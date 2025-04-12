0
Home Page Exclusions April 12

Liverpool v West Ham: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

0 Comments
Share

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 clash between Liverpool and West Ham United.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 13 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

LIVERPOOL

WEST HAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
1stLiverpool3173+42WWWWL
16thWest Ham3135-17WLDLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

0 Comments Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.