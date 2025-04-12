0
Man City v Crystal Palace: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 clash between Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 12 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

MAN CITY

CRYSTAL PALACE

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
6thMan City3152+17WLDWD
11thCrystal Palace3043+4WWWDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

