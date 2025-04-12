Liverpool v West Ham: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 clash between Liverpool and West Ham United.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 13 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

LIVERPOOL

WEST HAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Liverpool 31 73 +42 WWWWL 16th West Ham 31 35 -17 WLDLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



