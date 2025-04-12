189
Dugout Discussion April 12

Arsenal v Brentford team news: Saka, Timber + Merino benched

The rotation continues from Mikel Arteta for Arsenal’s Saturday evening match with Brentford.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 17:30 BST.

Arteta has made five changes from the team that blew Real Madrid away in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Bukayo Saka is, unsurprisingly, one of those players making way.

Also dropping to the bench are Jurrien Timber, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Kieran Tierney, Jorginho, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ethan Nwaneri and Leandro Trossard all come in. Tierney is starting his first Premier League game in nearly two years, while we assume Zinchenko will be deployed in midfield.

There’s no Ben White tonight, meanwhile. The Arsenal defender, who likely would have started this evening, is absent after picking up a knock in training.

The Brentford team news is less eventful, with just one change from Gameweek 31.

Vitaly Janelt comes into the side, ousting Yehor Yarmoliuk from midfield.

Gustavo Nunes is among the substitutes, making the Brentford squad for the first time since his move from Gremio last summer. The teenage winger has been out all season with a back injury.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Partey, Saliba, Kiwior, Tierney, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Rice, Nwaneri, Martinelli, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Saka, Odegaard, Timber, Merino, Sterling, Butler-Oyedji, Henry-Francis, Lewis-Skelly.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, Van Den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Janelt, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Schade, Wissa

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Konak, Kayode, Nunes.

189 Comments
  1. F4L
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Saka rusty

    Open Controls
    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Trying to get through the game without injury.

      Arsenal have two first teams. A Premier League and Champions League team that could be at just about anyone.

      But then an FA Cup, League Cup and Premier League when it has gone team, whose objective is to not get injured for the other first team.

      Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Still not getting over my Konsa benching

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      He’s not outscoring Sels Gvardiol Munoz and Saliba

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Got influenced too much with this one, started Rogers but got convinced Konsa will sit the game

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      With you there - swapped to play Milenkovic instead at the last minute.

      Open Controls
  3. Gubby-Allen
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    A second week running of an inspired double or travel substitution from Arteta bring on first team players to coast through the game and not get injured rather than keeping on the fringe players who are doing well and have some to play for

    Reference to league cup semi finals without a single shot and the last four FA Cup games.

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Good points

      Open Controls
  4. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Saka donkey

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      That was very poor

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        You weren't much better

        Open Controls
  5. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Arsenal are *****n ****e defensively.

    Open Controls
  6. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Saka come on man!!!!

    Open Controls
  7. Feloh
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Bench Boost 32 wrecked. Saliba, Raya double ups.

    Open Controls
  8. Rwilliams90
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    That Brentford goal and the late Everton one has killed my season. Bench boost ruined.

    Open Controls
  9. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Rounded the keeper, all he had to do was shoot right away

    Open Controls
  10. WVA
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    FFS don’t think Arsenal have ever kept a cs when I’ve owned Saliba

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No Gabriel. I benched Saliba AND Raya.

      Open Controls
  11. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Raya rubbish since WC30. Glad I don't have a double up though

    Open Controls
  12. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Wissa on my bench, but great job Wissa!

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I cant wait untill the doubles are over, and I can get to have him and Mbuemo back in the team

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yea, I'd like both until the end of the season probably. I sold Mbeumo this week to get Eze. Probably reversing that soon, maybe in 34.

        Open Controls
        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          34 makes sense

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Yea. They have such a great partnership.

            Open Controls
  13. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Season from hell, they’re just getting worse every year with more and more randomness.
    Genuinely wouldn’t be surprised if an auto generated AI team won it next year

    Open Controls
  14. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    At this rate clean sheets be revised to 6 points for next season!

    Open Controls
  15. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    No arsenal Def or keeper has been such a blessing last few weeks. U LOVE to see it

    Open Controls
  16. Gubby-Allen
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is it possible to have picked a team in August 2024 with Salah as captain, ten others, not made a single transfer and have more points than the leader?

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes, every year there - and usually quite comfortably - 50-100 points.

      There is a guy who usually posts it on here after the season finishes

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      This might do it?

      Sels
      Gvardiol Munoz Milenkovic
      Salah Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert
      Watkins Isak Wood
      4 Rogers Kerkez 4

      Open Controls
    3. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I mean we'd all still have Barco and Nkunku in the team wouldn't we

      Open Controls
  17. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    8 points from my 4 BB players. Goodnight

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Happens every season, worthless chip, wish they’d do away with them!

      Open Controls
    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Easy solution. Put your four best players as the four subs, including DGWs, apart from captain.

      Then spend the entire week not giving one thought to who your subs would actually be. Pope, Salah, Murphy and Mateta just have to play to get double figures.

      Open Controls
  18. JBG
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Did Wissa to Mateta.....

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Sanky
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      That's a logical move in hindsight....Mateta might do well next match

      Open Controls
  19. WVA
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Saliba goal needed

    Open Controls
  20. Hits Central
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Lads what are the chances of either Saka or Rogers going up in price tonight? I know it’s early and risk to do the move now but I’ve got exact money to swap for both next week.

    Open Controls
  21. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Saliba always on 8 (or 9 points) until Arsenal inevitably concede

    Open Controls
  22. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Another brilliant week… Only upside is I didn’t play any chip. Disappointment avoided/postponed.

    Open Controls
  23. F4L
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Collins with as many attacking returns as TAA this season now (8)

    Open Controls
  24. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Ars shambles down to 10

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      That's plain bad management from Arteta, just to put them in with the chance of it happening

      Open Controls
  25. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Howe missing the MUN game won't affect his AM points. Right?

    Open Controls
    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      no it will not

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Sanky
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I read on twitter, that Glasner will get his points

      Open Controls
  26. fantasyfog
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has been admitted to hospital and will miss the club's Premier League fixture with Manchester United on Sunday.

    Nothing too serious hopefully

    Open Controls
  27. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Many people free hitting this week?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I mean in 33

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        just now

        BB

        Open Controls
      2. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        just now

        1,650 435

        Open Controls

