gvardiol

    Have Munoz, Livramento

  5. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Risk starting Konsa worth it? Would bench Gvardiol.

    1. rokka222
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I have him for BB32...he has to be a sell right? They sat him last match, 90 in the UCL, now SOU?

  6. rokka222
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Konsa is a sell for BB32? Emery will rotate him vs Southampton with UCL as the priority or am I wrong? I want to keep him but...

  7. theshazly
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Martinez ( Raya )
    Livra Murillo Munoz Konate ( Gvardiol )
    Salah Sarr Murphy (Saka/Rashford)
    Mateta Isak (c) Marmoush

    1 FT / 1.5 ITB

    Do ?

    A ) BB32
    B ) ) roll this week then Livra, Murphy > AWB, Merino for BB33 with 2 FT

    Thoughts ? Please advise!

  8. dan slo
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Hi all

    Who should I play
    A-Bruno
    B-Mbeumo

    Thx

    1. dan slo
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Raya
      Munoz-Livra-Milinkovic/Gvardiol
      Salah-Murphy-Sarr- Bruno/Mbeumo
      Marm-Isak-Mateta

    2. theshazly
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B

  9. Bubbles1985
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Sorry, RP!

    Current squad:

    Raya
    Munoz Livra N.Williams
    Salah(vc) Saka Sarr Murphy
    Isak(tc) Marmoush Mateta

    Flekken Bowen Gvardiol Agbadou

    0.3m itb and 1ft

    AM chip has been played, all others available.
    Plan to use BB33 and FH34.

    Thoughts?

  10. jimmy.floyd
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Play one
    A Martinez
    B Raya

    1 Saliba
    2 Milenković
    3 Gvardiol

  11. WFTD1978
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    2nd in my mini league and chasing 50 point gap. Leader has triple captained already - I still have my tc chip. We both have Isak, so is it a waste to tc this week (I’m sure he’ll captain him). Maybe save for a differential in a few weeks or go for it now?

  12. Will
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 mins ago

    Planning to bench boost Martinez (sou) Saka (BRE) Konate (WHU) and Gvardiol (CRY)

    is there anyone you'd transfer in for Saka, given the likely benching?

  13. In sane in de bruyne
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Doesn't seem ideal to sell Muñoz, but I have to sell one CP for Glasner.

    Muñoz, Robinson ->
    Livramento, Williams -4 ?

    Leaves enough 0.9 ITB for Glasner ;

    Henderson*
    Gvardiol Livramento* Williams
    Salah Bruno Mbeumo Murphy*
    Isak* Mateta*(C) Marmoush
    Glasner*

    Pickford Saka Saliba Mykolenko

    Only have AM left to play

