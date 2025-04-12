Arsenal v Brentford team news: Saka, Timber + Merino benched

The rotation continues from Mikel Arteta for Arsenal’s Saturday evening match with Brentford.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 17:30 BST.

Arteta has made five changes from the team that blew Real Madrid away in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Bukayo Saka is, unsurprisingly, one of those players making way.

Also dropping to the bench are Jurrien Timber, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Kieran Tierney, Jorginho, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ethan Nwaneri and Leandro Trossard all come in. Tierney is starting his first Premier League game in nearly two years, while we assume Zinchenko will be deployed in midfield.

There’s no Ben White tonight, meanwhile. The Arsenal defender, who likely would have started this evening, is absent after picking up a knock in training.

The Brentford team news is less eventful, with just one change from Gameweek 31.

Vitaly Janelt comes into the side, ousting Yehor Yarmoliuk from midfield.

Gustavo Nunes is among the substitutes, making the Brentford squad for the first time since his move from Gremio last summer. The teenage winger has been out all season with a back injury.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Partey, Saliba, Kiwior, Tierney, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Rice, Nwaneri, Martinelli, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Saka, Odegaard, Timber, Merino, Sterling, Butler-Oyedji, Henry-Francis, Lewis-Skelly.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, Van Den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Janelt, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Schade, Wissa

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Konak, Kayode, Nunes.



