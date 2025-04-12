Liverpool v West Ham: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 clash between Liverpool and West Ham United.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 13 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS
LIVERPOOL
WEST HAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Liverpool
|31
|73
|+42
|WWWWL
|16th
|West Ham
|31
|35
|-17
|WLDLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):