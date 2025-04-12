Man City v Crystal Palace: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 clash between Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 12 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN CITY

CRYSTAL PALACE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Man City 31 52 +17 WLDWD 11th Crystal Palace 30 43 +4 WWWDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



