Man City v Crystal Palace: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 clash between Manchester City and Crystal Palace.
The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 12 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
MAN CITY
CRYSTAL PALACE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Man City
|31
|52
|+17
|WLDWD
|11th
|Crystal Palace
|30
|43
|+4
|WWWDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):